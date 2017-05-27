Bursting to the finish line: State track finals notebook

CHARLESTON — Logan Hall drifted back behind his competitors at last fall’s state cross-country meet at Peoria’s Detweiller Park, hoping to pick them off as the race went along. But the closing kick never came.

In Saturday’s Class 1A 3,200-meter state final, he didn’t allow any separation between himself and leader Tanner Chada, gluing himself to the Hinckley-Big Rock senior’s shoulder for the entire race.

And this time, the kick came. Hall passed Chada down the back stretch and pulled away down the home straightaway, raising his arms as he crossed the line with a winning time of 9 minutes, 13.74 seconds during Saturday’s boys’ state track and field meet.

“The legs were stinging, but with 300 meters left, you’ve got to give it all you’ve got,” he said. “I really wanted to win a championship this year after what happened at cross last year.”

Hall is no stranger to high finishes at the state track meet, held at O’Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University. Running under irregular circumstances a year ago, when he nearly missed the 3,200 and was forced to run in his normal running shoes instead of spikes, he finished second to Oakwood’s Jon Davis in a time of 9:37.76.

In a way, last year’s race illustrates why Saturday’s win was so impressive. Chada’s second-place time of 9:16.28 was the fastest Class 1A second-place time since the IHSA moved to three classes, and it would have won Class 2A by six seconds.

“1A is on the rise,” Hall said. “Last year I ran 9:37 and got second, and this year, 9:37 makes you fifth. As a whole, 1A is coming together.”

Hall still has plenty more to accomplish in his final high school season next year.

He couldn’t quite replicate his closing kick in the 1,600, and he wound up finishing third in a time of 4:19.48, so winning that race will occupy his mind this offseason. And, of course, winning a cross-country state title will as well.

Overall, Hall was satisfied with his day, but he’s thirsty for more.

“The triple crown (is the goal),” Hall said. “I’ll definitely use this as a confidence booster.”

By the time Ridgeview/Lexington sophomore Mason Barr arrived at the starting line for the Class 1A 300 hurdles, the burn in his legs from anchoring the 800 relay, which the Mustangs won, still lingered.

“I was ready enough to go,” he said, “but I couldn’t have used a little more time to recuperate.”

It didn’t matter. Barr hung tight with his competitors before pulling away down the home stretch to win the race in 38.32, 78-hundreths of a second ahead of second place.

“It was a pretty clean run,” he said. “I wouldn’t change anything about it.”

For Barr and Ridgeview/Lexington, which entered into a new co-op this year, Saturday was a banner day. The sophomore from Lexington also finished fourth in the hurdles in 15.09, contributing to 26 of the Mustangs’ 34 points en route to a second-place finish in 1A.

Sophomore Tate Walcott, who took fourth in the 200 in 22.29, and junior Jacob Donaldson, who finished eighth in the triple jump with a leap of 42 feet, 8 1/4 inches, accounted for the other eight points. In addition to Walcott and Barr, sophomore Ryan Benton and senior Kale Grunloh contributed to the 800 relay win.

“That couldn’t have gone any better than it did,” Barr said, a statement meant to regard the 800 relay but one that could have applied to the Mustangs’ day overall. “This group of guys, we all mentally connect. You can’t really get any better than that.”

Heading into cross-country season, Mahomet-Seymour sophomore Mathias Powell didn’t even think he’d be a varsity runner. Of course, on a Bulldogs’ team that finished all of its seven runners in the top 27 at the state meet, that wasn’t a huge leap, but Powell was dead wrong. He took 18th in Class 2A for Mahomet-Seymour’s state championship team.

And on Saturday, he added another podium finish to his resume, placing fourth in the 2A 3,200 in a time of 9:31.06.

“I wasn’t expecting much (out of Saturday’s race),” Powell said. “My goal this year was just to qualify for state, so I got here and placing would just be icing on the cake at this point, so I was pretty happy.”

Mahomet-Seymour also garnered a fourth-place finish from the 3,200 relay team of Ben Craw, Ryan Hodge, Patrik Elkins and Riley Fortune, which ran a time of 7:57.47. Freshman Hunter Hendershot took seventh in the shot put and sixth in the discus, while junior Brandon Bretz took home the team’s top finish with a third-place 400 time of 50.01.

Just like Powell, Bretz couldn’t conceive of a finish this high heading into the year exclusively as a 200-meter runner.

“I had no idea coming into the year I’d run the 400, but it ended up being my favorite race,” he said. “I didn’t expect to make it to state in the 400, but I thought I could have a pretty good shot of providing points for us. ... I felt alright with (Saturday’s race).”

Blake Reifsteck displays his four state medals from last season on his dresser at home, a stash few in school history have accumulated over a career, let alone one year.

After taking third in the Class 1A 200, fourth in the 400 relay, fifth in the 800 relay and sixth in the 100 at Saturday’s finals, he’ll have to make room for four more.

“I did my best in every event that I could, and I’m satisfied with the day,” said the future Indiana State runner. “Getting four medals, it feels amazing. It’s a heck of an accomplishment. I feel honored to be able to say I did it.”

Steven Migut felt like he missed an opportunity in the Class 2A 110 hurdles, when he finished sixth with a time of 14.79, almost a half-second slower than his preliminary time.

After barreling down the home stretch in the 300 hurdles, he made up for that disappointing result, passing several runners late to finish third in a personal-best and school-record time of 38.65.

“Honestly, that kind of made up for the 110s,” Migut said of the 300 hurdles. “I was extremely upset after the 110s. ... (The 300 hurdles) didn’t feel like my best race because I could have cleaned it up a little bit.”

The top few hurdlers in each event are juniors, and Migut has high hopes for his senior season.

“Top three in both events,” he said. “Easily.”

For the second straight day, Danville junior Phillip Hall was jostled in the Class 3A 800 meters after he was boxed in early during Saturday’s final. And for the second straight day, he recovered, finishing eighth in 1:54.73.

“I got boxed in a little bit, but you know what? It’s all part of the game,” Hall said. “That’s the way we compete for the 800. You get in there and you do your best to fight.”

Down the stretch, Hall, looked as if he might take third, and he finished just 47-hundreths of a second behind third-place Charlie Kern from York. But Hall said he took off too early and faded down the stretch.

Next year, he sees a different outcome.

“I’ll be taking weightlifting classes my senior year,” he said, “so I won’t be getting beat up like that.”

Centennial senior Henoc Mondika’s strategy in his Class 3A state 400 dash preliminary was to pace himself early and burn his energy the last 200 meters. On Friday, that earned him a spot in the finals. On Saturday, after opponents drifted ahead, he finished seventh in 49.96.

“The goal was to catch people because they were all in front of me,” Mondika said. “The last 200, my mind was just to finish strong, to keep up.”

His finish was well off of his preliminary time of 49.01, which would have earned him fourth place Saturday, but Mondika didn’t leave Charleston crushed.

“We learn from our mistakes, even though it’s the state final,” he said. “It was a good race.”

