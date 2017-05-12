Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Girls' track and field honor roll (through May 12)
Fri, 05/12/2017 - 8:04pm | News-Gazette News Services

100 Meters

Athlete, School    Time

Ameia Wilson, Danville    11.80
Ayanna Kelly-Weatherspoon, Urbana    12.06
Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview    12.50
Mattie Lieb, Monticello    12.52
Jyana Anderson, Urbana    12.53
Frankie Izard, SJ-O    12.66
Akalah Spinks, Rantoul    12.67
Maddie Meyer, A-O    12.84
Lakeida Nichols, M-S    12.85
Gabby Wessels, M/CP    12.87
Tatianna Cooper, Monticello    12.98
Capria Brown, Schlarman    13.06
Aja Harden, Danville    13.09
Sierra Bryant, B-H    13.12
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    13.20
Sophia James, VG/H    13.24
Abbey Mizer, SJ-O    13.24
Natalie Tharp, Blue Ridge    13.24
Charisma Turner, Urbana    13.26
Madison Filkin, Clinton    13.36
Trinity Brown, Ch. Central    13.38
Lyndon Pelmore, Judah    13.40
Imani Johnson, Westville    13.41
Maggie Werts, Clinton    13.44
Talia Dought-Burton, Urbana    13.49
Jaborra Hill, Rantoul    13.49
Tori Burke, Clinton    13.50
Dora Eichelberger, Fisher    13.50
Lexi Musson, Oakwood    13.50
Dennise Matuszewski, GCMS    13.51

200 Meters

Athlete, School    Time

Ameia Wilson, Danville    24.25
Jyana Anderson, Urbana    25.57
Frankie Izard, SJ-O    26.33
Mattie Lieb, Monticello    26.34
Alisha Rigg, A-P    26.60
Valena Greene, Centennial    26.64
Gabby Wessels, M/CP    26.84
Maclayne Taylor, SJ-O    26.91
Capria Brown, Schlarman    26.95
Akalah Spinks, Rantoul    27.04
Aliyah Welter, Monticello    27.13
Jorri Sandage, LeRoy    27.14
Abbey Mizer, SJ-O    27.19
Sophia James, VG/H    27.40
Maddie Meyer, A-O    27.43
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    27.46
Madison Filkin, Clinton    27.54
Sierra Bryant, B-H    27.55
DiDi Terry, Centennial    27.55
Trinity Brown, Ch. Central    27.59
Delanie Dykes, GCMS    27.61
Aleesia Reeves, SJ-O    27.63
Lakeida Nichols, M-S    27.65
Payne Turney, Clinton    27.67
Quinci Snedeker, GRF/C    27.70
Landis Brandon, Monticello    27.71
Yaman Wilson, Danville    27.71
Imani Johnson, Westville    27.81
Nicole Bagwell, Unity    27.90
Emily Duis, M/CP    27.94
Katie Limentato, Judah    27.99
Sophia Schuler, Pr. Central    28.21

400 Meters

Athlete, School    Time

Ameia Wilson, Danville    59.09
Emma Henderson, Tuscola    59.52
Keneisha Williams, Danville    1:00.02
Marguerite Hendrickson, STM    1:00.31
Hannah Wallen, ALAH    1:00.74
Delanie Dykes, GCMS    1:00.86
Maclayne Taylor, SJ-O    1:01.27
Sierra Bryant, B-H    1:01.58
Kynzee Boastick, Urbana    1:01.63
Payne Turney, Clinton    1:01.74
Nicole Bagwell, Unity    1:01.98
Jules Grunloh, Ridgeview    1:02.13
Zea Maroon, SJ-O    1:02.32
Abbey Mizer, SJ-O    1:02.75
Mattie Lieb, Monticello    1:02.88
Quinci Snedeker, GRF/C    1:02.93
Anna Jennings, M/CP    1:02.94
Lia Potter, Centennial    1:03.20
Capria Brown, Schlarman    1:03.51
Emily Duis, M/CP    1:03.70
Sam Mabry, SJ-O    1:03.73
Chikako Barnes, Ch. Central    1:03.83
Jyana Anderson, Urbana    1:03.92
Faith Houston, SJ-O    1:04.37
Mara Pletcher, M-S    1:04.38
Diamond Holmes, Danville    1:04.44
Kendyl McFarland, Monticello    1:04.49
Madison Filkin, Clinton    1:04.51
Haley Griebat, SJ-O    1:04.58
Ashlynd Risley, Sullivan/OV    1:04.98
Danie Kelso, SJ-O    1:05.04
Katrine Joergensen, Tuscola    1:05.08
Christelle Seri, Urbana Uni    1:05.15
Haven Harrison, Oakwood    1:05.30
Megan Martell, Watseka    1:05.38

800 Meters

Athlete, School    Time

Arielle Summitt, Urbana Uni    2:19.65
Payne Turney, Clinton    2:21.11
Olivia Rosenstein, Urbana    2:21.81
Shanice Garbutt, Danville    2:22.03
Delanie Dykes, GCMS    2:24.28
Marguerite Hendrickson, STM    2:24.94
Libby Cultra, Urbana    2:25.67
Emma Henderson, Tuscola    2:26.07
Sam Mabry, SJ-O    2:26.39
Kaitlin Lewis, M-S    2:26.44
Kynzee Boastick, Urbana    2:27.94
Faith Houston, SJ-O    2:29.15
Mackenzie Murphy, Monticello    2:30.19
Hannah Wallen, ALAH    2:30.42
Alyssa McPike, Monticello    2:31.41
Chian Scott, Urbana    2:31.61
Christina Oakley, Danville    2:31.95
Hannah Rajlich, SJ-O    2:32.41
Hope Llewellyn, Ch. Central    2:33.02
Morgan Saunders, STM    2:33.08
Elexys Rosales, Ridgeview    2:33.27
Anna Jennings, M/CP    2:33.34
Natalie King, Unity    2:33.91
Audrey Hancock, Unity    2:33.98
Keely Smith, SJ-O    2:34.13
Nicole Bagwell, Unity    2:34.25
Adrienne Squier, Ch. Central    2:34.60
Lia Potter, Centennial    2:34.79
Fran Hendrickson, STM    2:34.86
Kylie Decker, Unity    2:35.11
Rylee Sjuts, SJ-O    2:35.14
Kara O’Hearn, Tuscola    2:35.26
Samira Kassem, M-S    2:35.41
Christina Oakley, Danville    2:35.58
Madi Balbach, M-S    2:35.98
Sophia Fishel, Arcola    2:36.19
Cassidy Bagby, SJ-O    2:36.23
Jenna Barnhart, Judah    2:36.36
Ally Monk, SJ-O    2:36.53
Mara Pletcher, M-S    2:37.25
Leila Wagner, B-H    2:38.85
Grace Davis, Oakwood    2:39.29
Savannah Day, Unity    2:39.45

1,600 Meters

Athlete, School    Time

Shanice Garbutt, Danville    5:08.73
Arielle Summitt, Urbana Uni    5:13.79
Olivia Rosenstein, Urbana    5:14.34
Jordan Harmon, Unity    5:15.82
Fran Hendrickson, STM    5:18.78
Payne Turney, Clinton    5:20.14
Brisa McGrath, M-S    5:21.58
Libby Cultra, Urbana    5:21.74
Chian Scott, Urbana    5:23.15
Annemarie Michael, Urbana Uni    5:27.29
Alyssa McPike, Monticello    5:28.57
Faith Houston, SJ-O    5:32.54
Megan Churm, M-S    5:36.17
Marguerite Hendrickson, STM    5:36.93
Hannah Rajlich, SJ-O    5:38.62
Keely Smith, SJ-O    5:43.21
Natalie King, Unity    5:43.87
Ally Monk, SJ-O    5:44.15
Morgan Cinnamon, STM    5:44.56
Anika Kimme, Urbana Uni    5:44.83
Kylie Decker, Unity    5:46.17
Layken McGuire, Ridgeview    5:46.18
Julia Sterr, Clinton    5:51.81
Madi Balbach, M-S    5:52.67
Evie Ellis, PBL    5:54.94
Audrey Hancock, Unity    5:57.66
Cassidy Bagby, SJ-O    5:57.79
Maddie Martin, Centennial    5:57.90
Brianna Suits, SJ-O    5:59.03
Alexis Darby, B-H    5:59.12
Hope Llewellyn, Ch. Central    5:59.41
Shannon Carlson, PBL    5:59.90
Makenna Green, ALAH    6:00.55
Jenna Straub, M-S    6:01.26
Adrienne Spuier, Ch. Central    6:01.37
Peyton Huls, Rantoul    6:01.41
Morgan Elmore, Monticello    6:04.12
Christiana Oakley, Danville    6:05.42
Katherine Kite, Sullivan/OV    6:06.54
Emma Henderson, Tuscola    6:06.82
Samantha Zocher, Monticello    6:09.16

3,200 Meters

Athlete, School    Time

Shanice Garbutt, Danville    11:03.83
Jordan Harmon, Unity    11:07.87
Libby Cultra, Urbana    11:27.18
Annemarie Michael, Urbana Uni    11:32.46
Alyssa McPike, Monticello    11:41.84
Chian Scott, Urbana    11:44.89
Anika Kimme, Urbana Uni    11:48.89
Brisa McGrath, M-S    11:52.66
Fran Hendrickson, STM    11:53.30
Megan Churm, M-S    12:01.24
Faith Houston, SJ-O    12:07.31
Sam Mabry, SJ-O    12:10.79
Julia Sterr, Clinton    12:12.56
Cassidy Bagby, SJ-O    12:12.57
Ally Monk, SJ-O    12:13.12
Kylie Decker, Unity    12:14.10
Makenna Green, ALAH    12:14.18
Keely Smith, SJ-O    12:27.10
Jenna Straub, M-S    12:28.73
Morgan Cinnamon, STM    12:36.63
Evie Ellis, PBL    12:36.81
Hannah Rajich, SJ-O    12:40.87
Brianna Suits, SJ-O    12:47.62
Annemarie Michael, Urbana Uni    12:51.21
Layken McGuire, Ridgeview    12:53.67
Audrey Hancock, Unity    12:54.31
Leah Martin, GCMS    12:59.62
Riley Millsap, Unity    13:06.15
Alexis Darby, B-H    13:11.14
Rachael King, Unity    13:21.37
Desiree Huckleberry, Danville    13:26.48
Hope Llewellyn, Ch. Central    13:33.00
Sydney McMahon, STM    13:38.88
Morgan Elmore, Monticello    13:43.92
Sarah Teig, M/CP    13:44.04
Riley Donelson, Clinton    13:44.12
Emily Rogers, A-P    13:51.00
Teagan Wuethrich, Watseka    13:54.43
Peyton Huls, Rantoul    13:58.07
Maddie Martin, Centennial    13:59.53

100 High Hurdles

Athlete, School    Time

Janika Peitzmeier, LeRoy    14.68
Parker Francisco, SJ-O    15.08
Alayna Stalter, Fisher    15.24
Aliyah Welter, Monticello    15.51
Emelia Ness, Monticello    15.57
Capria Brown, Schlarman    16.18
Kenli Nettles, ALAH    16.20
Jayden King, Schlarman    16.34
Cassie Meyer, A-O    16.59
Sylvia Byron, M-S    16.75
Katelyn Crabb, PBL    16.80
Madison Filkin, Clinton    16.81
Hailey Welch, Hoop. Area    16.82
Valena Greene, Centennial    16.84
Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM    16.86
McKinlee Miller, Tuscola    17.00
Shelby Burgin, Urbana    17.07
Olivia Frichtl, PBL    17.20
Briannia Thull, Tuscola    17.23
Emily Meidel, B-H    17.24
Margaret Craw, M-S    17.39
Laine Cameron, Sullivan/OV    17.41
Leanna Horton, Unity    17.50
Megan Fifer, ALAH    17.83
Emma Helferich, Monticello    17.88
Alyssa Bell, B-H    18.03
Payton Jones, Danville    18.05
Rylee Sjuts, SJ-O    18.10
Morgan Kaeb, M/CP    18.30
Natalie Rhodes, Clinton    18.35
Dynasty Brandon, Rantoul    18.43
Ayrianna Whisby, Rantoul    18.46
Sarah Craig, Schlarman    18.55
Lauren Boyd, Ridgeview    18.61
Bailey Theesfeld, Hoop. Area    18.80
Becca Royer, Tri-County    18.87
Grace Holtz, Blue Ridge    18.93

300 Intermediate Hurdles

Athlete, School    Time

Emelia Ness, Monticello   46.46
Aliyah Welter, Monticello    46.86
Janika Peitzmeier, LeRoy    48.02
Zea Maroon, SJ-O    48.48
Sylvia Byron, M-S    48.52
Kenli Nettles, ALAH    48.66
Madison Filkin, Clinton    48.74
Parker Francisco, SJ-O    49.12
Alayna Stalter, Fisher    49.28
Capria Brown, Schlarman    49.40
Emily Meidel, B-H    49.94
Haley Rose, Sullivan/OV    50.91
Brianna Thull, Tuscola    51.20
Laine Cameron, Sullivan/OV    51.24
Cassie Meyer, A-O    51.28
McKinlee Miller, Tuscola    51.34
Payton Jones, Danville    51.42
Jayden King, Schlarman    51.89
Rylee Sjuts, SJ-O    52.04
Shelby Burgin, Urbana    52.63
Lauren Boyd, Ridgeview    52.63
Katelyn Crabb, PBL    52.64
Morgan Kaeb, M/CP    53.12
Natalie Rhodes, Clinton    53.49
Olivia Frichtl, PBL    53.75
Megan Ifft, Pr. Central    53.87
Amber Kirby, Salt Fork    53.87
Olivia Wever, Pr. Central    53.82
Kaitlin Marry, Fisher    54.20
Becca Royer, Tri-County    54.21
Margaret Craw, M-S    54.60
Olivia Benton, Clinton    54.71

400 Relay

School    Time

Urbana    49.36
St. Joseph-Ogden    49.71
Monticello    50.58
Rantoul    51.18
Mahomet-Seymour    51.43
Centennial    52.02
Milford/Cissna Park    52.15
Danville    52.41
Clinton    52.59
Prairie Central    52.75
Bismarck-Henning    53.55
Ridgeview    53.46
Argenta-Oreana    53.54
GCMS    53.89
Watseka    54.02
Sullivan/Okaw Valley    54.19
Fisher    54.20
Tuscola    54.20
Unity    54.23
ALAH    54.54
Salt Fork    54.68
Paxton-Buckley-Loda    54.75
LeRoy    54.77
Champaign Central    55.08
Judah Christian    55.67
Blue Ridge    55.87
Villa Grove/Heritage    55.98
Oakwood    57.04
Cerro Gordo/Bement    58.36
Urbana University    58.41
Hoopeston Area    1:00.12
Iroquois West    1:00.22
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman    1:01.01
Arcola    1:01.35
DeLand-Weldon    1:03.72

800 Relay

School    Time

Urbana    1:43.13
Danville    1:45.35
Monticello    1:47.59
St. Joseph-Ogden    1:47.99
Ridgeview    1:49.46
Rantoul    1:50.25
LeRoy    1:51.23 
Clinton    1:53.42
Unity    1:53.97
Mahomet-Seymour    1:54.00
Tuscola    1:54.04
Champaign Central    1:54.79
Bismarck-Henning    1:54.82
Centennial    1:54.89
Paxton-Buckley-Loda    1:55.02
Judah Christian    1:55.78
GCMS    1:56.12
Milford/Cissna Park    1:56.34
Prairie Central    1:56.66
Sullivan/Okaw Valley    1:57.14
Watseka    1:58.06
Fisher    1:58.49
Blue Ridge    1:58.84
Salt Fork    1:59.09
St. Thomas More    1:59.12
Villa Grove/Heritage    1:59.45
ALAH    2:01.52
Oakwood    2:01.67
Argenta-Oreana    2:07.88
Iroquois West    2:10.32
Arcola    2:10.87
Hoopeston Area    2:13.20
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman    2:14.55
Cerro Gordo/Bement    2:17.88

1,600 Relay

School    Time

Monticello    4:09.85
St. Jospeh-Ogden    4:10.06
Urbana    4:12.07
Tuscola    4:13.45
Milford/Cissna Park    4:13.58
Danville    4:13.59
Ridgeview    4:16.26
GCMS    4:16.38
Mahomet-Seymour    4:18.45
Sullivan/Okaw Valley    4:20.87
Clinton    4:21.63
Unity    4:25.62
ALAH    4:26.93
Centennial    4:29.50
Bismarck-Henning    4:30.54
St. Thomas More    4:31.93
Champaign Central    4:35.34
Argenta-Oreana    4:36.12
Rantoul    4:37.96
Fisher    4:38.02
Judah Christian    4:38.69
Watseka    4:40.80
Prairie Central    4:40.86
Urbana University    4:45.83
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman    4:51.06
Blue Ridge    4:51.53
Arcola    4:57.12
Paxton-Buckley-Loda    4:59.73
LeRoy    5:03.88
Villa Grove/Heritage    5:12.17
Iroquois West    5:12.96
Salt Fork    5:14.40
Cerro Gordo/Bement    5:18.93
Oakwood    5:23.09
Hoopeston Area    6:06.84

3,200 Relay

School    Time

Mahomet-Seymour    9:56.39
St. Joseph-Ogden    9:56.58
Unity    9:59.15
St. Thomas More    10:03.94
Tuscola    10:23.17
Danville    10:26.69
GCMS    10:28.13
Ridgeview    10:33.08
Urbana    10:35.05
Clinton    10:48.92
Monticello    10:53.98
Centennial    10:54.74
Bismarck-Henning    10:59.63
Champaign Central    11:16.62
Judah Christian    11:29.24
Paxton-Buckley-Loda    11:31.53
Urbana University    11:39.54
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman    11:40.25
Rantoul    11:57.80
ALAH    11:57.90
Argenta-Oreana    11:57.96
Prairie Central    12:00.31
Blue Ridge    12:00.50
Sullivan/Okaw Valley    12:07.97
Salt Fork    12:32.22
Milford/Cissna Park    12:54.91
Watseka    13:03.70
Hoopeston Area    13:11.81
LeRoy    13:17.51
Villa Grove/Heritage    13:33.65
Iroquois West    15:11.69

High Jump

Athlete, School    Distance

Kenli Nettles, ALAH    5-7
Diamonasia Taylor, Urbana    5-7
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    5-31/2
Janika Peitzmeier, LeRoy    5-3
Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM    5-2
Shaniya Howard, Urbana    5-1
Nakaya Hughes, STM    5-1
Alyssa Bell, B-H    5-0
Emily Bunting, Watseka    5-0
Haley Griebat, SJ-O    5-0
Natalie Drury, Sullivan/OV    4-11
Olivia Weber, Pr. Central    4-11
Jillian Devine, Ch. Central    4-10
Emily Duis, M/CP    4-10
Kendyl McFarland, Monticello    4-10
Emily Meidel, B-H    4-10
Annaliese Miller, Pr. Central    4-10
Esther Miller, Sullivan/OV    4-10
Riley Pruser, Clinton    4-10
Akalah Spinks, Rantoul    4-10
Jena Thomas, Clinton    4-10
Lauren Boyd, Ridgeview    4-9
Ariana Gentzler, PBL    4-9
Lily Glanzer, Unity    4-9
Alex Specht, Blue Ridge    4-9
Emma Wise, Centennial    4-9
Megan Fifer, ALAH    4-8
Polly Reynolds, Blue Ridge    4-8
DiDi Terry, Centennial    4-8
Hailey Birt, SJ-O    4-7
Hannah Austman, Pr. Central    4-6
Leah Buhr, Unity    4-6
Makenzie Bruns, PBL    4-6
Tori Burke,  Clinton    4-6
Liberty Floyd, VG/H    4-6
Morgan Hollon, A-O    4-6
Jorri Sandage, LeRoy    4-6
Olivia Swanson, Monticello    4-6
Madison Zimmerman, Pr. Central    4-6

Pole Vault

Athlete, School    Distance

Aliyah Welter, Monticello    13-0
Nicole Bagwell, Unity    11-6
Taylor Millsap, Unity    11-6
Hanna Atwood, SJ-O    11-3
Mara Pletcher, M-S    11-1
Landis Brandon, Monticello    11-0
Sarah Craig, Schlarman    10-7
Gabi Springer, Danville    10-3
Emily Graves, PBL    10-0
Kendyl McFarland, Monticello    10-0
Cassie Westjohn, Tuscola    10-0
Oliva Earl, Clinton    9-0
Jackie Green, Clinton    8-1
Alyson Moore, PBL    8-1
Jillian Devine, Ch. Central    7-6
Madi Henness, Ch. Central    7-6
Kaitlyn Henry, Unity    7-6
Sydney Kelso, SJ-O    7-6
Payne Turney, Clinton    7-6
Halen Eshleman, Pr. Central    7-1
Shelby Burgin, Urbana    7-0
Hannah Lemay, Tuscola    7-0
Elise Dotterer, Pr. Central    6-1
Kayla Sterr, Clinton    6-0

Long Jump

Athlete, School    Distance

Ameia Wilson, Danville    18-1
Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM    17-51/2
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    17-41/2
Ayanna Kelley-Weatherspoon, Urbana    17-13/4
Diamonasia Taylor, Urbana    17-1
Emma Helferich, Monticello    17-01/4
Capria Brown, Schlarman    16-81/2
Kaiya Clodfelder, Tuscola    16-71/2
Hannah Wallen, ALAH    16-7
Maddie Meyer, A-O    16-3
Riley Pruser, Clinton    16-3
Zoe Ray, Sullivan/OV    16-11/2
Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview    16-1
Leah Buhr, Unity    15-111/2
Sophia Schuler, Pr. Central    15-111/2
Hannah Foran, CG/B    15-111/4
McKinlee Miller, Tuscola    15-101/2
Lakeida Nichols, M-S    15-101/2
Parker Francisco, SJ-O    15-10
Akalah Spinks, Rantoul    15-9
Lia Potter, Centennial    15-83/4
Faith Johnson, Rantoul    15-7
Imani Johnson, Westville    15-7
Ariana Gentzler, PBL    15-61/2
Ileana Roberts, Unity    15-61/2
Katelyn Crabb, PBL    15-6
Mia Blackwell, Ch. Central    15-5
Kaitlin Marry, Fisher    15-43/4
Lexi Musson, Oakwood    15-4
Destiny Pryor, M-S    15-4
Polly Reynolds, Blue Ridge    15-31/2
Cassie Meyer, A-O    15-21/2
Olivia Huls, Hoop. Area    15-13/4
Miles Devore, GRF/C    15-11/4
Macy Craft, Unity    14-11
Tia Hardt, Ridgeview    14-11
Kaitlyn Henry, Unity    14-101/2
Danielle Hill, Sullivan/OV    14-101/2
Charisma Turner, Urbana    14-10
Emelia Ness, Monticello    14-9
Zoe Ray, Sullivan/OV    14-8

Triple Jump

Athlete, School    Distance

Maddie Meyer, A-O    36-31/4
Emma Helferich, Monticello    35-21/2
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    35-11/2
Kayia Clodfelder, Tuscola    35-1
Leah Buhr, Unity    34-91/2
Parker Francisco, SJ-O    33-81/2
McKinlee Miller, Tuscola    33-7
Alayna Stalter, Fisher    33-61/2
Jena Thomas, Clinton    33-41/2
Faith Johnson, Rantoul    33-4
Olivia Huls, Hoop. Area    33-1
Akalah Spinks, Rantoul    33-0
Landis Brandon, Monticello    32-113/4
Olivia Weber, Pr. Central    32-11
Megan Ifft, Pr. Central    32-5
Quinci Snedeker, GRF/C    32-5
Riley Pruser, Clinton    32-41/2
Ileana Roberts, Unity    32-33/4
Ariana Gentzler, PBL    32-31/2
Katelyn Crabb, PBL    32-31/4
Hannah Foran, CG/B    32-01/4
Hannah Foran, CG/B    30-11
McKenna Plotner, Salt Fork    30-11
Allison Farnsworth, B-H    30-10
Kea Miles, LeRoy    30-6
Alexis Johnson, PBL    30-4
Alyssa Bell, B-H    30-2
Hannah Austman, Pr. Central    29-101/2
Brianna Keeton, Fisher    29-101/4
Madison Zimmerman, Pr. Central    29-11

Shot Put

Athlete, School    Distance

Rachyl Anderson, Salt Fork    41-3
Claudia Workman, Clinton    39-91/2
Faith Aodele, Centennial    37-2
Asia Benson, Watseka    37-0
Cassie Russo, Tuscola    36-10
Katie Witte, Salt Fork    36-10
Mye’joi Williams, Rantoul    36-9
Elizabeth Bowns, Blue Ridge    35-10
Michelle Williams, Urbana    35-1
Gabby Wessels, M/CP    34-11
Cassie Perry, M-S    34-8
Jasman Severado, Westville    34-6
Aliyah McDaniel, Urbana    34-5
Alaya Bolin, Sullivan/OV    34-0
Kobie Brown-Gollop, Danville    33-81/2
Danielle Duncan, B-H    32-10
Sabrina Martinez, B-H    32-10
Ellen Brown, Tuscola    32-7
Aleiha Williams, Danville    32-5
Christen Hutchinson, Centennial    32-3
Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview    32-31/2
Chloe Clark, Monticello    32-2
Jessica Newton, LeRoy    32-11/2
Sophie Woolard, Unity    31-81/2
Kirsten Pickett, B-H    31-5
Katelynn Riffle, PBL    31-41/2
Kelly McCorkle, SJ-O    31-4
Nayanah Dickey, Danville    31-3
Tyra Wingler, ALAH    31-3
Kaylie Wilson, Rantoul    31-21/2
Sarah Chahine, SJ-O    31-1
Adriyanna Patterson, GRF/C    31-1
Kortnee mith, Ch. Central    31-1
Lexie May, Fisher    30-10
Nicole Cheatham, VG/H    30-8
Jayden Standish, Ridgeview    30-5
Dora Eichelberger, Fisher    30-4
Jamie Gross, Schlarman    30-4
Sapphire Durham, CG/B    30-2
Maicyn Woodrad, Tuscola    30-0

Discus

Athlete, School    Distance

Rachyl Anderson, Salt Fork    149-4
Katie Witte, Salt Fork    133-9
Lanaeja Carter, Urbana    127-7
Sabrina Martinez, B-H    123-9
Cassie Perry, M-S    123-7
Cassie Russo, Tuscola    121-4
Lexie May, Fisher    119-7
Emily Bunting, Watseka    115-4
Faith Ayodele, Centennial    113-6
Chloe Clark, Monticello    113-0
Tyra Wingler, ALAH    111-0
Christen Hutchison, Centennial    109-2
Jayden Standish, Ridgeview    107-10
Claire Retherford, GCMS    107-1
Gabby Wessels, M/CP    106-1
Dora Eichelberger, Fisher    105-7
Claudia Workman, Clinton    104-3
Asia Benson, Watseka    104-2
Kelly McCorkle, SJ-O    104-1
Sapphire Durham, CG/B    104-0
Karli Dean, Tuscola    103-0
Jordyn Dillman, A-P    102-7
Ashton Smith, Tuscola    100-9
Sarah Chahine, SJ-O    100-8
Lexi Alt, Unity    99-9
Peyton Lappin, D-W    98-6
Jamie Gross, Schlarman    97-0
Kayleigh Hall, Monticello    95-7
Hailey Lazarov, Watseka    95-6
Ashley Aguilera, Iroquois West    95-4
Kaylie Wilson, Rantoul    92-8
Nayanah Dickey, Danville    91-7
Brooke Berry, SJ-O    90-3
Jasie Brennan, CG/B    90-0
Bree Trimble, SJ-O    89-4
Aleiha Williams, Danville    88-9
Emma Bogen, Schlarman    87-9
Taylor Stephenson, B-H    87-6
Grace O’Brien, Montifcello    86-7
Sophie Woolard, Unity    85-6
Gabi Ainsworth, Tuscola    85-5
Olivia Turner, Oakwood    85-0

Note: All times are rounded up unless they are FAT times. FAT times should be indicated on the stat sheet. Coaches are encouraged to send their top times/distances either by fax (217) 373-7401 or to tgentle@news-gazette.com by Fridays at noon.

