Central's Jackson emerges from shadows, wins state crown

CHARLESTON — Nick Jackson couldn’t look.

Instead, he had Champaign Central teammate Devin Edwards turn toward the high jump pit as Marmion’s Seth Groom, Jackson’s lone remaining competitor in the Class 2A high jump finals at the boys’ state track and field meet, tried to equal his leap of 6 feet, 9 inches.

As the senior Jackson faced the fence that stood between himself and his parents, Groom knocked down the bar. Edwards and the fans in front of him exploded, and Jackson turned around and shouted.

“I just went crazy,” Jackson said.

That was far from the most tense moment of the meet for Jackson.

His state championship-winning day at O’Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University nearly didn’t exist. A day earlier, he felt confident — and maybe even a little over-confident — heading into the preliminaries.

“On the first one, I came in a little cocky thinking, ‘Whatever, I’ve got this,’ ” he said. “Then on the second one, I leaned in on it. And then that’s when it hit me. I was like, ‘OK, I’d better come in strong on this one if I’m going to go to finals. ... It was really nerve-wracking.”

Jackson cleared the preliminary height of 6-3 on his third and final attempt with room to spare.

One more time, Jackson found himself on the brink of elimination Saturday. After clipping the bar twice with his legs at 6-7, he cleared it on his third attempt.

“I told him, ‘OK, you’ve got to take the lead back by clearing it on your first jump,’ ” Champaign Central coach Argie Johnson said, referring to the tiebreaker of misses on the previous height. “Because if they miss, you have the advantage if you clear it on the first time.”

Jackson did just that, clearing 6-8 and a new personal best of 6-9 each on his first attempt with picture-perfect form that has been manicured since the fifth grade, when his father, Mark, coached him at Holy Cross.

Nicholas Jackson medaled at the IESA state meets, but Mark Jackson said his son’s form didn’t click into place until his eighth-grade year, when Mark dug up videos of college and Olympic athletes to give his son examples of perfect high jump form.

“In the beginning, he was just really raw,” Mark said. “When he started visualizing, that’s when it changed. Once he saw it on other people and he saw it in his head, then he started doing it.”

Nicholas Jackson dreamt of becoming a star basketball player, but after his sophomore season, he decided to give up what quickly became his secondary sport.

“He said, ‘Mom, you’re going to think I’m kind of nuts, but I’m going to concentrate on track, because I’m pretty good at it and I really like it,’ ” mother Linda Jackson said. “I said, ‘That’s great. You’ve got to focus on what you love.’ ”

Training for high jump year-round isn’t necessarily easy, particularly at Central, where indoor practice equipment is non-existent. But after clearing 6-5 at the state meet last year to finish fourth, Nicholas Jackson found ways to mold himself into a jumper who could consistently clear heights above 6-6. He never lost a meet all outdoor season.

“Up until this year, he’s kind of been in the shadows. He’s gotten a mention here and there, but until this year, he’s kind of been in the shadows,” Mark Jackson said. “I told Nicholas, ‘You don’t need any of that stuff. ... Sometimes you get the reward early, and it’s not done yet. You know where you’re headed, you’ve put in the training, and you know what you’re capable of.’ And so it’s just worked out. It’s just awesome. I’m just trying to get used to it right now.”

As he stepped up to the top of the podium on a bright, sunny day, Nicholas Jackson was in the shadows no longer.