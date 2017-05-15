Area’s brightest shine once again as two records fall

URBANA — Shanice Garbutt felt like her legs were going so fast over the first lap of the 800-meter run at Monday’s News-Gazette Honor Roll Meet that the rest of her body had a difficult time keeping up.

The Danville junior finished that lap in 65 seconds, and when she reached the home stretch, announcer Dike Stirrett shouted to the crowd that she was within striking distance of the meet record of 2 minutes, 17.62 seconds set in 2009.

“I didn’t feel tired,” Garbutt said. “My legs were going so fast that I had to work with it because I wanted it.”

She passed the line in 2:16.84, breaking her personal record by four seconds to nab one of two meet records set on Thursday, the other broken by Monticello pole vaulter Aliyah Welter with a clearance of 13 feet, 1 inch. It was a race Garbutt won’t run at this weekend’s state meet because she and her coaches instead decided she’d run the 1,600 and 3,200, changing the course of a high school career spent running the 200.

Garbutt wasn’t the only runner to use a strong start to win her race.

Unity junior Steven Migut shot out of his blocks, as he’s been doing throughout the season, to win the 110 hurdles in 14.92. The junior hopes to contend for state titles at next weekend’s state meet in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, which he didn’t run Monday, and he’ll likely thank his quick starts if he does so.

“Last year, I was kind of coming out, pacing myself at the beginning, and this year, (personal hurdling coach Gary Spezia is) kind of having me go all out the first two or three hurdles and then just seeing what I have left in the tank at the end,” Migut said. “I think at state with competition, that’ll push me. I’ve always been getting off to good starts. The first two or three (hurdles), I’m always ahead of everybody, but I kind of lose my energy basically.”

Unity junior Dawson Kaiser, who won the 100 in 11.19, didn’t use blocks to start most of his races last season because he ran almost exclusively in relays, but that didn’t mean this year was an adjustment. After all, he learned from his older brother, who finished fourth in the 100 at last year’s Class 2A state meet.

“Me and my brother were always good at that,” Dawson Kaiser said. “He was very explosive. (He taught me) to always load that front leg (out of the blocks).”

Garbutt’s teammate, Ameia Wilson, almost gave Danville two meet records for the night, but Wilson, who missed the finals of last year’s state meet by .03 seconds, missed the meet record in the 100 by the same margin.

“It reminded me of last year at state,” Wilson said with a smile. “It’s always three hundredths of a second.”

For Centennial senior Henoc Mondika, the start of the 400 wasn’t his focus. Instead, he waited until 200 meters left to take his speed into a different gear and blow past leader Bobby Kapolnek from St. Thomas More. He missed the meet record by .35 seconds with a time of 49.45, but put in a dominant performance on a day full of them.

“I decided when I got the second curve to take off so they could not catch me,” Mondika said. “Sometimes at the end, I do not finish strong. (Monday), I felt like I was moving my body. That was great.”