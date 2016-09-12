SJ-O volleyball winning despite team youth

Image Gallery: HS Volleyball: Rantoul vs. G-RF » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Rantoul's Kaylee Spegal(15) sets in front of Georgetown-Ridgefarm's during their prep volleyball match at Rantoul High School on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.

ST. JOSEPH — Connections between hitters, setters and passers aren’t what they will eventually become, St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball coach Abby McDonald knows. The Spartans’ defensive execution, even more so, needs to improve down the road this season.

But in terms of results, that hasn’t really mattered.

After a 25-15, 25-20 win over Mahomet-Seymour on Monday, the Spartans have won nine out of their first 10 matches. A program chock full of talent from top to bottom has reloaded after losing five starters from last year’s squad.

“We have an extreme amount of talent, not just on the court but on the sidelines, and even with our younger kids,” McDonald said. “We just lack experience. The biggest difference from this year to last year is that we’re just fine-tuning the smaller things and having to coach through some of the things I didn’t have to last year, where they played at the varsity level so long, where this year we don’t have that experience.”

Last year, building chemistry proved simple. A group full of seniors had played together for three seasons. Ten matches into the 2016 season, the Spartans remain in the midst an adjustment period.

But their catalyst remains the same.

Reigning All-Area Player of the Year Kylie Michael notched 13 kills and 12 digs Monday and led her team back after trailing early in both sets. In the opener, the Bulldogs scored the first four points before the Spartans eventually responded with an 18-7 set-ending run.

But her role as a big-hitting outside hitter isn’t her only responsibility.

McDonald has to lean on Michael and the team’s only other returning starter, senior Parker Francisco, for veteran leadership. And the Eastern Illinois commit admits it hasn’t always been easy to lead an inexperienced group.

“It’s been tough,” Michael said. “We’ve had roller coasters, things to deal with. We’re trying to work on that in practice, see how we can help the other girls out, trying to push them to work and be better, and the people who are on the bench to help us get better.

“We have a lot of talent. Everyone’s working hard in practice, and it’s helping us get toward where we want to be.”

Like St. Joseph-Ogden, Mahomet-Seymour lost a large portion of its lineup to graduation but returns plenty of talent. Sophomore Savannah Matthews led the way Monday with seven kills and eight digs, and All-Area hitter Grace Beach is also part of the squad.

Like the Spartans, coach Chandra Steers said the Bulldogs are still jelling.

“We still have a lot of coming together to do,” Steers said. “They’re a group of girls, and they get along really well. We’re just lacking in our communication and our talking. Once we get that, I think we’ll be OK.”

Even with an inexperienced roster, the Spartans continue to win matches. And when they finally build chemistry, they hope they’re good enough to reach their ultimate goal of progressing past the sectional final, where the Spartans’ season came to an end in all three of Michael’s previous varsity seasons.

“I don’t think anybody expected us to do this well since we lost so many seniors,” Michael said. “I’m happy with it so far. We’ve still got things to work on, but that’s normal right now.”