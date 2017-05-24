Freshman vaulter Carrel eyes greater heights

URBANA — The way down during Urbana freshman pole vaulter Tyler Carrel’s third and final attempt at 15 feet, 1 inch at last week’s Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Sectional was a long one, both because it was the highest he’d ever jumped and because he thought he’d missed after lightly tapping the bar with his chest.

“I was so mad for a second in the air, because I’ve done that like three times before,” he said. “I saw it wiggle, and I was like, ‘No.’”

But as the bar shook, it stayed on the standard as Carrel landed in the pit.

“I was so happy,” he said. “I just screamed.”

Not only did Carrel reach and clear an amount of feet equal to his age, a notable benchmark for elite vaulters that he strived to reach for years, but he vaulted himself into third in the nation among freshmen.

He comes into the IHSA boys’ state track and field meet, which runs Thursday through Saturday at O’Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University, with the fifth-best clearance in the state and second-best mark in Class 2A. He also has the best freshman clearance in the state by 2 feet.

At an age when most freshmen are learning their craft, Carrel is as refined as most elite seniors in the state. That’s because he’s been around pole vault his entire life.

His father vaulted while he was in the military and for Indiana University, eventually clearing 18 feet, 1/2 inch. Tyler’s older brother, Brandon, won the 2011 2A state pole vault title with a leap of 14-6 and went on to vault for Illinois.

A video on YouTube shows the youngest Carrel jumping in 2009, although for a few years, he said he was set against vaulting. But in the sixth grade, a coach asked him to demonstrate for other athletes, and he was quickly hooked.

As a seventh-grader, he cleared 10-6 to win the IESA AA state title, and in the eighth grade he won another state championship with a vault of 13 feet.

“Seventh grade was when I got a lot better and I was like, ‘This is something that I’m pretty good at, that I can improve at,’” Carrel said.

After coming into the season with a personal best of 13-9, Carrel steadily improved, and he finally reached his goal height last week.

Carrel’s progression has been so quick so early, it has those around him thinking big.

“For his age and how he’s progressing right now, he’s way beyond what I was doing at that age, and he’s still not done developing,” said Brandon Carrel, who coaches Urbana’s pole vaulters. “You see kids that are really good at a young age and it’s because they’ve developed really early. And yes, he’s developed really early, but hopefully it isn’t the case where he jumps really well his freshman year and doesn’t get better. I still see a lot of potential for him to grow and continue to improve.”

At meets, Tyler Carrel is not solely concerned with himself. Not only will he cheer on other vaulters, but he’ll offer them advice if he sees they don’t have a coach with them.

“I’ll try and give them tips that helped me out over the past season,” he said. “I like to help out. It’s a very undershown (event). Schools don’t fund it a lot, and people don’t have great coaches for it sometimes.”

Even though he’s seeded second in the 2A state preliminaries, which will run Friday in Charleston, Carrel doesn’t think he’ll dole out much advice at the state meet as the only freshman in the field.

And while he comes in with such a strong seed, so much as a medal isn’t guaranteed. Eleven 2A jumpers have cleared at least 14 feet this year, so the field is packed.

But Urbana coach Forrest Farokhi isn’t worried about his freshman’s mental state heading into a pressure-packed environment, especially after clearing his longtime goal.

“I think especially since he just cleared 15-1, his mind is in the right place,” Farokhi said. “He’s got a lot of discipline and his head is always in the right place going into meets. He really has a lot of discipline.”