Summitt goes on hunt for second title, a runner-up spot

Image Gallery: Final Day: Girls State Track » more Photo by: Holly Hart St. Joe's Parker Francisco reacts to finishing second in the Class 1A 100-Meter High Hurdles on Saturday afternoon. 2017 Girls Track and Field State Finals, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at EasternIllinois O'Brien Field in Charleston.

CHARLESTON — Arielle Summitt dreamed of this exact moment the night before.

Only in her sleep, the Uni High junior watched herself from the stands at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University as she sat back and waited for her chance to pounce on the only competitor ahead of her on the second lap of the 800-meter run at the Class 1A state track and field meet.

A year earlier, she lived nearly that precise scenario with the same runner in front of her on her way to her first state title.

Now, the moment was current reality, even if it didn't feel like it.

After trailing Hinckley-Big Rock's Audrey Harrod by as much as 10 meters, Summitt summoned another gear and blew past her. The race was ostensibly over by the time she reached the home stretch as she sprinted to another 1A championship in a time of 2 minutes, 13.17 seconds to win by more than three seconds.

"I was kind of having deja vu," said Summitt, whose time was the second-fastest in any class. "I don't really think it's real right now. It seems kind of like a dream."

About an hour later, Summitt did nearly the exact same thing in the 1.600.

With 300 meters to go, Summitt passed multiple runners to push her way into second place.

She went on to finish runner-up behind multiple-time state champion Anna Sophia Keller, who won in 4:58.42. Summitt clocked in at 5:08.67.

Teammate Annemarie Michael saw Summitt's 1,600 feat from several meters back on her way to her own second medal of the day, and the senior wasn't surprised. After all, Michael has known Summitt since the two swam together in kindergarten, and she's become used to her friend's running prowess.

"She's always such a smart racer," said Michael, who took ninth in the 1,600 and sixth in the 3,200. "She's always in control of herself. I usually feel pretty confident in her. I'm always so impressed. It's become, not like an everyday thing, but it's always so impressive, and I'm always so happy to watch her."

What may have been surprising to outsiders, though, was Summitt's resurgence after an up-and-down year. Her cross-country season ended on a low note after she finished 39th at the state meet, 30 seconds slower than her previous season's mark.

This track season, she was slowed by a back injury that cropped up weeks before the state meet, and she was forced to run cautiously as to not injure herself even more. But on Saturday, she ran free of trepidation.

"Cross-country was definitely up and down, and I ended kind of on a down note," Summitt said. "This track season was also kind of up and down, but I'm glad to have won the 800 and end on a high note this time.

"I guess this weekend, I wasn't trying to preserve myself for anything. If I get injured along the way to get first, it's not a big deal at this point because I have the whole entire summer to recover."

Summitt said she didn't feel the fatigue of the 800 during the 1,600 as the adrenaline pushed her through the race. But after she cruised through the finish line to win her fifth state medal, the surge of energy quickly wore off.

Shortly after she crossed, Summitt looked over to the penned-off area where athletes gather after their races and saw the 800-meter runners walking toward the awards stand. So she jogged over to the podium at the 50-yard line, tired as she was.

She then hoisted herself to the top, a spot to which she's grown accustomed.

"I guess the adrenaline had worn off because I was pretty tired," she said, "but it was just kind of replaced by elation. I was just really happy."