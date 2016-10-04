Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area prep volleyball leaders
Tue, 10/04/2016 - 10:12pm | Troy Gentle

KILLS
(Minimum 2.00 average)
Player, School    Kills    Avg.
Kylie Michael, SJ-O    144    5.33
Emily Duis, Milford    257    5.14
Alicia Claunch, LeRoy    108    4.15
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    240    4.14
Morgan Hobgood, Arcola    170    4.05
Gabby Wessels, Cissna Park    190    4.04
Ashley Snook, Danville FB    88    4.00
Maddie Allen, Tuscola    135    3.75
Grace Beach, M-S    131    3.74
Ali Smith, Tri-County    139    3.39
Mattie Bumpus, Danville FB    74    3.36
Mica Allison, STM    136    3.32
Gracyn Allen, Heritage    142    3.30
Raeanne Allen, D-W    188    3.30
Lillian Messmore, AOC    208    3.30
Lynsey McCord, B-H    91    3.14
Maddy Hopkins, Blue Ridge    152    3.10
Brenna Durst, Oakwood    113    3.05
Hannah Slemp, A-O    146    2.98
Madyson Eller, A-O    138    2.82
Abby Foreman, ALAH    103    2.71
Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo    117    2.66
Grace Burnside, Tri-County    108    2.63
Sydney Walker, Cerro Gordo    113    2.57
Hannah Glanzer, Unity    138    2.56
Sabrina Martinez, B-H    92    2.56
Allie Trame, STM    83    2.52
Jaylen Dillow, Bement    97    2.49
Savannah Matthews, M-S    87    2.49
Katelyn Riffle, PBL    92    2.48
Sarah Porter, A-P    135    2.45
Megan Foster, Unity    132    2.44
Kate LeGrande, Ch. Central    44    2.44
Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM    100    2.44
Riley Kinney, Westville    87    2.42
Cassandra Goodwin, G-RF    99    2.41
Sloan Boyce, Cissna Park    101    2.30
Kelsey Vaughn, PBL    94    2.29
Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement    89    2.28
Madison Bauer, Watseka    131    2.26
Ariana Gentzler, PBL    79    2.25
Sahirah Ellis, Centennial    92    2.24
Katelyn Young, Oakwood    94    2.24
Callie Bruce, Urbana Uni    31    2.21
Taylor Powell, ALAH    84    2.21
Allison Benschneider, Heritage    110    2.16
Parker Francisco, SJ-O    67    2.16
Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central    122    2.14
Liz Shipman, ALAH    67    2.09
Maya Greer, Urbana Uni    25    2.08
Harlie Duncan, Unity    91    2.07
Rachel Hurt, Ch. Central    116    2.07
Abbi Burnett, SJ-O    64    2.06
Brianna Hopper, STM    81    2.03
Josie Grammer, Blue Ridge    101    2.02

BLOCKS
(Minimum 1.00 average)
Player, School    Blocks    Avg.
Danielle Duncan, B-H    60    1.76
Angela Sieberns, A-P    75    1.36
Raeanne Allen, D-W    77    1.35
Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central    71    1.25
Emily Meidel, B-H    39    1.18
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    58    1.05
Katelyn Young, Oakwood    44    1.05
Alyssa Bell, B-H    36    1.03
Lillian Messmore, AOC    64    1.02
Paiton Frerichs, Oakwood    42    1.00

DIGS
(Minimum 3.00 average)
Player, School    Digs    Avg.
Holley Hambleton, A-P    356    6.47
Katelyn Stokes, Heritage    295    5.78
Hannah Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge    287    5.74
Maddi Qualls, LeRoy    149    5.73
Madi Gayheart, A-P    308    5.60
Jannah Mullen, SJ-O    156    5.03
Hayley Hambleton, A-P    276    5.02
Kylie Michael, SJ-O    128    4.74
Krista Smith, Westville    164    4.56
Madison Brown, Westville    143    4.47
Korey Blacher, Tri-County    156    4.33
Madeline Fitzgerald, Heritage    220    4.31
Natalie Bates, Tuscola    151    4.19
Destiny Fitzsimmons, A-P    229    4.16
Ixcell Vega, Arcola    158    3.95
Lizie Sproat, M-S    134    3.83
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    215    3.71
Jaylen Dillow, Bement    143    3.67
Kimberly Davis, ALAH    130    3.61
River Rosales, Ridgeview    148    3.61
Parker Francisco, SJ-O    111    3.58
Madison Schultz, A-O    171    3.56
Claire Cowser, Centennial    144    3.51
Cassie Parker, Westville    126    3.50
Grace Beach, M-S    119    3.40
Emily Duis, Milford    170    3.40
Riley Kinney, Westville    120    3.33
Maranda Day, Ch. Central    184    3.29
Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement    121    3.10
Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo    134    3.05
Alicia Clauch, LeRoy    79    3.04
Lauren Wendling, Unity    160    3.02

ACES
(Minimum 0.75 average)
Player, School    Aces    Avg.
Mattie Bumpus, Danvile FB    49    2.23
Natalie Glennon, Bement    21    2.10
Macy Slider, Danville FB    39    1.77
Haley Reynolds, D-W    65    1.14
Kaitlyn Marsh, D-W    64    1.12
Taylor Stal, G-RF    40    1.03
Madi Gayheart, A-P    56    1.02
Ashley Snook, Danville FB    22    1.00
Kasie Anderson, G-RF    39    0.93
Hannah Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge    44    0.88
Madison Brown, ALAH    33    0.87
Kalista Klann, PBL    15    0.83
Lindsey Windler, PBL    15    0.83
Tatum Auth, Bement    23    0.82
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    47    0.81
Kylie Michael, SJ-O    22    0.81
Jessica Valete, Urbana Uni    3    0.75

ASSISTS
(Minimum 3.00 average)
Player, School    Assists    Avg.
Anna Jennings, Cissna Park    465    9.89
Andrea Coursey, SJ-O    268    9.24
Macy Slider, Danville FB    186    8.45
Emily Bunting, Watseka    467    8.05
Hallie Sammer, LeRoy    206    7.92
Lindsey Stokes, Heritage    398    7.80
Madison Brown, ALAH    296    7.79
Sophia Turner, Tri-County    218    7.79
Megan Lindenmeyer, Arcola    268    7.66
Abby Maxwell, Unity    416    7.56
Jessica Gilbert, Blue Ridge    377    7.54
Kalista Klann, PBL    300    7.30
Haley Williamson, A-O    353    7.20
Chloe Melvin, D-W    400    7.02
Kaitlyn Northrup, M-S    236    6.74
Brittany Anglin, Ch. Central    336    6.72
Abby Mast, AOC    401    6.37
Cassie Parker, Westville    224    6.22
Lacey Steinbaugh, G-RF    245    5.83
Josalyn Martinez, Judah    223    5.72
Madi Gayheart, A-P    303    5.51
Sierra Fanning, Milford    256    5.33
Taylor Cherry, Cerro Gordo    226    5.14
Sydney Eichelberger, Fisher    129    4.96
Mica Allison, STM    196    4.78
Tatum Auth, Bement    168    4.31
Kelsey Blackford, Oakwood    172    4.10
Caylen Moyer, Tuscola    142    3.94
Isabelle Shelmadine, Tuscola    140    3.88
Grace Harris, B-H    138    3.83
Kaylyn Johnston, Urbana    141    3.81
Hayes Murray, STM    119    3.72
Julia Robertson, Tri-County    104    3.15
Jenna Woods, Centennial    127    3.10
McKenzie Doan, Oakwood    119    3.05
Catie Spicer, B-H    109    3.03

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to either email weekly statistics to tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by Monday at noon. Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not supply information.

