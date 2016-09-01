Urbana volleyball edges Rantoul

URBANA — Energy coursed through the Urbana High School gym Thursday, reverberating from the large, loud student section in one corner of the stands to the sophomore team at the opposite corner of the gym, yelling chants that the team practiced with its fans days earlier.



For a varsity squad that dropped its first three matches of the season, the Tigers have plenty to feel excited about, starting with Thursday’s 25-19, 19-25, 25-18 win against Rantoul.



“I love crowds,” Urbana sophomore Kaylyn Johnston said. “When there’s more of a crowd, we get more pumped up as a team.”



The program’s verve, though, goes beyond just one win.



On the floor to start the match for the Tigers were freshmen Raevyn Russell, who finished with four kills, four aces and three blocks, and Hannah Davenport, who had three aces. Sophomore Jyana Anderson, a state-qualifying sprinter, notched three kills in the final five points to close out the win. Johnston added three aces.



And the young players don’t exactly feel like young players. After all, Johnston plays for Illini Elite in Bloomington year-round, and Russell and Davenport play for Primetime in Champaign. The three have played as much volleyball as almost anyone in the program.



“(The young team members are) the more experienced players in the program,” Johnston said.



On Thursday, Johnston helped control the match, racking up 16 assists as one of the team’s two setters and finishing off six kills. She helped lead the Tigers back from a 12-9 first-set deficit as they reeled off a 16-7 run.



The Eagles also have reason to feel positive about their future because eight of their 10 varsity players are juniors. After fighting back to win the second set, Rantoul couldn’t score after tying the deciding set at 18.



“We had that match,” Rantoul coach Traci Riddle said. “We beat ourselves. We made too many errors. ... I have a great group of girls. They don’t give up. They’re fighters, they want to win, they want to play. But those little things, we have to clean them up.”



For Urbana, growing pains are inevitable. But with a young core of relatively experienced players, the future gives the Tigers something to feel excited about.



“I see a lot of great things,” coach Erika Mennig said. “I’m really excited for our future because they do play a lot of year-round volleyball, they work really hard, they don’t give up easily and their mentality is really strong.”