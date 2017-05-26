State track notes: Centennial's Mondika, others, eye hardware

CHARLESTON — In conversations about his track exploits this season, Centennial’s Henoc Mondika is consistently asked what his secret is.

After all, a 400-meter runner who didn’t break a minute in his first-ever race last year became one of the best in the state this season. That type of evolution doesn’t happen without intense offseason training — at least, not normally.

“Some people were asking me, ‘Henoc, what was your workout last summer? Because you dropped so much time off your PR,’ ” he said. “Actually, I didn’t work out. I was just sitting home, hanging out with friends. I wasn’t expecting to PR like this.”

The truth is, Mondika’s pure talent likely always resembled what he showed in Friday’s Class 3A 400 preliminary race, in which he ran a time of 49.01 seconds to qualify for Saturday’s finals at the boys’ state track and field meet at O’Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.

He just needed to learn to run.

The senior had never run a race before he moved in last year from Congo, where the only sport he played was soccer. He knew little English and had no basis in running.

“Last year I was just running without knowing, ‘What are my goals?’ ” Mondika said. “This season, I changed. My goal was to go hard, to push hard, to PR.”

Over the last year, his racing strategy, aided by his coaches, has become sophisticated. On Friday, for instance, Mondika knew he could pace himself early because he’s strong on tight turns, like the ones at the O’Brien Stadium track.

A week ago at Danville’s broken-back track, a venue with soft curves, he ran faster early in the race in a contest that featured seven athletes finishing under 50 seconds.

“I’m really fast on the curve (compared to) the straightaway,” Mondika said. “When the curve is tight, I can be faster to pass everybody. When it’s huge, it’s hard for me.”

Once again, Saturday’s race will be unlike anything Mondika has ever experienced. His time of 49.01 gave him the ninth and final spot in the finals by five-hundredths of a second. The other eight qualifiers ran under 49 seconds.

For Mondika, that just means he has all the more opportunity to break one of his newfound objectives.

“(Saturday the goal is) to make more change,” Mondika said. “I say, ‘Every day you make change to go to another level.’ (Saturday) it’s going to be a great day to do what I can possibly do.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Danville junior Phillip Hall found himself in second place going down the back stretch on the second lap of his 3A 800 run preliminary heat when he felt a bump. Another athlete tried to cut in front of him and made contact with him, causing him to stumble.

“It kind of woke me up. It was like, ‘Oh, man, they want it this bad? I want it bad, too,’ ” Hall said. “He just bumped me. It’s not like I just tripped up. No, he bumped me.

“I’m not going to take it personally. He just wants to win.”

Hall found his footing and recovered, finishing fourth in his heat and earning the 12th and final spot in Saturday’s finals with a time of 1 minute, 55.86 seconds, beating out 13th place by 15-hundredths of a second. Had he run a few tenths of a second slower, Hall likely would have felt slighted and with good reason.

“I think I would have definitely blamed it on that bump,” Hall said, “but the thing is, it didn’t stop me from making the finals.”

The rest of Danville’s team ended up on the wrong end of tight contests. The 3,200 relay team missed qualifying for finals by two seconds, while sophomore Quemarii Williams, who ran the first leg of that relay, missed out on the 400 dash finals by two places and 13-hundredths of a second despite coming in with 3A’s second-fastest time and leading for most of his heat.

The Vikings, though, have all of their 3,200 relay runners back next season. Hall expects Williams in particular to come back stronger after the latter runs his first season of cross-country this fall.

“He told me, ‘It’s going to be better for my future and I need the endurance,’ so he going to do it,” Hall said of Williams. “Whatever it takes for him to get better, you just believe he’s going to do it.”

Hall, though, still has one race to go this season. He’ll come into a wide-open 800 final fresh, just two seconds behind top seed Brian Kuehl of Geneva. Written on Hall’s gallon water jug he drank from after the race were the words, “1:53 or better” — his goal and a time that will put him in the mix for a state title.

“God gave me the vision and I’m going to obtain it,” he said. “So (Saturday), 1:53 or better, most definitely.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Mahomet-Seymour distance runner Gabe Pommier has found breaks hard to come by at key times during his senior year.

He fell ill just before the state cross-country meet, and as the seventh Bulldog runner, he finished just two places away from all-state honors. After running a time of 4:18.10 in the 1,600 at Palatine earlier this season, Pommier suffered a hip flexor injury.

And at the start of the last lap in Friday’s 2A 1,600 preliminaries, he was bumped on the last lap, causing him to trip.

“(A competitor) kind of moved in too soon, and I just kind of got knocked off the track,” Pommier said. “It kind of threw me off a little bit, but yeah, I’m just hoping it doesn’t happen in the finals.”

Like Danville’s Hall, Pommier moved on to Saturday’s finals despite the bump. He placed third in his heat in 4:24.29, the ninth-fastest time.

But Pommier is through all of that, and he has a shot to earn all-state honors Saturday.

“Definitely, the podium (would be special), for sure,” Pommier said. “I would definitely like to step on the podium.”

Pommier will be joined in Saturday’s event finals by several teammates, including pole vaulter Callan Whitehouse, the Bulldogs’ 3,200 relay team, 400 dash runner Brandon Bretz and thrower Hunter Hendershot, who qualified in both the shot put and the discus as a freshman.

“I was not that nervous coming in as a freshman with nothing to lose,” Hendershot said. “In the beginning of the year, I was not thinking I was going to go to state, but I’ve exceeded my goals.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Senior Raul Castillo was in fourth place in Rantoul’s 2A 1,600 relay preliminary heat when he handed the baton to freshman Jerry Harper. He then grabbed some water, took a sip and when he turned around, Harper had charged into second place.

“I’m like, ‘Holy freak,’ ” Castillo said. ‘But I’m always expecting it. He always does it.”

The team of Castillo, Harper and juniors Jared Motley and Garet Kinnett wound up finishing fourth in its heat in 3:25.56 to take the ninth and final spot in Saturday’s finals.

“We wanted to make sure to qualify for finals,” Castillo said. “We knew we had a chance to make it to state, but we also wanted a chance to make it to finals. It would be crazy (to wind up on the medal stand)."



Three stars: Class 2A/3A boys’ state prelims

✰

HUNTER HENDERSHOT, MAHOMET-SEYMOUR

Along with Unity’s Steven Migut, the Bulldog freshman was the only local to advance to Saturday’s finals in two events. Hendershot took sixth in the Class 2A discus (154 feet, 1 inch) and seventh in the shot put (52-11).

✰ ✰

RAUL CASTILLO, JERRY HARPER, JARED MOTLEY, GARET KINNETT, RANTOUL

The Eagles’ 1,600-meter relay unit came in with the eighth-best time in Class 2A, but the prelims wound up quicker than seeded. Rantoul shaved more than a half-second off its seed time to qualify ninth for the finals.

✰ ✰ ✰

PHILLIP HALL, DANVILLE

The junior came in with the third-quickest Class 3A 800 run time but found himself in a battle to advance to the finals. He edged out a trio of competitors by less than half a second in 1:55.86 to snag the final slot.



Local Class 2A/3A state finals qualifiers

CLASS 2A

400: Brandon Bretz, Mahomet-Seymour

1,600: Gabe Pommier, Mahomet-Seymour

*3,200: Brian Butcher, Mahomet-Seymour; Garrett Dixon, Monticello; Alex Helmuth, Monticello; Mathias Powell, Mahomet-Seymour

110 hurdles: Steven Migut, Unity

300 hurdles: Steven Migut, Unity

1,600 relay: Rantoul (R. Castillo, J. Harper, J. Motley, G. Kinnett)

Pole vault: Tyler Carrel, Urbana; Chandlar Ifft, Prairie Central; Callan Whitehouse, Mahomet-Seymour

High jump: Jonathan Decker, Unity; Nicholas Jackson, Champaign Central; Levi Williams, Unity

Shot put: Hunter Hendershot, Mahomet-Seymour

Discus: Nathan Harman, Monticello; Hunter Hendershot, Mahomet-Seymour

CLASS 3A

400: Henoc Mondika, Centennial

800: Phillip Hall, Danville

*No preliminary qualification