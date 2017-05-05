N-G Honor Roll Meet set for May 15

The 36th annual News-Gazette Honor Roll track and field meet will return to Urbana High School for a third straight year.

Thanks to Urbana athletic director Steve Waller, the Tigers will host the event after doing so in 2016 and 2015.

The meet will feature a mixture of some of the top area boys’ and girls’ competitors, regardless of class, competing in field and running events on Monday, May 15.

Field events will start at 5 p.m., with running events to begin at 6 p.m.

With more than three dozen track and field teams in our coverage area eligible for this meet, here is how coaches can enter their athletes.

Entries will be accepted at directathletics.com, with entries opening at noon on Saturday, May 13, before entries close 24 hours later at noon on Sunday, May 14, to lock in the field by late Sunday afternoon.

Admission to the event costs $5 for adults and $3 for students ages 12 and under.

Senior citizens and military members (with identification) can enter free of charge.

Questions may be directed to Waller at swaller@usd116.org or to News-Gazette preps coordinator Anthony Zilis at azilis@news-gazette.com.