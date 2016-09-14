Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area prep volleyball leaders
Wed, 09/14/2016 - 7:00am | Troy Gentle

KILLS
(Minimum 2.00 average)
Player, School    Kills    Avg.
Emily Duis, Milford    125    5.43
Kylie Michael, SJ-O    90    4.50
Raeanne Allen, D-W    106    4.42
Gabby Wessels, Cissna Park    87    3.95
Alicia Claunch, LeRoy    47    3.92
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    100    3.85
Ali Smith, Tri-County    45    3.75
Grace Beach, M-S    131    3.74
Ashley Snook, Danville FB    35    3.50
Gracyn Allen, Heritage    62    3.26
Mattie Bumpus, Danville FB    32    3.20
Hannah Slemp, A-O    67    3.19
Lillian Messmore, AOC    69    3.14
Madyson Eller, A-O    64    3.05
Maddy Hopkins, Blue Ridge    78    3.00
Cassandra Goodwin, G-RF    81    2.89
Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo    100    2.86
Maddie Allen, Tuscola    39    2.79
Megan Foster, Unity    81    2.79
Hannah Glanzer, Unity    80    2.76
Brenna Durst, Oakwood    27    2.70
Kaitlyn Marsh, D-W    64    2.67
Ariana Gentzler, PBL    37    2.64
Sabrina Martinez, B-H    13    2.60
Sydney Walker, Cerro Gordo    89    2.54
Savannah Matthews, M-S    87    2.49
Kelsey Vaughn, PBL    43    2.39
Sloan Boyce, Cissna Park    50    2.38
Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central    75    2.34
Abbi Burnett, SJ-O    49    2.33
Claire Retherford, GCMS    16    2.29
Lynsey McCord, B-H    41    2.28
Allison Benschneider, Heritage    61    2.26
Grace Burnside, Tri-County    27    2.25
Parker Francisco, SJ-O    47    2.24
Riley Kinney, Westville    47    2.24
Sarah Porter, A-P    47    2.24
Jaylen Dillow, Bement    40    2.22
Katelyn Young, Oakwood    33    2.20
Maddie Buhr, A-P    46    2.19
Hannah Cunningham, D-W    52    2.17
Josie Grammer, Blue Ridge    56    2.07
Taylor Powell, ALAH    29    2.07
Cass Wallace, Blue Ridge    56    2.07
Emily Clinton, GCMS    2    2.00
Taylor Dueringer, GCMS    2    2.00
Angela Sieberns, A-P    42    2.00

BLOCKS
(Minimum 1.00 average)
Player, School    Blocks    Avg.
Raeanne Allen, D-W    43    1.79
Paiton Frerichs, Oakwood    26    1.73
Danielle Duncan, B-H    33    1.57
Katelyn Young, Oakwood    22    1.47
Lillian Messmore, AOC    30    1.36
Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central    40    1.25
Alyssa Bell, B-H    28    1.22
Emily Meidel, B-H    24    1.20
Angela Sieberns, A-P    25    1.19
Katie Kaiser, Unity    33    1.10
Riley Kinney, Westville    23    1.10
Sarah Porter, A-P    23    1.10
Jyana Anderson, Urbana    19    1.00
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    26    1.00

DIGS
(Minimum 3.00 average)
Player, School    Digs    Avg.
Holley Hambleton, A-P    155    7.38
Katelyn Stokes, Heritage    169    6.26
Madi Gayheart, A-P    118    5.62
Hannah Brackenhoff, Blue R.    145    5.37
Madeline Fitzgerald, Heritage    133    4.93
Madison Brown, Westville    101    4.81
Destiny Fitzsimmons, A-P    101    4.81
Jannah Mullen, SJ-O    101    4.59
Jaylen Dillow, Bement    77    4.28
Hayley Hambleton, A-P    88    4.19
Maddi Qualls, LeRoy    50    4.17
Jessalyn Davis, GCMS    29    4.14
Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement    72    4.00
Hannah Klover, A-O    8    4.00
Krista Smith, Westville    81    3.86
Lizzie Sproat, M-S    134    3.83
Kylie Michael, SJ-O    75    3.75
Lauren Wendling, Unity    96    3.43
Parker Francisco, SJ-O    75    3.41
Grace Beach, M-S    119    3.40
Julia Robertson, Tri-County    39    3.25
Jasmine Shock, Cissna Park    70    3.18
Haley Reynolds, D-W    76    3.17
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    82    3.15
Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo    110    3.14
Emily Duis, Milford    72    3.13
Cassie Parker, Westville    65    3.10
Taylor Dueringer, GCMS    3    3.00
Riley Kinney, Westville    63    3.00

ACES
(Minimum 0.75 average)
Player, School    Aces    Avg.
Mattie Bumpus, Danville FB    23    2.30
Macy Slider, Danville FB    16    1.60
Abi Duzan, ALAH    4    1.33
Haley Reynolds, D-W    32    1.33
Madison Brown, ALAH    18    1.29
Kaitlyn Marsh, D-W    28    1.17
Madi Gayheart, A-P    24    1.14
Taylor Stal, G-RF    28    1.12
Emily Clinton, GCMS    1    1.00
Kaiya Clodfelder, Tuscola    14    1.00
Taylor Dueringer, GCMS    1    1.00
Celeste Johnson, GCMS    1    1.00
Madison Levitt, D-W    24    1.00
Mallory Drake, Watseka    25    0.96
Harlie Duncan, Unity    18    0.95
Ashley Snook, Danville FB    9    0.90
Taylor Powell, ALAH    13    0.93
Tatum Auth, Bement    16    0.89
Kelsey Vaughn, PBL    16    0.89
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    23    0.88
Kelsey Blackford, Oakwood    13    0.87
Mikayla Kirkland, A-O    18    0.86
Payton Risinger, LeRoy    6    0.86
Kalista Klann, PBL    15    0.83
Maddi Qualls, LeRoy    10    0.83
Lindsey Windler, PBL    15    0.83
Angela Sieberns, A-P    17    0.81
Allison Mann, Oakwood    12    0.80
Lauren Sprague, Danville FB    8    0.80

ASSISTS
(Minimum 3.00 average)
Player, School    Assists    Avg.
Chloe Melvin, D-W    238    9.92
Anna Jennings, Cissna Park    215    9.77
Sophia Turner, Tri-County    98    8.17
Madison Brown, ALAH    56    8.00
Andrea Coursey, SJ-O    168    8.00
Abby Maxwell, Unity    237    7.90
Jessica Gilbert, Blue Ridge    204    7.56
Lindsey Stokes, Heritage    204    7.56
Kalista Klann, PBL    132    7.33
Haley Williamson, A-O    139    7.32
Macy Slider, Danville FB    72    7.20
Emily Bunting, Watseka    185    7.12
Taylor Dueringer, GCMS    7    7.00
Hallie Sammer, LeRoy    83    6.92
Kaitlyn Northrup, M-S    236    6.74
Brittany Anglin, Ch. Central    198    6.19
Cassie Parker, Westville    129    6.14
Madi Gayheart, A-P    127    6.05
Lacey Steinbaugh, G-RF    167    5.96
Sierra Fanning, Milford    135    5.87
Abby Mast, AOC    127    5.77
Jacey Goin, GCMS    34    5.67
Josalyn Martinez, Judah    117    5.57
Sydney Eichelberger, Fisher    104    5.20
Taylor Cherry, Cerro Gordo    175    5.00
Tatum Auth, Bement    82    4.56
McKenzie Doan, Oakwood    57    3.80
Kelsey Blackford, Oakwood    52    3.47
Kaylyn Johnston, Urbana    82    3.42
Isabelle Shelmadine, Tuscola    48    3.42
Grace Harris, B-H    73    3.17
Caylen Moyer, Tuscola    42    3.00
NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to either email weekly statistics to tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by Monday at noon. Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not supply information.

