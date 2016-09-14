Area prep volleyball leaders

KILLS

(Minimum 2.00 average)

Player, School Kills Avg.

Emily Duis, Milford 125 5.43

Kylie Michael, SJ-O 90 4.50

Raeanne Allen, D-W 106 4.42

Gabby Wessels, Cissna Park 87 3.95

Alicia Claunch, LeRoy 47 3.92

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 100 3.85

Ali Smith, Tri-County 45 3.75

Grace Beach, M-S 131 3.74

Ashley Snook, Danville FB 35 3.50

Gracyn Allen, Heritage 62 3.26

Mattie Bumpus, Danville FB 32 3.20

Hannah Slemp, A-O 67 3.19

Lillian Messmore, AOC 69 3.14

Madyson Eller, A-O 64 3.05

Maddy Hopkins, Blue Ridge 78 3.00

Cassandra Goodwin, G-RF 81 2.89

Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo 100 2.86

Maddie Allen, Tuscola 39 2.79

Megan Foster, Unity 81 2.79

Hannah Glanzer, Unity 80 2.76

Brenna Durst, Oakwood 27 2.70

Kaitlyn Marsh, D-W 64 2.67

Ariana Gentzler, PBL 37 2.64

Sabrina Martinez, B-H 13 2.60

Sydney Walker, Cerro Gordo 89 2.54

Savannah Matthews, M-S 87 2.49

Kelsey Vaughn, PBL 43 2.39

Sloan Boyce, Cissna Park 50 2.38

Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central 75 2.34

Abbi Burnett, SJ-O 49 2.33

Claire Retherford, GCMS 16 2.29

Lynsey McCord, B-H 41 2.28

Allison Benschneider, Heritage 61 2.26

Grace Burnside, Tri-County 27 2.25

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 47 2.24

Riley Kinney, Westville 47 2.24

Sarah Porter, A-P 47 2.24

Jaylen Dillow, Bement 40 2.22

Katelyn Young, Oakwood 33 2.20

Maddie Buhr, A-P 46 2.19

Hannah Cunningham, D-W 52 2.17

Josie Grammer, Blue Ridge 56 2.07

Taylor Powell, ALAH 29 2.07

Cass Wallace, Blue Ridge 56 2.07

Emily Clinton, GCMS 2 2.00

Taylor Dueringer, GCMS 2 2.00

Angela Sieberns, A-P 42 2.00



BLOCKS

(Minimum 1.00 average)

Player, School Blocks Avg.

Raeanne Allen, D-W 43 1.79

Paiton Frerichs, Oakwood 26 1.73

Danielle Duncan, B-H 33 1.57

Katelyn Young, Oakwood 22 1.47

Lillian Messmore, AOC 30 1.36

Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central 40 1.25

Alyssa Bell, B-H 28 1.22

Emily Meidel, B-H 24 1.20

Angela Sieberns, A-P 25 1.19

Katie Kaiser, Unity 33 1.10

Riley Kinney, Westville 23 1.10

Sarah Porter, A-P 23 1.10

Jyana Anderson, Urbana 19 1.00

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 26 1.00



DIGS

(Minimum 3.00 average)

Player, School Digs Avg.

Holley Hambleton, A-P 155 7.38

Katelyn Stokes, Heritage 169 6.26

Madi Gayheart, A-P 118 5.62

Hannah Brackenhoff, Blue R. 145 5.37

Madeline Fitzgerald, Heritage 133 4.93

Madison Brown, Westville 101 4.81

Destiny Fitzsimmons, A-P 101 4.81

Jannah Mullen, SJ-O 101 4.59

Jaylen Dillow, Bement 77 4.28

Hayley Hambleton, A-P 88 4.19

Maddi Qualls, LeRoy 50 4.17

Jessalyn Davis, GCMS 29 4.14

Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement 72 4.00

Hannah Klover, A-O 8 4.00

Krista Smith, Westville 81 3.86

Lizzie Sproat, M-S 134 3.83

Kylie Michael, SJ-O 75 3.75

Lauren Wendling, Unity 96 3.43

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 75 3.41

Grace Beach, M-S 119 3.40

Julia Robertson, Tri-County 39 3.25

Jasmine Shock, Cissna Park 70 3.18

Haley Reynolds, D-W 76 3.17

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 82 3.15

Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo 110 3.14

Emily Duis, Milford 72 3.13

Cassie Parker, Westville 65 3.10

Taylor Dueringer, GCMS 3 3.00

Riley Kinney, Westville 63 3.00



ACES

(Minimum 0.75 average)

Player, School Aces Avg.

Mattie Bumpus, Danville FB 23 2.30

Macy Slider, Danville FB 16 1.60

Abi Duzan, ALAH 4 1.33

Haley Reynolds, D-W 32 1.33

Madison Brown, ALAH 18 1.29

Kaitlyn Marsh, D-W 28 1.17

Madi Gayheart, A-P 24 1.14

Taylor Stal, G-RF 28 1.12

Emily Clinton, GCMS 1 1.00

Kaiya Clodfelder, Tuscola 14 1.00

Taylor Dueringer, GCMS 1 1.00

Celeste Johnson, GCMS 1 1.00

Madison Levitt, D-W 24 1.00

Mallory Drake, Watseka 25 0.96

Harlie Duncan, Unity 18 0.95

Ashley Snook, Danville FB 9 0.90

Taylor Powell, ALAH 13 0.93

Tatum Auth, Bement 16 0.89

Kelsey Vaughn, PBL 16 0.89

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 23 0.88

Kelsey Blackford, Oakwood 13 0.87

Mikayla Kirkland, A-O 18 0.86

Payton Risinger, LeRoy 6 0.86

Kalista Klann, PBL 15 0.83

Maddi Qualls, LeRoy 10 0.83

Lindsey Windler, PBL 15 0.83

Angela Sieberns, A-P 17 0.81

Allison Mann, Oakwood 12 0.80

Lauren Sprague, Danville FB 8 0.80



ASSISTS

(Minimum 3.00 average)

Player, School Assists Avg.

Chloe Melvin, D-W 238 9.92

Anna Jennings, Cissna Park 215 9.77

Sophia Turner, Tri-County 98 8.17

Madison Brown, ALAH 56 8.00

Andrea Coursey, SJ-O 168 8.00

Abby Maxwell, Unity 237 7.90

Jessica Gilbert, Blue Ridge 204 7.56

Lindsey Stokes, Heritage 204 7.56

Kalista Klann, PBL 132 7.33

Haley Williamson, A-O 139 7.32

Macy Slider, Danville FB 72 7.20

Emily Bunting, Watseka 185 7.12

Taylor Dueringer, GCMS 7 7.00

Hallie Sammer, LeRoy 83 6.92

Kaitlyn Northrup, M-S 236 6.74

Brittany Anglin, Ch. Central 198 6.19

Cassie Parker, Westville 129 6.14

Madi Gayheart, A-P 127 6.05

Lacey Steinbaugh, G-RF 167 5.96

Sierra Fanning, Milford 135 5.87

Abby Mast, AOC 127 5.77

Jacey Goin, GCMS 34 5.67

Josalyn Martinez, Judah 117 5.57

Sydney Eichelberger, Fisher 104 5.20

Taylor Cherry, Cerro Gordo 175 5.00

Tatum Auth, Bement 82 4.56

McKenzie Doan, Oakwood 57 3.80

Kelsey Blackford, Oakwood 52 3.47

Kaylyn Johnston, Urbana 82 3.42

Isabelle Shelmadine, Tuscola 48 3.42

Grace Harris, B-H 73 3.17

Caylen Moyer, Tuscola 42 3.00

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to either email weekly statistics to tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by Monday at noon. Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not supply information.