Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, September 7, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Prep volleyball leaders
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

Prep volleyball leaders

Wed, 09/07/2016 - 7:00am | The News-Gazette

KILLS
(Minimum 2.00 average)
Player, School    Kills    Avg.
Kylie Michael, SJ-O    6    6.00
Emily Duis, Milford    71    5.07
Alicia Claunch, LeRoy    32    4.57
Mattie Bumpus, Danville FB    25    4.17
Grace Beach, M-S    68    4.00
Abbi Burnett, SJ-O    16    4.00
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    100    3.85
Ashley Snook, Danville FB    23    3.83
Gabby Wessels, Cissna Park    60    3.75
Gracyn Allen, Heritage    53    3.31
Madyson Eller, A-O    55    3.24
Hannah Slemp, A-O    54    3.18
Parker Francisco, SJ-O    12    3.00
Taylor Powell, ALAH    21    3.00
Brenna Durst, Oakwood    23    2.88
Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central    17    2.83
Rachel Hurt, Ch. Central    16    2.67
Riley Kinney, Westville    16    2.67
Savannah Matthews, M-S    45    2.65
Ariana Gentzler, PBL    37    2.64
Sabrina Martinez, B-H    13    2.60
Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo    51    2.55
Sloan Boyce, Cissna Park    37    2.47
Sydney Walker, Cerro Gordo    48    2.40
Kelsey Vaughn, PBL    43    2.39
Kelly Jones, Ridgeview    19    2.38
Sarah Porter, A-P    35    2.33
Angela Sieberns, A-P    35    2.33
Allison Benschneider, Heritage    54    2.25
Jaylen Dillow, Bement    40    2.22
Lillian Messmore, AOC    37    2.18
Katelyn Young, Oakwood    28    2.15
Abby Foreman, ALAH    15    2.14
Kylie Neuman, Oakwood    27    2.08
Maddie Buhr, A-P    31    2.07
Liz Shipman, ALAH    14    2.00
Zea Maroon, SJ-O    6    2.00

BLOCKS
(Minimum 1.00 average)
Player, School    Blocks    Avg.
Danielle Duncan, B-H    7    2.33
Taya Westfield, Ch. Central    11    1.83
Paiton Frerichs, Oakwood    21    1.62
Alyssa Bell, B-H    8    1.60
Emily Meidel, B-H    3    1.50
Katelyn Young, Oakwood    18    1.38
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    26    1.00
Lynsey McCord, B-H    5    1.00

DIGS
(Minimum 3.00 average)
Player, School    Digs    Avg.
Hayley Hambleton, A-P    110    7.33
Katelyn Stokes, Heritage    153    6.38
Madi Gayheart, A-P    85    5.67
Maddi Qualls, LeRoy    38    5.43
Riley Kinney, Westville    32    5.33
Jannah Mullen, SJ-O    16    5.33
Parker Francisco, SJ-O    21    5.25
Destiny Fitzsimmons, A-P    76    5.07
Madeline Fitzgerald, Heritage    120    5.00
Krista Smith, Westville    28    4.67
LIzzie Sproat, M-S    73    4.29
Jaylen Dillow, Bement    77    4.28
Madison Brown, Westville    25    4.17
Cassie Parker, Westville    25    4.17
Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement    72    4.00
Hannah Klover, A-O    8    4.00
Grace Beach, M-S    61    3.59
Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo    66    3.30
Gracyn Allen, Heritage    52    3.25
Savannah Matthews, M-S    55    3.24
Mai Lin Davis, B-H    16    3.20
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    82    3.15
Jasmine Shock, Cissna Park    49    3.06
Emily Duis, Milford    42    3.00
Sydney Walker, Cerro Gordo    60    3.00

ACES
(Minimum 0.75 average)
Player, School    Aces    Avg.
Mattie Bumpus, Danvile FB    13    2.17
Lexie Walker, Ridgeview    11    1.38
Madi Gayheart, A-P    18    1.20
Madeleine Atkinson, Ch. Central    6    1.00
Alicia Clauch, LeRoy    7    1.00
Taylor Cox, Westville    6    1.00
Grace Harris, B-H    5    1.00
Sydney Kelso, SJ-O    2    1.00
Maddi Qualls, LeRoy    7    1.00
Mallory Drake, Watseka    25    0.96
Tatum Auth, Bement    16    0.89
Kelsey Vaughn, PBL    16    0.89
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    23    0.88
Payton Risinger, LeRoy    6    0.86
Kalista Klann, PBL    15    0.83
Lindsey Windler, PBL    15    0.83
Mikayla Kirkland, A-O    13    0.76
Savannah Matthews, M-S    13    0.76
Nicole Cheatham, Heritage    6    0.75

ASSISTS
(Minimum 3.00 average)
Player, School    Assists    Avg.
Anna Jennings, Cissna Park    147    9.19
Macy Slider, Danville FB    51    8.50
Payton Risinger, LeRoy    57    8.14
Madison Brown, ALAH    56    8.00
Lindsey Stokes, Heritage    185    7.71
Kaitlyn Northrup, M-S    131    7.71
Haley Williamson, A-O    126    7.41
Kalista Klann, PBL    132    7.33
Emily Bunting, Watseka    185    7.12
Madi Gayheart, A-P    101    6.73
Brittany Anglin, Ch. Central    39    6.50
Addy Parke, SJ-O    26    6.50
Cassie Parker, Westville    39    6.50
Sierra Fanning, Milford    76    5.43
Taylor Cherry, Cerro Gordo    97    4.85
Tatum Auth, Bement    82    4.56
Andrea Coursey, SJ-O    17    4.33
Abby Mast, AOC    73    4.29
McKenzie Doan, Oakwood    51    3.92
Grace Harris, B-H    19    3.80
Lexie Walker, Ridgeview    24    3.00
NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to either email weekly statistics to tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by Monday at noon. Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not supply information.

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments