Taylor and Jackson find similar success despite different techniques

URBANA — Just by watching her fluid, natural motion over the bar, Urbana girls’ track and field coach Leslie Edmondson could tell freshman Diamonasia Taylor was a natural high jumper, to say nothing of her height or vertical leaping ability.

Normally, Edmondson said, track coaches talk about athletic freshmen like they’re baby giraffes, not quite ready to perform with perfect form, and for Taylor, that was true with respect to her explosion out of starting blocks. But in the high jump, that couldn’t be further from the case.

“It’s just a natural form,” Edmondson said. “That’s the odd part about it. She’s just got raw, natural talent. ... She’s just very coordinated with her body.”

Champaign Central coach Argie Johnson couldn’t say the same for Nick Jackson three years ago. Jackson came into high school with a personal best of 5 feet, 8 inches and dreamed of basketball stardom as a freshman coming out of Holy Cross. His form was raw, with his body generally leaning into the bar rather than leaping vertically.

“A lot of the things that he was doing were OK,” Johnson said, “but there were still a lot of things we had to correct.”

Natural or not, both leapers come into today’s News-Gazette Honor Roll Meet as contenders to take home state titles in Class 2A, Taylor at this week’s girls’ meet and Jackson the following week at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

In high jump, mental barriers are a tough obstacle. A year ago, Jackson couldn’t envision clearing 6-8.

His form changed when he reached an intimidating height.

Rather than jumping straight up and using the momentum from his run-up to push him over the bar, a counter-intuitive technique for high jumpers, he would revert back to his old habits of leaping horizontally when he reached an intimidating height, pushing him into the bar.

Taylor has dealt with similar hurdles. So in practice, their coaches crank the bar up to heights they wouldn’t normally dream of clearing.

At Champaign Central, Jackson uses a ramp to clear heights as high as 7 feet, 4 inches. Taylor uses a springboard. As they clear higher and higher heights, the bar no longer looks quite so high when it rises above their personal bests of 6-8 and 5-7.

“(Six feet, 6 inches) was extreme (last year),” Jackson said. “Now I feel like, in a good meet, I could get 6-9. ... The first time I used the ramp was the practice before I cleared 6-8.”

As far as high jump goes, the meet will be a special one. In addition to Taylor and Jackson, ALAH’s Kenli Nettles has cleared 5-7 this season, and two 2016 state medalists, Urbana’s Shaniya Howard and Unity’s Jonathan Decker, will compete.

One of the most noteworthy people around the high jump pit won’t be competing. Former Urbana high jumper Tyke Peacock, who won a silver medal at the 1983 world championships, will be running the event.

In Jackson, he’ll see a high jumper who refined his form over years and plans on winning a state title this season. In Taylor, he’ll see an unrefined talent who is only now realizing her prowess.

“I don’t think she knew how good she was (at the beginning of the season),” Edmondson said. “I think high jump for her is such a natural thing that I don’t think she was quite aware of how successful she was going to be this year. I think it’s now finally settling in."