Boys' state track notes: ALAH's Hall seeks two titles

Image Gallery: HS Boys' Track: Class 1A State Track » more Photo by: Rick Danzl Salt Fork's Caine Wilson, left, and Bismarck-Henning's Connor Watson compete in the 110-meter high hurdles in Boy's Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

CHARLESTON — Logan Hall took particular care to arrive early at the check-in tent for Thursday’s Class 1A 1,600 run preliminaries in the boys’ state track and field meet.

The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond junior learned his lesson a year ago when he and now-former Oakwood star Jon Davis nearly missed the race, which was moved ahead of schedule due to weather. In fact, Davis’ persistence was all that kept officials from banning the duo from the race.

“That was a pretty scary experience,” said Hall, who took second to Davis in last year’s finals. “If I wasn’t with (Davis), I wouldn’t have made it. They wouldn’t have let me on the line.”

Not only did Hall arrive on time for Thursday’s prelims at O’Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University, he finished in 4 minutes, 22.92 seconds, the fastest overall time, after sitting on the leader’s shoulder for the first three laps.

“(The strategy was) just pretty much to stay up at the top and stay out of trouble,” Hall said. “That was the main goal.”

On Saturday, he’ll try to best last year’s 3,200 finish as well after running 1A’s top time this season. But that won’t be a simple task.

Normally, his personal-best time of 9:11.06 would give him a 1A win by more than 100 meters. This year, though, Athens’ Wyatt McIntyre ran a time of 9:11.32, and Hinckley-Big Rock’s Tanner Chada ran 9:16.69.

Hall doesn’t look at that as a negative.

“It’s great,” said Hall, who is seeded second for the finals behind Chada. “I’m used to running back home all by myself, so it’s nice to have somebody up there helping each other out, pushing each other. … Hopefully, we can work together and run something crazy fast.”

Hall has surpassed his expectations with the sixth-fastest 3,200-meter time in the state. Now, he hopes to translate that into a state championship — perhaps a second to go with one in the 1,600.

“Your name gets out there a little bit more now, with people starting to know who I am,” he said. “I had no idea I could run 9:11. Now that I have, it just gives me confidence for everything I do.”

✰ ✰ ✰

In a sense, Thursday’s 200 dash preliminary was like many other races Uni High junior Camden Coleman has run. At meets throughout the year, he and Bismarck-Henning’s Blake Reifsteck have competed side-by-side, pulling away from opponents early and running a race as if they’re the only two on the track.

The exact same thing happened Thursday, with the two pulling away from their heat out of Lanes 5 and 6, and with an outcome that has become familiar to Coleman.

“Unfortunately, it felt natural,” Coleman said jokingly. “He always beats me.”

Reifsteck didn’t win the heat by much, though. Coleman began to close late in the race and wound up running a personal-best time of 22.47 seconds — nine-hundredths of a second behind Reifsteck — after missing out on the 100 finals by five-hundredths of a second.

“It’s been an up-and-down year for me, but I’ve improved mentally,” Coleman said. “The times haven’t always been there, the times have been slow. But mentally I’m getting there.”

On Saturday, he’ll once again run with a guy he’s competed against all year along among a tightly-packed field. And if Reifsteck wins the 200 state title ahead of Coleman, he’ll be happy for him.

“He’s just a real nice guy,” Coleman said. “He’s not a cocky guy, he’s not going to boast or anything like that. He’s just a nice guy who supported me. I’ve supported him.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Justin Phillips felt sick before Thursday’s 1,600 run preliminary, but he wasn’t ill. Instead, nerves filled the pit of his St. Joseph-Ogden senior’s stomach.

He didn’t want to feel the regret of a year before, when he came in as one of the top seeds in the 1A 1,600 but missed the state finals by four seconds.

“Last year I choked a little bit. I didn’t have a good race and it just kind of dashed those hopes,” Phillips said. “This is kind of my second chance.”

He won’t miss the finals again. Phillips ran a time of 4:25.83 to finish with the seventh-fastest result and qualify for the finals.

He’ll be joined on Saturday’s final day of the state meet by Spartan teammate Riley Baker, who qualified in the 300 hurdles with the day’s third-fastest time of 39.51. Thursday’s performance came three weeks after Baker had his appendix removed, doctors told him, just hours before it was going to burst.

After returning to normal training a week later, Baker suffered a knee injury this week. But running next to Polo-Forreston’s A.J. Christensen, who came in with the fastest 1A 300 hurdles time this year, Baker came from behind to win his heat in a personal-best time of 49.51 after Christensen hit multiple hurdles.

“I didn’t really know if I was going to be in contention to make it to finals or even be part of the race,” Baker said. “Just going out and competing with all of those guys just really pushed me. I think the adrenaline just took over all of the pain.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Tuscola senior Joey Lopez shot out to an early lead in his 400 dash preliminary heat. But halfway through, he felt tweaks in his groin and his back, allowing Pinckneyville’s Caleb Logan to pass him.

Lopez, though, still managed to qualify for the finals in a time of 51.21, the eighth-fastest preliminary time.

After taking the lead for the Warriors in the 1,600 relay later Thursday with 200 meters to go, Lopez didn’t slow down. He anchored Tuscola to a heat win with a time of 3:28.68, the fourth-fastest time overall.

“(I wanted to) just catch that guy (in front of me),” Lopez said. “I was just thinking, ‘I need to beat this guy. My team is relying on me.’”

✰ ✰ ✰

At first, the open handoffs were a safety measure for the Ridgeview/Lexington 800 relay team, protecting against a recent drop and a few bad handoffs.

But turning around on handoffs rather than taking them blind actually didn’t slow down the Mustangs.

On Thursday, the quartet of Tate Walcott, Ryan Benton, Kale Grunloh and Mason Barr ran a time of 1:30.19, the second-fastest of the day.

“At first we were skeptical (of using open handoffs),” sophomore Barr said, “but it started working really well for us, making PRs.”

Barr also qualified for the 110 hurdles finals with the sixth-fastest time, following that up by taking the top seed in the 300 hurdles with a personal-best time of 38.71 and putting the Mustangs in trophy contention.

“I haven’t been able to hit hurdles as well as I should have been able to (this season),” Barr said, “so hitting hurdles perfectly is definitely what got my that time.”

Three stars: Class 1A boys’ state & field prelims

✰

JOSIAH LEMAY, HUNTER KAUFFMAN AND HUNTER WOODARD, TUSCOLA

The Warriors claimed five state finals spots Thursday, and three came in the field. Lemay and Kauffman were among those to clear 13 feet in the pole vault, while Woodard placed fourth in the shot put prelims (52-91/2).

✰ ✰

NICK SCHULTZ, GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

The defending 1A long jump champion will try to win titles in two other events Saturday. Schultz was among those to surpass 6-2 in the high jump and took eighth in the triple jump opener (42-53/4).

✰ ✰ ✰

RAMSEY HUNT, SHILOH; PAYTON TAYLOR, SALT FORK

These were the only two local freshmen to advance to individual-event finals in 1A. Hunt recorded a top triple jump of 43-3 to seed himself sixth, while Taylor hurled the discus 143-9 to earn a share of12th.

Local Class 1A state finals qualifiers

100: Blake Reifsteck, Bismarck-Henning

200: Camden Coleman, Uni High; Blake Reifsteck, Bismarck-Henning; Tate Walcott, Ridgeview/Lexington

400: Joey Lopez, Tuscola

1,600: Logan Hall, ALAH; Justin Phillips, St. Joseph-Ogden

*3,200: Logan Hall, ALAH; Trey Houmes, Hoopeston Area; Wyatt Wolfersberger, St. Joseph-Ogden; Wesley Young, DeLand-Weldon

100 hurdles: Mason Barr, Ridgeview/Lexington; Dakota Stevens, Milford/Cissna Park

300 hurdles: Riley Baker, St. Joseph-Ogden; Mason Barr, Ridgeview/Lexington; Hunter Lee, Watseka

400 relay: Bismarck-Henning (I. Kitchens, C. Lahey, T. Lappin, B. Reifsteck)

800 relay: Bismarck-Henning (I. Kitchens, C. Lahey, T. Lappin, B. Reifsteck); Ridgeview/Lexington (T. Walcott, R. Benton, K. Grunloh, M. Barr)

1,600 relay: Tuscola (T. Ponder, J. Hill, N. Woods, J. Lopez)

Pole vault: Hunter Kauffman, Tuscola; Josiah Lemay, Tuscola

High jump: Nick Schultz, GCMS; Kobe Wells, ALAH

Long jump: Caleb Bleich, GCMS; Mitchel Morrow, Blue Ridge

Triple jump: Caleb Bleich, GCMS; Jacob Donaldson, Ridgeview/Lexington; Ramsey Hunt, Shiloh; Nick Schultz, GCMS

Shot put: Hunter Woodard, Tuscola

Discus: Alex LaMont, LeRoy; Payton Taylor, Salt Fork

*No preliminary qualification