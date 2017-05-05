Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area boys' track and field Honor Roll (as of May 4)
Fri, 05/05/2017 - 2:56pm | Troy Gentle

100 Meters
ATHLETE, SCHOOL    TIME
Mitchell Morrow, Blue Ridge    10.82
Lance Dittrich, Watseka    10.87
James Williams, Centennial    11.04
Dawson Kaiser, Unity    11.09
Quemarii Williams, Danville    11.12
Camden Coleman, Urbana Uni    11.14
Joe Lopez, Tuscola    11.14
Lucas Lieb, Monticello    11.21
Kobe Doran, Centennial    11.24
Blake Reifsteck, B-H    11.25
Christian Phillips, Urbana    11.27
Tate Walcott, Ridgeview    11.27
Max Branigan, Salt Fork    11.28
Dalton Burk, Fisher    11.28
Devin Burton, Blue Ridge    11.32
Kyartan Earvin, Urbana    11.33
Joshua Marshall, Urbana    11.33
Kenny Barefield, Centennial    11.35
Tyler Seip, Tuscola    11.38
Devin Edward, Ch. Central    11.41
Mario Cortez, Arcola    11.46
Luke Bowman, Sullivan/OV    11.46
David Enjambre, Danville    11.47
Henoc Mondika, Centennial    11.47
Brandon Bretz, M-S    11.48
Jonathan Muller, PBL    11.49
Lance Dittrich, Watseka    11.51
Jacob Connor, IWest    11.53
Hunter Lee, Watseka    11.54
Lee Zimmerman, Pr. Central    11.56
Joey Fanelli, LeRoy    11.57

200 Meters
ATHLETE, SCHOOL    TIME
Quemarii Williams, Danville    22.32
Henoc Mondika, Centennial    22.55
Zach Glass, Urbana    22.47
Joe Lopez, Tuscola    22.58
Tate Walcott, Ridgeview    22.67
Max Branigan, Salt Fork    22.78
Mason Barr, Ridgeview    22.78
Camden Coleman, Urbana Uni    22.78
Blake Reifsteck, B-H    22.80
Jonathan Muller, PBL    22.84
Javae Wright, Centennial    22.94
Brandon Bretz, M-S    23.02
Lucas Lieb, Monticello    23.07
Christian Phillips, Urbana    23.13
Makail Stanley, A-O    23.25
Keagan Dyer, Clinton    23.29
Hunter Lee, Watseka    23.33
Steven Migut, Unity    23.36
Lance Dittrich, Watseka    23.40
Luke Bowman, Sullivan/OV    23.44
Dillion Harper, Rantoul    23.55
Kenny Barefield, Centennial    23.59
Josh Hassell, Centennial    23.61
David Enjambre, Danville    23.62
Izaack Kitchens, B-H    23.64
Javae Wright, Centennial    23.64
Kobe Wells, ALAH    23.69
Lee Zimmerman, Pr. Central    23.70
Angelo Brown, Rantoul    23.75
Dawson Kaiser, Unity    23.76
James Williams, Centennial    23.76
Tyler Seip, Tuscola    23.77
Davin Edward, Ch. Central    23.78

400 Meters
ATHLETE, SCHOOL    TIME
Henoc Mondika, Centennial    49.20
Quenmarii Williams, Danville    49.44
Brandon Bretz, M-S    49.62
Joe Lopez, Tuscola    49.94
Riley Baker, SJ-O    51.42
Mason Barr, Ridgeview    51.55
Raul Castillo, Rantoul    51.83
Bobby Kapolnek, STM    51.95
Phillip Hall, Danville    52.27
Jerry Harper, Rantoul    52.30
Keagan Dyer, Clinton    52.38
Camden Coleman, Urbana Uni    52.43
Hunter Lee, Watseka    52.59
Noah Woods, Tuscola    52.73
Nate Moreman, B-H    53.24
Jorge Jimenez, IWest    53.41
Makail Stanley, A-O    53.53
Dennis Jackson, GRF/C    53.55
Markese Gaytan, IWest    53.82
Gage Knoll, VG/H    53.83
Riley Cuppernell, PBL    53.86
John Hill, Tuscola    53.92
Jared Motley, Rantoul    54.03
Kayon Cunningham, Rantoul    54.10

800 Meters
ATHLETE, SCHOOL    TIME
Phillip Hall, Danville    1:57.00
Logan Hall, ALAH    1:59.91
Riley Baker, SJ-O    2:01.10
Ben Craw, M-S    2:01.11
Riley Fortune, M-S    2:01.68
Bobby Kapolnek, STM    2:01.75
Raul Castillo, Rantoul    2:02.00
Justin Phillips, SJ-O    2:02.10
Trent Ponder, Tuscola    2:02.38
Isandro Malik, Urbana Uni    2:02.79
Trey Houmes, Hoop. Area    2:02.93
Josiah Ratts, Monticello    2:04.25
Payton Borich, Urbana    2:04.37
Terry Hendriex, Clinton    2:04.44
Gage Knoll, VG/H    2:04.59
John Miller, Ch. Central    2:04.94
Kaelan Davis, M-S    2:05.71
Delrey Crowder, Danville    2:06.23
Nathan Seiler, Unity    2:06.18
Justin Laughlin, ALAH    2:07.16
William Powell, Danville    2:07.51
Jared Motley, Rantoul    2:08.45
Nathan Schroeder, Watseka    2:08.49

1,600 Meters
ATHLETE, SCHOOL    TIME
Logan Hall, ALAH    4:20.23
Gabe Pommier, M-S    4:26.31
Ryan Hodge, M-S    4:31.88
Nathan Seiler, Unity    4:32.81
Alex Helmuth, Monticello    4:33.56
Justin Phillips, SJ-O    4:33.56
Garrett Dixon, Monticello    4:33.75
Wyatt Wolfersberger, SJ-O    4:36.93
Sincere Williams-Davis, Danville    4:37.10
Braden Pridemore, SJ-O    4:37.95
Mathias Powell, M-S    4:38.71
Michael Moreman, Danville    4:39.09
Delrey Crowder, Danville    4:40.36
Cameron Woodard, Unity    4:41.30
Kody Harrison, PBL    4:41.85
William Powell, Danville    4:42.21
Braden Pridemore, SJ-O    4:44.20
Noah Brunson, Ch. Central    4:45.41
Dawson Rogers, Salt Fork    4:46.48
Lenox Li, Danville    4:46.79
Brandon Barfell, Danville    4:46.88
Tyler Huckelberry, Danville    4:46.99
Alec St. Julien, PBL    4:46.99
Trey Houmes, Hoop. Area    4:47.26
Austin Romine, ALAH    4:48.44
John Miller, Ch. Central    4:48.67
Justice Carter, Urbana    4:49.16
Austin Romine, ALAH    4:49.44
Payton Borich, Urbana    4:49.56
Raul Castillo, Rantoul    4:50.39
Trey Hendriex, Clinton    4:51.95
Josiah Ratts, Monticello    4:52.00
Landon Labaw, Salt Fork    4:52.56
Elijah Hall, Rantoul    4:52.88

3,200 Meters
ATHLETE, SCHOOL    TIME
Alex Helmuth, Monticello    9:39.52
Justin Phillips, SJ-O    9:42.18
Mathias Powell, M-S    9:47.44
Trey Houmes, Hoopeston Area    9:48.56
Garrett Dixon, Monticello    9:48.64
Michael Moreman, Danville    9:54.56
Brian Butcher, M-S    9:55.03
Andrew Walmer, M-S    9:55.24
William Powell, Danville    9:55.48
Wyatt Wolfsberger, SJ-O    10:03.53
Logan Hall, ALAH    10:12.90
Kody Harrison, PBL    10:19.75
Wes Young, D-W    10:20.65
Braden Pridemore, SJ-O    10:21.60
Cameron Woodard, Unity    10:23.00
Justice Carter, Urbana    10:23.31
Tyler Ricks, GCMS    10:33.18
Bryson Keeble, M-S    10:38.00
Austin Romine, ALAH    10:38.08
JT Harrold, Clinton    10:38.27
Tyler Huckelberry, Danville    10:38.95
John Miller, Ch. Central    10:40.50
Luke Brewer, CG/B    10:42.72
Terry Hendriex, Clinton    10:46.67
Noah Brunson, Ch. Central    10:46.82
Alec St. Julien, PBL    10:49.67
Gabe Martinez, B-H    10:49.81
Michael Lee, STM    10:49.99

110 High Hurdles
ATHLETE, SCHOOL    TIME
Steven Migut, Unity    15.03
Dakota Stevens, M/CP    15.34
Mason Barr, Ridgeview    15.40
Garett Kinnett, Rantoul    15.71
Cameron Mustafa, Centennial    15.72
Donnell Robertson, Rantoul    15.79
Aidan Krieger, Pr. Central    16.02
Connor Watson, B-H    16.05
Michael Burgard, Monticello    16.10
Mike Curry, PBL    16.24
Ray Kerkhoff, Tuscola    16.28
Austin Winemiller, Blue Ridge    16.36
Donell Robertson, Rantoul    16.62
Caine Wilson, Salt Fork    16.80
Ethan Keller, Watseka    16.96
Hunter Lee, Watseka    16.96
Osahar Wilson, Danville    16.98
Ethan Kinkade, Pr. Central    17.01
Travis Spencer, Unity    17.22
Armond Mayfield, Danville    17.42
Adam Bratten, Tuscola    17.43
Jack Spence, Monticello    17.43
Eldrick Surheyao, Centennial    17.44
Chase Benjamin, B-H    17.74
Cameron Green, Clinton    17.95

300 Intermediate Hurdles
ATHLETE, SCHOOL    TIME
Steeven Migut, Unity    39.66
Ethan Keller, Watseka    40.15
Riley Baker, SJ-O    40.30
Mason Barr, Ridgeview    40.47
Hunter Lee, Watseka    40.86
Caine Wilson, Salt Fork    40.86
Dakota Stevens, M/CP    41.14
Armond Mayfield, Danville    41.79
Osahar Wilson, Danville    41.80
Ray Kerkhoff, Tuscola    41.90
Aidan Krieger, Pr. Central    42.05
Cameron Mustafa, Centennial    42.18
Ethan Kinkade, Pr. Central    42.19
Michael Burgard, Monticello    42.45
Mike Curry, PBL    42.48
Garett Kinnett, Rantoul    42.67
Adam Bratten, Tuscola    42.84
Caleb Fauver, Salt Fork    42.84
Eusabio Briseno, ALAH    43.66
Nicholas Jackson, Ch. Central    43.68
Travis Spencer, Unity    43.90
Zach Kibler, Tuscola    44.13
Aiden Meyer, SJ-O    44.73
Connor Watson, B-H    45.15
Adam Von Holten, M-S    44.02
Cole Reedy, Monticello    44.80
Austin Bridgman, Oakwood    44.83
Danell Robertson, Rantoul    45.26

400 Relay
SCHOOL    TIME
Urbana    43.39
Centennial    43.76
Bismarck-Henning    44.27
Watseka    44.44
Rantoul    44.55
Unity    44.62
Tuscola    44.81
Salt Fork    44.90
Ridgeview    45.06
Danville    45.21
Monticello    45.34
Fisher    45.44
Iroquois West    45.46
Prairie Central    45.58
GCMS    45.76
Mahomet-Seymour    45.84
St. Joseph-Ogden    45.91
Arcola    46.07
Blue Ridge    46.88
Clinton    46.98
Paxton-Buckley-Loda    47.02
Sullivan/Okaw Valley    47.16
St. Thomas More    47.24
Milford/Cissna Park    47.54
Argenta-Oreana    47.68
Villa Grove/Heritage    47.79
LeRoy    48.31
Champaign Central    48.37
Oakwood    48.40
Hoopeston Area    48.67
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman    49.09
Tri-County    49.55
ALAH    51.34
Cerro Gordo/Bement    1:02.58

800 Relay
SCHOOL    TIME
Urbana    1:30.96
Bismarck-Henning    1:32.39
Rantoul    1:32.65
Ridgeview    1:32.77
Monticello    1:33.86
Centennial    1:33.88
Tuscola    1:34.29
Watseka    1:35.62
Danville    1:35.63
Paxton-Buckley-Loda    1:36.18
Arcola    1:36.29
Prairie Central    1:36.40
Fisher    1:36.87
St. Joseph-Ogden    1:38.13
ALAH    1:38.74
Mahomet-Seymour    1:38.81
Clinton    1:39.10
Milford/Cissna Park    1:39.64
Blue Ridge    1:40.14
Iroquois West    1:40.39
Argenta-Oreana    1:40.46
Oakwood    1:40.85
Unity    1:41.13
Champaign Central    1:41.39
Villa Grove/Heritage    1:41.46
GCMS    1:41.95
Sullivan/Okaw Valley    1:42.50
LeRoy    1:42.91
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman    1:43.06
Hoopeston Area    1:43.30
Tri-County    1:44.30
Salt Fork    1:44.62
Cerro Gordo/Bement    1:59.26

1,600 Relay
SCHOOL    TIME
Tuscola    3:32.07
St. Joseph-Ogden    3:32.62
Rantoul    3:32.66
Iroquois West    3:33.34
Danville    3:34.90
Watseka    3:35.91
Ridgeview    3:36.65
GCMS    3:38.08
Monticello    3:40.15
Paxton-Buckley-Loda    3:40.80
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman    3:41.02
ALAH    3:41.07
Prairie Central    3:41.43
Bismarck-Henning    3:41.65
Arcola    3:41.78
Urbana University    3:42.51
Salt Fork    3:43.11
Urbana    3:43.36
Champaign Central    3:43.94
Fisher    3:44.33
Centennial    3:45.26
Sullivan/Okaw Valley    3:46.08
Mahomet-Seymour    3:46.44
Blue Ridge    3:47.87
Clinton    3:50.82
Oakwood    3:53.11
Cerro Gordo/Bement    3:54.15
LeRoy    3:54.96
Hoopeston Area    3:57.24
Argenta-Oreana    3:57.75
Tri-County    4:05.20
Milford/Cissna Park    4:07.72
Villa Grove/Heritage    4:11.36

3,200 Relay
SCHOOL    TIME
Mahomet-Seymour    8:09.28
Danville    8:17.96
ALAH    8:35.14
Salt Fork    8:39.01
Rantoul    8:40.56
Champaign Central    8:45.15
Monticello    8:46.52
Tuscola    8:50.69
Urbana University    8:51.06
Arcola    8:51.46
Urbana    8:51.87
Prairie Central    8:53.99
Clinton    8:54.15
Watseka    8:54.65
St. Thomas More    8:55.00
Sullivan/Okaw Valley    9:02.45
Iroquois West    9:06.45
Paxton-Buckley-Loda    9:07.25
Centennial    9:11.84
LeRoy    9:12.26
Fisher    9:13.62
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman    9:21.51
St. Joseph-Ogden    9:23.83
Bismarck-Henning    9:26.54
Villa Grove/Heritage    9:27.30
Unity    9:27.84
Cerro Gordo/Bement    9:29.56
Argenta-Oreana    9:52.32
Hoopeston Area    10:00.89
GCMS    10:11.91
Tri-County    10:13.62
Clinton    10:15.58
Ridgeview    10:30.53

High Jump
ATHLETE, SCHOOL    DISTANCE
Nicholas Jackson, Ch. Central    6-8
Nick Schultz, GCMS    6-5
Jonathan Decker, Unity    6-4
Hunter Lee, Watseka    6-2
Gavin Raines, Blue Ridge    6-2
Luke Spencer, Arcola    6-2
Kade Thomas, Fisher    6-2
Levi Williams, Unity    6-1
Jake Bachtold, Pr. Central    6-0
Jacob Donaldson, Ridgeview    6-0
Austin Rauch, Clinton    6-0
Kobe Wells, ALAH    6-0
Tom Henrichs, PBL    5-10
Joe Taylor, M/CP    5-10
Connor Watson, B-H    5-10
Jake Bachtold, Pr. Central    5-8
Caleb Bleich, GCMS    5-8
Kade Bleich, GCMS    5-8
Dalton Breeden, Pr. Central    5-8
Eusabio Briseno, ALAH    5-8
Rael Burk, Westville    5-8
Kevin Butler, IWest    5-8
Donnie Friend, Centennial    5-8
Bryce Jones, Oakwood    5-8
Garett Kinnett, Rantoul    5-8
Aidan Krieger, Pr. Central    5-8
Jahari McGuire, Schlarman    5-8
Hunter Pender, Rantoul    5-8
Walter Stanford, Rantoul    5-8
Jack Spence, Monticello    5-8
Luke Bowman, Sullivan/OV    5-7
Larry Hubbard, Salt Fork    5-7
Levi Zimmerman, Ridgeview    5-7
Carson Alwardt, Hoop. Area    5-6
Mitchell Bernius, ALAH    5-6
Kevin Butler, IWest    5-6
Mathew Cantu, Tuscola    5-6
Bryce Jones, Oakwood    5-6
Joe Lopez, Tuscola    5-6
Jarrett Ritzma, IWest    5-6
Jonathan West, CG/B    5-6
Ryan Whitehouse, M-S    5-6
Skyler Williamson, Clinton    5-6
Griffin Winkler, B-H    5-6
Noah Woods, Tuscola    5-6

Pole Vault
ATHLETE, SCHOOL    DISTANCE
Tyler Carrel, Urbana    14-0
Josiah Lemay, Tuscola    14-0
Chandlar Ifft, Pr. Central    13-7
Jadon Nuzzo, Sullivan/OV    13-4
Logan Pedigo, Sullivan/OV    13-1
Garrett Bachtold, PBL    13-0
Isaac Brucker, GCMS    13-0
Hunter Kauffman, Tuscola    13-0
Quinn Shannon, Unity    13-0
Corey Cebulski, M-S    12-7
Austin Johnson, Clinton    12-7
Travis Spencer, Unity    12-6
Brandon Douglas, Tuscola    11-6
Dalton Sanders, Clinton    11-6
Micah Stearns, Urbana    11-6
Brian Voyles, Blue Ridge    11-6
Darkan Fisher, Danville    11-0
Gage Russell, Tuscola    11-0
Colin Balbach, M-S    10-6
Dalton Breeden, Pr. Central    10-6
Grant Brown, M-S    10-6
Nolan Peacock, SJ-O    10-6
Jakob Miles, PBL    10-3
Johnathan Warhover, Urbana    10-0
Gunner Belt, PBL    9-6
Harrison Ifft, Pr. Central    9-6
William Larson, M-S    9-6
Dustin Rolinitis, Westville    9-6
Serkan Cetin, Ch. Central    9-0
Cooper Duke, Clinton    9-0
Christian Hopper, Sullivan/OV    9-0
Kaleb Johnson, Clinton    9-0
Cody Phillips, Blue Ridge    9-0
Jaden Adkins, Rantoul    8-6
Camdyn McFarland, Monticello    8-6
Josh Sexton, SJ-O    8-6
Weston Peck, Rantoul    8-0
Wesley Quimby, GCMS    8-0

Long Jump
ATHLETE, SCHOOL    DISTANCE
Jonathan Muller, PBL    22-103/4
Nick Schultz, GCMS    21-63/4
Caleb Bleich, GCMS    21-43/4
Tyler Seip, Tuscola    21-2
Mitchell Morrow, Blue Ridge    20-91/2
Dawson Kaiser, Unity    20-91/4
Blake Reifsteck, B-H    20-81/2
Mario Cortez, Arcola    20-8
Lance Dittrich, Watseka    20-7
Tate Walcott, Ridgeview    20-7
Rashid Moffett, Rantoul    20-41/2
Austin Rauch, Clinton    20-0
Jacob Donaldson, Ridgeview    19-111/2
Larry Hubbard, Salt Fork    19-93/4
Max Branigan, Salt Fork    19-81/2
Caleb Lahey, B-H    19-81/2
Joe Lopez, Tuscola    19-81/2
Keegan Zack, Watseka    19-8
Leighton Burcham, Sullivan/OV    19-71/2
Dalton Burk, Fisher    19-7
Donnie Friend, Centennial    19-7
Luke Spencer, Arcola    19-63/4
Ramsey Hunt, Tri-County    19-61/4
Angelo Brown, Rantoul    19-5
Austin Westray, Centennial    19-43/4
Michael Hendrickson, Watseka    19-4
Dalton Hoel, Tuscola    19-33/4
Ethan Kinkade, Pr. Central    19-21/2
D’Mitri Turner-Winston, Urbana    19-11/2
Kyle Johnson, Clinton    19-1
Ben Schultz, Ch. Central    19-1
Cameron Mustafa, Centennial    19-01/2
Lucas Lieb, Monticello    19-0
Robert Hart, Rantoul    19-0

Triple Jump
ATHLETE, SCHOOL    DISTANCE
Nick Schultz, GCMS    45-21/2
Tyler Seip, Tuscola    42-11
Levi Williams, Unity    42-6
Ben Schultz, Ch. Central    41-113/4
Jacob Donaldson, Ridgeview    41-8
Drew Hagen, Watseka    41-5
Jonathan Muller, PBL    41-41/2
Mario Cortez, Arcola    41-3
Caleb Bleich, GCMS    41-11/2
Keegan Zack, Watseka    41-0
Kade Thomas, Fisher    40-11
Jonathan Decker, Unity    40-103/4
Ray Kerkhoff, Tuscola    40-91/2
Caleb Fauver, Salt Fork    40-5
Devin Edwards, Ch. Central    40-21/2
Connor Watson, B-H    40-0
Rashid Moffett, Rantoul    39-11
Wyatt Steidinger, Pr. Central    39-101/2
Ramsey Hunt, Tri-County    39-51/2
Brady McMasters, Salt Fork    38-10
Kai Baumgartner, Ch. Central    38-11
Leighton Burcham, Sullivan/OV    38-91/2
Cameron Wise, Oakwood    38-61/2
Travis Lappin, B-H    38-5
Ladavion Severado, Westville    37-101/2

Shot Put
ATHLETE, SCHOOL    DISTANCE
Jaden Nelson, Danville    50-10
Hunter Woodard, Tuscola    50-10
Kolby Mayfield, Danville    50-91/2
Hunter Hendershot, M-S    49-8
Zach Matson, Pr. Central    49-8
Rylan Tate, Salt Fork    48-3
Max Cox, Tri-County    47-101/2
Rusty Kuhlmann, Watseka    47-71/2
Payton Taylor, Salt Fork    47-7
Josiah Heidle, Danville    47-51/2
Anthony Guo, Tuscola    46-10
Donnell Robertson, Rantoul    46-61/2
Alex LaMont, LeRoy    45-4
Caleb Lahey, B-H    44-9
Spencer Evans, Centennial    44-0
Chaz Reetz, M/CP    43-93/4
Nathan Harman, Monticello    43-9
Colton Castongue, Danville    43-71/2
Jake Rich, PBL    43-6
Seth Westfall, Clinton    43-5
Jalen Pittman, Danville    43-0
Payton Taylor, Salt Fork    42-11
Kobie Sadowski, A-O    42-9
Bryce Dillaman, A-P    42-7
Nate Moreman, B-H    42-51/2
Kyle Reitmeier, A-P    42-4
Austin Schmohe, Sullivan/OV    42-4
KJ Patton, Fisher    42-31/2
Thomas Green, Centennial    42-2
Dylan Gunn, Ch. Central    42-2
Nick Lester, Salt Fork    41-10
Kevin Logue, Ch. Central    41-9
Clayton Kuhring, Arcola    41-8
Morrie Mendenhall, M-S    41-8
Carson Stiene, Unity    41-51/2

Discus
ATHLETE, SCHOOL    DISTANCE
Hunter Woodard, Tuscola    167-11
Hunter Hendershot, M-S    159-10
Nathan Harman, Monticello    155-8
Arnold Fox, Jr., Urbana    144-8
Jalen Pittman, Danville    144-4
Colton Castongue, Danville    143-5
Alex LaMont, LeRoy    142-5
Jaiden Nelson, Danville    140-1
Spencer Evans, Centennial    138-2
Chaz Reetz, M/CP    136-10
Payton Taylor, Salt Fork    136-8
Rusty Kuhlmann, Watseka    136-7
Bryce Dillaman, A-P    136-1
Shelbert Nance, Urbana    135-3
Anthony Guo, Tuscola    134-10
Lee Rexroad, M-S    134-3
Josiah Heidle, Danville    131-6
Skyler O’Connor, M-S    129-6
Alex Tongate, Ridgeview    129-5
Zach Matson, Pr. Central    126-11
Seth Westfall, Clinton    126-5
Hunter Crawley, M-S    126-4
Logan Noel, Westville    126-1
Nicholas O’Neal, Unity    125-6
Rylan Tate, Salt Fork    125-4
KJ Patton, Fisher    125-0
Jacob Reitz, IWest    124-0
Max Cox, Tri-County    123-8
Morrie Mendenhall, M-S    123-7
Kobie Sadowski, A-O    122.2
Ladvion Severado, Westville    120-1
Note: All times are rounded up unless they are FAT times. If they are FAT times coaches should indicate if they are on the stat sheet. Coaches are encouraged to send their top times/distances either by fax (217) 373-7401 or to tgentle@news-gazette.com by Fridays at noon.

