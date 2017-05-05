Non-seniors post leading track and field efforts for Danville, Urbana

Image Gallery: HS Girls Track: Big 12 Meet » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Urbana's Ayanna Kelly-Weatherspoon reacts to winning the 4X200 Relay during the Girl's Big 12 Track Meet at Wayland-Young Athletic Complex in Danville on Friday,May 5, 2017.

DANVILLE — Physically, it isn’t difficult for Shanice Garbutt to slot in behind a runner for a perfect draft. At 4-foot-11, she’s usually dwarfed by other competitors.

Mentally, though, Danville distance coach Todd Orvis knew that would be a challenge for the junior in Friday’s Big 12 Conference girls’ track and field meet, despite the howling wind plaguing the event.

“She just can’t stand anybody to be ahead of her,” Orvis said, “whether it’s in a practice or a race.”

As tempting as it would have been to take the lead early, Garbutt drafted off of Urbana’s Libby Cultra for most of the 3,200- and the 1,600-meter runs before surging to wins in both.

“I felt like I was jogging during the race, but at the same time, I listened to my coach and what he was talking about,” Garbutt said, “because I’m little and the wind was just going to take me and throw me in the grass. So I made sure I tucked behind her the whole race, and he told me it was my decision the last two laps whether I was going to take it out or stay behind.

“I decided to take it out because I wanted it, and it was my race.”

Garbutt finished the 3,200 in 11 minutes, 21 seconds and the 1,600 in 5:14, and her top times this season make her a threat to score in both events at the Class 3A state meet in two weeks.

Until recently, though, running the distance double was never really a part of the plan for Garbutt.

A year ago, she finished the 800 at the state meet with tears in her eyes after placing last in her heat in 2:25.70. She and her coaches figured she’d run the same race this year.

But the first time she ran the 3,200 early this season, she broke the Danville school record. Then, she broke it again with a time of 11:13, just 5 seconds off the state-qualifying standard. Friday was just her third-ever time running the race, and none of those races have come in ideal conditions.

“We had planned to put her in the 3,200 at least one time this year just to see what she could do,” Orvis said. “She did well, and she kind of liked it. Initially, she was saying, ‘Oh, I’m an 800 runner, I’m an 800 runner.’ But now, I get the impression she likes the 3,200. … I’ve got pretty lofty goals (for her). I think she does, too.”

Garbutt combined with Ameia Wilson to put up 50 of fifth-place Danville’s 77 points, 20 points behind Big 12 champion Urbana.

Wilson took home the 100 and 200 dashes and the long jump in a season in which she’s become a Class 3A contender in all three events. After running cross-country with Garbutt earlier this school year, she’s drawn inspiration from her elder teammate.

“I admire her so much,” Wilson said. “She has an amazing work ethic, and it kind of inspires me to work hard, too, even though she beats me every time we run the mile and stuff. Once cross-country starts again, I will try to be more up to her level since it’s going to be my second year.”

Both Wilson and Garbutt finished last year’s track and field state meet with gut-wrenching disappointment, Wilson’s coming after finishing three-hundredths of a second out of the 100 dash finals as a freshman.

This year, though, Wilson thinks the Danville runners will end the season with smiles on their faces rather than tears in their eyes.

“She has two years full of experience, so I think she’s going to do just fine,” Wilson said of Garbutt. “I have a year under my belt, so it’s not so scary anymore, because I’ve been to more meets and have more experience and I can finally control myself to where I won’t get anxious and ruin the whole meet.”

Urbana rides depth to victory. Individually for Urbana, only Diamonasia Taylor was a first-place athlete in her top event, the high jump, at Friday’s Big 12 meet.

As a team, though, the Tigers put distance between themselves and the field, winning the 400 and 800 relays and finishing second in seven events to take home the meet title with 97 points, 71/2 ahead of second-place Normal West.

With a strong freshman class bolstering a team that had several solid returnees, this success wasn’t a surprise to Urbana coach Leslie Edmondson, even though it’s virtually unprecedented at the school.

“I knew we’d have a strong team, and I know our team is young so there’s a lot of room for improvement, and I know we have a lot of talent,” she said. “It’s just honing it and getting it to all fit together. But we’re getting it done.

“This is what we’ve been planning for. The puzzle is falling into place.”

Not only did Taylor win the high jump with a leap of 5 foot, 3 inches, after which she stopped to focus on other events, but she was also a leg on the winning 400 and 800 relay teams in addition to helping the Tigers’ 1,600 relay unit place second.

She wasn’t the only freshman to find success. Kynzee Boastick took second in the 400, Olivia Rosenstein was runner-up in the 1,600 and Chian Scott placed third in the 3,200. Sophomore Jyana Anderson took second in the 200, junior Shaniya Howard was second in the high jump and junior Libby Cultra notched second in the 3,200.

Edmondson’s goals for this team extend far beyond Friday’s conference championship. At next week’s sectional, she hopes to take home Urbana’s first postseason title since 1976.

“Our big goals this year were we wanted to win conference, we wanted to win sectionals, we want to win state,” she said. “I don’t think small-scale, I think big-scale.

“I don’t want to fool around with little goals. I want big one. I don’t know if we’ll win it this year, but I think we’ll definitely be contenders. I think next year, when these girls get a little bit stronger, a little bit more mature with their handoffs and vibe together, I think we’re going to be a force to be reckoned with the next few years.”