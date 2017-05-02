Freshman Phillips impresses for Urbana

CHAMPAIGN — Christian Phillips doesn’t look like a freshman to Urbana boys’ track and field coach Forrest Farokhi when he kneels down in front of his blocks and explodes out of them. On top of the fact that he’s physically built at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, his starting technique is refined, and he knows when to push and when to pull back depending on the race.

“He’s very intelligent for a freshman and he understands what he needs to do,” Farokhi said. “He looks like a senior. From a technical standpoint, he has it all down.”

It’s no surprise to Farokhi that Phillips has been one of the fastest sprinters in the area this season, and at Tuesday’s Twin City Invite, Phillips won the 100-meter dash in 11.47 seconds on a cool, breezy day. He also led off the winning 400 relay and anchored the winning 800 relay.

“I had a feeling that, by the postseason, he would be running these times,” Farokhi said. “I expected it, but I didn’t verbalize it.”

Of course, at times, Phillips’ youth shows. His exuberance is clear every time he crosses the line and celebrates — clapping his hands and yelling ­— and both the starter and the timer admonished him for making procedural mistakes in the 100.

“He’s got a lot of charisma,” Farokhi said. “That’s just his personality. Sometimes that can be a negative thing. ... But he’s got a lot of charisma and a lot of passion, and as a freshman, that affects the whole team.”

Phillips wasn’t the only athlete at Tuesday’s meet who has burst onto the scene this year.

Cameron Mustafa dominated the 110 hurdles before coming back from several yards behind to pass Champaign Central’s Nicholas Jackson — who won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 6 inches — in the 300 hurdles.

Heading into the year, Centennial coach Brian Easter thought Mustafa would succeed in the jumps, while he wasn’t sure how far he’d come in the hurdles. But with a few weeks before the postseason, that assessment has flipped.

“In the 110’s, he’s not far off (from a state-qualifying time),” Easter said. “I think Cam has the potential to get there in the 110’s, and I think in the 300’s ... he can be top-two in our sectional. He’s right there. He’s always been a great technician. He’s got better speed this year, and his stamina in the 300’s has been better for sure.”

The athlete that may have stunned his coach the most, though, is Centennial senior Henoc Mondika. In his first 400-meter race last year after moving to Champaign from Congo, Mondika didn’t break a minute. On Tuesday, he won the race with a time of 49.70 and that was half-a-second slower than his personal best.

Early in the year, Mondika realized he’s much-improved from a year ago and would be able to break the Class 3A state qualifying barrier of 50.10.

“Everyone was wondering, ‘Henoc, what time are you going to get for your PR?’ ” he said. “The first meet, I got 50.1, then I got 49, and I was happy, because if I get a 50, I may not make it to state. ... My goals for this year is not only for the 400. I’m trying to make it in the 200.”

Like Phillips, he’s all of a sudden an indispensable part of his team.

“He always goes all-out,” Easter said. “I told him in the 400, ‘Hey, just run well enough to win. Just coast so you can be stronger in the (200 and 1,600 relay).’ He doesn’t know how to rein it in. Honestly, I would love to have somebody like him every single year. You could have a whole team of athletes like him and dominate the world.”