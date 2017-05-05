Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, May 5, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Girls' track and field honor roll (through May 5)
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

Girls' track and field honor roll (through May 5)

Fri, 05/05/2017 - 10:10pm | News-Gazette News Services

100 Meters

Athlete, School    Time

Ameia Wilson, Danville    11.86
Ayanna Kelly-Weatherspoon, Urbana    12.06
Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview    12.50
Mattie Lieb, Monticello    12.52
Jyana Anderson, Urbana    12.53
Frankie Izard, SJ-O    12.66
Akalah Spinks, Rantoul    12.81
Maddie Meyer, A-O    12.84
Gabby Wessels, M/CP    12.87
Tatianna Cooper, Monticello    12.98
Aja Harden, Danville    13.09
Lakeida Nichols, M-S    13.10
Capria Brown, Schlarman    13.15
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    13.20
Abbey Mizer, SJ-O    13.24
Natalie Tharp, Blue Ridge    13.24
Charisma Turner, Urbana    13.26
Sierra Bryant, B-H    13.30
Madison Filkin, Clinton    13.36
Lyndon Pelmore, Judah    13.40
Imani Johnson, Westville    13.42
Maggie Werts, Clinton    13.44
Sierra Bryant, Schlarman    13.45
Talia Dought-Burton, Urbana    13.49
Jaborra Hill, Rantoul    13.49
Dora Eichelberger, Fisher    13.50
Dennise Matuszewski, GCMS    13.51

200 Meters

Athlete, School    Time

Ameia Wilson, Danville    24.49
Jyana Anderson, Urbana    25.93
Frankie Izard, SJ-O    26.33
Mattie Lieb, Monticello    26.34
Alisha Rigg, A-P    26.60
Valena Greene, Centennial    26.64
Gabby Wessels, M/CP    26.82
Maclayne Taylor, SJ-O    26.91
Jayden King, Schlarman    26.95
Akalah Spinks, Rantoul    27.04
Aliyah Welter, Monticello    27.13
Jorri Sandage, LeRoy    27.14
Capria Brown, Schlarman    27.14
Abbey Mizer, SJ-O    27.19
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    27.46
Madison Filkin, Clinton    27.54
Sierra Bryant, B-H    27.55
Delanie Dykes, GCMS    27.61
Aleesia Reeves, SJ-O    27.63
Lakeida Nichols, M-S    27.65
Sophia James, VG/H    27.67
Payne Turney, Clinton    27.67
Quinci Snedeker, GRF/C    27.70
Yaman Wilson, Danville    27.79
Imani Johnson, Westville    27.81
Nicole Bagwell, Unity    27.90
Emily Duis, M/CP    27.94
Katie Limentato, Judah    27.99
DiDi Terry, Centennial    28.04
Maddie Meyer, A-O    28.15
Sophia Schuler, Pr. Central    28.21

400 Meters

Athlete, School    Time

Ameia Wilson, Danville    59.09
Emma Henderson, Tuscola    1:00.56
Delanie Dykes, GCMS    1:00.86
Hannah Wallen, ALAH    1:01.18
Maclayne Taylor, SJ-O    1:01.27
Keneisha Williams, Danville    1:01.31
Kynzee Boastick, Urbana    1:01.63
Marguerite Hendrickson, STM    1:01.82
Nicole Bagwell, Unity    1:01.98
Zea Maroon, SJ-O    1:02.32
Payne Turney, Clinton    1:02.44
Abbey Mizer, SJ-O    1:02.75
Mattie Lieb, Monticello    1:02.88
Anna Jennings, M/CP    1:02.94
Lia Potter, Centennial    1:03.20
Jules Grunloh, Ridgeview    1:03.35
Capria Brown, Schlarman    1:03.51
Sam Mabry, SJ-O    1:03.73
Sierra Bryant, B-H    1:03.76
Chikako Barnes, Ch. Central    1:03.83
Emily Duis, M/CP    1:03.87
Jyana Anderson, Urbana    1:03.92
Faith Houston, SJ-O    1:04.37
Mara Pletcher, M-S    1:04.38
Diamond Holmes, Danville    1:04.44
Kendyl McFarland, Monticello    1:04.49
Madison Filkin, Clinton    1:04.51
Haley Griebat, SJ-O    1:04.58
Danie Kelso, SJ-O    1:05.04
Katrine Joergensen, Tuscola    1:05.08
Christelle Seri, Urbana Uni    1:05.15
Haven Harrison, Oakwood    1:05.30
Megan Martell, Watseka    1:05.38
Ashlynd Risley, Sullivan/OV    1:05.42

800 Meters

Athlete, School    Time

Arielle Summitt, Urbana Uni    2:19.65
Payne Turney, Clinton    2:21.11
Shanice Garbutt, Danville    2:22.03
Delanie Dykes, GCMS    2:24.28
Marguerite Hendrickson, STM    2:24.94
Libby Cultra, Urbana    2:25.67
Emma Henderson, Tuscola    2:26.07
Sam Mabry, SJ-O    2:26.39
Kaitlin Lewis, M-S    2:26.44
Faith Houston, SJ-O    2:29.15
Kynzee Boastick, Urbana    2:30.03
Hannah Wallen, ALAH    2:30.42
Alyssa McPike, Monticello    2:31.41
Christina Oakley, Danville    2:31.95
Hannah Rajlich, SJ-O    2:32.41
Hope Llewellyn, Ch. Central    2:33.06
Morgan Saunders, STM    2:33.08
Elexys Rosales, Ridgeview    2:33.27
Anna Jennings, M/CP    2:33.34
Natalie King, Unity    2:33.91
Audrey Hancock, Unity    2:33.98
Keely Smith, SJ-O    2:34.13
Nicole Bagwell, Unity    2:34.25
Adrienne Squier, Ch. Central    2:34.60
Lia Potter, Centennial    2:34.79
Fran Hendrickson, STM    2:34.86
Chian Scott, Urbana    2:34.98
Rylee Sjuts, SJ-O    2:35.14
Kara O’Hearn, Tuscola    2:35.26
Samira Kassem, M-S    2:35.41
Mackenzie Murphy, Monticello    2:35.47
Christina Oakley, Danville    2:35.58
Madi Balbach, M-S    2:35.98
Jenna Barnhart, Judah    2:36.36
Cassidy Bagby, SJ-O    2:36.23
Ally Monk, SJ-O    2:36.53
Mara Pletcher, M-S    2:37.25
Sophia Fishel, Arcola    2:38.45
Grace Davis, Oakwood    2:39.29
Savannah Day, Unity    2:39.45

1,600 Meters

Athlete, School    Time

Shanice Garbutt, Danville    5:08.73
Arielle Summitt, Urbana Uni    5:13.79
Jordan Harmon, Unity    5:16.89
Fran Hendrickson, STM    5:18.78
Payne Turney, Clinton    5:20.14
Libby Cultra, Urbana    5:21.74
Chian Scott, Urbana    5:23.15
Brisa McGrath, M-S    5:27.26
Annemarie Michael, Urbana Uni    5:27.29
Alyssa McPike, Monticello    5:30.07
Faith Houston, SJ-O    5:32.54
Megan Churm, M-S    5:36.17
Olivia Rosenstein, Urbana    5:36.54
Marguerite Hendrickson, STM    5:36.93
Hannah Rajlich, SJ-O    5:38.62
Keely Smith, SJ-O    5:43.21
Natalie King, Unity    5:43.87
Ally Monk, SJ-O    5:44.15
Anika Kimme, Urbana Uni    5:44.83
Kylie Decker, Unity    5:46.17
Morgan Cinnamon, STM    5:49.82
Julia Sterr, Clinton    5:51.81
Madi Balbach, M-S    5:52.67
Audrey Hancock, Unity    5:57.66
Layken McGuire, Ridgeview    5:57.73
Cassidy Bagby, SJ-O    5:57.79
Maddie Martin, Centennial    5:57.90
Brianna Suits, SJ-O    5:59.03
Alexis Darby, B-H    5:59.12
Jenna Straub, M-S    6:01.26
Adrienne Spuier, Ch. Central    6:01.37
Hope Llewellyn, Ch. Central    6:03.22
Morgan Elmore, Monticello    6:04.12
Christiana Oakley, Danville    6:05.42
Emma Henderson, Tuscola    6:06.82
Katherine Kite, Sullivan/OV    6:07.64
Makenna Green, ALAH    6:07.69
Peyton Huls, Rantoul    6:09.44

3,200 Meters

Athlete, School    Time

Shanice Garbutt, Danville    11:13.63
Jordan Harmon, Unity    11:29.18
Annemarie Michael, Urbana Uni    11:38.11
Anika Kimme, Urbana Uni    11:48.89
Brisa McGrath, M-S    11:52.66
Fran Hendrickson, STM    11:53.30
Alyssa McPike, Monticello    11:55.82
Megan Churm, M-S    12:01.24
Chian Scott, Urbana    12:06.27
Faith Houston, SJ-O    12:07.31
Sam Mabry, SJ-O    12:10.79
Julia Sterr, Clinton    12:12.56
Cassidy Bagby, SJ-O    12:12.57
Ally Monk, SJ-O    12:13.12
Kylie Decker, Unity    12:14.10
Makenna Green, ALAH    12:14.18
Keely Smith, SJ-O    12:27.10
Jenna Straub, M-S    12:28.73
Morgan Cinnamon, STM    12:36.63
Evie Ellis, PBL    12:36.81
Hannah Rajich, SJ-O    12:40.87
Annemarie Michael, Urbana Uni    12:51.21
Audrey Hancock, Unity    12:54.31
Brianna Suits, SJ-O    12:56.31
Leah Martin, GCMS    12:59.62
Riley Millsap, Unity    13:06.15
Alexis Darby, B-H    13:11.14
Layken McGuire, Ridgeview    13:18.33
Rachael King, Unity    13:21.37
Desiree Huckleberry, Danville    13:26.48
Hope Llewellyn, Ch. Central    13:33.00
Sydney McMahon, STM    13:41.36
Morgan Elmore, Monticello    13:43.92
Sarah Teig, M/CP    13:44.04
Riley Donelson, Clinton    13:44.12
Emily Rogers, A-P    13:51.00
Teagan Wuethrich, Watseka    13:54.43
Peyton Huls, Rantoul    13:58.07
Maddie Martin, Centennial    13:59.53

100 High Hurdles

Athlete, School    Time

Janika Peitzmeier, LeRoy    14.68
Parker Francisco, SJ-O    15.08
Alayna Stalter, Fisher    15.32
Emelia Ness, Monticello    15.57
Aliyah Welter, Monticello    15.68
Capria Brown, Schlarman    16.18
Kenli Nettles, ALAH    16.29
Jayden King, Schlarman    16.34
Sylvia Byron, M-S    16.75
Katelyn Crabb, PBL    16.80
Madison Filkin, Clinton    16.82
Valena Greene, Centennial    16.84
Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM    16.86
McKinlee Miller, Tuscola    17.00
Hailey Welch, Hoop. Area    17.03
Cassie Meyer, A-O    17.13
Olivia Frichtl, PBL    17.20
Briannia Thull, Tuscola    17.23
Laine Cameron, Sullivan/OV    17.41
Leanna Horton, Unity    17.50
Margaret Craw, M-S    17.56
Shelby Burgin, Urbana    17.78
Megan Fifer, ALAH    17.83
Emily Meidel, B-H    17.87
Emma Helferich, Monticello    17.88
Payton Jones, Danville    18.05
Rylee Sjuts, SJ-O    18.10
Morgan Kaeb, M/CP    18.30
Natalie Rhodes, Clinton    18.35
Dynasty Brandon, Rantoul    18.43
Ayrianna Whisby, Rantoul    18.46
Sarah Craig, Schlarman    18.55
Lauren Boyd, Ridgeview    18.61
Bailey Theesfeld, Hoop. Area    18.80
Becca Royer, Tri-County    18.87
Grace Holtz, Blue Ridge    18.93

300 Intermediate Hurdles

Athlete, School    Time

Emelia Ness, Monticello    46.63
Aliyah Welter, Monticello    47.81
Janika Peitzmeier, LeRoy    48.02
Kenli Nettles, ALAH    48.66
Parker Francisco, SJ-O    49.12
Alayna Stalter, Fisher    49.28
Madison Filkin, Clinton    49.96
Capria Brown, Schlarman    50.37
Emily Meidel, B-H    51.17
Brianna Thull, Tuscola    51.20
Laine Cameron, Sullivan/OV    51.24
McKinlee Miller, Tuscola    51.34
Sylvia Byron, M-S    51.81
Rylee Sjuts, SJ-O    52.04
Katelyn Crabb, PBL    52.64
Payton Jones, Danville    52.74
Haley Rose, Sullivan/OV    52.86
Lauren Boyd, Ridgeview    53.03
Morgan Kaeb, M/CP    53.12
Cassie Meyer, A-O    53.51 
Megan Ifft, Pr. Central    53.87
Olivia Frichtl, PBL    53.92
Olivia Wever, Pr. Central    53.82
Kaitlin Marry, Fisher    54.20
Amber Kirby, Salt Fork    54.21
Becca Royer, Tri-County    54.21
Jayden King, Schlarman    54.42
Margaret Craw, M-S    54.60
Olivia Benton, Clinton    54.71

400 Relay

School    Time

Urbana    49.36
St. Joseph-Ogden    49.71
Monticello    50.80
Rantoul    51.18
Mahomet-Seymour    51.43
Centennial    52.02
Milford/Cissna Park    52.43
Clinton    52.90
Danville    53.39
Bismarck-Henning    53.55
Unity    54.23
Prairie Central    53.28
Ridgeview    53.91
Watseka    54.02
Fisher    54.20
GCMS    54.28
Sullivan/Okaw Valley    54.30
Argenta-Oreana    54.33
ALAH    54.54
Paxton-Buckley-Loda    54.75
LeRoy    54.77
Salt Fork    54.79
Tuscola    55.05
Champaign Central    55.08
Judah Christian    55.67
Blue Ridge    56.68
Oakwood    57.43
Villa Grove/Heritage    57.43
Cerro Gordo/Bement    58.36
Urbana University    58.41
Hoopeston Area    1:00.12
Iroquois West    1:00.22
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman    1:01.19
Arcola    1:01.35
DeLand-Weldon    1:03.72

800 Relay

School    Time

Urbana    1:43.13
Danville    1:45.63
St. Joseph-Ogden    1:48.93
Monticello    1:48.99
Rantoul    1:50.25
LeRoy    1:52.05 
Ridgeview    1:52.26
Clinton    1:53.42
Unity    1:53.97
Mahomet-Seymour    1:54.00
Tuscola    1:54.04
Champaign Central    1:54.79
Bismarck-Henning    1:54.82
Paxton-Buckley-Loda    1:55.02
Centennial    1:55.43
Milford/Cissna Park    1:56.34
Prairie Central    1:56.66
GCMS    1:56.73
Sullivan/Okaw Valley    1:57.14
Judah Christian    1:58.00
Watseka    1:58.06
Fisher    1:58.49
Salt Fork    1:59.09
St. Thomas More    1:59.12
Blue Ridge    2:01.63
Oakwood    2:01.67
Villa Grove/Heritage    2:03.33
ALAH    2:04.74
Argenta-Oreana    2:09.67
Iroquois West    2:10.86
Arcola    2:10.87
Hoopeston Area    2:13.20
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman    2:14.70
Cerro Gordo/Bement    2:17.88

1,600 Relay

School    Time

St. Jospeh-Ogden    4:10.06
Urbana    4:12.07
Monticello    4:12.38
Danville    4:13.59
Ridgeview    4:18.99
Milford/Cissna Park    4:21.00
Clinton    4:21.63
Mahomet-Seymour    4:25.17
Sullivan/Okaw Valley    4:25.39
Unity    4:25.62
GCMS    4:25.65
Tuscola    4:26.52
ALAH    4:26.93
Centennial    4:29.50
Bismarck-Henning    4:32.30
Champaign Central    4:35.34
Argenta-Oreana    4:36.12
Rantoul    4:37.96
Fisher    4:38.02
Judah Christian    4:38.92
St. Thomas More    4:39.99
Watseka    4:40.80
Prairie Central    4:40.86
Urbana University    4:45.83
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman    4:51.06
Blue Ridge    4:55.45
Paxton-Buckley-Loda    5:00.95
LeRoy    5:03.88
Arcola    5:09.58
Iroquois West    5:12.96
Cerro Gordo/Bement    5:18.93
Salt Fork    5:20.02
Oakwood    5:23.09
Villa Grove/Heritage    5:25.45
Hoopeston Area    6:06.84

3,200 Relay

School    Time

St. Joseph-Ogden    9:59.91
St. Thomas More    10:03.94
Unity    10:04.44
Danville    10:26.69
Mahomet-Seymour    10:27.58
Urbana    10:35.05
GCMS    10:46.72
Clinton    10:48.92
Ridgeview    10:49.14
Centennial    10:55.30
Bismarck-Henning    10:59.63
Monticello    11:03.76
Tuscola    11:14.84
Judah Christian    11:29.98
Paxton-Buckley-Loda    11:31.53
Urbana University    11:39.54
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman    11:40.25
Champaign Central    11:40.96
Rantoul    11:57.80
ALAH    11:57.90
Argenta-Oreana    11:57.96
Prairie Central    12:00.31
Sullivan/Okaw Valley    12:07.97
Salt Fork    12:32.22
Blue Ridge    12:50.13
Watseka    13:03.70
Hoopeston Area    13:11.81
LeRoy    13:17.51
Villa Grove/Hertiage    13:33.65
Milford/Cissna Park    13:40.84
Iroquois West    15:11.69

High Jump

Athlete, School    Distance

Kenli Nettles, ALAH    5-7
Diamonasia Taylor, Urbana    5-7
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    5-31/2
Janika Peitzmeier, LeRoy    5-3
Nakaya Hughes, STM    5-1
Alyssa Bell, B-H    5-0
Emily Bunting, Watseka    5-0
Haley Griebat, SJ-O    5-0
Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM    5-0
Natalie Drury, Sullivan/OV    4-11
Jillian Devine, Ch. Central    4-10
Emily Duis, M/CP    4-10
Kendyl McFarland, Monticello    4-10
Annaliese Miller, Pr. Central    4-10
Esther Miller, Sullivan/OV    4-10
Riley Pruser, Clinton    4-10
Akalah Spinks, Rantoul    4-10
Jena Thomas, Clinton    4-10
Olivia Weber, Pr. Central    4-10
Lauren Boyd, Ridgeview    4-9
Ariana Gentzler, PBL    4-9
Lily Glanzer, Unity    4-9
Emma Wise, Centennial    4-9
Emily Meidel, B-H    4-8
Polly Reynolds, Blue Ridge    4-8
DiDi Terry, Centennial    4-8
Hailey Birt, SJ-O    4-7
Alex Specht, Blue Ridge    4-7
Hannah Austman, Pr. Central    4-6
Leah Buhr,Unity    4-6
Makenzie Bruns, PBL    4-6
Tori Burke,  Clinton    4-6
Megan Fifer, ALAH    4-6
Liberty Floyd, VG/H    4-6
Morgan Hollon, A-O    4-6
Jorri Sandage, LeRoy    4-6
Olivia Swanson, Monticello    4-6
Madison Zimmerman, Pr. Central    4-6

Pole Vault

Athlete, School    Distance

Aliyah Welter, Monticello    13-0
Nicole Bagwell, Unity    11-6
Taylor Millsap, Unity    11-6
Hanna Atwood, SJ-O    11-3
Mara Pletcher, M-S    11-1
Sarah Craig, Schlarman    10-7
Landis Brandon, Monticello    10-6
Gabi Springer, Danville    10-1
Emily Graves, PBL    10-0
Kendyl McFarland, Monticello    10-0
Oliva Earl, Clinton    8-6
Cassie Westjohn, Tuscola    8-6
Jackie Green, Clinton    8-0
Alyson Moore, PBL    8-0
Jillian Devine, Ch. Central    7-6
Madi Henness, Ch. Central    7-6
Kaitlyn Henry, Unity    7-6
Sydney Kelso, SJ-O    7-6
Payne Turney, Clinton    7-6
Halen Eshleman, Pr. Central    7-1
Shelby Burgin, Urbana    7-0
Hannah Lemay, Tuscola    7-0
Elise Dotterer, Pr. Central    6-1
Kayla Sterr, Clinton    6-0

Long Jump

Athlete, School    Distance

Ameia Wilson, Danville    18-1
Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM    17-51/2
Ayanna Kelley-Weatherspoon, Urbana    17-13/4
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    17-1
Diamonasia Taylor, Urbana    17-1
Emma Helferich, Monticello    16-10
Capria Brown, Schlarman    16-81/2
Hannah Wallen, ALAH    16-7
Kaiya Clodfelder, Tuscola    16-3
Maddie Meyer, A-O    16-3
Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview    16-0
Leah Buhr, Unity    15-111/2
Sophia Schuler, Pr. Central    15-111/2
Hannah Foran, CG/B    15-111/4
McKinlee Miller, Tuscola    15-101/2
Parker Francisco, SJ-O    15-10
Lakeida Nichols, M-S    15-91/2
Akalah Spinks, Rantoul    15-9
Lia Potter, Centennial    15-83/4
Faith Johnson, Rantoul    15-7
Imani Johnson, Westville    15-7
Ileana Roberts, Unity    15-61/2
Katelyn Crabb, PBL    15-6
Zoe Ray, Sullivan/OV    15-6
Mia Blackwell, Ch. Central    15-5
Destiny Pryor, M-S    15-4
Polly Reynolds, Blue Ridge    15-31/2
Riley Pruser, Clinton    15-3
Cassie Meyer, A-O    15-21/2
Olivia Huls, Hoop. Area    15-13/4
Miles Devore, GRF/C    15-11/4
Kaitlin Marry, Fisher    15-03/4
Macy Craft, Unity    14-11
Tia Hardt, Ridgeview    14-11
Kaitlyn Henry, Unity    14-101/2
Charisma Turner, Urbana    14-10
Emelia Ness, Monticello    14-9

Triple Jump

Athlete, School    Distance

Maddie Meyer, A-O    36-31/4
Emma Helferich, Monticello    35-21/2
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    35-11/2
Kayia Clodfelder, Tuscola    35-1
Leah Buhr, Unity    34-91/2
Parker Francisco, SJ-O    33-81/2
McKinlee Miller, Tuscola    33-7
Faith Johnson, Rantoul    33-4
Akalah Spinks, Rantoul    33-0
Alayna Stalter, Fisher    32-11
Olivia Weber, Pr. Central    32-11
Olivia Huls, Hoop. Area    32-10
Jena Thomas, Clinton    32-7
Landis Brandon, Monticello    32-6
Megan Ifft, Pr. Central    32-5
Quinci Snedeker, GRF/C    32-5
Katelyn Crabb, PBL    32-3
Hannah Foran, CG/B    32-01/4
Riley Pruser, Clinton    31-9
Ileana Roberts, Unity    31-71/2
Ariana Gentzler, PBL    31-5
Hannah Foran, CG/B    30-11
McKenna Plotner, Salt Fork    30-11
Alexis Johnson, PBL    30-4
Allison Farnsworth, B-H    30-21/2
Alyssa Bell, B-H    30-2
Hannah Austman, Pr. Central    29-101/2
Madison Zimmerman, Pr. Central    29-101/4

Shot Put

Athlete, School    Distance

Rachyl Anderson, Salt Fork    39-10
Claudia Workman, Clinton    37-3
Katie Witte, Salt Fork    36-10
Mye’joi Williams, Rantoul    36-9
Asia Benson, Watseka    36-1
Faith Aodele, Centennial    36-0
Cassie Russo, Tuscola    35-6
Michelle Williams, Urbana    35-1
Gabby Wessels, M/CP    34-11
Elizabeth Bowns, Blue Ridge    34-53/4
Aliyah McDaniel, Urbana    34-5
Cassie Perry, M-S    34-21/2
Alaya Bolin, Sullivan/OV    34-0
Kobie Brown-Gollop, Danville    33-81/2
Jasman Severado, Westville    33-8
Danielle Duncan, B-H    32-10
Sabrina Martinez, B-H    32-10
Ellen Brown, Tuscola    32-7
Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview    32-31/2
Chloe Clark, Monticello    32-2
Jessica Newton, LeRoy    32-11/2
Kirsten Pickett, B-H    31-5
Katelynn Riffle, PBL    31-41/2
Kelly McCorkle, SJ-O    31-4
Christen Hutchinson, Centennial    31-4
Nayanah Dickey, Danville    31-3
Tyra Wingler, ALAH    31-3
Kaylie Wilson, Rantoul    31-21/2
Sarah Chahine, SJ-O    31-1
Adriyanna Patterson, GRF/C    31-1
Lexie May, Fisher    30-10
Nicole Cheatham, VG/H    30-8
Jayden Standish, Ridgeview    30-5
Dora Eichelberger, Fisher    30-4
Aleiha Williams, Danville    30-4
Sapphire Durham, CG/B    30-2
Maicyn Woodrad, Tuscola    30-0

Discus

Athlete, School    Distance

Rachyl Anderson, Salt Fork    149-4
Katie Witte, Salt Fork    133-9
Sabrina Martinez, B-H    123-9
Cassie Perry, M-S    123-7
Cassie Russo, Tuscola    121-4
Lexie May, Fisher    119-7
Lanaeja Carter, Urbana    119-3
Emily Bunting, Watseka    115-4
Faith Ayodele, Centennial    113-6
Chloe Clark, Monticello    113-0
Tyra Wingler, ALAH    110-4
Christen Hutchison, Centennial    108-10
Jayden Standish, Ridgeview    107-10
Claire Retherford, GCMS    107-1
Dora Eichelberger, Fisher    105-7
Claudia Workman, Clinton    104-3
Asia Benson, Watseka    104-2
Kelly McCorkle, SJ-O    104-1
Sapphire Durham, CG/B    104-0
Karli Dean, Tuscola    103-0
Jordyn Dillman, A-P    102-7
Ashton Smith, Tuscola    100-9
Sarah Chahine, SJ-O    100-8
Gabby Wessels, M/CP    100-4
Lexi Alt, Unity    99-9
Peyton Lappin, D-W    98-6
Jamie Gross, Schlarman    97-0
Kayleigh Hall, Monticello    95-7
Hailey Lazarov, Watseka    95-6
Ashley Aguilera, Iroquois West    95-4
Kaylie Wilson, Rantoul    91-9
Nayanah Dickey, Danville    91-7
Bree Trimble, SJ-O    89-4
Aleiha Williams, Danville    88-9
Jasie Brennan, CG/B    87-6
Taylor Stephenson, B-H    87-6
Grace O’Brien, Montifcello    86-7
Sophie Woolard, Unity    85-6
Gabi Ainsworth, Tuscola    85-5

Note: All times are rounded up unless they are FAT times. If they are FAT times coaches should indicate if they are on the stat sheet. Coaches are encouraged to send their top times/distances either by fax (217) 373-7401 or to tgentle@news-gazette.com by Fridays at noon. 

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments