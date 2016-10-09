Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

N-G Top 10: Volleyball (Oct. 10)
Sun, 10/09/2016 - 11:14pm | Scott Richey
HS Volleyball: Unity vs. SJO
Photo by: Robin Scholz
St. Joseph-Ogden's Katie Bigger(9) and Parker Francisco(5) go up for a block against Unity's Katie Kaiser(13) in a volleyball match at SJO on Tuesday, October 4, 2016.

Our latest rankings, courtesy staff writer Scott Richey, see the top four holding serve:

RANK, SCHOOL    REC.    PREV.    NOTE
1. St. Thomas More    23-3    1    Notched five more big-time wins at Shelbyville/Pana Invitational.
2. Watseka    25-2    2    Only area team with a pair of 11-match winning streaks.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden    15-3    3    Answered rough stretch by beating Tri-Valley, Unity.
4. ALAH    15-3    4    LOVC Tournament champs have won six matches in a row.
5. Schlarman    12-3    —    Still smallest sample size, but can’t ignore 10 straight wins.
6. Tuscola    13-4    7    Football team wasn’t the only group of Warriors to beat St. Teresa.
7. Tri-County    19-5    5    Basically, only ALAH and Shelbyville have given Titans fits.
8. Blue Ridge    21-5    6    How will Knights respond to three losses in last six matches?
9. Cissna Park    20-6-2    9    Winning streak snapped, but T’wolves still playing well.
10. PBL    16-7    8    Signature wins came early for Panthers; need another in home stretch.

