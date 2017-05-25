B-H's Reifsteck, teammates up ante at track prelims

Image Gallery: HS Boys' Track: Class 1A State Track » more Photo by: Rick Danzl Salt Fork's Caine Wilson, left, and Bismarck-Henning's Connor Watson compete in the 110-meter high hurdles in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

CHARLESTON — Blake Reifsteck never strayed too far from the check-in tent at Thursday’s Class 1A boys’ state track and field meet preliminaries. After all, his four races spanned just 84 minutes, meaning he was either warming up or cooling down — or a mixture of the two — for virtually the entire meet.

“I’m always staying loose out there by the tent,” Reifsteck said. “Always warming up. You just can’t keep your muscles cold. … I’m always busy, and it takes the life out of you doing four events, but I’m used to it.”

Reifsteck has this routine down pat. After all, he medaled in the 400-meter relay, the 800 relay, the 100 dash and the 200 dash at last year’s state meet at O’Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.

He learned when to eat, when to stretch and when to arrive for his races. And on Saturday, he’ll run it back one last time after qualifying for this year’s finals in all four events.

This year, Reifsteck had more on his mind than simply repeating the feat of taking home four medals, which came in the form of sixth-place finishes in the two relays, a fourth in the 200 and a third in the 100.

“I’m hoping for top three in every event,” Reifsteck said.

“That would be super satisfying. We wanted to beat (the sixth-place finishes in the relays),” Reifsteck continued. “I’m striving to win or get top two (in the 100 and 200).”

If seeds hold, he’ll come close to that goal.

Reifsteck finished with the fourth-fastest time in the 100, clocking 10.99 seconds to finish 12-hundredths of a second behind overall leader Easton Bianchi of Newman Central Catholic.

After coming in with the top seed in the 200, Reifsteck’s time of 22.38, the exact mark he ran at sectionals, was third-best at the prelims, while the Blue Devils’ 400 relay slotted fifth in a tight field and their 800 relay took seventh.

Those relays came without the aid of returner Nate Moreman, who hopes to run Saturday after missing Thursday’s races with a sprained ankle.

If Reifsteck and the Blue Devils do meet their goal of top-three finishes in the relays and the senior nets a pair of top-two individual finishes, B-H will score at least 30 points, putting it in the mix for a top-three team trophy.

“We’ve been talking about a state championship all year,” Reifsteck said. “We really want to go for it. We’re going to give it our all Saturday and then hope for the best.”

The Blue Devils’ leader isn’t one for many words, but Reifsteck has taught his teammates plenty about diligence this year, when he’s trained harder, eaten better and paid more attention to injury prevention.

“He’s a very humble guy,” 400 and 800 relay leadoff runner Izaack Kitchens said. “He doesn’t talk much, just goes in and does his work and gives us his best every day. He leads by example. He won’t really tell you what to do, he’ll show you what to do.”