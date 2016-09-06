Allison helps STM rally against PBL in volleyball

Image Gallery: HS Volleyball: STM vs. P-B-L 2016 » more Photo by: Robin Scholz St. Thomas More's Lucy Lux-Rulon(14) and Kayla Brandon(5) go for the bloxk against Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Katelyn Riffle(15) in a prep volleyball game at PBL High School in Paxton on Tuesday, September 6, 2016.

PAXTON — Errors piled up for the St. Thomas More volleyball team as fans blew from the corners of a muggy Paxton-Buckley-Loda gym on Tuesday night, and the first set looked as if it would slip away with the Panthers leading 19-12.



Then, Mica Allison spoke with fellow setter Hayes Murray.



“I was kind of telling Hayes to give me the ball,” Allison said. “I felt hot.”



Few players in the state are as dangerous when they catch fire.



Murray set Allison, again and again and again. Four times, the athletic Auburn recruit reared back and put down a kill as the Sabers surged back into the set. They won 26-24 before taking the second set 25-20 to win the match behind Allison’s 12 kills and seven assists.



“She has the ability to hit any angle on the court,” Paxton-Buckley-Loda coach Lindsay Muehlbauer said. “She’s just that athletic. She could be facing cross-court and still manage to hit it line. She can sell that she’s hitting and tip at the very last second. My defense struggled picking that up and so did my block.”



Hitting, though, isn’t Allison’s best attribute. The Auburn commit ranks among the top setters in the country. And when she heads to Alabama in two years, she might grow to miss that feeling of rising up and hitting the ball with all of her power for a kill.



“There’s nothing more satisfying than putting the ball down, for sure,” she said.



For now, she won’t have to worry about missing that feeling. On a young St. Thomas More team, coach Stan Bergman knows he has to use his most talented player in whatever way most benefits the team. At this point, that’s in a 6-2 formation splitting setting duties with Murray, who racked up 11 assists on Tuesday.



“As her end of high school career goes, we know what her next step is, and she knows what her next step is,” Bergman said. “But we’re a small enough school that I don’t honestly think with the way we’re structured that it’s fair for the other girls (not to have her hitting at times), and plus, the other setters are good. Hayes is a really good setter. ... Why not use Mica on an offense?”



Allison certainly isn’t the Sabers’ only elite athlete. Lucy Lux-Rulon finished second in the Class 1A high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 4 inches and often serves as a go-to offensive player for the Sabers, and 6-foot sophomore Nakaya Hughes also adds to a tall, athletic front line.



“I think they’ve got a really good shot at getting another 20-win season,” Bergman said. “I think their potential is limitless.”



That potential largely revolves around Allison, whether she’s slamming down kills or setting up others to do the same.



“Our coach tells us to feed our hot hand, and (Tuesday night), she was our hot hand,” Murray said. “Usually Mica’s our go-to. Not a lot of people can shut her down.”