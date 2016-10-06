Watseka volleyball overcomes early setback against PBL

Image Gallery: HS Volleyball: Unity vs. SJO » more Photo by: Robin Scholz St. Joseph-Ogden's Katie Bigger(9) and Parker Francisco(5) go up for a block against Unity's Katie Kaiser(13) in a volleyball match at SJO on Tuesday, October 4, 2016.

PAXTON — Watseka volleyball coach Krista Pufahl wasn’t worried about her team after a 25-20 loss in the first set of Thursday’s match against Paxton-Buckley-Loda, and neither was her team.

“We do this a lot,” senior Katie Kidwell said. “We start off kind of slow in the beginning, but then the second game we start picking it up, picking it up, and then by the third game we’re ready to go, we’re ready to get a win.”

The Warriors don’t bicker when they’re down. They come from all four classes, but they’ve worked together this season to surge to an unexpected 25-2 record.

And on Thursday, they put the Panthers away with a 20-25, 25-14, 25-17 comeback win.

“This group’s got fight,” Pufahl said. “We’ve lost several (first sets) against tough competition and came away with the win in the end. Losing the first set doesn’t really bother these guys as it maybe has other teams I’ve coached.”

Last year, at least in terms of Watseka’s recently dominant program, was a rebuilding year. After losing several seniors from a team that lost just four matches for the fourth straight year and made a run to state, the Warriors went 25-12 and fell in super-sectionals.

This year, they introduced several sophomores into the mix to complement returning All-Area players Kidwell, a first-teamer, and Madison Bauer. And throughout the season, their expectations have grown.

“I didn’t know what to expect. It was like, ‘Let’s win 25 games. Let’s win all of our tournaments. Let’s win a regional,’” Pufahl said. “Did I know we were going to be 25-2? No. I didn’t know what to expect at the beginning of the year with such a mix of girls. But they gel really well on the floor. There’s no pressure, or nobody’s nervous about somebody else getting upset, so the teamwork is really good this year.”

Kidwell notched 10 kills and 14 assists Thursday, Bauer added nine kills and the latter’s sister, sophomore Kennedy Bauer, finished with 11 digs. Junior setter Emily Bunting dished out 24 assists as well.

Coming in with six wins in their last seven matches, the Panthers fell despite receiving eight kills and four digs from Kelsey Vaughn and 19 assists and nine digs from Kalista Klann. Coach Lindsay Muehlbauer, though, thought the loss served a purpose heading into the postseason.

“Katie Kidwell can do it all, but some of their other hitters have really progressed (since Watseka topped PBL 2-1 early in the season),” Muehlbauer said. “I was impressed with their hitters. They’re just one of those scrappy teams that doesn’t give up. ... We’ve got an unbelievably tough regional, so it kind of stinks that we didn’t come away with the win, but I love playing teams that give us a challenge.”

Watseka, meanwhile, is seeded first in its subsectional. Pufahl was hesitant to compare her team to the one that made a run to state two years ago. That team, after all, was loaded with seniors.

Even so, some similarities are undeniable.

“They’re playing well, like my team was playing two years ago when they went to state, but there’s a lot of differences between this team and that team,” Pufahl said. “This group is still a little raw. There’s still a lot of learning to do. But at this point in the season, we’re similar.”