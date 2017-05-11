Stalter, Peitzmeier's hurdles competition out of this country

Image Gallery: PBL 1A Girl's Track Sectional » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Fisher's Alayna Stalter, left, and Leroy's Janika Peitzmeier at the finish of the 100M Hurdles and at the Class 1A Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls' track and field sectional at the high school in Paxton on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

PAXTON — Fisher junior Alayna Stalter was confused.

She knew the area had boasted a few of the state's top hurdlers, including herself and St. Joseph-Ogden's Parker Francisco. But mid-season, she saw a name of a runner from LeRoy that she didn't recognize next to impressive times: sophomore Janika Peitzmeier.

"I was like, 'What the heck is going on?'" Stalter said. "'Who is this?'"

Peitzmeier is a German foreign-exchange student who arrived at LeRoy in January. And she gave Stalter, who took third in the Class 1A state meet's 100-meter hurdles last year, a worthy competitor this season.

By Thursday's Class 1A Paxton-Buckley-Loda Sectional, where Stalter won the 100 hurdles and Peitzmeier took second, the two knew each other well after competing twice and splitting the two races.

"She's super nice," Stalter said. "She's very humble. I like all of the girls I run against. We push each other. It's been fun competition. It's good to have somebody there that I have all the time."

Peitzmeier came from a small village outside the German town of Rietberg. Her village, she said, is similar to LeRoy, both in agriculture and overall culture.

"Everybody knows everybody else," she said.

While she originally hoped she'd be sent to a bigger city than the one she's from, Peitzmeier was dropped into a small-school hurdling hotbed after competing in the 80-meter hurdles at the German national championships last year.

A season ago, four of the Class 1A medalists in the 100 hurdles came from East Central Illinois. Of those four, only Salt Fork's Jenny Kimbro graduated after a prolific career.

"I think that helps you to get faster," Peitzmeier said. "Running on your own is not that much fun. If you have someone that you're actually racing against, it's much better."

While Stalter was Class 1A's top returner in the event this season, a two-week bout with the stomach flu and a knee injury slowed her at the start of the year after a strong summer with Vipers Track Club.

Fortuitously for Stalter, former Illinois hurdler and current Vipers coach KaWanna Brooks took over as Fisher's track and field coach this season, and Stalter was able to regain her previous form.

On Thursday, she qualified for state in the 100 hurdles with a season-best time of 15.24 seconds. She did the same in the 300 hurdles with a time of 50.42, as well as the triple jump, an event she had never tried before this season, with a leap of 33 feet, 61/2 inches.

Brooks said she was never worried that Stalter would return to her old self after her illness and injury.

"I wasn't (concerned). I'm pretty sure she was, or her parents were," Brooks said. "I know how that process works where you have to backtrack a little because you've been sick or you get an injury, but Alayna's a hard worker. She puts in the time, and I knew she would be back to where she was last year. (Thursday) was one of the best meets she had all season."

On that day, Stalter had someone pushing her the entire way in Peitzmeier, who finished just 16-hundredths of a second behind to qualify for state while also winning the high jump with a clearance of 5-2.

While she wasn't a name area athletes and coaches knew before the season, Peitzmeier is quickly becoming one now.

"People have come up to me and asked, 'Are you the German girl?'" Peitzmeier said. "I'm like, 'Yeah, that's me.' It's been pretty cool."