Area boys' track and field Honor Roll (as of May 4)

100 Meters

ATHLETE, SCHOOL TIME

Mitchell Morrow, Blue Ridge 10.82

Lance Dittrich, Watseka 10.87

James Williams, Centennial 11.04

Dawson Kaiser, Unity 11.09

Quemarii Williams, Danville 11.12

Camden Coleman, Urbana Uni 11.14

Joe Lopez, Tuscola 11.14

Lucas Lieb, Monticello 11.21

Kobe Doran, Centennial 11.24

Blake Reifsteck, B-H 11.25

Christian Phillips, Urbana 11.27

Tate Walcott, Ridgeview 11.27

Max Branigan, Salt Fork 11.28

Dalton Burk, Fisher 11.28

Devin Burton, Blue Ridge 11.32

Kyartan Earvin, Urbana 11.33

Joshua Marshall, Urbana 11.33

Kenny Barefield, Centennial 11.35

Tyler Seip, Tuscola 11.38

Devin Edward, Ch. Central 11.41

Mario Cortez, Arcola 11.46

Luke Bowman, Sullivan/OV 11.46

David Enjambre, Danville 11.47

Henoc Mondika, Centennial 11.47

Brandon Bretz, M-S 11.48

Jonathan Muller, PBL 11.49

Lance Dittrich, Watseka 11.51

Jacob Connor, IWest 11.53

Hunter Lee, Watseka 11.54

Lee Zimmerman, Pr. Central 11.56

Joey Fanelli, LeRoy 11.57

200 Meters

ATHLETE, SCHOOL TIME

Quemarii Williams, Danville 22.32

Henoc Mondika, Centennial 22.55

Zach Glass, Urbana 22.47

Joe Lopez, Tuscola 22.58

Tate Walcott, Ridgeview 22.67

Max Branigan, Salt Fork 22.78

Mason Barr, Ridgeview 22.78

Camden Coleman, Urbana Uni 22.78

Blake Reifsteck, B-H 22.80

Jonathan Muller, PBL 22.84

Javae Wright, Centennial 22.94

Brandon Bretz, M-S 23.02

Lucas Lieb, Monticello 23.07

Christian Phillips, Urbana 23.13

Makail Stanley, A-O 23.25

Keagan Dyer, Clinton 23.29

Hunter Lee, Watseka 23.33

Steven Migut, Unity 23.36

Lance Dittrich, Watseka 23.40

Luke Bowman, Sullivan/OV 23.44

Dillion Harper, Rantoul 23.55

Kenny Barefield, Centennial 23.59

Josh Hassell, Centennial 23.61

David Enjambre, Danville 23.62

Izaack Kitchens, B-H 23.64

Javae Wright, Centennial 23.64

Kobe Wells, ALAH 23.69

Lee Zimmerman, Pr. Central 23.70

Angelo Brown, Rantoul 23.75

Dawson Kaiser, Unity 23.76

James Williams, Centennial 23.76

Tyler Seip, Tuscola 23.77

Davin Edward, Ch. Central 23.78

400 Meters

ATHLETE, SCHOOL TIME

Henoc Mondika, Centennial 49.20

Quenmarii Williams, Danville 49.44

Brandon Bretz, M-S 49.62

Joe Lopez, Tuscola 49.94

Riley Baker, SJ-O 51.42

Mason Barr, Ridgeview 51.55

Raul Castillo, Rantoul 51.83

Bobby Kapolnek, STM 51.95

Phillip Hall, Danville 52.27

Jerry Harper, Rantoul 52.30

Keagan Dyer, Clinton 52.38

Camden Coleman, Urbana Uni 52.43

Hunter Lee, Watseka 52.59

Noah Woods, Tuscola 52.73

Nate Moreman, B-H 53.24

Jorge Jimenez, IWest 53.41

Makail Stanley, A-O 53.53

Dennis Jackson, GRF/C 53.55

Markese Gaytan, IWest 53.82

Gage Knoll, VG/H 53.83

Riley Cuppernell, PBL 53.86

John Hill, Tuscola 53.92

Jared Motley, Rantoul 54.03

Kayon Cunningham, Rantoul 54.10

800 Meters

ATHLETE, SCHOOL TIME

Phillip Hall, Danville 1:57.00

Logan Hall, ALAH 1:59.91

Riley Baker, SJ-O 2:01.10

Ben Craw, M-S 2:01.11

Riley Fortune, M-S 2:01.68

Bobby Kapolnek, STM 2:01.75

Raul Castillo, Rantoul 2:02.00

Justin Phillips, SJ-O 2:02.10

Trent Ponder, Tuscola 2:02.38

Isandro Malik, Urbana Uni 2:02.79

Trey Houmes, Hoop. Area 2:02.93

Josiah Ratts, Monticello 2:04.25

Payton Borich, Urbana 2:04.37

Terry Hendriex, Clinton 2:04.44

Gage Knoll, VG/H 2:04.59

John Miller, Ch. Central 2:04.94

Kaelan Davis, M-S 2:05.71

Delrey Crowder, Danville 2:06.23

Nathan Seiler, Unity 2:06.18

Justin Laughlin, ALAH 2:07.16

William Powell, Danville 2:07.51

Jared Motley, Rantoul 2:08.45

Nathan Schroeder, Watseka 2:08.49

1,600 Meters

ATHLETE, SCHOOL TIME

Logan Hall, ALAH 4:20.23

Gabe Pommier, M-S 4:26.31

Ryan Hodge, M-S 4:31.88

Nathan Seiler, Unity 4:32.81

Alex Helmuth, Monticello 4:33.56

Justin Phillips, SJ-O 4:33.56

Garrett Dixon, Monticello 4:33.75

Wyatt Wolfersberger, SJ-O 4:36.93

Sincere Williams-Davis, Danville 4:37.10

Braden Pridemore, SJ-O 4:37.95

Mathias Powell, M-S 4:38.71

Michael Moreman, Danville 4:39.09

Delrey Crowder, Danville 4:40.36

Cameron Woodard, Unity 4:41.30

Kody Harrison, PBL 4:41.85

William Powell, Danville 4:42.21

Braden Pridemore, SJ-O 4:44.20

Noah Brunson, Ch. Central 4:45.41

Dawson Rogers, Salt Fork 4:46.48

Lenox Li, Danville 4:46.79

Brandon Barfell, Danville 4:46.88

Tyler Huckelberry, Danville 4:46.99

Alec St. Julien, PBL 4:46.99

Trey Houmes, Hoop. Area 4:47.26

Austin Romine, ALAH 4:48.44

John Miller, Ch. Central 4:48.67

Justice Carter, Urbana 4:49.16

Austin Romine, ALAH 4:49.44

Payton Borich, Urbana 4:49.56

Raul Castillo, Rantoul 4:50.39

Trey Hendriex, Clinton 4:51.95

Josiah Ratts, Monticello 4:52.00

Landon Labaw, Salt Fork 4:52.56

Elijah Hall, Rantoul 4:52.88

3,200 Meters

ATHLETE, SCHOOL TIME

Alex Helmuth, Monticello 9:39.52

Justin Phillips, SJ-O 9:42.18

Mathias Powell, M-S 9:47.44

Trey Houmes, Hoopeston Area 9:48.56

Garrett Dixon, Monticello 9:48.64

Michael Moreman, Danville 9:54.56

Brian Butcher, M-S 9:55.03

Andrew Walmer, M-S 9:55.24

William Powell, Danville 9:55.48

Wyatt Wolfsberger, SJ-O 10:03.53

Logan Hall, ALAH 10:12.90

Kody Harrison, PBL 10:19.75

Wes Young, D-W 10:20.65

Braden Pridemore, SJ-O 10:21.60

Cameron Woodard, Unity 10:23.00

Justice Carter, Urbana 10:23.31

Tyler Ricks, GCMS 10:33.18

Bryson Keeble, M-S 10:38.00

Austin Romine, ALAH 10:38.08

JT Harrold, Clinton 10:38.27

Tyler Huckelberry, Danville 10:38.95

John Miller, Ch. Central 10:40.50

Luke Brewer, CG/B 10:42.72

Terry Hendriex, Clinton 10:46.67

Noah Brunson, Ch. Central 10:46.82

Alec St. Julien, PBL 10:49.67

Gabe Martinez, B-H 10:49.81

Michael Lee, STM 10:49.99

110 High Hurdles

ATHLETE, SCHOOL TIME

Steven Migut, Unity 15.03

Dakota Stevens, M/CP 15.34

Mason Barr, Ridgeview 15.40

Garett Kinnett, Rantoul 15.71

Cameron Mustafa, Centennial 15.72

Donnell Robertson, Rantoul 15.79

Aidan Krieger, Pr. Central 16.02

Connor Watson, B-H 16.05

Michael Burgard, Monticello 16.10

Mike Curry, PBL 16.24

Ray Kerkhoff, Tuscola 16.28

Austin Winemiller, Blue Ridge 16.36

Donell Robertson, Rantoul 16.62

Caine Wilson, Salt Fork 16.80

Ethan Keller, Watseka 16.96

Hunter Lee, Watseka 16.96

Osahar Wilson, Danville 16.98

Ethan Kinkade, Pr. Central 17.01

Travis Spencer, Unity 17.22

Armond Mayfield, Danville 17.42

Adam Bratten, Tuscola 17.43

Jack Spence, Monticello 17.43

Eldrick Surheyao, Centennial 17.44

Chase Benjamin, B-H 17.74

Cameron Green, Clinton 17.95

300 Intermediate Hurdles

ATHLETE, SCHOOL TIME

Steeven Migut, Unity 39.66

Ethan Keller, Watseka 40.15

Riley Baker, SJ-O 40.30

Mason Barr, Ridgeview 40.47

Hunter Lee, Watseka 40.86

Caine Wilson, Salt Fork 40.86

Dakota Stevens, M/CP 41.14

Armond Mayfield, Danville 41.79

Osahar Wilson, Danville 41.80

Ray Kerkhoff, Tuscola 41.90

Aidan Krieger, Pr. Central 42.05

Cameron Mustafa, Centennial 42.18

Ethan Kinkade, Pr. Central 42.19

Michael Burgard, Monticello 42.45

Mike Curry, PBL 42.48

Garett Kinnett, Rantoul 42.67

Adam Bratten, Tuscola 42.84

Caleb Fauver, Salt Fork 42.84

Eusabio Briseno, ALAH 43.66

Nicholas Jackson, Ch. Central 43.68

Travis Spencer, Unity 43.90

Zach Kibler, Tuscola 44.13

Aiden Meyer, SJ-O 44.73

Connor Watson, B-H 45.15

Adam Von Holten, M-S 44.02

Cole Reedy, Monticello 44.80

Austin Bridgman, Oakwood 44.83

Danell Robertson, Rantoul 45.26

400 Relay

SCHOOL TIME

Urbana 43.39

Centennial 43.76

Bismarck-Henning 44.27

Watseka 44.44

Rantoul 44.55

Unity 44.62

Tuscola 44.81

Salt Fork 44.90

Ridgeview 45.06

Danville 45.21

Monticello 45.34

Fisher 45.44

Iroquois West 45.46

Prairie Central 45.58

GCMS 45.76

Mahomet-Seymour 45.84

St. Joseph-Ogden 45.91

Arcola 46.07

Blue Ridge 46.88

Clinton 46.98

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47.02

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 47.16

St. Thomas More 47.24

Milford/Cissna Park 47.54

Argenta-Oreana 47.68

Villa Grove/Heritage 47.79

LeRoy 48.31

Champaign Central 48.37

Oakwood 48.40

Hoopeston Area 48.67

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 49.09

Tri-County 49.55

ALAH 51.34

Cerro Gordo/Bement 1:02.58

800 Relay

SCHOOL TIME

Urbana 1:30.96

Bismarck-Henning 1:32.39

Rantoul 1:32.65

Ridgeview 1:32.77

Monticello 1:33.86

Centennial 1:33.88

Tuscola 1:34.29

Watseka 1:35.62

Danville 1:35.63

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1:36.18

Arcola 1:36.29

Prairie Central 1:36.40

Fisher 1:36.87

St. Joseph-Ogden 1:38.13

ALAH 1:38.74

Mahomet-Seymour 1:38.81

Clinton 1:39.10

Milford/Cissna Park 1:39.64

Blue Ridge 1:40.14

Iroquois West 1:40.39

Argenta-Oreana 1:40.46

Oakwood 1:40.85

Unity 1:41.13

Champaign Central 1:41.39

Villa Grove/Heritage 1:41.46

GCMS 1:41.95

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 1:42.50

LeRoy 1:42.91

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 1:43.06

Hoopeston Area 1:43.30

Tri-County 1:44.30

Salt Fork 1:44.62

Cerro Gordo/Bement 1:59.26

1,600 Relay

SCHOOL TIME

Tuscola 3:32.07

St. Joseph-Ogden 3:32.62

Rantoul 3:32.66

Iroquois West 3:33.34

Danville 3:34.90

Watseka 3:35.91

Ridgeview 3:36.65

GCMS 3:38.08

Monticello 3:40.15

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3:40.80

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 3:41.02

ALAH 3:41.07

Prairie Central 3:41.43

Bismarck-Henning 3:41.65

Arcola 3:41.78

Urbana University 3:42.51

Salt Fork 3:43.11

Urbana 3:43.36

Champaign Central 3:43.94

Fisher 3:44.33

Centennial 3:45.26

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 3:46.08

Mahomet-Seymour 3:46.44

Blue Ridge 3:47.87

Clinton 3:50.82

Oakwood 3:53.11

Cerro Gordo/Bement 3:54.15

LeRoy 3:54.96

Hoopeston Area 3:57.24

Argenta-Oreana 3:57.75

Tri-County 4:05.20

Milford/Cissna Park 4:07.72

Villa Grove/Heritage 4:11.36

3,200 Relay

SCHOOL TIME

Mahomet-Seymour 8:09.28

Danville 8:17.96

ALAH 8:35.14

Salt Fork 8:39.01

Rantoul 8:40.56

Champaign Central 8:45.15

Monticello 8:46.52

Tuscola 8:50.69

Urbana University 8:51.06

Arcola 8:51.46

Urbana 8:51.87

Prairie Central 8:53.99

Clinton 8:54.15

Watseka 8:54.65

St. Thomas More 8:55.00

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 9:02.45

Iroquois West 9:06.45

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 9:07.25

Centennial 9:11.84

LeRoy 9:12.26

Fisher 9:13.62

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 9:21.51

St. Joseph-Ogden 9:23.83

Bismarck-Henning 9:26.54

Villa Grove/Heritage 9:27.30

Unity 9:27.84

Cerro Gordo/Bement 9:29.56

Argenta-Oreana 9:52.32

Hoopeston Area 10:00.89

GCMS 10:11.91

Tri-County 10:13.62

Clinton 10:15.58

Ridgeview 10:30.53

High Jump

ATHLETE, SCHOOL DISTANCE

Nicholas Jackson, Ch. Central 6-8

Nick Schultz, GCMS 6-5

Jonathan Decker, Unity 6-4

Hunter Lee, Watseka 6-2

Gavin Raines, Blue Ridge 6-2

Luke Spencer, Arcola 6-2

Kade Thomas, Fisher 6-2

Levi Williams, Unity 6-1

Jake Bachtold, Pr. Central 6-0

Jacob Donaldson, Ridgeview 6-0

Austin Rauch, Clinton 6-0

Kobe Wells, ALAH 6-0

Tom Henrichs, PBL 5-10

Joe Taylor, M/CP 5-10

Connor Watson, B-H 5-10

Jake Bachtold, Pr. Central 5-8

Caleb Bleich, GCMS 5-8

Kade Bleich, GCMS 5-8

Dalton Breeden, Pr. Central 5-8

Eusabio Briseno, ALAH 5-8

Rael Burk, Westville 5-8

Kevin Butler, IWest 5-8

Donnie Friend, Centennial 5-8

Bryce Jones, Oakwood 5-8

Garett Kinnett, Rantoul 5-8

Aidan Krieger, Pr. Central 5-8

Jahari McGuire, Schlarman 5-8

Hunter Pender, Rantoul 5-8

Walter Stanford, Rantoul 5-8

Jack Spence, Monticello 5-8

Luke Bowman, Sullivan/OV 5-7

Larry Hubbard, Salt Fork 5-7

Levi Zimmerman, Ridgeview 5-7

Carson Alwardt, Hoop. Area 5-6

Mitchell Bernius, ALAH 5-6

Kevin Butler, IWest 5-6

Mathew Cantu, Tuscola 5-6

Bryce Jones, Oakwood 5-6

Joe Lopez, Tuscola 5-6

Jarrett Ritzma, IWest 5-6

Jonathan West, CG/B 5-6

Ryan Whitehouse, M-S 5-6

Skyler Williamson, Clinton 5-6

Griffin Winkler, B-H 5-6

Noah Woods, Tuscola 5-6

Pole Vault

ATHLETE, SCHOOL DISTANCE

Tyler Carrel, Urbana 14-0

Josiah Lemay, Tuscola 14-0

Chandlar Ifft, Pr. Central 13-7

Jadon Nuzzo, Sullivan/OV 13-4

Logan Pedigo, Sullivan/OV 13-1

Garrett Bachtold, PBL 13-0

Isaac Brucker, GCMS 13-0

Hunter Kauffman, Tuscola 13-0

Quinn Shannon, Unity 13-0

Corey Cebulski, M-S 12-7

Austin Johnson, Clinton 12-7

Travis Spencer, Unity 12-6

Brandon Douglas, Tuscola 11-6

Dalton Sanders, Clinton 11-6

Micah Stearns, Urbana 11-6

Brian Voyles, Blue Ridge 11-6

Darkan Fisher, Danville 11-0

Gage Russell, Tuscola 11-0

Colin Balbach, M-S 10-6

Dalton Breeden, Pr. Central 10-6

Grant Brown, M-S 10-6

Nolan Peacock, SJ-O 10-6

Jakob Miles, PBL 10-3

Johnathan Warhover, Urbana 10-0

Gunner Belt, PBL 9-6

Harrison Ifft, Pr. Central 9-6

William Larson, M-S 9-6

Dustin Rolinitis, Westville 9-6

Serkan Cetin, Ch. Central 9-0

Cooper Duke, Clinton 9-0

Christian Hopper, Sullivan/OV 9-0

Kaleb Johnson, Clinton 9-0

Cody Phillips, Blue Ridge 9-0

Jaden Adkins, Rantoul 8-6

Camdyn McFarland, Monticello 8-6

Josh Sexton, SJ-O 8-6

Weston Peck, Rantoul 8-0

Wesley Quimby, GCMS 8-0

Long Jump

ATHLETE, SCHOOL DISTANCE

Jonathan Muller, PBL 22-103/4

Nick Schultz, GCMS 21-63/4

Caleb Bleich, GCMS 21-43/4

Tyler Seip, Tuscola 21-2

Mitchell Morrow, Blue Ridge 20-91/2

Dawson Kaiser, Unity 20-91/4

Blake Reifsteck, B-H 20-81/2

Mario Cortez, Arcola 20-8

Lance Dittrich, Watseka 20-7

Tate Walcott, Ridgeview 20-7

Rashid Moffett, Rantoul 20-41/2

Austin Rauch, Clinton 20-0

Jacob Donaldson, Ridgeview 19-111/2

Larry Hubbard, Salt Fork 19-93/4

Max Branigan, Salt Fork 19-81/2

Caleb Lahey, B-H 19-81/2

Joe Lopez, Tuscola 19-81/2

Keegan Zack, Watseka 19-8

Leighton Burcham, Sullivan/OV 19-71/2

Dalton Burk, Fisher 19-7

Donnie Friend, Centennial 19-7

Luke Spencer, Arcola 19-63/4

Ramsey Hunt, Tri-County 19-61/4

Angelo Brown, Rantoul 19-5

Austin Westray, Centennial 19-43/4

Michael Hendrickson, Watseka 19-4

Dalton Hoel, Tuscola 19-33/4

Ethan Kinkade, Pr. Central 19-21/2

D’Mitri Turner-Winston, Urbana 19-11/2

Kyle Johnson, Clinton 19-1

Ben Schultz, Ch. Central 19-1

Cameron Mustafa, Centennial 19-01/2

Lucas Lieb, Monticello 19-0

Robert Hart, Rantoul 19-0

Triple Jump

ATHLETE, SCHOOL DISTANCE

Nick Schultz, GCMS 45-21/2

Tyler Seip, Tuscola 42-11

Levi Williams, Unity 42-6

Ben Schultz, Ch. Central 41-113/4

Jacob Donaldson, Ridgeview 41-8

Drew Hagen, Watseka 41-5

Jonathan Muller, PBL 41-41/2

Mario Cortez, Arcola 41-3

Caleb Bleich, GCMS 41-11/2

Keegan Zack, Watseka 41-0

Kade Thomas, Fisher 40-11

Jonathan Decker, Unity 40-103/4

Ray Kerkhoff, Tuscola 40-91/2

Caleb Fauver, Salt Fork 40-5

Devin Edwards, Ch. Central 40-21/2

Connor Watson, B-H 40-0

Rashid Moffett, Rantoul 39-11

Wyatt Steidinger, Pr. Central 39-101/2

Ramsey Hunt, Tri-County 39-51/2

Brady McMasters, Salt Fork 38-10

Kai Baumgartner, Ch. Central 38-11

Leighton Burcham, Sullivan/OV 38-91/2

Cameron Wise, Oakwood 38-61/2

Travis Lappin, B-H 38-5

Ladavion Severado, Westville 37-101/2

Shot Put

ATHLETE, SCHOOL DISTANCE

Jaden Nelson, Danville 50-10

Hunter Woodard, Tuscola 50-10

Kolby Mayfield, Danville 50-91/2

Hunter Hendershot, M-S 49-8

Zach Matson, Pr. Central 49-8

Rylan Tate, Salt Fork 48-3

Max Cox, Tri-County 47-101/2

Rusty Kuhlmann, Watseka 47-71/2

Payton Taylor, Salt Fork 47-7

Josiah Heidle, Danville 47-51/2

Anthony Guo, Tuscola 46-10

Donnell Robertson, Rantoul 46-61/2

Alex LaMont, LeRoy 45-4

Caleb Lahey, B-H 44-9

Spencer Evans, Centennial 44-0

Chaz Reetz, M/CP 43-93/4

Nathan Harman, Monticello 43-9

Colton Castongue, Danville 43-71/2

Jake Rich, PBL 43-6

Seth Westfall, Clinton 43-5

Jalen Pittman, Danville 43-0

Payton Taylor, Salt Fork 42-11

Kobie Sadowski, A-O 42-9

Bryce Dillaman, A-P 42-7

Nate Moreman, B-H 42-51/2

Kyle Reitmeier, A-P 42-4

Austin Schmohe, Sullivan/OV 42-4

KJ Patton, Fisher 42-31/2

Thomas Green, Centennial 42-2

Dylan Gunn, Ch. Central 42-2

Nick Lester, Salt Fork 41-10

Kevin Logue, Ch. Central 41-9

Clayton Kuhring, Arcola 41-8

Morrie Mendenhall, M-S 41-8

Carson Stiene, Unity 41-51/2

Discus

ATHLETE, SCHOOL DISTANCE

Hunter Woodard, Tuscola 167-11

Hunter Hendershot, M-S 159-10

Nathan Harman, Monticello 155-8

Arnold Fox, Jr., Urbana 144-8

Jalen Pittman, Danville 144-4

Colton Castongue, Danville 143-5

Alex LaMont, LeRoy 142-5

Jaiden Nelson, Danville 140-1

Spencer Evans, Centennial 138-2

Chaz Reetz, M/CP 136-10

Payton Taylor, Salt Fork 136-8

Rusty Kuhlmann, Watseka 136-7

Bryce Dillaman, A-P 136-1

Shelbert Nance, Urbana 135-3

Anthony Guo, Tuscola 134-10

Lee Rexroad, M-S 134-3

Josiah Heidle, Danville 131-6

Skyler O’Connor, M-S 129-6

Alex Tongate, Ridgeview 129-5

Zach Matson, Pr. Central 126-11

Seth Westfall, Clinton 126-5

Hunter Crawley, M-S 126-4

Logan Noel, Westville 126-1

Nicholas O’Neal, Unity 125-6

Rylan Tate, Salt Fork 125-4

KJ Patton, Fisher 125-0

Jacob Reitz, IWest 124-0

Max Cox, Tri-County 123-8

Morrie Mendenhall, M-S 123-7

Kobie Sadowski, A-O 122.2

Ladvion Severado, Westville 120-1

Note: All times are rounded up unless they are FAT times. If they are FAT times coaches should indicate if they are on the stat sheet. Coaches are encouraged to send their top times/distances either by fax (217) 373-7401 or to tgentle@news-gazette.com by Fridays at noon.