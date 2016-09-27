Area prep volleyball leaders (Week of Sept. 26)

KILLS

(Minimum 2.00 average)

Player, School Kills Avg.

Emily Duis, Milford 235 5.22

Kylie Michael, SJ-O 100 4.55

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 216 4.08

Alicia Claunch, LeRoy 89 4.05

Gabby Wessels, Cissna Park 170 3.95

Ashley Snook, Danville FB 76 3.80

Grace Beach, M-S 131 3.74

Morgan Hobgood, Arcola 80 3.64

Mattie Bumpus, Danville FB 69 3.45

Maddie Allen, Tuscola 86 3.44

Ali Smith, Tri-County 139 3.39

Lillian Messmore, AOC 188 3.30

Gracyn Allen, Heritage 125 3.21

Raeanne Allen, D-W 175 3.18

Mica Allison, STM 102 3.09

Maddy Hopkins, Blue Ridge 135 3.00

Hannah Glanzer, Unity 122 2.98

Hannah Slemp, A-O 121 2.95

Madyson Eller, A-O 116 2.83

Lynsey McCord, B-H 70 2.80

Brenna Durst, Oakwood 95 2.79

Cassandra Goodwin, G-RF 13 2.71

Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo 117 2.66

Grace Burnside, Tri-County 108 2.63

Sydney Walker, Cerro Gordo 113 2.57

Megan Foster, Unity 105 2.56

Allie Trame, STM 83 2.52

Savannah Matthews, M-S 87 2.49

Katelyn Riffle, PBL 92 2.48

Sabrina Martinez, B-H 79 2.47

Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement 69 2.46

Jaylen Dillow, Bement 68 2.43

Kate LeGrande, Ch. Central 31 2.38

Sloan Boyce, Cissna Park 99 2.36

Riley Kinney, Westville 75 2.34

Kelsey Vaughn, PBL 94 2.29

Sarah Porter, A-P 95 2.26

Ariana Gentzler, PBL 79 2.25

Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central 116 2.23

Callie Bruce, Urbana Uni 31 2.21

Abbi Burnett, SJ-O 53 2.21

Katelyn Young, Oakwood 86 2.21

Madison Bauer, Watseka 115 2.17

Abby Foreman, ALAH 63 2.17

Taylor Powell, ALAH 63 2.17

Liz Shipman, ALAH 62 2.14

Allison Benschneider, Heritage 100 2.13

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 51 2.13

Maya Greer, Urbana Uni 25 2.08

Josie Grammer, Blue Ridge 94 2.04

Rachel Hurt, Ch. Central 102 2.00



BLOCKS

(Minimum 1.00 average)

Player, School Blk Avg.

Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement 61 2.18

Danielle Duncan, B-H 54 1.80

Cassie Hicks, Bement 46 1.64

Angela Sieberns, A-P 58 1.38

Raeanne Allen, D-W 70 1.27

Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central 66 1.27

Emily Meidel, B-H 34 1.17

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 57 1.08

Lillian Messmore, AOC 59 1.04

Alyssa Bell, B-H 32 1.03

Paiton Frerichs, Oakwood 40 1.03

Katelyn Young, Oakwood 40 1.03

Maddie Buhr, A-P 43 1.02



DIGS

(Minimum 3.00 average)

Player, School Digs Avg.

Holley Hambleton, A-P 272 6.48

Hannah Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge 257 5.59

Katelyn Stokes, Heritage 261 5.55

Maddi Qualls, LeRoy 121 5.50

Madi Gayheart, A-P 224 5.33

Jannah Mullen, SJ-O 111 4.63

Hayley Hambleton, A-P 192 4.57

Madison Brown, Westville 143 4.47

Korey Balch, Tri-County 101 4.39

Destiny Fitzsimmons, A-P 183 4.36

Madeline Fitzgerald, Heritage 202 4.30

Krista Smith, Westville 133 4.16

Lizzie Sproat, M-S 134 3.83

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 202 3.81

Natalie Bates, Tuscola 93 3.72

Kylie Michael, SJ-O 81 3.68

Kimberly Davis, ALAH 97 3.59

Jaylen Dillow, Bement 99 3.54

Cassie Parker, Westville 111 3.47

Madison Schultz, A-O 137 3.43

Grace Beach, M-S 119 3.40

Emily Duis, Milford 153 3.40

Kelly Jones, Ridgeview 112 3.39

Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement 94 3.36

Lauren Wendling, Unity 126 3.15

Maranda Day, Ch. Central 160 3.14

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 75 3.13

Alicia Clauch, LeRoy 68 3.09

Riley Kinney, Westville 98 3.06

Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo 134 3.05

ACES

(Minimum 0.75 average)

Player, School Aces Avg.

Mattie Bumpus, Danville FB 46 2.30

Natalie Glennon, Bement 21 2.10

Macy Slider, Danville FB 34 1.70

Haley Reynolds, D-W 65 1.18

Kaitlyn Marsh, D-W 64 1.16

Taylor Stal, G-RF 38 1.09

Kasie Anderson, G-RF 40 1.05

Madison Brown, ALAH 29 1.00

Ashley Snook, Danville FB 20 1.00

Madi Gayheart, A-P 40 0.95

Hannah Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge 42 0.91

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 44 0.83

Kalista Klann, PBL 15 0.83

Lindsey Windler, PBL 15 0.83

Tatum Auth, Bement 23 0.82

Abi Duzan, ALAH 4 0.80

Jessica Valete, Urbana Uni 3 0.75

ASSISTS

(Minimum 3.00 average)

Player, School Assists Avg.

Anna Jennings, Cissna Park 418 9.72

Macy Slider, Danville FB 168 8.40

Andrea Coursey, SJ-O 190 8.26

Emily Bunting, Watseka 421 7.94

Hallie Sammer, LeRoy 173 7.86

Sophia Turner, Tri-County 218 7.79

Lindsey Stokes, Heritage 361 7.68

Abby Maxwell, Unity 322 7.67

Jessica Gilbert, Blue Ridge 349 7.59

Madison Brown, ALAH 213 7.34

Kalista Klann, PBL 300 7.30

Megan Lindenmeyer, Arcola 108 7.20

Haley Williamson, A-O 289 7.05

Chloe Melvin, D-W 382 6.95

Kaitlyn Northrup, M-S 236 6.74

Brittany Anglin, Ch. Central 303 6.73

Abby Mast, AOC 353 6.19

Lacey Steinbaugh, G-RF 235 6.18

Cassie Parker, Westville 197 6.16

Josalyn Martinez, Judah 176 5.68

Sierra Fanning, Milford 233 5.42

Madi Gayheart, A-P 218 5.19

Taylor Cherry, Cerro Gordo 226 5.14

Sydney Eichelberger, Fisher 129 4.96

Mica Allison, STM 158 4.79

Tatum Auth, Bement 124 4.43

Kelsey Blackford, Oakwood 156 4.00

Grace Harris, B-H 119 3.72

Hayes Murray, STM 119 3.72

Caylen Moyer, Tuscola 91 3.64

Isabelle Shelmadine, Tuscola 90 3.60

Kaylyn Johnston, Urbana 112 3.50

Julia Robertson, Tri-County 104 3.15

McKenzie Doan, Oakwood 119 3.05

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to either email weekly statistics to tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by Monday at noon. Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not supply information.