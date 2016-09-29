Central volleyball tops rival, now on a roll

Image Gallery: HS Volleyball: Central vs. Centennial 2016 » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Central celebrates a point vs. Centennial in a prep volleyball match at Central in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — Growing up in Puerto Rico, Manny Rodriguez was obsessed with volleyball.

The first-year Champaign Central coach’s playing career ended after one season for University of Puerto Rico, but after he moved to Champaign to earn his master’s degree in chemistry at Illinois, he began his coaching career as an assistant at Parkland College, St. Joseph-Ogden and Primetime Volleyball Club.

And after he’s done with his day as a chemistry teacher at Parkland, his eyes are usually glued to a volleyball match.

“I follow almost every Big Ten team and some of the Pac-12,” Rodriguez said. “I had DirecTV, but I switched over to DISH Network because they had the Big 12, the SEC. You can’t give me enough volleyball channels.

“I tell my kids from school, I do science and chemistry, and that’s really geeky, but when I go home, I just want to watch people hit the ball.”

So when he took the coaching job with the Maroons, who beat crosstown-rival Centennial 25-20, 25-19 on Thursday, Rodriguez had a vast knowledge base to pull from for a first-time head coach.

“It’s like a collage of different things,” Rodriguez said. “At the beginning, (players) had different expectations. Every single place I coached, it was their system that I coached. Some of them would think, ‘This is what we’re doing,’ and I’d say, ‘No, this is what we’re doing.’ Based on what I’ve learned, this is what will work best for the people we have.”

In the Maroons, Rodriguez has nearly a fresh slate to work with.

Only two starters, senior Taya Westfield and junior Fess Hawkins, returned from last year’s squad.

The team is so young that Westfield didn’t have personal relationships with most of her teammates before the season.

“I knew of them from our program, but I didn’t know-them know them,” Westfield said. “It’s been interesting to get to know them. We’ve had ups and downs. For me personally, something that I’ve had to do is just be encouraging.”

That youth hasn’t stopped the Maroons from jelling. After winning five of its last eight matches, Central moved to .500 for just the second time this season.

“We’ve done a really good job of becoming a team collectively coming from so many different age groups,” said junior setter Brittany Anglin, who finished Thursday with 16 assists and nine digs. “We always get along really well.”

The Maroons led throughout the first set Thursday, and a five-point run to come back from a 3-0 deficit gave them the lead for good in the second. Sophomore Rachel Hurt led the way with seven kills, Westfield had six and sophomore Kate LeGrande had five kills and four aces.

For the Chargers, Sahirah Ellis led the way with five kills and three blocks, and Claire Cowser notched 16 digs. Centennial, which returned five starters and brought in a new coach of its own prior to this season, dropped its third straight after winning five in a row.

“We’re trying to get in a rhythm and get in sync and on the same page,” said Centennial coach Annie Luhrsen, who coached the junior-varsity team for the previous three years. “(The team this year has) a little bit of a different personality, but we’re trying to find our identity.”

For the Maroons, this season has been about developing a culture and a new system. And with a few weeks left before the postseason, Rodriguez is starting to see a young team grow together.

“The whole season has been up and down, not in terms of attitude, but in terms of playing,” Rodriguez said. “Everybody comes from different clubs, different backgrounds, and all different ages. It’s been about trying to figure out your role on the team and trying to get everybody on the same page and on the same speed. I think we’re somewhat getting there now. It looks like we are all playing the same speed.”