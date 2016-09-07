Prep volleyball leaders

KILLS

(Minimum 2.00 average)

Player, School Kills Avg.

Kylie Michael, SJ-O 6 6.00

Emily Duis, Milford 71 5.07

Alicia Claunch, LeRoy 32 4.57

Mattie Bumpus, Danville FB 25 4.17

Grace Beach, M-S 68 4.00

Abbi Burnett, SJ-O 16 4.00

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 100 3.85

Ashley Snook, Danville FB 23 3.83

Gabby Wessels, Cissna Park 60 3.75

Gracyn Allen, Heritage 53 3.31

Madyson Eller, A-O 55 3.24

Hannah Slemp, A-O 54 3.18

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 12 3.00

Taylor Powell, ALAH 21 3.00

Brenna Durst, Oakwood 23 2.88

Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central 17 2.83

Rachel Hurt, Ch. Central 16 2.67

Riley Kinney, Westville 16 2.67

Savannah Matthews, M-S 45 2.65

Ariana Gentzler, PBL 37 2.64

Sabrina Martinez, B-H 13 2.60

Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo 51 2.55

Sloan Boyce, Cissna Park 37 2.47

Sydney Walker, Cerro Gordo 48 2.40

Kelsey Vaughn, PBL 43 2.39

Kelly Jones, Ridgeview 19 2.38

Sarah Porter, A-P 35 2.33

Angela Sieberns, A-P 35 2.33

Allison Benschneider, Heritage 54 2.25

Jaylen Dillow, Bement 40 2.22

Lillian Messmore, AOC 37 2.18

Katelyn Young, Oakwood 28 2.15

Abby Foreman, ALAH 15 2.14

Kylie Neuman, Oakwood 27 2.08

Maddie Buhr, A-P 31 2.07

Liz Shipman, ALAH 14 2.00

Zea Maroon, SJ-O 6 2.00

BLOCKS

(Minimum 1.00 average)

Player, School Blocks Avg.

Danielle Duncan, B-H 7 2.33

Taya Westfield, Ch. Central 11 1.83

Paiton Frerichs, Oakwood 21 1.62

Alyssa Bell, B-H 8 1.60

Emily Meidel, B-H 3 1.50

Katelyn Young, Oakwood 18 1.38

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 26 1.00

Lynsey McCord, B-H 5 1.00

DIGS

(Minimum 3.00 average)

Player, School Digs Avg.

Hayley Hambleton, A-P 110 7.33

Katelyn Stokes, Heritage 153 6.38

Madi Gayheart, A-P 85 5.67

Maddi Qualls, LeRoy 38 5.43

Riley Kinney, Westville 32 5.33

Jannah Mullen, SJ-O 16 5.33

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 21 5.25

Destiny Fitzsimmons, A-P 76 5.07

Madeline Fitzgerald, Heritage 120 5.00

Krista Smith, Westville 28 4.67

LIzzie Sproat, M-S 73 4.29

Jaylen Dillow, Bement 77 4.28

Madison Brown, Westville 25 4.17

Cassie Parker, Westville 25 4.17

Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement 72 4.00

Hannah Klover, A-O 8 4.00

Grace Beach, M-S 61 3.59

Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo 66 3.30

Gracyn Allen, Heritage 52 3.25

Savannah Matthews, M-S 55 3.24

Mai Lin Davis, B-H 16 3.20

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 82 3.15

Jasmine Shock, Cissna Park 49 3.06

Emily Duis, Milford 42 3.00

Sydney Walker, Cerro Gordo 60 3.00

ACES

(Minimum 0.75 average)

Player, School Aces Avg.

Mattie Bumpus, Danvile FB 13 2.17

Lexie Walker, Ridgeview 11 1.38

Madi Gayheart, A-P 18 1.20

Madeleine Atkinson, Ch. Central 6 1.00

Alicia Clauch, LeRoy 7 1.00

Taylor Cox, Westville 6 1.00

Grace Harris, B-H 5 1.00

Sydney Kelso, SJ-O 2 1.00

Maddi Qualls, LeRoy 7 1.00

Mallory Drake, Watseka 25 0.96

Tatum Auth, Bement 16 0.89

Kelsey Vaughn, PBL 16 0.89

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 23 0.88

Payton Risinger, LeRoy 6 0.86

Kalista Klann, PBL 15 0.83

Lindsey Windler, PBL 15 0.83

Mikayla Kirkland, A-O 13 0.76

Savannah Matthews, M-S 13 0.76

Nicole Cheatham, Heritage 6 0.75

ASSISTS

(Minimum 3.00 average)

Player, School Assists Avg.

Anna Jennings, Cissna Park 147 9.19

Macy Slider, Danville FB 51 8.50

Payton Risinger, LeRoy 57 8.14

Madison Brown, ALAH 56 8.00

Lindsey Stokes, Heritage 185 7.71

Kaitlyn Northrup, M-S 131 7.71

Haley Williamson, A-O 126 7.41

Kalista Klann, PBL 132 7.33

Emily Bunting, Watseka 185 7.12

Madi Gayheart, A-P 101 6.73

Brittany Anglin, Ch. Central 39 6.50

Addy Parke, SJ-O 26 6.50

Cassie Parker, Westville 39 6.50

Sierra Fanning, Milford 76 5.43

Taylor Cherry, Cerro Gordo 97 4.85

Tatum Auth, Bement 82 4.56

Andrea Coursey, SJ-O 17 4.33

Abby Mast, AOC 73 4.29

McKenzie Doan, Oakwood 51 3.92

Grace Harris, B-H 19 3.80

Lexie Walker, Ridgeview 24 3.00

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to either email weekly statistics to tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by Monday at noon. Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not supply information.