'We're going to be happy with it': SJ-O track and field takes third

Image Gallery: Final Day: Girls State Track » more Photo by: Holly Hart St. Joe's Parker Francisco reacts to finishing second in the Class 1A 100-Meter High Hurdles on Saturday afternoon. 2017 Girls Track and Field State Finals, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at EasternIllinois O'Brien Field in Charleston.

CHARLESTON — No runner was within 5 yards of her as she closed in on the finish line in the anchor leg of Saturday’s Class 1A 1,600-meter relay at the girls’ state track and field finals, but forgive St. Joseph-Ogden junior Abbey Mizer if she heard footsteps.

In the two sprint relays, the Spartans led by a comfortable margin before they were overtaken in the last few meters. In the 3,200 relay, they led 50 meters into the second lap before anchor Faith Houston tripped over the guardrail at O’Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University, leading to disqualification.

But the last event of the day went flawlessly for SJ-O, and Mizer crossed the line two seconds clear of second place.

“Did we just win?” Mizer asked her teammates in disbelief after she crossed the line.

On a day when little went exactly to plan, the 1,600 relay win sealed a third-place team trophy for the Spartans, the second straight after last year’s runner-up finish.

“We’re going to be happy with it,” Mizer said of the team accomplishment. “Obviously, we wanted more, but given the circumstances, given how everyone competed (Saturday), we had to be happy with everything we got.”

Heading into the second-to-last race of the day, the 200 dash, the Spartans sat two points ahead of Effingham St. Anthony, which also had a competitor in the race. On a day that was always more about a the team race than individual medals, the SJ-O coaching staff decided Maclayne Taylor, who ran in all three sprint relays for the Spartans and was also slated to run the 200, would help the team most by saving herself. But she still needed to complete the race to score a point and earn a medal.

In a strange spectacle, Taylor ran the race in little more than a brisk jog, finishing four seconds behind eighth place and earning a point for her team before leading off the 1,600 relay. The Spartans wound up finishing with 42 points, seven ahead of St. Anthony and 10 shy of second-place Warrensburg-Latham.

“All of us were really nervous about her jogging. It was kind of embarrassing, but she did what she needed to do so we could do better as a team,” teammate Zea Maroon said. “Maclayne wasn’t thinking of herself, she was thinking of all of us. … Obviously, it worked.”

As well as it ended, the day began in disastrous fashion for SJ-O.

Despite coming into Saturday’s finals with the slowest preliminary time in the 12-team field, the Spartans opened up a 15-meter lead in the first three legs of the 3,200 relay, a lead Houston maintained over the first lap of her leg.

With the Deer-Creek Mackinaw anchor gaining on her during the third curve, though, Houston caught her foot on the metal guardrail that lines the inside of the track, dropping the baton and falling inside the track. Houston recovered and finished fourth, but because she didn’t re-enter the track at the exact spot at which she fell off, the Spartans were disqualified. A win in the race, which was far from assured before the fall, would have given the Spartans second place in the team standings.

SJ-O opened up a healthy lead heading into the anchor leg of the 400 relay, in which it was the only team to have run under 50 seconds in the preliminaries. But Luther North’s Kayla Armstrong surged forward and edged out SJ-O anchor Maroon to win in 49.41 seconds, nine-hundredths ahead of the Spartans.

A similar occurrence happened in the 800 relay, when Warrensburg-Latham’s team passed SJ-O’s down the stretch. And in the 100 hurdles, LeRoy’s Janika Peitzmeier came from behind to beat out Spartan Parker Francisco, the top seed, by eight-hundredths of a second.

Those 16 points lost at the end of four races, along with two points subtracted from Luther North, would have given the Spartans the team title.

Alternate realities aside, the Spartans won their second straight team trophy, an unequaled feat in school history with 17 out of their 21 finals slots returning.

“It was an honor,” said Francisco, one of the team’s few seniors, of the day. “All I want to do is leave a legacy for this school with this team so that everybody can keep building off of that. I feel like putting more trophies into our trophy case is just going to bring more people into our program.”

✰ ✰ ✰

The competitor directly to her left, second-seeded Alayna Stalter of Fisher, was the one top seed Francisco thought she had to worry about most as she took off and gained an early lead in the Class 1A 100 hurdles finals Saturday.

But like an exchange student from a tiny village in Germany dropped into a small, rural, central Illinois town, the LeRoy sophomore Peitzmeier came from seemingly out of nowhere to pass Francisco over the last few hurdles and win the state title.

“I guess it was just a different day for her, maybe,” said Francisco, who was aware of Peitzmeier but had beaten her earlier in the year. “That’s amazing. She gets to go back to Germany and be like, ‘I’m awesome.’ Props to her.”

Peitzmeier’s time of 14.55 seconds was 81-hundredths faster than she had run in Thursday’s preliminaries, and the fifth-fastest time in any class. After she leaned across the finish line, Peitzmeier put her hands on her head in disbelief with a wide smile on her face.

“On Thursday, my start was really bad. I waited way too long in the blocks and went way too high over the hurdle,” she said. “We kind of tried to fix that. … It kind of was (a perfect race).”

Peitzmeier’s race wasn’t completely out of left field. She ran a time of 14.68 early in the season after competing in the German youth championships a year ago, but she hadn’t broken 15 seconds since.

She’s the rare sophomore who won’t defend her title. In a few weeks, she’ll head back to Germany. But when she returns to her small agricultural community an hour outside of Cologne, she’ll have one unbelievable story to tell.

“I honestly couldn’t believe it,” said Peitzmeier, a smile still affixed to her face. “I thought that there was someone else ahead of me, but there wasn’t. It’s crazy.”

✰ ✰ ✰

The pole vaulting community is a tight-knit one. That’s why, as Monticello junior Aliyah Welter and Mount Zion junior Josie Held went back and forth, clearing 12 feet, then 12 feet, 3 inches and 12-6 as the only two left in the Class 2A competition, Welter genuinely cheered on her competitor on despite the fact they’ve never vaulted for the same team, club or school.

“We’ve been vaulting together forever. It’s just fun to have that friendly competition,” Welter said. “I’ve been vaulting against her since the seventh grade.”

That’s why, after she cleared 12-9 on her first attempt and Held missed on all three of hers, the first thing Welter did was approach her and hug her.

Welter had twice finished in the top three at state, but now, she was the state champion with the top vault in any class on the day. Later in the day, she took home a ninth-place medal in the 300 hurdles and a seventh-place medal as part of the Sages’ 1,600 relay.

As she stood atop the podium after the meet was over, she and the other eight pole vault medalists held hands, an irregular sight for track athletes from different schools. They then proceeded to leap off the podium in unison, illustrating a unique bond for a unique event.

“It felt pretty good,” she said. “I’m just blessed to be here and compete with five or six other teammates that are here and other competitors.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Had she heard the public address announcer, Ameia Wilson would have known she was in contention to win the Class 3A 100 meters as the race reached its end.

But when the Danville sophomore is running with the wind blowing by her, the sounds coming out of the speakers are similar to radio static in her head. When she looked at the scoreboard and saw she was second in a personal-best time of 11.80 seconds, she let out a laugh.

“I didn’t know what place I was,” she said. “All I did was run. When I looked at the board and got second, it was completely unexpected. I had to do a double-take.”

Just a tiny correction, she then realized, could have given her a state title that she missed by two-hundredths of a second. Because of the easterly breeze, the race was started at the regular finish line and ended on a small line at the opposite end of the straightaway. Running with her head up, Wilson could only guess where the race finished.

“The problem was, I did not know where the finish line was, so I could not duck my head at the last second,” she said. “If I would have just dipped my head in, I think I would’ve won.”

Later in the day, Wilson notched a second-place finish in the 200, this time the beneficiary of a close margin with a time of 25.134 seconds, four-thousandths ahead of third-place Amira Young from Whitney Young.

“I definitely wanted to win,” Wilson said, “but second place with getting my PR, I’m pretty satisfied for a sophomore.”

Danville coach BJ Luke doesn’t think Wilson has come close to what she’s going to become. She finished 10th Saturday in the long jump, an event she almost never practices. He also thinks the 400, which she didn’t run in the postseason, will eventually be her best event.

“It’s kind of exciting,” Wilson said. “I want to see where I am at my full potential. I want to feel proud of all the work that I’ve built up over these years of high school to be the very best Ameia Wilson I can be.”

✰ ✰ ✰

All of the competitors in the Class 2A high jump lined themselves up on chairs that faced the pit in Lantz Fieldhouse on Saturday, some shaking their legs nervously. Save for one.

Urbana freshman Diamonasia Taylor laid on the ground off to the side, halfway inside the cordoned off area, talking and laughing with teammates.

“That’s every single meet that I do that,” Taylor said. “If I move around too much, that causes me to be nervous. … I wasn’t nervous. I was actually surprised that at 5-3, people started scratching.”

Clearly, the pressure of her first high school state meet never set in. Taylor breezed over 5-8 on her first attempt. After she finished, Taylor smiled slightly as she walked over to her coaches, who smiled and hugged her excitedly.

Teammates rushed her later in the day to celebrate, and she was calm and humble as ever.

“We came up to her and said, ‘Diamonasia, you won!’ ” junior teammate Ayanna Kelley-Weatherspoon said. “She just said, ‘Stop, stop.’ … That’s just her. She’s just that type of person.”

Taylor’s greatness certainly isn’t lost on her teammates, and not just in the high jump, where her winning clearance tied for the day’s second best. In the 800 relay, she brought the Tigers from near the back of the pack into second place, a spot Kelley-Weatherspoon held in the anchor leg.

“Diamonasia is a beast,” Kelley-Weatherspoon said. “As a freshman, we put a lot of pressure on her, but she always rises above it. And, lord, I don’t know how she goes so fast.”

Taylor isn’t the only elite young athlete on Urbana’s roster. Sophomore relay teammate Jyana Anderson finished sixth in the 200, sophomore Lanaeja Carter took fourth in the discus and junior Libby Cultra took fifth in the 3,200. That group doesn’t include freshman Olivia Rosenstein, who qualified for state in the 800 and 1,600.

The Tigers came into the weekend hoping for a top-three trophy, but they wound up sixth with 33 points, just two points out of fourth place and seven out of third.

If Urbana becomes a powerhouse in the making next year, Kelley-Weatherspoon doesn’t think opposing teams should be surprised.

“I think that they should be scared of Urbana,” Kelley-Weatherspoon said. “Everyone should be scared of Urbana. We’ve got incoming freshmen coming up that we’ve been practicing with. I think they should be scared, to be honest. I guess they’re going to see us next year.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Marguerite Hendrickson was nervous. Heading into the day, the St. Thomas More 3,200 relay team was expected to come home with a medal after registering the fourth-fastest preliminary time in Class 1A. But when it came time for her anchor leg, the Sabers were out of a medal spot.

“I was a little nervous because we were 10th when I got the baton,” Hendrickson said.

Those feelings didn’t go away until the last 300 meters, when she finally began picking off runners.

The Sabers eventually finished fifth with a time of 9:55.58. Hendrickson finished fourth in the 800 run with a time of 2:19.83 as well.

With all four legs of STM’s 3,200 relay returning next season, including her younger sister, Fran, Hendrickson has high hopes for the future. This year, though, already surpassed her expectations.

“(Winning two state medals) had not even entered my mind,” she said of her expectations a year ago. “It was so great compared to last year.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Kenli Nettles is used to high jump. The chess-like aspects of the state championship format, though, are newer to the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond freshman.

After Nettles and two competitors cleared 5-5 in the Class 1A finals, St. Teresa’s DaeLin Switzer decided to attempt 5-6, which she cleared. Nettles and Rock Island Alleman’s Kiah O’Neal passed on the height.

“I was like, ‘OK, I’m in the top three, so anything in the top three is fine with me,’ ” Nettles said. “I didn’t really know how it worked because it’s different from junior high. When they were telling me, it was kind of hard to understand.”

The risk almost paid off when Nettles twice barely knocked off the bar at 5-7, which would have equalled her personal best.

“I felt like I was over it,” she said.

With three years of high school left, she’s excited to see what’s in store.

“It’s different. I’m jumping against everybody that’s older than me, and I was the only freshman on the podium,” Nettles said. “I like having my competition pushing me.”

Anthony Zilis