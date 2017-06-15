Summitt reaches the top again

URBANA — Arielle Summitt sat back, waiting for her time to pounce.

The surge was always going to come. And if the Uni High junior was in striking distance over the last lap of the 800 meter-run at the Class 1A state meet a month ago, chances were that she’d win.

“She always manages to find something inside of her to get her through,” teammate Annemarie Michael said.

Down the back stretch of the second lap, the time came. She surged in front of Hinckley-Big Rock’s Audrey Harrod to take first place. While she clenched her teeth and her nostrils flared, Summitt widened the gap and won her second straight 1A state title in the event.

Later on during this particular Saturday, she kicked past a pack of three runners to open up a gap and finish second in the 1,600.

“That’s what I expected from her,” Uni High coach Sarah Walker said. “She sees what she wants, and she’s not going to let (races) slip away from her in the end.”

Summit’s 18 state meet points single-handedly vaulted Uni into the top 10 and earned her the title of The News-Gazette’s 2017 girls’ track and field Athlete of the Year.

From the outside, her repeat performance was no surprise. But in fact, it was a comeback on a broader scale.

‘It made me motivated’

A few months earlier, that signature closing kick that makes her so special was sapped away during cross-country season, both Walker and Uni High cross-country coach Doug Mynatt noticed.

“It was mainly just that drive to finish a race,” Walker said. “She comes in hard at the end of races, which we saw again at the state meet this year, and that wasn’t quite there with cross-country, which is why Doug and I realized, ‘Something’s not quite right here.’”

The problem, Summitt thought at the time, was a lack of sleep.

Between her intense course load at Uni and training, that’s often a problem for her. Or, it could have been the switch in offseason training, when she focused on the 800 with Vipers’ Track Club last summer instead of piling up miles.

Her coaches, though, were skeptical.

Mynatt, a veteran of the profession, told her to have her iron levels checked, and with a month left in the season, she was diagnosed as iron deficient.

Unfortunately for Summitt, it was too late to completely solve the problem. She finished 39th at the 2A state meet in 18 minutes, 7 seconds, 30 seconds slower than she ran when she took third in 1A the previous year.

“It kind of got me down,” she said. “I know that’s a big part of recruiting. They look at your junior year especially. It made me motivated to do really well in track and kind of just bounce back.”



‘She’s going to be able to succeed’

Heading into track season, though, she began to regain her strength.

She requested a meeting with Walker to mull her goals and the road to achieving them, because cross-country season wasn’t the only disappointment she hoped to rebound from.

A year earlier, Summitt was so capable that her coaches loaded her meets up with the 800, 400 and 1,600, which occur with only the 800 relay and the 300 hurdles between them.

She managed to qualify for state, but when it came time for the 1A preliminaries, her legs were so dead that she didn’t qualify in the 1,600.

Despite the fact that she won a state title in the 800, Summitt left the meet wanting more.

So the gameplan was changed, and her load was lightened.

“We learned that she’s extremely capable and she’s going to be able to succeed (in all three races), but part of her not qualifying last year was just exhaustion,” Walker said. “After running that many races, your body can only take so much. We tried to be a lot more strategic about how many races she was in. We tried to not run the same races every meet. We tried to mix it up so she could really figure out where she wanted to focus and so that she wasn’t over-stretching it.”

And as the postseason neared, she looked like her old self, running slightly faster times than a year earlier.

A back injury caused her to hold back during the sectional meet in St. Joseph, but by the time she arrived in Charleston for the state meet, she was full go.

Summitt’s strength and determination were back to normal, although her performance in the 1.600 surprised her.

“Last season, the 1,600 was just kind of there because the 800 and 400 were before it,” she said. “But this season, I had a lot more confidence with the event.”



‘She holds herself to a high standard’

The state meet left her with more goals before Summitt embarks upon her senior season.

She hopes to win both races, which is a distinct possibility after the graduation of St. Anthony’s Anna Sophia Keller, who won the 1,600 every year of her high school career.

She also hopes to move back into the top 25 at the state cross country meet. While declined to offer time goals for her senior year, her coach has her heights set on some lofty benchmarks: the 800 record of 2:07.05 and 5:00 in the 1,600.

“She holds herself to a high standard, so I want to make sure I’m doing the same,” Walker said. “I’ve never seen an athlete with so much initiative and drive and intensity. She probably has her goals for next track season figured out.”

But first, Summitt wants to put in a full offseason.

Her track season officially ended when she took second in both the 800 and 1,600, the latter in which she ran a personal best time of 5:06.24, at the Midwest Distance Classic last weekend in Lisle.

Summitt plans on swimming this offseason, a sport she excelled in as a young athlete, and she might even do some triathlons, which used to be one of her main offseason activities before she decided to focus on track last offseason.

This offseason, she’ll carry over her race mentality to her training. She’ll be patient. She’ll put in the work. And when it comes time, she hopes, she’ll blow her competition away.