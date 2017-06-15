Meet our Coach of the Year: Kelly Steffen

Coach of the Year: Kelly Steffen, SJ-O

Why she’s Coach of the Year: The Spartans didn’t quite win the Class 1A state championship they were hoping for, but they did nab a state trophy for a second straight year despite some hard luck. And Steffen and her coaching staff had a huge role in that finish. Instead of relying on one or two star athletes — like Bloomington did when Steffen nearly single-handedly won her alma mater a second-place trophy in 2010 — the Spartans were strong across several events and might’ve scored a top-two finish in every relay had it not been for a fall in the 3,200-meter relay.



Season Highlights: “Watching the team overcome adversity to finish in third place 3rd place at the Class 1A state meet. Their efforts in doing this resulted in three school records being broken in the 100-meter hurdles the 400 relay and the 800 relay. Watching the girls trust the process of a long training and competition season that was built to work towards one goal, with “One goal,” being the team motto through the season. The girls stayed focused through injuries, not ideal weather and tumbles on the track. Nothing could stop them from persevering.”



Favorite Food: McChicken (only ketchup), small fries and sweet tea. That’s the way to go.



First car: 2006 Kia Sportage. After a car accident, I had to get a new car, but wasn’t up for too much change as I got a 2009 Kia Sportage, which is the same color as the 2006 one.



Favorite non-sports hobby: Sewing, although I rarely find the time to do it. My mom was my sewing teacher in high school and continues to be my sewing teacher. Right now I am working on a t-shirt quilt with my college shirts.



Favorite restaurant: Born and raised in Bloomington, so I have to say Avanti’s.



Dream vacation destination: Find me a beach or a pool and I am set.



Favorite sporting event I attended live: Chicago Cubs against the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field for Game 3 of the World Series last fall. My family and friends watched the game from a rooftop in right field. Although the Cubbies lost this game, it was an amazing atmosphere.



Favorite pro/college sports team(s): Green Bay Packers, Chicago Cubs, Chicago Blackhawks and Indiana State.



Favorite musician: Celine Dion. Don’t know that there is anyone better out there.



Three things on my bucket list: Travel overseas, see a Broadway musical in New York and skydive



What I enjoy most about coaching: “I love the St. Joseph-Ogden running family. There is so much rich tradition at SJ-O, and it has been fun to become a part of it. The number of people that have helped me navigate the ropes in coaching, hosting meets and more in the SJ-O community has truly been a blessing. Most importantly, seeing the athletes — who are the heart of the family — meet and exceed their goals is the ultimate reward.”