Migut unleashing speed in hurdles events

CHARLESTON — Unity junior Steven Migut’s season has been one of bad weather and safe, measured strategies in the hurdles races.

Those trends ended on Friday.

On a clear, warm day at O’Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University, Migut burst out of the blocks in the Class 2A 110-meter hurdles preliminary at the state track and field meet and was the first to the opening barrier.

He surpassed his sectional time by nearly a full second with a clocking of 14.32, good for second in his heat and third overall.

“It’s state. You’ve got to amp it up for state,” Migut said. “That’s what I always do. … I’ve just kind of been patient, run clean races and not necessarily fast races, getting some technique work done, and now that I’ve got that cleaned up, my times are a lot lower.”

Migut, who also qualified for Saturday’s 300 hurdles finals, ran 56-hundredths of a second faster than he did in last year’s preliminaries, when he went on to finish third with a time of 14.81.

Running against a top competitor in leading preliminary runner Bret Dannis of Peru St. Bede helped.

The stage of the state meet also helped push Migut to a half-second off his season’s best.

“I think (adrenaline) gets him a lot,” personal hurdles coach Gary Spezia said. “You’ve got to find the right balance a little bit with him, to get him excited to run and not get him too excited. He’s just ready to run.”

In the 300 hurdles, the adrenaline may have taken over a bit too much. Spezia, who has worked with Migut on shortening his stride in that race, said Migut’s rhythm was off by the first hurdle. He still finished with the sixth-fastest preliminary time in 39.16. Technique, though, has become more of a strong suit this season, and that improvement began with Migut’s balance.

Because Migut is so strong, Spezia said, he has a tendency to let his arms drift away from his body, putting him off-kilter. After shoring up that aspect of his form, he’s put himself in contention for a 300 hurdles state title, just nine-hundredths of a second off Friday’s top finisher.

“Getting him to balance and run straight has kind of been a challenge, but we’re working on his arms, working on how he lands, how he takes off, all of it, and I kind of thought he put it all together (Friday) a little bit,” Spezia said. “He’s got good speed, and he’s becoming a better technician. I think he’s starting to put it all together, so I’m pretty excited for (Saturday).”

Saturday’s 110 hurdles finals will likely be extremely tight. Despite running in different heats, Migut’s time was just one-thousandth of a second slower than that of Freeport’s Deion McShane, and after his performance Friday, Migut has already shown he can stick stride for stride with Dannis.

Saturday, Migut thinks that shaving of less than a second is within the realm of possibility.

“There was one hurdle during the race where (Dannis) beat me to the punch,” Migut said. “But if I can get 10 really good hurdles put together during the race, I think I can beat him.”