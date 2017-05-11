Track and field roundup: Garbutt paces Vikings' state advancers

Image Gallery: PBL 1A Girl's Track Sectional » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Fisher's Alayna Stalter, left, and Leroy's Janika Peitzmeier at the finish of the 100M Hurdles and at the Class 1A Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls' track and field sectional at the high school in Paxton on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

FLOSSMOOR — Danville will have four individual athletes and one relay competing at the state meet next week after placing fourth at the 15-school Class 3A Homewood-Flossmoor Sectional on Thursday.

Shanice Garbutt won the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 25.03 seconds and the 3,200 in 11:03.83 to claim the lone two sectional titles for the Vikings.

Ameia Wilson qualified in three events, placing second in the 100 (11.82) and the 200 (24.25) while making state in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 10 1/2 inches.

Keneisha Williams finished second in the 400 (1:00.02) to earn a spot in Charleston next week, while Gabi Springer qualified in the pole vault by clearing 10-3 and the Vikings' 800 relay advanced with a time of 1:45.35.

Centennial finished 13th in the team standings and did not produce any state qualifiers.

In Class 1A

At Shelbyville. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Kenlie Nettles qualified for state in two events, with the freshman doing so in the high jump after she cleared 5 feet, 3 inches to place second and finished second in the 100-meter high hurdles with a time of 16.20 seconds.

Teammate Hannah Wallen will join her in Charleston after the junior advanced in both the long jump (16-2) and the 400 (1:00.74), while ALAH also will send Tyra Wingler to state after she made it through in the discus (111-00).

Tuscola had the best area showing in the team standings, placing fifth at the 14-school meet, with Emma Henderson winning a sectional title by placing first in the 400 (59.52). Kaiya Clodfelder in the triple jump (33-8) and Cassie Westjohn in the pole vault (10-0) are other Warriors who advanced as individuals, while Tuscola's 1,600 relay (4:13.45) and 3,200 relay (10:23.17) also made the state cut.