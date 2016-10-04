Area prep volleyball leaders

KILLS

(Minimum 2.00 average)

Player, School Kills Avg.

Kylie Michael, SJ-O 144 5.33

Emily Duis, Milford 257 5.14

Alicia Claunch, LeRoy 108 4.15

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 240 4.14

Morgan Hobgood, Arcola 170 4.05

Gabby Wessels, Cissna Park 190 4.04

Ashley Snook, Danville FB 88 4.00

Maddie Allen, Tuscola 135 3.75

Grace Beach, M-S 131 3.74

Ali Smith, Tri-County 139 3.39

Mattie Bumpus, Danville FB 74 3.36

Mica Allison, STM 136 3.32

Gracyn Allen, Heritage 142 3.30

Raeanne Allen, D-W 188 3.30

Lillian Messmore, AOC 208 3.30

Lynsey McCord, B-H 91 3.14

Maddy Hopkins, Blue Ridge 152 3.10

Brenna Durst, Oakwood 113 3.05

Hannah Slemp, A-O 146 2.98

Madyson Eller, A-O 138 2.82

Abby Foreman, ALAH 103 2.71

Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo 117 2.66

Grace Burnside, Tri-County 108 2.63

Sydney Walker, Cerro Gordo 113 2.57

Hannah Glanzer, Unity 138 2.56

Sabrina Martinez, B-H 92 2.56

Allie Trame, STM 83 2.52

Jaylen Dillow, Bement 97 2.49

Savannah Matthews, M-S 87 2.49

Katelyn Riffle, PBL 92 2.48

Sarah Porter, A-P 135 2.45

Megan Foster, Unity 132 2.44

Kate LeGrande, Ch. Central 44 2.44

Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM 100 2.44

Riley Kinney, Westville 87 2.42

Cassandra Goodwin, G-RF 99 2.41

Sloan Boyce, Cissna Park 101 2.30

Kelsey Vaughn, PBL 94 2.29

Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement 89 2.28

Madison Bauer, Watseka 131 2.26

Ariana Gentzler, PBL 79 2.25

Sahirah Ellis, Centennial 92 2.24

Katelyn Young, Oakwood 94 2.24

Callie Bruce, Urbana Uni 31 2.21

Taylor Powell, ALAH 84 2.21

Allison Benschneider, Heritage 110 2.16

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 67 2.16

Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central 122 2.14

Liz Shipman, ALAH 67 2.09

Maya Greer, Urbana Uni 25 2.08

Harlie Duncan, Unity 91 2.07

Rachel Hurt, Ch. Central 116 2.07

Abbi Burnett, SJ-O 64 2.06

Brianna Hopper, STM 81 2.03

Josie Grammer, Blue Ridge 101 2.02

BLOCKS

(Minimum 1.00 average)

Player, School Blocks Avg.

Danielle Duncan, B-H 60 1.76

Angela Sieberns, A-P 75 1.36

Raeanne Allen, D-W 77 1.35

Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central 71 1.25

Emily Meidel, B-H 39 1.18

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 58 1.05

Katelyn Young, Oakwood 44 1.05

Alyssa Bell, B-H 36 1.03

Lillian Messmore, AOC 64 1.02

Paiton Frerichs, Oakwood 42 1.00

DIGS

(Minimum 3.00 average)

Player, School Digs Avg.

Holley Hambleton, A-P 356 6.47

Katelyn Stokes, Heritage 295 5.78

Hannah Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge 287 5.74

Maddi Qualls, LeRoy 149 5.73

Madi Gayheart, A-P 308 5.60

Jannah Mullen, SJ-O 156 5.03

Hayley Hambleton, A-P 276 5.02

Kylie Michael, SJ-O 128 4.74

Krista Smith, Westville 164 4.56

Madison Brown, Westville 143 4.47

Korey Blacher, Tri-County 156 4.33

Madeline Fitzgerald, Heritage 220 4.31

Natalie Bates, Tuscola 151 4.19

Destiny Fitzsimmons, A-P 229 4.16

Ixcell Vega, Arcola 158 3.95

Lizie Sproat, M-S 134 3.83

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 215 3.71

Jaylen Dillow, Bement 143 3.67

Kimberly Davis, ALAH 130 3.61

River Rosales, Ridgeview 148 3.61

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 111 3.58

Madison Schultz, A-O 171 3.56

Claire Cowser, Centennial 144 3.51

Cassie Parker, Westville 126 3.50

Grace Beach, M-S 119 3.40

Emily Duis, Milford 170 3.40

Riley Kinney, Westville 120 3.33

Maranda Day, Ch. Central 184 3.29

Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement 121 3.10

Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo 134 3.05

Alicia Clauch, LeRoy 79 3.04

Lauren Wendling, Unity 160 3.02

ACES

(Minimum 0.75 average)

Player, School Aces Avg.

Mattie Bumpus, Danvile FB 49 2.23

Natalie Glennon, Bement 21 2.10

Macy Slider, Danville FB 39 1.77

Haley Reynolds, D-W 65 1.14

Kaitlyn Marsh, D-W 64 1.12

Taylor Stal, G-RF 40 1.03

Madi Gayheart, A-P 56 1.02

Ashley Snook, Danville FB 22 1.00

Kasie Anderson, G-RF 39 0.93

Hannah Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge 44 0.88

Madison Brown, ALAH 33 0.87

Kalista Klann, PBL 15 0.83

Lindsey Windler, PBL 15 0.83

Tatum Auth, Bement 23 0.82

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 47 0.81

Kylie Michael, SJ-O 22 0.81

Jessica Valete, Urbana Uni 3 0.75

ASSISTS

(Minimum 3.00 average)

Player, School Assists Avg.

Anna Jennings, Cissna Park 465 9.89

Andrea Coursey, SJ-O 268 9.24

Macy Slider, Danville FB 186 8.45

Emily Bunting, Watseka 467 8.05

Hallie Sammer, LeRoy 206 7.92

Lindsey Stokes, Heritage 398 7.80

Madison Brown, ALAH 296 7.79

Sophia Turner, Tri-County 218 7.79

Megan Lindenmeyer, Arcola 268 7.66

Abby Maxwell, Unity 416 7.56

Jessica Gilbert, Blue Ridge 377 7.54

Kalista Klann, PBL 300 7.30

Haley Williamson, A-O 353 7.20

Chloe Melvin, D-W 400 7.02

Kaitlyn Northrup, M-S 236 6.74

Brittany Anglin, Ch. Central 336 6.72

Abby Mast, AOC 401 6.37

Cassie Parker, Westville 224 6.22

Lacey Steinbaugh, G-RF 245 5.83

Josalyn Martinez, Judah 223 5.72

Madi Gayheart, A-P 303 5.51

Sierra Fanning, Milford 256 5.33

Taylor Cherry, Cerro Gordo 226 5.14

Sydney Eichelberger, Fisher 129 4.96

Mica Allison, STM 196 4.78

Tatum Auth, Bement 168 4.31

Kelsey Blackford, Oakwood 172 4.10

Caylen Moyer, Tuscola 142 3.94

Isabelle Shelmadine, Tuscola 140 3.88

Grace Harris, B-H 138 3.83

Kaylyn Johnston, Urbana 141 3.81

Hayes Murray, STM 119 3.72

Julia Robertson, Tri-County 104 3.15

Jenna Woods, Centennial 127 3.10

McKenzie Doan, Oakwood 119 3.05

Catie Spicer, B-H 109 3.03



NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to either email weekly statistics to tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by Monday at noon. Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not supply information.