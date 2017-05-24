Boys' state track and field storylines

Anthony Zilis is back in Charleston this week for the boys’ state track and field meet. Our preps coordinator offers three storylines before the action gets going Thursday at O’Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University:

Hall looks to go the distance

ARTHUR — It was a vast improvement from his 20th-place finish as a sophomore, but Logan Hall was still disappointed with his showing at the state cross-country meet last November.

The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond junior placed third with a time of 14 minutes, 44 seconds, but he expected to take the Class 1A torch from his friend Jon Davis, the former Oakwood standout and current Illinois runner. That’s exactly what Hall will try to do at this weekend’s 1A state track meet in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.

“Him taking third in cross-country kind of put him on edge as far as not wanting to lose again,” ALAH coach Bryton Ragon said. “He’s probably one of the most competitive individuals I’ve ever met.”

It’ll take a strong performance in an unusually loaded 1A field sweep both distance races. When Davis won his last two state titles last May, he didn’t have a runner within 20 seconds of him. Hall, whose personal-best time of 9:11.06 in the 3,200 is just 6 seconds behind Davis’ 1A state meet record, will likely have two runners with him the entire race.

Wyatt McIntyre of Athens finished just behind Hall at the Distance Night in Palatine in 9:11.32, while Hinckley-Big Rock’s Tanner Chada ran a time of 9:16.44. Brayden Hamblen, the 1A cross-country state champion from Rock Falls, who has clocked a time of 9:11.99, will run in 2A this weekend.

If he runs anything close to his personal best, Hall will easily surpass his state meet time of 9:37.76 a year ago, when he took second in the 3,200. But Hall isn’t looking for simple improvement.

“The kid just keeps setting goals for himself,” Ragon said. “His biggest strength is his determination, and when he sets a goal, he goes and gets it.”



Reifsteck sprinting way toward finish

BISMARCK — Blake Reifsteck literally could not have won more Class 1A state track and field medals than he did last year.

The Bismarck-Henning senior took home four, placing third in the 100-meter dash, fourth in the 200 and helping the Blue Devils place sixth in both the 400 and 800 relays.

This year, he’s even better, and the reason is simple, B-H coach Travis Winkler said.

“His work ethic has always been good, but he’s a little more focused this year because it’s his senior year,” Winkler said. “I guess he was more diligent this year about taking care of himself, so he didn’t have any hamstring issues. He watched his fuel intake and his sleep. He’s a little bit more dialed in as far as what he needs to do personally.”

Reifsteck comes into today’s 1A prelims as the top seed in the 200 with a sectional time of 22.38, and tied for the No. 6 seed in the 100 with a time of 10.98, just five-hundreths of a second back from No. 2 seed Demontae Martin of Chester.

His coach doesn’t think the pressure that comes along with arriving at the state meet as the top runner will get to Reifsteck this weekend.

“That (sectional 200) is the best race I’ve seen him run in his four years,” Winkler said. “Perfect out of the blocks. There is some expectation, but what Blake has done well is handle that type of pressure and stress. He’s such an easy-going kid, and he just loves to compete.”



Migut hurdling over expectations

TOLONO — The 300-meter hurdles is a difficult race to negotiate.

The race is long, the hurdles are staggered for a majority of the race and leaping over them keeps becoming more and more difficult as the race goes along. That’s what Unity junior Steven Migut worked through as a sophomore hurdler last year, when he took sixth in Class 2A after finishing third in the 110 hurdles.

“You get a year under your belt and you figure out, ‘That race isn’t easy to run,’” Unity coach Tim Gateley said. “You kind of get a feel for it and where you can explode out, where you can settle in. There’s eight hurdles, and those last two get pretty tall after you’ve ran the first six.

“I think a lot of it comes with experience and a lot of it comes with the other events that he’s in.”

This year, Migut has learned to explode out of the blocks and sprint over the first few hurdles. He comes into the state meet seeded sixth in Class 2A, seven spots higher than last year’s seed, and that’s a huge reason why he is a contender for a state medal, if not a state title.

“There are a lot of people that do not envision that as a sprint,” Gateley said. “They envision it with pacing. One of those things that Steven’s been able to do with another year of physical maturity is run that race like the hurdles aren’t even there. … He’s made a conscious effort to run the first 120 meters like it’s a 120-meter race.”

See you in Charleston

A look at the area boys’ track and field athletes who qualified for the state meet, which starts Thursday at O’Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University:

CLASS 3A

Centennial: Jonathan McNamara, Jr. (100 wheelchair, 200 wheelchair, 400 wheelchair); Henoc Mondika, Sr. (400)

Danville: Phillip Hall, Jr. (800); Kolby Mayfield, Sr. (shot put); Quemarii Williams, So. (400); 3,200 relay

CLASS 2A

Champaign Central: Nicholas Jackson, Sr. (high jump)

Clinton: Austin Johnson, Sr. (pole vault)

Mahomet-Seymour: Brandon Bretz, Jr. (400); Brian Butcher, Sr. (3,200); Ben Craw, Sr. (800); Riley Fortune, Jr. (800); Hunter Hendershot, Fr. (shot put, discus); Ryan Hodge, Jr. (1,600); Gabe Pommier, Sr. (1,600); Mathias Powell, So. (3,200); Callan Whitehouse, Jr. (pole vault); 3,200 relay

Monticello: Nathan Harman, Jr. (discus); Alex Helmuth, Jr. (3,200)

Prairie Central: Chandlar Ifft, So. (pole vault); Aidan Krieger, Jr. (110 hurdles); Zach Matson, Jr. (shot put)

Rantoul: 400 relay; 800 relay; 1,600 relay

Sullivan/Okaw Valley: Jadon Nuzzo, So. (pole vault)

Unity: Jonathan Decker, Jr. (high jump); Dawson Kaiser, Jr. (long jump, 100); Steven Migut, Jr. (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 200); Levi Williams, So. (high jump, triple jump)

Urbana: Tyler Carrel, Fr. (pole vault); 400 relay

CLASS 1A

Arcola: Mario Cortez, Jr. (long jump); 3,200 relay

Armstrong-Potomac: Bryce Dillman, Sr. (discus)

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond: Logan Hall, Jr. (1,600, 3,200); 3,200 relay

Bismarck-Henning: Blake Reifsteck, Sr. (100, 200); Connor Watson, Sr. (high jump, triple jump, 110 hurdles); 400 relay; 800 relay

Blue Ridge: Mitchell Morrow, Jr. (long jump); Brian Voyles, Jr. (pole vault)

DeLand-Weldon: Wes Young, Sr. (3,200)

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Caleb Bleich, So. (long jump, triple jump); Issac Brucker, Sr. (pole vault); Nick Schultz, Sr. (long jump, high jump, triple jump)

Hoopeston Area: Trey Houmes, Jr. (1,600, 3,200)

LeRoy: Alex Lamont, Sr. (shot put, discus)

Milford/Cissna Park: Dakota Stevens, Sr. (300 hurdles)

Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Garrett Bachtold, So. (pole vault); Kody Harrison, Jr. (1,600)

Ridgeview: Jacob Donaldson, Jr. (triple jump); Mason Barr, So. (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles); Tate Walcott, So. (long jump, 100, 200)

St. Joseph-Ogden: Riley Baker, Jr. (300 hurdles); Justin Phillips, Sr. (1,600); Braden Pridemore, Jr. (1,600); Wyatt Wolfersberger, Jr. (3,200); 800 relay; 1,600 relay

St. Thomas More: Bobby Kalponek, So. (800)

Salt Fork: Max Branigan, So. (100); Caleb Fauver, Sr. (long jump, triple jump); Payton Taylor, Fr. (shot put, discus); Caine Wilson, So. (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles); 3,200 relay

Tri-County: Ramsey Hunt, Fr. (triple jump)

Tuscola: Anthony Guo, Sr. (shot put); Hunter Kauffman, Sr. (pole vault); Ray Kerkhoff, Sr. (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles); Josiah Lemay, Sr. (pole vault); Joey Lopez, Sr. (100, 400); Trent Ponder, Sr. (800); Hunter Woodard, Jr. (shot put, discus); 1,600 relay

Uni High: Camden Coleman, Jr. (100, 200); Isandro Malik, Jr. (800); 3,200 relay

Villa Grove/Heritage: Gage Knoll, Sr. (800)

Watseka: Lance Dittrich, Sr. (long jump); Rusty Kuhlmann, So. (shot put); Hunter Lee, Sr. (high jump, 300 hurdles); Nathan Schroeder, Sr. (800); Keegan Zack, So. (triple jump); 400 relay; 1,600 relay

Give ‘em five

Which area boys’ track and field athletes rank in the top five of their respective events, based on their sectional performances, ahead of the state meet:

CLASS 3A

NAME, SCHOOL EVENT RANK

Quemarii Williams, Danville 400 Second

Phillip Hall, Danville 800 Third

CLASS 2A

NAME, SCHOOL EVENT RANK

Nicholas Jackson, Central High jump First

Tyler Carrel, Urbana Pole vault Second

Ben Craw, Mahomet-Seymour 800 Third

Mathias Powell, Mahomet-Seymour 3,200 Fourth

Brandon Bretz, Mahomet-Seymour 400 Fifth

Brian Butcher, Mahomet-Seymour 3,200 Fifth

CLASS 1A

NAME, SCHOOL EVENT RANK

Logan Hall, ALAH 1,600 First

Blake Reifsteck, Bismarck-Henning 200 First

Tate Walcott, Ridgeview 800 relay First

Ryan Benton

Kale Grunloh

Mason Barr

Logan Hall, ALAH 3,200 Second

Josiah Lemay, Tuscola Pole vault Second

Tate Walcott, Ridgeview Long jump Second

Gage Knoll, Villa Grove/Heritage 800 Third

Nick Schultz, GCMS High jump Third

Alex Lamont, LeRoy Discus Fourth

Izaack Kitchens, Bismarck-Henning 400 relay Fourth

Nate Moreman

Travis Lappin

Blake Reifsteck

Trent Ponder, Tuscola 1,600 relay Fourth

John Hill

Noah Woods

Joey Lopez

Riley Baker, St. Joseph-Ogden 300 hurdles Fifth