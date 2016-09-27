Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area prep volleyball leaders (Week of Sept. 26)
Tue, 09/27/2016 - 11:45pm | Troy Gentle

KILLS
(Minimum 2.00 average)
Player, School    Kills    Avg.
Emily Duis, Milford    235    5.22
Kylie Michael, SJ-O    100    4.55
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    216    4.08
Alicia Claunch, LeRoy    89    4.05
Gabby Wessels, Cissna Park    170    3.95
Ashley Snook, Danville FB    76    3.80
Grace Beach, M-S    131    3.74
Morgan Hobgood, Arcola    80    3.64
Mattie Bumpus, Danville FB    69    3.45
Maddie Allen, Tuscola    86    3.44
Ali Smith, Tri-County    139    3.39
Lillian Messmore, AOC    188    3.30
Gracyn Allen, Heritage    125    3.21
Raeanne Allen, D-W    175    3.18
Mica Allison, STM    102    3.09
Maddy Hopkins, Blue Ridge    135    3.00
Hannah Glanzer, Unity    122    2.98
Hannah Slemp, A-O    121    2.95
Madyson Eller, A-O    116    2.83
Lynsey McCord, B-H    70    2.80
Brenna Durst, Oakwood    95    2.79
Cassandra Goodwin, G-RF    13    2.71
Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo    117    2.66
Grace Burnside, Tri-County    108    2.63
Sydney Walker, Cerro Gordo    113    2.57
Megan Foster, Unity    105    2.56
Allie Trame, STM    83    2.52
Savannah Matthews, M-S    87    2.49
Katelyn Riffle, PBL    92    2.48
Sabrina Martinez, B-H    79    2.47
Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement    69    2.46
Jaylen Dillow, Bement    68    2.43
Kate LeGrande, Ch. Central    31    2.38
Sloan Boyce, Cissna Park    99    2.36
Riley Kinney, Westville    75    2.34
Kelsey Vaughn, PBL    94    2.29
Sarah Porter, A-P    95    2.26
Ariana Gentzler, PBL    79    2.25
Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central    116    2.23
Callie Bruce, Urbana Uni    31    2.21
Abbi Burnett, SJ-O    53    2.21
Katelyn Young, Oakwood    86    2.21
Madison Bauer, Watseka    115    2.17
Abby Foreman, ALAH    63    2.17
Taylor Powell, ALAH    63    2.17
Liz Shipman, ALAH    62    2.14
Allison Benschneider, Heritage    100    2.13
Parker Francisco, SJ-O    51    2.13
Maya Greer, Urbana Uni    25    2.08
Josie Grammer, Blue Ridge    94    2.04
Rachel Hurt, Ch. Central    102    2.00

BLOCKS
(Minimum 1.00 average)
Player, School    Blk    Avg.
Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement    61    2.18
Danielle Duncan, B-H    54    1.80
Cassie Hicks, Bement    46    1.64
Angela Sieberns, A-P    58    1.38
Raeanne Allen, D-W    70    1.27
Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central    66    1.27
Emily Meidel, B-H    34    1.17
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    57    1.08
Lillian Messmore, AOC    59    1.04
Alyssa Bell, B-H    32    1.03
Paiton Frerichs, Oakwood    40    1.03
Katelyn Young, Oakwood    40    1.03
Maddie Buhr, A-P    43    1.02


DIGS
(Minimum 3.00 average)
Player, School    Digs    Avg.
Holley Hambleton, A-P    272    6.48
Hannah Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge    257    5.59
Katelyn Stokes, Heritage    261    5.55
Maddi Qualls, LeRoy    121    5.50
Madi Gayheart, A-P    224    5.33
Jannah Mullen, SJ-O    111    4.63
Hayley Hambleton, A-P    192    4.57
Madison Brown, Westville    143    4.47
Korey Balch, Tri-County    101    4.39
Destiny Fitzsimmons, A-P    183    4.36
Madeline Fitzgerald, Heritage    202    4.30
Krista Smith, Westville    133    4.16
Lizzie Sproat, M-S    134    3.83
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    202    3.81
Natalie Bates, Tuscola    93    3.72
Kylie Michael, SJ-O    81    3.68
Kimberly Davis, ALAH    97    3.59
Jaylen Dillow, Bement    99    3.54
Cassie Parker, Westville    111    3.47
Madison Schultz, A-O    137    3.43
Grace Beach, M-S    119    3.40
Emily Duis, Milford    153    3.40
Kelly Jones, Ridgeview    112    3.39
Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement    94    3.36
Lauren Wendling, Unity    126    3.15
Maranda Day, Ch. Central    160    3.14
Parker Francisco, SJ-O    75    3.13
Alicia Clauch, LeRoy    68    3.09
Riley Kinney, Westville    98    3.06
Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo    134    3.05

ACES
(Minimum 0.75 average)
Player, School    Aces    Avg.
Mattie Bumpus, Danville FB    46    2.30
Natalie Glennon, Bement    21    2.10
Macy Slider, Danville FB    34    1.70
Haley Reynolds, D-W    65    1.18
Kaitlyn Marsh, D-W    64    1.16
Taylor Stal, G-RF    38    1.09
Kasie Anderson, G-RF    40    1.05
Madison Brown, ALAH    29    1.00
Ashley Snook, Danville FB    20    1.00
Madi Gayheart, A-P    40    0.95
Hannah Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge    42    0.91
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    44    0.83
Kalista Klann, PBL    15    0.83
Lindsey Windler, PBL    15    0.83
Tatum Auth, Bement    23    0.82
Abi Duzan, ALAH    4    0.80
Jessica Valete, Urbana Uni    3    0.75

ASSISTS
(Minimum 3.00 average)
Player, School    Assists    Avg.
Anna Jennings, Cissna Park    418    9.72
Macy Slider, Danville FB    168    8.40
Andrea Coursey, SJ-O    190    8.26
Emily Bunting, Watseka    421    7.94
Hallie Sammer, LeRoy    173    7.86
Sophia Turner, Tri-County    218    7.79
Lindsey Stokes, Heritage    361    7.68
Abby Maxwell, Unity    322    7.67
Jessica Gilbert, Blue Ridge    349    7.59
Madison Brown, ALAH    213    7.34
Kalista Klann, PBL    300    7.30
Megan Lindenmeyer, Arcola    108    7.20
Haley Williamson, A-O    289    7.05
Chloe Melvin, D-W    382    6.95
Kaitlyn Northrup, M-S    236    6.74
Brittany Anglin, Ch. Central    303    6.73
Abby Mast, AOC    353    6.19
Lacey Steinbaugh, G-RF    235    6.18
Cassie Parker, Westville    197    6.16
Josalyn Martinez, Judah    176    5.68
Sierra Fanning, Milford    233    5.42
Madi Gayheart, A-P    218    5.19
Taylor Cherry, Cerro Gordo    226    5.14
Sydney Eichelberger, Fisher    129    4.96
Mica Allison, STM    158    4.79
Tatum Auth, Bement    124    4.43
Kelsey Blackford, Oakwood    156    4.00
Grace Harris, B-H    119    3.72
Hayes Murray, STM    119    3.72
Caylen Moyer, Tuscola    91    3.64
Isabelle Shelmadine, Tuscola    90    3.60
Kaylyn Johnston, Urbana    112    3.50
Julia Robertson, Tri-County    104    3.15
McKenzie Doan, Oakwood    119    3.05

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to either email weekly statistics to tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by Monday at noon. Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not supply information.

