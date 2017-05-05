Girls' track and field honor roll (through May 5)

100 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Ameia Wilson, Danville 11.86

Ayanna Kelly-Weatherspoon, Urbana 12.06

Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview 12.50

Mattie Lieb, Monticello 12.52

Jyana Anderson, Urbana 12.53

Frankie Izard, SJ-O 12.66

Akalah Spinks, Rantoul 12.81

Maddie Meyer, A-O 12.84

Gabby Wessels, M/CP 12.87

Tatianna Cooper, Monticello 12.98

Aja Harden, Danville 13.09

Lakeida Nichols, M-S 13.10

Capria Brown, Schlarman 13.15

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 13.20

Abbey Mizer, SJ-O 13.24

Natalie Tharp, Blue Ridge 13.24

Charisma Turner, Urbana 13.26

Sierra Bryant, B-H 13.30

Madison Filkin, Clinton 13.36

Lyndon Pelmore, Judah 13.40

Imani Johnson, Westville 13.42

Maggie Werts, Clinton 13.44

Sierra Bryant, Schlarman 13.45

Talia Dought-Burton, Urbana 13.49

Jaborra Hill, Rantoul 13.49

Dora Eichelberger, Fisher 13.50

Dennise Matuszewski, GCMS 13.51

200 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Ameia Wilson, Danville 24.49

Jyana Anderson, Urbana 25.93

Frankie Izard, SJ-O 26.33

Mattie Lieb, Monticello 26.34

Alisha Rigg, A-P 26.60

Valena Greene, Centennial 26.64

Gabby Wessels, M/CP 26.82

Maclayne Taylor, SJ-O 26.91

Jayden King, Schlarman 26.95

Akalah Spinks, Rantoul 27.04

Aliyah Welter, Monticello 27.13

Jorri Sandage, LeRoy 27.14

Capria Brown, Schlarman 27.14

Abbey Mizer, SJ-O 27.19

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 27.46

Madison Filkin, Clinton 27.54

Sierra Bryant, B-H 27.55

Delanie Dykes, GCMS 27.61

Aleesia Reeves, SJ-O 27.63

Lakeida Nichols, M-S 27.65

Sophia James, VG/H 27.67

Payne Turney, Clinton 27.67

Quinci Snedeker, GRF/C 27.70

Yaman Wilson, Danville 27.79

Imani Johnson, Westville 27.81

Nicole Bagwell, Unity 27.90

Emily Duis, M/CP 27.94

Katie Limentato, Judah 27.99

DiDi Terry, Centennial 28.04

Maddie Meyer, A-O 28.15

Sophia Schuler, Pr. Central 28.21

400 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Ameia Wilson, Danville 59.09

Emma Henderson, Tuscola 1:00.56

Delanie Dykes, GCMS 1:00.86

Hannah Wallen, ALAH 1:01.18

Maclayne Taylor, SJ-O 1:01.27

Keneisha Williams, Danville 1:01.31

Kynzee Boastick, Urbana 1:01.63

Marguerite Hendrickson, STM 1:01.82

Nicole Bagwell, Unity 1:01.98

Zea Maroon, SJ-O 1:02.32

Payne Turney, Clinton 1:02.44

Abbey Mizer, SJ-O 1:02.75

Mattie Lieb, Monticello 1:02.88

Anna Jennings, M/CP 1:02.94

Lia Potter, Centennial 1:03.20

Jules Grunloh, Ridgeview 1:03.35

Capria Brown, Schlarman 1:03.51

Sam Mabry, SJ-O 1:03.73

Sierra Bryant, B-H 1:03.76

Chikako Barnes, Ch. Central 1:03.83

Emily Duis, M/CP 1:03.87

Jyana Anderson, Urbana 1:03.92

Faith Houston, SJ-O 1:04.37

Mara Pletcher, M-S 1:04.38

Diamond Holmes, Danville 1:04.44

Kendyl McFarland, Monticello 1:04.49

Madison Filkin, Clinton 1:04.51

Haley Griebat, SJ-O 1:04.58

Danie Kelso, SJ-O 1:05.04

Katrine Joergensen, Tuscola 1:05.08

Christelle Seri, Urbana Uni 1:05.15

Haven Harrison, Oakwood 1:05.30

Megan Martell, Watseka 1:05.38

Ashlynd Risley, Sullivan/OV 1:05.42

800 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Arielle Summitt, Urbana Uni 2:19.65

Payne Turney, Clinton 2:21.11

Shanice Garbutt, Danville 2:22.03

Delanie Dykes, GCMS 2:24.28

Marguerite Hendrickson, STM 2:24.94

Libby Cultra, Urbana 2:25.67

Emma Henderson, Tuscola 2:26.07

Sam Mabry, SJ-O 2:26.39

Kaitlin Lewis, M-S 2:26.44

Faith Houston, SJ-O 2:29.15

Kynzee Boastick, Urbana 2:30.03

Hannah Wallen, ALAH 2:30.42

Alyssa McPike, Monticello 2:31.41

Christina Oakley, Danville 2:31.95

Hannah Rajlich, SJ-O 2:32.41

Hope Llewellyn, Ch. Central 2:33.06

Morgan Saunders, STM 2:33.08

Elexys Rosales, Ridgeview 2:33.27

Anna Jennings, M/CP 2:33.34

Natalie King, Unity 2:33.91

Audrey Hancock, Unity 2:33.98

Keely Smith, SJ-O 2:34.13

Nicole Bagwell, Unity 2:34.25

Adrienne Squier, Ch. Central 2:34.60

Lia Potter, Centennial 2:34.79

Fran Hendrickson, STM 2:34.86

Chian Scott, Urbana 2:34.98

Rylee Sjuts, SJ-O 2:35.14

Kara O’Hearn, Tuscola 2:35.26

Samira Kassem, M-S 2:35.41

Mackenzie Murphy, Monticello 2:35.47

Christina Oakley, Danville 2:35.58

Madi Balbach, M-S 2:35.98

Jenna Barnhart, Judah 2:36.36

Cassidy Bagby, SJ-O 2:36.23

Ally Monk, SJ-O 2:36.53

Mara Pletcher, M-S 2:37.25

Sophia Fishel, Arcola 2:38.45

Grace Davis, Oakwood 2:39.29

Savannah Day, Unity 2:39.45

1,600 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Shanice Garbutt, Danville 5:08.73

Arielle Summitt, Urbana Uni 5:13.79

Jordan Harmon, Unity 5:16.89

Fran Hendrickson, STM 5:18.78

Payne Turney, Clinton 5:20.14

Libby Cultra, Urbana 5:21.74

Chian Scott, Urbana 5:23.15

Brisa McGrath, M-S 5:27.26

Annemarie Michael, Urbana Uni 5:27.29

Alyssa McPike, Monticello 5:30.07

Faith Houston, SJ-O 5:32.54

Megan Churm, M-S 5:36.17

Olivia Rosenstein, Urbana 5:36.54

Marguerite Hendrickson, STM 5:36.93

Hannah Rajlich, SJ-O 5:38.62

Keely Smith, SJ-O 5:43.21

Natalie King, Unity 5:43.87

Ally Monk, SJ-O 5:44.15

Anika Kimme, Urbana Uni 5:44.83

Kylie Decker, Unity 5:46.17

Morgan Cinnamon, STM 5:49.82

Julia Sterr, Clinton 5:51.81

Madi Balbach, M-S 5:52.67

Audrey Hancock, Unity 5:57.66

Layken McGuire, Ridgeview 5:57.73

Cassidy Bagby, SJ-O 5:57.79

Maddie Martin, Centennial 5:57.90

Brianna Suits, SJ-O 5:59.03

Alexis Darby, B-H 5:59.12

Jenna Straub, M-S 6:01.26

Adrienne Spuier, Ch. Central 6:01.37

Hope Llewellyn, Ch. Central 6:03.22

Morgan Elmore, Monticello 6:04.12

Christiana Oakley, Danville 6:05.42

Emma Henderson, Tuscola 6:06.82

Katherine Kite, Sullivan/OV 6:07.64

Makenna Green, ALAH 6:07.69

Peyton Huls, Rantoul 6:09.44

3,200 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Shanice Garbutt, Danville 11:13.63

Jordan Harmon, Unity 11:29.18

Annemarie Michael, Urbana Uni 11:38.11

Anika Kimme, Urbana Uni 11:48.89

Brisa McGrath, M-S 11:52.66

Fran Hendrickson, STM 11:53.30

Alyssa McPike, Monticello 11:55.82

Megan Churm, M-S 12:01.24

Chian Scott, Urbana 12:06.27

Faith Houston, SJ-O 12:07.31

Sam Mabry, SJ-O 12:10.79

Julia Sterr, Clinton 12:12.56

Cassidy Bagby, SJ-O 12:12.57

Ally Monk, SJ-O 12:13.12

Kylie Decker, Unity 12:14.10

Makenna Green, ALAH 12:14.18

Keely Smith, SJ-O 12:27.10

Jenna Straub, M-S 12:28.73

Morgan Cinnamon, STM 12:36.63

Evie Ellis, PBL 12:36.81

Hannah Rajich, SJ-O 12:40.87

Annemarie Michael, Urbana Uni 12:51.21

Audrey Hancock, Unity 12:54.31

Brianna Suits, SJ-O 12:56.31

Leah Martin, GCMS 12:59.62

Riley Millsap, Unity 13:06.15

Alexis Darby, B-H 13:11.14

Layken McGuire, Ridgeview 13:18.33

Rachael King, Unity 13:21.37

Desiree Huckleberry, Danville 13:26.48

Hope Llewellyn, Ch. Central 13:33.00

Sydney McMahon, STM 13:41.36

Morgan Elmore, Monticello 13:43.92

Sarah Teig, M/CP 13:44.04

Riley Donelson, Clinton 13:44.12

Emily Rogers, A-P 13:51.00

Teagan Wuethrich, Watseka 13:54.43

Peyton Huls, Rantoul 13:58.07

Maddie Martin, Centennial 13:59.53

100 High Hurdles

Athlete, School Time

Janika Peitzmeier, LeRoy 14.68

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 15.08

Alayna Stalter, Fisher 15.32

Emelia Ness, Monticello 15.57

Aliyah Welter, Monticello 15.68

Capria Brown, Schlarman 16.18

Kenli Nettles, ALAH 16.29

Jayden King, Schlarman 16.34

Sylvia Byron, M-S 16.75

Katelyn Crabb, PBL 16.80

Madison Filkin, Clinton 16.82

Valena Greene, Centennial 16.84

Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM 16.86

McKinlee Miller, Tuscola 17.00

Hailey Welch, Hoop. Area 17.03

Cassie Meyer, A-O 17.13

Olivia Frichtl, PBL 17.20

Briannia Thull, Tuscola 17.23

Laine Cameron, Sullivan/OV 17.41

Leanna Horton, Unity 17.50

Margaret Craw, M-S 17.56

Shelby Burgin, Urbana 17.78

Megan Fifer, ALAH 17.83

Emily Meidel, B-H 17.87

Emma Helferich, Monticello 17.88

Payton Jones, Danville 18.05

Rylee Sjuts, SJ-O 18.10

Morgan Kaeb, M/CP 18.30

Natalie Rhodes, Clinton 18.35

Dynasty Brandon, Rantoul 18.43

Ayrianna Whisby, Rantoul 18.46

Sarah Craig, Schlarman 18.55

Lauren Boyd, Ridgeview 18.61

Bailey Theesfeld, Hoop. Area 18.80

Becca Royer, Tri-County 18.87

Grace Holtz, Blue Ridge 18.93

300 Intermediate Hurdles

Athlete, School Time

Emelia Ness, Monticello 46.63

Aliyah Welter, Monticello 47.81

Janika Peitzmeier, LeRoy 48.02

Kenli Nettles, ALAH 48.66

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 49.12

Alayna Stalter, Fisher 49.28

Madison Filkin, Clinton 49.96

Capria Brown, Schlarman 50.37

Emily Meidel, B-H 51.17

Brianna Thull, Tuscola 51.20

Laine Cameron, Sullivan/OV 51.24

McKinlee Miller, Tuscola 51.34

Sylvia Byron, M-S 51.81

Rylee Sjuts, SJ-O 52.04

Katelyn Crabb, PBL 52.64

Payton Jones, Danville 52.74

Haley Rose, Sullivan/OV 52.86

Lauren Boyd, Ridgeview 53.03

Morgan Kaeb, M/CP 53.12

Cassie Meyer, A-O 53.51

Megan Ifft, Pr. Central 53.87

Olivia Frichtl, PBL 53.92

Olivia Wever, Pr. Central 53.82

Kaitlin Marry, Fisher 54.20

Amber Kirby, Salt Fork 54.21

Becca Royer, Tri-County 54.21

Jayden King, Schlarman 54.42

Margaret Craw, M-S 54.60

Olivia Benton, Clinton 54.71

400 Relay

School Time

Urbana 49.36

St. Joseph-Ogden 49.71

Monticello 50.80

Rantoul 51.18

Mahomet-Seymour 51.43

Centennial 52.02

Milford/Cissna Park 52.43

Clinton 52.90

Danville 53.39

Bismarck-Henning 53.55

Unity 54.23

Prairie Central 53.28

Ridgeview 53.91

Watseka 54.02

Fisher 54.20

GCMS 54.28

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 54.30

Argenta-Oreana 54.33

ALAH 54.54

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 54.75

LeRoy 54.77

Salt Fork 54.79

Tuscola 55.05

Champaign Central 55.08

Judah Christian 55.67

Blue Ridge 56.68

Oakwood 57.43

Villa Grove/Heritage 57.43

Cerro Gordo/Bement 58.36

Urbana University 58.41

Hoopeston Area 1:00.12

Iroquois West 1:00.22

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 1:01.19

Arcola 1:01.35

DeLand-Weldon 1:03.72

800 Relay

School Time

Urbana 1:43.13

Danville 1:45.63

St. Joseph-Ogden 1:48.93

Monticello 1:48.99

Rantoul 1:50.25

LeRoy 1:52.05

Ridgeview 1:52.26

Clinton 1:53.42

Unity 1:53.97

Mahomet-Seymour 1:54.00

Tuscola 1:54.04

Champaign Central 1:54.79

Bismarck-Henning 1:54.82

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1:55.02

Centennial 1:55.43

Milford/Cissna Park 1:56.34

Prairie Central 1:56.66

GCMS 1:56.73

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 1:57.14

Judah Christian 1:58.00

Watseka 1:58.06

Fisher 1:58.49

Salt Fork 1:59.09

St. Thomas More 1:59.12

Blue Ridge 2:01.63

Oakwood 2:01.67

Villa Grove/Heritage 2:03.33

ALAH 2:04.74

Argenta-Oreana 2:09.67

Iroquois West 2:10.86

Arcola 2:10.87

Hoopeston Area 2:13.20

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 2:14.70

Cerro Gordo/Bement 2:17.88

1,600 Relay

School Time

St. Jospeh-Ogden 4:10.06

Urbana 4:12.07

Monticello 4:12.38

Danville 4:13.59

Ridgeview 4:18.99

Milford/Cissna Park 4:21.00

Clinton 4:21.63

Mahomet-Seymour 4:25.17

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 4:25.39

Unity 4:25.62

GCMS 4:25.65

Tuscola 4:26.52

ALAH 4:26.93

Centennial 4:29.50

Bismarck-Henning 4:32.30

Champaign Central 4:35.34

Argenta-Oreana 4:36.12

Rantoul 4:37.96

Fisher 4:38.02

Judah Christian 4:38.92

St. Thomas More 4:39.99

Watseka 4:40.80

Prairie Central 4:40.86

Urbana University 4:45.83

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 4:51.06

Blue Ridge 4:55.45

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5:00.95

LeRoy 5:03.88

Arcola 5:09.58

Iroquois West 5:12.96

Cerro Gordo/Bement 5:18.93

Salt Fork 5:20.02

Oakwood 5:23.09

Villa Grove/Heritage 5:25.45

Hoopeston Area 6:06.84

3,200 Relay

School Time

St. Joseph-Ogden 9:59.91

St. Thomas More 10:03.94

Unity 10:04.44

Danville 10:26.69

Mahomet-Seymour 10:27.58

Urbana 10:35.05

GCMS 10:46.72

Clinton 10:48.92

Ridgeview 10:49.14

Centennial 10:55.30

Bismarck-Henning 10:59.63

Monticello 11:03.76

Tuscola 11:14.84

Judah Christian 11:29.98

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 11:31.53

Urbana University 11:39.54

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 11:40.25

Champaign Central 11:40.96

Rantoul 11:57.80

ALAH 11:57.90

Argenta-Oreana 11:57.96

Prairie Central 12:00.31

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 12:07.97

Salt Fork 12:32.22

Blue Ridge 12:50.13

Watseka 13:03.70

Hoopeston Area 13:11.81

LeRoy 13:17.51

Villa Grove/Hertiage 13:33.65

Milford/Cissna Park 13:40.84

Iroquois West 15:11.69

High Jump

Athlete, School Distance

Kenli Nettles, ALAH 5-7

Diamonasia Taylor, Urbana 5-7

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 5-31/2

Janika Peitzmeier, LeRoy 5-3

Nakaya Hughes, STM 5-1

Alyssa Bell, B-H 5-0

Emily Bunting, Watseka 5-0

Haley Griebat, SJ-O 5-0

Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM 5-0

Natalie Drury, Sullivan/OV 4-11

Jillian Devine, Ch. Central 4-10

Emily Duis, M/CP 4-10

Kendyl McFarland, Monticello 4-10

Annaliese Miller, Pr. Central 4-10

Esther Miller, Sullivan/OV 4-10

Riley Pruser, Clinton 4-10

Akalah Spinks, Rantoul 4-10

Jena Thomas, Clinton 4-10

Olivia Weber, Pr. Central 4-10

Lauren Boyd, Ridgeview 4-9

Ariana Gentzler, PBL 4-9

Lily Glanzer, Unity 4-9

Emma Wise, Centennial 4-9

Emily Meidel, B-H 4-8

Polly Reynolds, Blue Ridge 4-8

DiDi Terry, Centennial 4-8

Hailey Birt, SJ-O 4-7

Alex Specht, Blue Ridge 4-7

Hannah Austman, Pr. Central 4-6

Leah Buhr,Unity 4-6

Makenzie Bruns, PBL 4-6

Tori Burke, Clinton 4-6

Megan Fifer, ALAH 4-6

Liberty Floyd, VG/H 4-6

Morgan Hollon, A-O 4-6

Jorri Sandage, LeRoy 4-6

Olivia Swanson, Monticello 4-6

Madison Zimmerman, Pr. Central 4-6

Pole Vault

Athlete, School Distance

Aliyah Welter, Monticello 13-0

Nicole Bagwell, Unity 11-6

Taylor Millsap, Unity 11-6

Hanna Atwood, SJ-O 11-3

Mara Pletcher, M-S 11-1

Sarah Craig, Schlarman 10-7

Landis Brandon, Monticello 10-6

Gabi Springer, Danville 10-1

Emily Graves, PBL 10-0

Kendyl McFarland, Monticello 10-0

Oliva Earl, Clinton 8-6

Cassie Westjohn, Tuscola 8-6

Jackie Green, Clinton 8-0

Alyson Moore, PBL 8-0

Jillian Devine, Ch. Central 7-6

Madi Henness, Ch. Central 7-6

Kaitlyn Henry, Unity 7-6

Sydney Kelso, SJ-O 7-6

Payne Turney, Clinton 7-6

Halen Eshleman, Pr. Central 7-1

Shelby Burgin, Urbana 7-0

Hannah Lemay, Tuscola 7-0

Elise Dotterer, Pr. Central 6-1

Kayla Sterr, Clinton 6-0

Long Jump

Athlete, School Distance

Ameia Wilson, Danville 18-1

Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM 17-51/2

Ayanna Kelley-Weatherspoon, Urbana 17-13/4

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 17-1

Diamonasia Taylor, Urbana 17-1

Emma Helferich, Monticello 16-10

Capria Brown, Schlarman 16-81/2

Hannah Wallen, ALAH 16-7

Kaiya Clodfelder, Tuscola 16-3

Maddie Meyer, A-O 16-3

Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview 16-0

Leah Buhr, Unity 15-111/2

Sophia Schuler, Pr. Central 15-111/2

Hannah Foran, CG/B 15-111/4

McKinlee Miller, Tuscola 15-101/2

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 15-10

Lakeida Nichols, M-S 15-91/2

Akalah Spinks, Rantoul 15-9

Lia Potter, Centennial 15-83/4

Faith Johnson, Rantoul 15-7

Imani Johnson, Westville 15-7

Ileana Roberts, Unity 15-61/2

Katelyn Crabb, PBL 15-6

Zoe Ray, Sullivan/OV 15-6

Mia Blackwell, Ch. Central 15-5

Destiny Pryor, M-S 15-4

Polly Reynolds, Blue Ridge 15-31/2

Riley Pruser, Clinton 15-3

Cassie Meyer, A-O 15-21/2

Olivia Huls, Hoop. Area 15-13/4

Miles Devore, GRF/C 15-11/4

Kaitlin Marry, Fisher 15-03/4

Macy Craft, Unity 14-11

Tia Hardt, Ridgeview 14-11

Kaitlyn Henry, Unity 14-101/2

Charisma Turner, Urbana 14-10

Emelia Ness, Monticello 14-9

Triple Jump

Athlete, School Distance

Maddie Meyer, A-O 36-31/4

Emma Helferich, Monticello 35-21/2

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 35-11/2

Kayia Clodfelder, Tuscola 35-1

Leah Buhr, Unity 34-91/2

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 33-81/2

McKinlee Miller, Tuscola 33-7

Faith Johnson, Rantoul 33-4

Akalah Spinks, Rantoul 33-0

Alayna Stalter, Fisher 32-11

Olivia Weber, Pr. Central 32-11

Olivia Huls, Hoop. Area 32-10

Jena Thomas, Clinton 32-7

Landis Brandon, Monticello 32-6

Megan Ifft, Pr. Central 32-5

Quinci Snedeker, GRF/C 32-5

Katelyn Crabb, PBL 32-3

Hannah Foran, CG/B 32-01/4

Riley Pruser, Clinton 31-9

Ileana Roberts, Unity 31-71/2

Ariana Gentzler, PBL 31-5

Hannah Foran, CG/B 30-11

McKenna Plotner, Salt Fork 30-11

Alexis Johnson, PBL 30-4

Allison Farnsworth, B-H 30-21/2

Alyssa Bell, B-H 30-2

Hannah Austman, Pr. Central 29-101/2

Madison Zimmerman, Pr. Central 29-101/4

Shot Put

Athlete, School Distance

Rachyl Anderson, Salt Fork 39-10

Claudia Workman, Clinton 37-3

Katie Witte, Salt Fork 36-10

Mye’joi Williams, Rantoul 36-9

Asia Benson, Watseka 36-1

Faith Aodele, Centennial 36-0

Cassie Russo, Tuscola 35-6

Michelle Williams, Urbana 35-1

Gabby Wessels, M/CP 34-11

Elizabeth Bowns, Blue Ridge 34-53/4

Aliyah McDaniel, Urbana 34-5

Cassie Perry, M-S 34-21/2

Alaya Bolin, Sullivan/OV 34-0

Kobie Brown-Gollop, Danville 33-81/2

Jasman Severado, Westville 33-8

Danielle Duncan, B-H 32-10

Sabrina Martinez, B-H 32-10

Ellen Brown, Tuscola 32-7

Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview 32-31/2

Chloe Clark, Monticello 32-2

Jessica Newton, LeRoy 32-11/2

Kirsten Pickett, B-H 31-5

Katelynn Riffle, PBL 31-41/2

Kelly McCorkle, SJ-O 31-4

Christen Hutchinson, Centennial 31-4

Nayanah Dickey, Danville 31-3

Tyra Wingler, ALAH 31-3

Kaylie Wilson, Rantoul 31-21/2

Sarah Chahine, SJ-O 31-1

Adriyanna Patterson, GRF/C 31-1

Lexie May, Fisher 30-10

Nicole Cheatham, VG/H 30-8

Jayden Standish, Ridgeview 30-5

Dora Eichelberger, Fisher 30-4

Aleiha Williams, Danville 30-4

Sapphire Durham, CG/B 30-2

Maicyn Woodrad, Tuscola 30-0

Discus

Athlete, School Distance

Rachyl Anderson, Salt Fork 149-4

Katie Witte, Salt Fork 133-9

Sabrina Martinez, B-H 123-9

Cassie Perry, M-S 123-7

Cassie Russo, Tuscola 121-4

Lexie May, Fisher 119-7

Lanaeja Carter, Urbana 119-3

Emily Bunting, Watseka 115-4

Faith Ayodele, Centennial 113-6

Chloe Clark, Monticello 113-0

Tyra Wingler, ALAH 110-4

Christen Hutchison, Centennial 108-10

Jayden Standish, Ridgeview 107-10

Claire Retherford, GCMS 107-1

Dora Eichelberger, Fisher 105-7

Claudia Workman, Clinton 104-3

Asia Benson, Watseka 104-2

Kelly McCorkle, SJ-O 104-1

Sapphire Durham, CG/B 104-0

Karli Dean, Tuscola 103-0

Jordyn Dillman, A-P 102-7

Ashton Smith, Tuscola 100-9

Sarah Chahine, SJ-O 100-8

Gabby Wessels, M/CP 100-4

Lexi Alt, Unity 99-9

Peyton Lappin, D-W 98-6

Jamie Gross, Schlarman 97-0

Kayleigh Hall, Monticello 95-7

Hailey Lazarov, Watseka 95-6

Ashley Aguilera, Iroquois West 95-4

Kaylie Wilson, Rantoul 91-9

Nayanah Dickey, Danville 91-7

Bree Trimble, SJ-O 89-4

Aleiha Williams, Danville 88-9

Jasie Brennan, CG/B 87-6

Taylor Stephenson, B-H 87-6

Grace O’Brien, Montifcello 86-7

Sophie Woolard, Unity 85-6

Gabi Ainsworth, Tuscola 85-5

Note: All times are rounded up unless they are FAT times. If they are FAT times coaches should indicate if they are on the stat sheet. Coaches are encouraged to send their top times/distances either by fax (217) 373-7401 or to tgentle@news-gazette.com by Fridays at noon.