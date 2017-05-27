Urbana's Carrel leaps to title, nation's top frosh time

Image Gallery: Final Day: Boys State Track & Field » more Photo by: Holly Hart Unity's Jonathan Decker competes in the Class 2A High Jump. IHSA Track and Field Boys State Finals, Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Eastern Illinois's O'Brien Field in Charleston.

CHARLESTON — Tyler Carrel laid on the pit in disbelief before rising to his feet and unleashing a backflip.

It wasn’t necessarily the Class 2A pole vault state track and field championship the Urbana freshman had just won that made him leap in jubilation. In fact, the moment he officially won, he shouted and wrenched his body in disappointment.

In pole vault, to win means someone else has to miss. And for Carrell, that’s rarely a positive.

“I really like to see my competition do well,” said Carrel, who immediately approached Kaneland’s Danny Walker to shake his hand after the latter fell short at 14 feet, 9 inches. “It’s a lot of fun to jump against people during these meets.”

In the end, Carrel’s win certainly wasn’t a competitive one, but that had more to do with his virtually unprecedented performance as a freshman rather than shortcomings of his opponents.

A week ago, Carrel achieved his longtime goal of jumping his age, clearing 15-1 at age 15 in a sectional meet. Even then, he couldn’t have predicted Saturday’s performance.

After clearing 15-6, which unleashed a wave of jubilation and a backflip to follow, the bar moved up to 15-10. On his first attempt, Carrel flew over but clipped the bar on his way down. Instead of coming off, though, the bar bounced in place and settled. That leap made Carrell the No. 1 freshman in the country by four inches.

Carrel flipped over onto his stomach before rolling onto his back, panting hard as he put his hands to his head.

“I felt myself tap it, and I just yelled as I was coming down, ‘No!’ ” he said. “I yelled out like a 12-year-old girl scream. I squealed I was so happy.”

Before the day’s competition began, Carrel wasn’t sure a good day was in the cards. Coming in with the second seed, his warmup jumps felt off.

“I thought, ‘Crap, this is going to be an interesting meet,’ ” he said. “(I thought) ‘I might not do as well as I want to at all.’ ”

But as the adrenaline pumped, his jumping improved.

Carrel cleared 14-9 on his second attempt, and he vaulted his way to the Urbana school record a few jumps later.

After his clearance of 15-10, Carrel decided his day was over, leaving his finish open-ended.

“I’m done,” said the exhausted freshman, who was dogged by asthma.

How Carrel follows Saturday’s performance remains to be seen. Standing at the Urbana track a few days ago, his brother and Urbana pole vault coach Brandon Carrel, a former state champion who went on to vault for Illinois, said he envisioned Carrel hovering around 17 feet his senior year.

But on a day Bloomington junior Zachery Bradford cleared a state-record of 17-4 in the 3A competition, the brother of the best freshman in the country upped the ante.

“I was trying to be really conservative, but after what he did (Saturday), I think he’ll blow that out of the water,” Brandon Carrel said. “That’s assuming he keeps progressing like he is, and that’s definitely hard to do, but he’s still so young and he has to improve on a lot of things. And he’s willing to do the work. I don’t know what the limit is here.”