Area prep statistics: Volleyball (Sept. 21)

KILLS

(Minimum 2.00 average)

Player, School Kills Avg.

Emily Duis, Milford 207 5.45

Kylie Michael, SJ-O 100 4.55

Raeanne Allen, D-W 146 4.17

Gabby Wessels, Cissna Park 108 4.15

Alicia Claunch, LeRoy 57 4.07

Ali Smith, Tri-County 111 3.96

Ashley Snook, Danville FB 61 3.81

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 146 3.74

Grace Beach, M-S 131 3.74

Morgan Hobgood, Arcola 80 3.64

Mattie Bumpus, Danville FB 57 3.56

Gracyn Allen, Heritage 62 3.26

Lillian Messmore, AOC 77 3.21

Maddie Allen, Tuscola 54 3.00

Maddy Hopkins, Blue Ridge 114 3.00

Hannah Slemp, A-O 108 3.00

Hannah Glanzer, Unity 107 2.89

Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo 106 2.86

Brenna Durst, Oakwood 74 2.85

Cassandra Goodwin, G-RF 91 2.76

Madyson Eller, A-O 99 2.75

Megan Foster, Unity 100 2.70

Sloan Boyce, Cissna Park 66 2.64

Grace Burnside, Tri-County 74 2.64

Lynsey McCord, B-H 52 2.60

Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement 67 2.58

Kaitlyn Marsh, D-W 88 2.51

Savannah Matthews, M-S 87 2.49

Katelyn Riffle, PBL 92 2.48

Sydney Walker, Cerro Gordo 90 2.43

Jaylen Dillow, Bement 62 2.38

Riley Kinney, Westville 61 2.35

Sarah Porter, A-P 87 2.29

Kelsey Vaughn, PBL 94 2.29

Allison Benschneider, Heritage 61 2.26

Ariana Gentzler, PBL 79 2.25

Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central 107 2.23

Katelyn Young, Oakwood 69 2.23

Abbi Burnett, SJ-O 53 2.21

Maddie Buhr, A-P 46 2.19

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 51 2.13

Josie Grammer, Blue Ridge 38 2.13

Taylor Powell, ALAH 34 2.13

Kate LeGrande, Ch. Central 21 2.10

Hannah Cunningham, D-W 73 2.09

Rachel Hurt, Ch. Central 96 2.00

Cassidy Wallace, Blue Ridge 78 2.00

BLOCKS

(Minimum 1.00 average)

Player, School BLK Avg.

Raeanne Allen, D-W 63 1.80

Danielle Duncan, B-H 41 1.64

Lillian Messmore, AOC 35 1.46

Angela Sieberns, A-P 53 1.39

Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central 61 1.27

Katelyn Young, Oakwood 37 1.19

Emily Meidel, B-H 28 1.17

Alyssa Bell, B-H 31 1.15

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 43 1.10

Paiton Frerichs, Oakwood 34 1.10

Maddie Buhr, A-P 39 1.03

Katie Kaiser, Unity 36 1.00

Riley Kinney, Westville 26 1.00

DIGS

(Minimum 3.00 average)

Player, School Digs Avg.

Holley Hambleton, A-P 248 6.53

Katelyn Stokes, Heritage 169 6.26

Korey Blacher, Tri-County 54 5.40

Madi Gayheart, A-P 204 5.37

Hannah Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge 207 5.31

Madison Brown, Westville 133 5.12

Madeline Fitzgerald, Heritage 133 4.93

Maddi Qualls, LeRoy 66 4.71

Jannah Mullen, SJ-O 111 4.63

Hayley Hambleton, A-P 174 4.58

Krista Smith, Westville 112 4.31

Destiny Fitzsimmons, A-P 161 4.24

LIzzie Sproat, M-S 134 3.83

Kylie Michael, SJ-O 81 3.68

Jaylen Dillow, Bement 93 3.58

Emily Duis, Milford 131 3.45

Lauren Wendling, Unity 96 3.43

Grace Beach, M-S 119 3.40

Kelly Jones, Ridgeview 112 3.39

Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement 88 3.38

Cassie Parker, Westville 88 3.38

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 131 3.36

Madison Schultz, A-O 111 3.17

Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo 117 3.16

Jasmine Shock, Cissna Park 82 3.15

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 75 3.13

Maranda Day, Ch. Central 150 3.12

Julia Robertson, Tri-County 62 3.10

Kimberly Davis, ALAH 42 3.00

ACES

(Minimum 0.75 average)

Player, School Aces Avg.

Mattie Bumpus, Danvile FB 28 1.75

Haley Reynolds, D-W 53 1.51

Kaitlyn Marsh, D-W 50 1.43

Macy Slider, Danville FB 22 1.38

Abi Duzan, ALAH 4 1.33

Madison Brown, ALAH 21 1.31

Taylor Bennett, Tri-County 10 1.00

Madi Gayheart, A-P 38 1.00

Taylor Stal, G-RF 30 1.00

Kasie Anderson, G-RF 32 0.97

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 36 0.92

Tatum Auth, Bement 23 0.88

Ashley Snook, Danville FB 14 0.88

Hannah Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge 34 0.87

Kalista Klann, PBL 15 0.83

Lindsey Windler, PBL 15 0.83

Mallory Drake, Watseka 32 0.82

Harlie Duncan, Unity 22 0.81

Taylor Powell, ALAH 13 0.81

Angela Sieberns, A-P 17 0.81

Sidney Edwards, Tri-County 10 0.80

Drue McMasters, G-RF 4 0.80

Maddi Qualls, LeRoy 11 0.79

Clodfelder, Tuscola 14 0.78

ASSISTS

(Minimum 3.00 average)

Player, School Asst Avg.

Anna Jennings, Cissna Park 259 9.96

Chloe Melvin, D-W 328 9.37

Macy Slider, Danville FB 136 8.50

Andrea Coursey, SJ-O 190 8.26

Sophia Turner, Tri-County 218 7.79

Abby Maxwell, Unity 295 7.76

Lindsey Stokes, Heritage 204 7.56

Jessica Gilbert, Blue Ridge 290 7.44

Hallie Sammer, LeRoy 104 7.43

Emily Bunting, Watseka 285 7.31

Kalista Klann, PBL 300 7.30

Megan Lindenmeyer, Arcola 108 7.20

Haley Williamson, A-O 252 7.00

Madison Brown, ALAH 110 6.88

Kaitlyn Northrup, M-S 236 6.74

Brittany Anglin, Ch. Central 290 6.59

Cassie Parker, Westville 166 6.38

Lacey Steinbaugh, G-RF 200 6.06

Abby Mast, AOC 139 5.97

Josalyn Martinez, Judah 158 5.64

Sierra Fanning, Milford 202 5.61

Madi Gayheart, A-P 202 5.32

Sydney Eichelberger, Fisher 129 4.96

Taylor Cherry, Cerro Gordo 182 4.92

Tatum Auth, Bement 119 4.58

Kaylyn Johnston, Urbana 97 3.46

Caylen Moyer, Tuscola 62 3.44

Isabelle Shelmadine, Tuscola 60 3.33

Grace Harris, B-H 82 3.04

Kelsey Blackford, Oakwood 93 3.00

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to either email weekly statistics to tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to (217) 373-7401 by Monday at noon. Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not supply information.