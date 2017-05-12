Girls' track and field honor roll (through May 12)

100 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Ameia Wilson, Danville 11.80

Ayanna Kelly-Weatherspoon, Urbana 12.06

Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview 12.50

Mattie Lieb, Monticello 12.52

Jyana Anderson, Urbana 12.53

Frankie Izard, SJ-O 12.66

Akalah Spinks, Rantoul 12.67

Maddie Meyer, A-O 12.84

Lakeida Nichols, M-S 12.85

Gabby Wessels, M/CP 12.87

Tatianna Cooper, Monticello 12.98

Capria Brown, Schlarman 13.06

Aja Harden, Danville 13.09

Sierra Bryant, B-H 13.12

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 13.20

Sophia James, VG/H 13.24

Abbey Mizer, SJ-O 13.24

Natalie Tharp, Blue Ridge 13.24

Charisma Turner, Urbana 13.26

Madison Filkin, Clinton 13.36

Trinity Brown, Ch. Central 13.38

Lyndon Pelmore, Judah 13.40

Imani Johnson, Westville 13.41

Maggie Werts, Clinton 13.44

Talia Dought-Burton, Urbana 13.49

Jaborra Hill, Rantoul 13.49

Tori Burke, Clinton 13.50

Dora Eichelberger, Fisher 13.50

Lexi Musson, Oakwood 13.50

Dennise Matuszewski, GCMS 13.51

200 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Ameia Wilson, Danville 24.25

Jyana Anderson, Urbana 25.57

Frankie Izard, SJ-O 26.33

Mattie Lieb, Monticello 26.34

Alisha Rigg, A-P 26.60

Valena Greene, Centennial 26.64

Gabby Wessels, M/CP 26.84

Maclayne Taylor, SJ-O 26.91

Capria Brown, Schlarman 26.95

Akalah Spinks, Rantoul 27.04

Aliyah Welter, Monticello 27.13

Jorri Sandage, LeRoy 27.14

Abbey Mizer, SJ-O 27.19

Sophia James, VG/H 27.40

Maddie Meyer, A-O 27.43

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 27.46

Madison Filkin, Clinton 27.54

Sierra Bryant, B-H 27.55

DiDi Terry, Centennial 27.55

Trinity Brown, Ch. Central 27.59

Delanie Dykes, GCMS 27.61

Aleesia Reeves, SJ-O 27.63

Lakeida Nichols, M-S 27.65

Payne Turney, Clinton 27.67

Quinci Snedeker, GRF/C 27.70

Landis Brandon, Monticello 27.71

Yaman Wilson, Danville 27.71

Imani Johnson, Westville 27.81

Nicole Bagwell, Unity 27.90

Emily Duis, M/CP 27.94

Katie Limentato, Judah 27.99

Sophia Schuler, Pr. Central 28.21

400 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Ameia Wilson, Danville 59.09

Emma Henderson, Tuscola 59.52

Keneisha Williams, Danville 1:00.02

Marguerite Hendrickson, STM 1:00.31

Hannah Wallen, ALAH 1:00.74

Delanie Dykes, GCMS 1:00.86

Maclayne Taylor, SJ-O 1:01.27

Sierra Bryant, B-H 1:01.58

Kynzee Boastick, Urbana 1:01.63

Payne Turney, Clinton 1:01.74

Nicole Bagwell, Unity 1:01.98

Jules Grunloh, Ridgeview 1:02.13

Zea Maroon, SJ-O 1:02.32

Abbey Mizer, SJ-O 1:02.75

Mattie Lieb, Monticello 1:02.88

Quinci Snedeker, GRF/C 1:02.93

Anna Jennings, M/CP 1:02.94

Lia Potter, Centennial 1:03.20

Capria Brown, Schlarman 1:03.51

Emily Duis, M/CP 1:03.70

Sam Mabry, SJ-O 1:03.73

Chikako Barnes, Ch. Central 1:03.83

Jyana Anderson, Urbana 1:03.92

Faith Houston, SJ-O 1:04.37

Mara Pletcher, M-S 1:04.38

Diamond Holmes, Danville 1:04.44

Kendyl McFarland, Monticello 1:04.49

Madison Filkin, Clinton 1:04.51

Haley Griebat, SJ-O 1:04.58

Ashlynd Risley, Sullivan/OV 1:04.98

Danie Kelso, SJ-O 1:05.04

Katrine Joergensen, Tuscola 1:05.08

Christelle Seri, Urbana Uni 1:05.15

Haven Harrison, Oakwood 1:05.30

Megan Martell, Watseka 1:05.38

800 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Arielle Summitt, Urbana Uni 2:19.65

Payne Turney, Clinton 2:21.11

Olivia Rosenstein, Urbana 2:21.81

Shanice Garbutt, Danville 2:22.03

Delanie Dykes, GCMS 2:24.28

Marguerite Hendrickson, STM 2:24.94

Libby Cultra, Urbana 2:25.67

Emma Henderson, Tuscola 2:26.07

Sam Mabry, SJ-O 2:26.39

Kaitlin Lewis, M-S 2:26.44

Kynzee Boastick, Urbana 2:27.94

Faith Houston, SJ-O 2:29.15

Mackenzie Murphy, Monticello 2:30.19

Hannah Wallen, ALAH 2:30.42

Alyssa McPike, Monticello 2:31.41

Chian Scott, Urbana 2:31.61

Christina Oakley, Danville 2:31.95

Hannah Rajlich, SJ-O 2:32.41

Hope Llewellyn, Ch. Central 2:33.02

Morgan Saunders, STM 2:33.08

Elexys Rosales, Ridgeview 2:33.27

Anna Jennings, M/CP 2:33.34

Natalie King, Unity 2:33.91

Audrey Hancock, Unity 2:33.98

Keely Smith, SJ-O 2:34.13

Nicole Bagwell, Unity 2:34.25

Adrienne Squier, Ch. Central 2:34.60

Lia Potter, Centennial 2:34.79

Fran Hendrickson, STM 2:34.86

Kylie Decker, Unity 2:35.11

Rylee Sjuts, SJ-O 2:35.14

Kara O’Hearn, Tuscola 2:35.26

Samira Kassem, M-S 2:35.41

Christina Oakley, Danville 2:35.58

Madi Balbach, M-S 2:35.98

Sophia Fishel, Arcola 2:36.19

Cassidy Bagby, SJ-O 2:36.23

Jenna Barnhart, Judah 2:36.36

Ally Monk, SJ-O 2:36.53

Mara Pletcher, M-S 2:37.25

Leila Wagner, B-H 2:38.85

Grace Davis, Oakwood 2:39.29

Savannah Day, Unity 2:39.45

1,600 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Shanice Garbutt, Danville 5:08.73

Arielle Summitt, Urbana Uni 5:13.79

Olivia Rosenstein, Urbana 5:14.34

Jordan Harmon, Unity 5:15.82

Fran Hendrickson, STM 5:18.78

Payne Turney, Clinton 5:20.14

Brisa McGrath, M-S 5:21.58

Libby Cultra, Urbana 5:21.74

Chian Scott, Urbana 5:23.15

Annemarie Michael, Urbana Uni 5:27.29

Alyssa McPike, Monticello 5:28.57

Faith Houston, SJ-O 5:32.54

Megan Churm, M-S 5:36.17

Marguerite Hendrickson, STM 5:36.93

Hannah Rajlich, SJ-O 5:38.62

Keely Smith, SJ-O 5:43.21

Natalie King, Unity 5:43.87

Ally Monk, SJ-O 5:44.15

Morgan Cinnamon, STM 5:44.56

Anika Kimme, Urbana Uni 5:44.83

Kylie Decker, Unity 5:46.17

Layken McGuire, Ridgeview 5:46.18

Julia Sterr, Clinton 5:51.81

Madi Balbach, M-S 5:52.67

Evie Ellis, PBL 5:54.94

Audrey Hancock, Unity 5:57.66

Cassidy Bagby, SJ-O 5:57.79

Maddie Martin, Centennial 5:57.90

Brianna Suits, SJ-O 5:59.03

Alexis Darby, B-H 5:59.12

Hope Llewellyn, Ch. Central 5:59.41

Shannon Carlson, PBL 5:59.90

Makenna Green, ALAH 6:00.55

Jenna Straub, M-S 6:01.26

Adrienne Spuier, Ch. Central 6:01.37

Peyton Huls, Rantoul 6:01.41

Morgan Elmore, Monticello 6:04.12

Christiana Oakley, Danville 6:05.42

Katherine Kite, Sullivan/OV 6:06.54

Emma Henderson, Tuscola 6:06.82

Samantha Zocher, Monticello 6:09.16

3,200 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Shanice Garbutt, Danville 11:03.83

Jordan Harmon, Unity 11:07.87

Libby Cultra, Urbana 11:27.18

Annemarie Michael, Urbana Uni 11:32.46

Alyssa McPike, Monticello 11:41.84

Chian Scott, Urbana 11:44.89

Anika Kimme, Urbana Uni 11:48.89

Brisa McGrath, M-S 11:52.66

Fran Hendrickson, STM 11:53.30

Megan Churm, M-S 12:01.24

Faith Houston, SJ-O 12:07.31

Sam Mabry, SJ-O 12:10.79

Julia Sterr, Clinton 12:12.56

Cassidy Bagby, SJ-O 12:12.57

Ally Monk, SJ-O 12:13.12

Kylie Decker, Unity 12:14.10

Makenna Green, ALAH 12:14.18

Keely Smith, SJ-O 12:27.10

Jenna Straub, M-S 12:28.73

Morgan Cinnamon, STM 12:36.63

Evie Ellis, PBL 12:36.81

Hannah Rajich, SJ-O 12:40.87

Brianna Suits, SJ-O 12:47.62

Annemarie Michael, Urbana Uni 12:51.21

Layken McGuire, Ridgeview 12:53.67

Audrey Hancock, Unity 12:54.31

Leah Martin, GCMS 12:59.62

Riley Millsap, Unity 13:06.15

Alexis Darby, B-H 13:11.14

Rachael King, Unity 13:21.37

Desiree Huckleberry, Danville 13:26.48

Hope Llewellyn, Ch. Central 13:33.00

Sydney McMahon, STM 13:38.88

Morgan Elmore, Monticello 13:43.92

Sarah Teig, M/CP 13:44.04

Riley Donelson, Clinton 13:44.12

Emily Rogers, A-P 13:51.00

Teagan Wuethrich, Watseka 13:54.43

Peyton Huls, Rantoul 13:58.07

Maddie Martin, Centennial 13:59.53

100 High Hurdles

Athlete, School Time

Janika Peitzmeier, LeRoy 14.68

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 15.08

Alayna Stalter, Fisher 15.24

Aliyah Welter, Monticello 15.51

Emelia Ness, Monticello 15.57

Capria Brown, Schlarman 16.18

Kenli Nettles, ALAH 16.20

Jayden King, Schlarman 16.34

Cassie Meyer, A-O 16.59

Sylvia Byron, M-S 16.75

Katelyn Crabb, PBL 16.80

Madison Filkin, Clinton 16.81

Hailey Welch, Hoop. Area 16.82

Valena Greene, Centennial 16.84

Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM 16.86

McKinlee Miller, Tuscola 17.00

Shelby Burgin, Urbana 17.07

Olivia Frichtl, PBL 17.20

Briannia Thull, Tuscola 17.23

Emily Meidel, B-H 17.24

Margaret Craw, M-S 17.39

Laine Cameron, Sullivan/OV 17.41

Leanna Horton, Unity 17.50

Megan Fifer, ALAH 17.83

Emma Helferich, Monticello 17.88

Alyssa Bell, B-H 18.03

Payton Jones, Danville 18.05

Rylee Sjuts, SJ-O 18.10

Morgan Kaeb, M/CP 18.30

Natalie Rhodes, Clinton 18.35

Dynasty Brandon, Rantoul 18.43

Ayrianna Whisby, Rantoul 18.46

Sarah Craig, Schlarman 18.55

Lauren Boyd, Ridgeview 18.61

Bailey Theesfeld, Hoop. Area 18.80

Becca Royer, Tri-County 18.87

Grace Holtz, Blue Ridge 18.93

300 Intermediate Hurdles

Athlete, School Time

Emelia Ness, Monticello 46.46

Aliyah Welter, Monticello 46.86

Janika Peitzmeier, LeRoy 48.02

Zea Maroon, SJ-O 48.48

Sylvia Byron, M-S 48.52

Kenli Nettles, ALAH 48.66

Madison Filkin, Clinton 48.74

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 49.12

Alayna Stalter, Fisher 49.28

Capria Brown, Schlarman 49.40

Emily Meidel, B-H 49.94

Haley Rose, Sullivan/OV 50.91

Brianna Thull, Tuscola 51.20

Laine Cameron, Sullivan/OV 51.24

Cassie Meyer, A-O 51.28

McKinlee Miller, Tuscola 51.34

Payton Jones, Danville 51.42

Jayden King, Schlarman 51.89

Rylee Sjuts, SJ-O 52.04

Shelby Burgin, Urbana 52.63

Lauren Boyd, Ridgeview 52.63

Katelyn Crabb, PBL 52.64

Morgan Kaeb, M/CP 53.12

Natalie Rhodes, Clinton 53.49

Olivia Frichtl, PBL 53.75

Megan Ifft, Pr. Central 53.87

Amber Kirby, Salt Fork 53.87

Olivia Wever, Pr. Central 53.82

Kaitlin Marry, Fisher 54.20

Becca Royer, Tri-County 54.21

Margaret Craw, M-S 54.60

Olivia Benton, Clinton 54.71

400 Relay

School Time

Urbana 49.36

St. Joseph-Ogden 49.71

Monticello 50.58

Rantoul 51.18

Mahomet-Seymour 51.43

Centennial 52.02

Milford/Cissna Park 52.15

Danville 52.41

Clinton 52.59

Prairie Central 52.75

Bismarck-Henning 53.55

Ridgeview 53.46

Argenta-Oreana 53.54

GCMS 53.89

Watseka 54.02

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 54.19

Fisher 54.20

Tuscola 54.20

Unity 54.23

ALAH 54.54

Salt Fork 54.68

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 54.75

LeRoy 54.77

Champaign Central 55.08

Judah Christian 55.67

Blue Ridge 55.87

Villa Grove/Heritage 55.98

Oakwood 57.04

Cerro Gordo/Bement 58.36

Urbana University 58.41

Hoopeston Area 1:00.12

Iroquois West 1:00.22

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 1:01.01

Arcola 1:01.35

DeLand-Weldon 1:03.72

800 Relay

School Time

Urbana 1:43.13

Danville 1:45.35

Monticello 1:47.59

St. Joseph-Ogden 1:47.99

Ridgeview 1:49.46

Rantoul 1:50.25

LeRoy 1:51.23

Clinton 1:53.42

Unity 1:53.97

Mahomet-Seymour 1:54.00

Tuscola 1:54.04

Champaign Central 1:54.79

Bismarck-Henning 1:54.82

Centennial 1:54.89

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1:55.02

Judah Christian 1:55.78

GCMS 1:56.12

Milford/Cissna Park 1:56.34

Prairie Central 1:56.66

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 1:57.14

Watseka 1:58.06

Fisher 1:58.49

Blue Ridge 1:58.84

Salt Fork 1:59.09

St. Thomas More 1:59.12

Villa Grove/Heritage 1:59.45

ALAH 2:01.52

Oakwood 2:01.67

Argenta-Oreana 2:07.88

Iroquois West 2:10.32

Arcola 2:10.87

Hoopeston Area 2:13.20

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 2:14.55

Cerro Gordo/Bement 2:17.88

1,600 Relay

School Time

Monticello 4:09.85

St. Jospeh-Ogden 4:10.06

Urbana 4:12.07

Tuscola 4:13.45

Milford/Cissna Park 4:13.58

Danville 4:13.59

Ridgeview 4:16.26

GCMS 4:16.38

Mahomet-Seymour 4:18.45

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 4:20.87

Clinton 4:21.63

Unity 4:25.62

ALAH 4:26.93

Centennial 4:29.50

Bismarck-Henning 4:30.54

St. Thomas More 4:31.93

Champaign Central 4:35.34

Argenta-Oreana 4:36.12

Rantoul 4:37.96

Fisher 4:38.02

Judah Christian 4:38.69

Watseka 4:40.80

Prairie Central 4:40.86

Urbana University 4:45.83

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 4:51.06

Blue Ridge 4:51.53

Arcola 4:57.12

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4:59.73

LeRoy 5:03.88

Villa Grove/Heritage 5:12.17

Iroquois West 5:12.96

Salt Fork 5:14.40

Cerro Gordo/Bement 5:18.93

Oakwood 5:23.09

Hoopeston Area 6:06.84

3,200 Relay

School Time

Mahomet-Seymour 9:56.39

St. Joseph-Ogden 9:56.58

Unity 9:59.15

St. Thomas More 10:03.94

Tuscola 10:23.17

Danville 10:26.69

GCMS 10:28.13

Ridgeview 10:33.08

Urbana 10:35.05

Clinton 10:48.92

Monticello 10:53.98

Centennial 10:54.74

Bismarck-Henning 10:59.63

Champaign Central 11:16.62

Judah Christian 11:29.24

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 11:31.53

Urbana University 11:39.54

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 11:40.25

Rantoul 11:57.80

ALAH 11:57.90

Argenta-Oreana 11:57.96

Prairie Central 12:00.31

Blue Ridge 12:00.50

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 12:07.97

Salt Fork 12:32.22

Milford/Cissna Park 12:54.91

Watseka 13:03.70

Hoopeston Area 13:11.81

LeRoy 13:17.51

Villa Grove/Heritage 13:33.65

Iroquois West 15:11.69

High Jump

Athlete, School Distance

Kenli Nettles, ALAH 5-7

Diamonasia Taylor, Urbana 5-7

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 5-31/2

Janika Peitzmeier, LeRoy 5-3

Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM 5-2

Shaniya Howard, Urbana 5-1

Nakaya Hughes, STM 5-1

Alyssa Bell, B-H 5-0

Emily Bunting, Watseka 5-0

Haley Griebat, SJ-O 5-0

Natalie Drury, Sullivan/OV 4-11

Olivia Weber, Pr. Central 4-11

Jillian Devine, Ch. Central 4-10

Emily Duis, M/CP 4-10

Kendyl McFarland, Monticello 4-10

Emily Meidel, B-H 4-10

Annaliese Miller, Pr. Central 4-10

Esther Miller, Sullivan/OV 4-10

Riley Pruser, Clinton 4-10

Akalah Spinks, Rantoul 4-10

Jena Thomas, Clinton 4-10

Lauren Boyd, Ridgeview 4-9

Ariana Gentzler, PBL 4-9

Lily Glanzer, Unity 4-9

Alex Specht, Blue Ridge 4-9

Emma Wise, Centennial 4-9

Megan Fifer, ALAH 4-8

Polly Reynolds, Blue Ridge 4-8

DiDi Terry, Centennial 4-8

Hailey Birt, SJ-O 4-7

Hannah Austman, Pr. Central 4-6

Leah Buhr, Unity 4-6

Makenzie Bruns, PBL 4-6

Tori Burke, Clinton 4-6

Liberty Floyd, VG/H 4-6

Morgan Hollon, A-O 4-6

Jorri Sandage, LeRoy 4-6

Olivia Swanson, Monticello 4-6

Madison Zimmerman, Pr. Central 4-6

Pole Vault

Athlete, School Distance

Aliyah Welter, Monticello 13-0

Nicole Bagwell, Unity 11-6

Taylor Millsap, Unity 11-6

Hanna Atwood, SJ-O 11-3

Mara Pletcher, M-S 11-1

Landis Brandon, Monticello 11-0

Sarah Craig, Schlarman 10-7

Gabi Springer, Danville 10-3

Emily Graves, PBL 10-0

Kendyl McFarland, Monticello 10-0

Cassie Westjohn, Tuscola 10-0

Oliva Earl, Clinton 9-0

Jackie Green, Clinton 8-1

Alyson Moore, PBL 8-1

Jillian Devine, Ch. Central 7-6

Madi Henness, Ch. Central 7-6

Kaitlyn Henry, Unity 7-6

Sydney Kelso, SJ-O 7-6

Payne Turney, Clinton 7-6

Halen Eshleman, Pr. Central 7-1

Shelby Burgin, Urbana 7-0

Hannah Lemay, Tuscola 7-0

Elise Dotterer, Pr. Central 6-1

Kayla Sterr, Clinton 6-0

Long Jump

Athlete, School Distance

Ameia Wilson, Danville 18-1

Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM 17-51/2

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 17-41/2

Ayanna Kelley-Weatherspoon, Urbana 17-13/4

Diamonasia Taylor, Urbana 17-1

Emma Helferich, Monticello 17-01/4

Capria Brown, Schlarman 16-81/2

Kaiya Clodfelder, Tuscola 16-71/2

Hannah Wallen, ALAH 16-7

Maddie Meyer, A-O 16-3

Riley Pruser, Clinton 16-3

Zoe Ray, Sullivan/OV 16-11/2

Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview 16-1

Leah Buhr, Unity 15-111/2

Sophia Schuler, Pr. Central 15-111/2

Hannah Foran, CG/B 15-111/4

McKinlee Miller, Tuscola 15-101/2

Lakeida Nichols, M-S 15-101/2

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 15-10

Akalah Spinks, Rantoul 15-9

Lia Potter, Centennial 15-83/4

Faith Johnson, Rantoul 15-7

Imani Johnson, Westville 15-7

Ariana Gentzler, PBL 15-61/2

Ileana Roberts, Unity 15-61/2

Katelyn Crabb, PBL 15-6

Mia Blackwell, Ch. Central 15-5

Kaitlin Marry, Fisher 15-43/4

Lexi Musson, Oakwood 15-4

Destiny Pryor, M-S 15-4

Polly Reynolds, Blue Ridge 15-31/2

Cassie Meyer, A-O 15-21/2

Olivia Huls, Hoop. Area 15-13/4

Miles Devore, GRF/C 15-11/4

Macy Craft, Unity 14-11

Tia Hardt, Ridgeview 14-11

Kaitlyn Henry, Unity 14-101/2

Danielle Hill, Sullivan/OV 14-101/2

Charisma Turner, Urbana 14-10

Emelia Ness, Monticello 14-9

Zoe Ray, Sullivan/OV 14-8

Triple Jump

Athlete, School Distance

Maddie Meyer, A-O 36-31/4

Emma Helferich, Monticello 35-21/2

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 35-11/2

Kayia Clodfelder, Tuscola 35-1

Leah Buhr, Unity 34-91/2

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 33-81/2

McKinlee Miller, Tuscola 33-7

Alayna Stalter, Fisher 33-61/2

Jena Thomas, Clinton 33-41/2

Faith Johnson, Rantoul 33-4

Olivia Huls, Hoop. Area 33-1

Akalah Spinks, Rantoul 33-0

Landis Brandon, Monticello 32-113/4

Olivia Weber, Pr. Central 32-11

Megan Ifft, Pr. Central 32-5

Quinci Snedeker, GRF/C 32-5

Riley Pruser, Clinton 32-41/2

Ileana Roberts, Unity 32-33/4

Ariana Gentzler, PBL 32-31/2

Katelyn Crabb, PBL 32-31/4

Hannah Foran, CG/B 32-01/4

Hannah Foran, CG/B 30-11

McKenna Plotner, Salt Fork 30-11

Allison Farnsworth, B-H 30-10

Kea Miles, LeRoy 30-6

Alexis Johnson, PBL 30-4

Alyssa Bell, B-H 30-2

Hannah Austman, Pr. Central 29-101/2

Brianna Keeton, Fisher 29-101/4

Madison Zimmerman, Pr. Central 29-11

Shot Put

Athlete, School Distance

Rachyl Anderson, Salt Fork 41-3

Claudia Workman, Clinton 39-91/2

Faith Aodele, Centennial 37-2

Asia Benson, Watseka 37-0

Cassie Russo, Tuscola 36-10

Katie Witte, Salt Fork 36-10

Mye’joi Williams, Rantoul 36-9

Elizabeth Bowns, Blue Ridge 35-10

Michelle Williams, Urbana 35-1

Gabby Wessels, M/CP 34-11

Cassie Perry, M-S 34-8

Jasman Severado, Westville 34-6

Aliyah McDaniel, Urbana 34-5

Alaya Bolin, Sullivan/OV 34-0

Kobie Brown-Gollop, Danville 33-81/2

Danielle Duncan, B-H 32-10

Sabrina Martinez, B-H 32-10

Ellen Brown, Tuscola 32-7

Aleiha Williams, Danville 32-5

Christen Hutchinson, Centennial 32-3

Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview 32-31/2

Chloe Clark, Monticello 32-2

Jessica Newton, LeRoy 32-11/2

Sophie Woolard, Unity 31-81/2

Kirsten Pickett, B-H 31-5

Katelynn Riffle, PBL 31-41/2

Kelly McCorkle, SJ-O 31-4

Nayanah Dickey, Danville 31-3

Tyra Wingler, ALAH 31-3

Kaylie Wilson, Rantoul 31-21/2

Sarah Chahine, SJ-O 31-1

Adriyanna Patterson, GRF/C 31-1

Kortnee mith, Ch. Central 31-1

Lexie May, Fisher 30-10

Nicole Cheatham, VG/H 30-8

Jayden Standish, Ridgeview 30-5

Dora Eichelberger, Fisher 30-4

Jamie Gross, Schlarman 30-4

Sapphire Durham, CG/B 30-2

Maicyn Woodrad, Tuscola 30-0

Discus

Athlete, School Distance

Rachyl Anderson, Salt Fork 149-4

Katie Witte, Salt Fork 133-9

Lanaeja Carter, Urbana 127-7

Sabrina Martinez, B-H 123-9

Cassie Perry, M-S 123-7

Cassie Russo, Tuscola 121-4

Lexie May, Fisher 119-7

Emily Bunting, Watseka 115-4

Faith Ayodele, Centennial 113-6

Chloe Clark, Monticello 113-0

Tyra Wingler, ALAH 111-0

Christen Hutchison, Centennial 109-2

Jayden Standish, Ridgeview 107-10

Claire Retherford, GCMS 107-1

Gabby Wessels, M/CP 106-1

Dora Eichelberger, Fisher 105-7

Claudia Workman, Clinton 104-3

Asia Benson, Watseka 104-2

Kelly McCorkle, SJ-O 104-1

Sapphire Durham, CG/B 104-0

Karli Dean, Tuscola 103-0

Jordyn Dillman, A-P 102-7

Ashton Smith, Tuscola 100-9

Sarah Chahine, SJ-O 100-8

Lexi Alt, Unity 99-9

Peyton Lappin, D-W 98-6

Jamie Gross, Schlarman 97-0

Kayleigh Hall, Monticello 95-7

Hailey Lazarov, Watseka 95-6

Ashley Aguilera, Iroquois West 95-4

Kaylie Wilson, Rantoul 92-8

Nayanah Dickey, Danville 91-7

Brooke Berry, SJ-O 90-3

Jasie Brennan, CG/B 90-0

Bree Trimble, SJ-O 89-4

Aleiha Williams, Danville 88-9

Emma Bogen, Schlarman 87-9

Taylor Stephenson, B-H 87-6

Grace O’Brien, Montifcello 86-7

Sophie Woolard, Unity 85-6

Gabi Ainsworth, Tuscola 85-5

Olivia Turner, Oakwood 85-0

