N-G Top 10: Volleyball (Oct. 10)

Image Gallery: HS Volleyball: Unity vs. SJO » more Photo by: Robin Scholz St. Joseph-Ogden's Katie Bigger(9) and Parker Francisco(5) go up for a block against Unity's Katie Kaiser(13) in a volleyball match at SJO on Tuesday, October 4, 2016.

Our latest rankings, courtesy staff writer Scott Richey, see the top four holding serve:

RANK, SCHOOL REC. PREV. NOTE

1. St. Thomas More 23-3 1 Notched five more big-time wins at Shelbyville/Pana Invitational.

2. Watseka 25-2 2 Only area team with a pair of 11-match winning streaks.

3. St. Joseph-Ogden 15-3 3 Answered rough stretch by beating Tri-Valley, Unity.

4. ALAH 15-3 4 LOVC Tournament champs have won six matches in a row.

5. Schlarman 12-3 — Still smallest sample size, but can’t ignore 10 straight wins.

6. Tuscola 13-4 7 Football team wasn’t the only group of Warriors to beat St. Teresa.

7. Tri-County 19-5 5 Basically, only ALAH and Shelbyville have given Titans fits.

8. Blue Ridge 21-5 6 How will Knights respond to three losses in last six matches?

9. Cissna Park 20-6-2 9 Winning streak snapped, but T’wolves still playing well.

10. PBL 16-7 8 Signature wins came early for Panthers; need another in home stretch.