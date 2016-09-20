Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area prep statistics: Volleyball (Sept. 21)
Area prep statistics: Volleyball (Sept. 21)

Tue, 09/20/2016 - 8:12pm | Troy Gentle

KILLS
(Minimum 2.00 average)
Player, School    Kills    Avg.
Emily Duis, Milford    207    5.45
Kylie Michael, SJ-O    100    4.55
Raeanne Allen, D-W    146    4.17
Gabby Wessels, Cissna Park    108    4.15
Alicia Claunch, LeRoy    57    4.07
Ali Smith, Tri-County    111    3.96
Ashley Snook, Danville FB    61    3.81
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    146    3.74
Grace Beach, M-S    131    3.74
Morgan Hobgood, Arcola    80    3.64
Mattie Bumpus, Danville FB    57    3.56
Gracyn Allen, Heritage    62    3.26
Lillian Messmore, AOC    77    3.21
Maddie Allen, Tuscola    54    3.00
Maddy Hopkins, Blue Ridge    114    3.00
Hannah Slemp, A-O    108    3.00
Hannah Glanzer, Unity    107    2.89
Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo    106    2.86
Brenna Durst, Oakwood    74    2.85
Cassandra Goodwin, G-RF    91    2.76
Madyson Eller, A-O    99    2.75
Megan Foster, Unity    100    2.70
Sloan Boyce, Cissna Park    66    2.64
Grace Burnside, Tri-County    74    2.64
Lynsey McCord, B-H    52    2.60
Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement    67    2.58
Kaitlyn Marsh, D-W    88    2.51
Savannah Matthews, M-S    87    2.49
Katelyn Riffle, PBL    92    2.48
Sydney Walker, Cerro Gordo    90    2.43
Jaylen Dillow, Bement    62    2.38
Riley Kinney, Westville    61    2.35
Sarah Porter, A-P    87    2.29
Kelsey Vaughn, PBL    94    2.29
Allison Benschneider, Heritage    61    2.26
Ariana Gentzler, PBL    79    2.25
Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central    107    2.23
Katelyn Young, Oakwood    69    2.23
Abbi Burnett, SJ-O    53    2.21
Maddie Buhr, A-P    46    2.19
Parker Francisco, SJ-O    51    2.13
Josie Grammer, Blue Ridge    38    2.13
Taylor Powell, ALAH    34    2.13
Kate LeGrande, Ch. Central    21    2.10
Hannah Cunningham, D-W    73    2.09
Rachel Hurt, Ch. Central    96    2.00
Cassidy Wallace, Blue Ridge    78    2.00

BLOCKS
(Minimum 1.00 average)
Player, School    BLK    Avg.
Raeanne Allen, D-W    63    1.80
Danielle Duncan, B-H    41    1.64
Lillian Messmore, AOC    35    1.46
Angela Sieberns, A-P    53    1.39
Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central    61    1.27
Katelyn Young, Oakwood    37    1.19
Emily Meidel, B-H    28    1.17
Alyssa Bell, B-H    31    1.15
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    43    1.10
Paiton Frerichs, Oakwood    34    1.10
Maddie Buhr, A-P    39    1.03
Katie Kaiser, Unity    36    1.00
Riley Kinney, Westville    26    1.00

DIGS
(Minimum 3.00 average)
Player, School    Digs    Avg.
Holley Hambleton, A-P    248    6.53
Katelyn Stokes, Heritage    169    6.26
Korey Blacher, Tri-County    54    5.40
Madi Gayheart, A-P    204    5.37
Hannah Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge    207    5.31
Madison Brown, Westville    133    5.12
Madeline Fitzgerald, Heritage    133    4.93
Maddi Qualls, LeRoy    66    4.71
Jannah Mullen, SJ-O    111    4.63
Hayley Hambleton, A-P    174    4.58
Krista Smith, Westville    112    4.31
Destiny Fitzsimmons, A-P    161    4.24
LIzzie Sproat, M-S    134    3.83
Kylie Michael, SJ-O    81    3.68
Jaylen Dillow, Bement    93    3.58
Emily Duis, Milford    131    3.45
Lauren Wendling, Unity    96    3.43
Grace Beach, M-S    119    3.40
Kelly Jones, Ridgeview    112    3.39
Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement    88    3.38
Cassie Parker, Westville    88    3.38
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    131    3.36
Madison Schultz, A-O    111    3.17
Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo    117    3.16
Jasmine Shock, Cissna Park    82    3.15
Parker Francisco, SJ-O    75    3.13
Maranda Day, Ch. Central    150    3.12
Julia Robertson, Tri-County    62    3.10
Kimberly Davis, ALAH    42    3.00

ACES
(Minimum 0.75 average)
Player, School    Aces    Avg.
Mattie Bumpus, Danvile FB    28    1.75
Haley Reynolds, D-W    53    1.51
Kaitlyn Marsh, D-W    50    1.43
Macy Slider, Danville FB    22    1.38
Abi Duzan, ALAH    4    1.33
Madison Brown, ALAH    21    1.31
Taylor Bennett, Tri-County    10    1.00
Madi Gayheart, A-P    38    1.00
Taylor Stal, G-RF    30    1.00
Kasie Anderson, G-RF    32    0.97
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    36    0.92
Tatum Auth, Bement    23    0.88
Ashley Snook, Danville FB    14    0.88
Hannah Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge    34    0.87
Kalista Klann, PBL    15    0.83
Lindsey Windler, PBL    15    0.83
Mallory Drake, Watseka    32    0.82
Harlie Duncan, Unity    22    0.81
Taylor Powell, ALAH    13    0.81
Angela Sieberns, A-P    17    0.81
Sidney Edwards, Tri-County    10    0.80
Drue McMasters, G-RF    4    0.80
Maddi Qualls, LeRoy    11    0.79
Clodfelder, Tuscola    14    0.78

ASSISTS
(Minimum 3.00 average)
Player, School    Asst    Avg.
Anna Jennings, Cissna Park    259    9.96
Chloe Melvin, D-W    328    9.37
Macy Slider, Danville FB    136    8.50
Andrea Coursey, SJ-O    190    8.26
Sophia Turner, Tri-County    218    7.79
Abby Maxwell, Unity    295    7.76
Lindsey Stokes, Heritage    204    7.56
Jessica Gilbert, Blue Ridge    290    7.44
Hallie Sammer, LeRoy    104    7.43
Emily Bunting, Watseka    285    7.31
Kalista Klann, PBL    300    7.30
Megan Lindenmeyer, Arcola    108    7.20
Haley Williamson, A-O    252    7.00
Madison Brown, ALAH    110    6.88
Kaitlyn Northrup, M-S    236    6.74
Brittany Anglin, Ch. Central    290    6.59
Cassie Parker, Westville    166    6.38
Lacey Steinbaugh, G-RF    200    6.06
Abby Mast, AOC    139    5.97
Josalyn Martinez, Judah    158    5.64
Sierra Fanning, Milford    202    5.61
Madi Gayheart, A-P    202    5.32
Sydney Eichelberger, Fisher    129    4.96
Taylor Cherry, Cerro Gordo    182    4.92
Tatum Auth, Bement    119    4.58
Kaylyn Johnston, Urbana    97    3.46
Caylen Moyer, Tuscola    62    3.44
Isabelle Shelmadine, Tuscola    60    3.33
Grace Harris, B-H    82    3.04
Kelsey Blackford, Oakwood    93    3.00

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to either email weekly statistics to tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to (217) 373-7401 by Monday at noon. Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not supply information.

