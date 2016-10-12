Zilis' volleyball storylines: PBL attack comes together

As the regular season winds down before the first postseason match arrives on Oct. 24, preps coordinator Anthony Zilis spotlights three local programs entering the stretch run:



Panthers’ full attack starting to come together



PAXTON — After last year’s 22-8 season, Paxton-Buckley-Loda coach Lindsay Muehlbauer thought she returned the bones of a quality team, even with the loss of News-Gazette All-Area first-team selection Kellyn Maynard.



Heading into the final week of the regular season, Muehlbauer still held that belief after a 17-7 start to the season. And she has reason to believe her team can be even better, with senior hitter Kaitlyn Weber returning from injury.



“We have potential to do great things,” Muehlbauer said. “We’ve been battling injuries all year. Two matches ago, we changed our lineup yet again. We’re working with new people next to each other again. I think once we get the kinks out, it’ll be a lot smoother.”



The Panthers earned the fifth seed in their sub-sectional, meaning they’ll have to play third-seeded Heyworth in a Class 2A regional semifinal match on their home court before the chance to likely take on St. Thomas More, The News-Gazette’s top-ranked team, in the regional final.



But first, Muehlbauer will turn her attention to this weekend’s Sangamon Valley Conference tournament. With a team like Watseka, which defeated the Panthers last week, standing in their way, PBL will have a challenge and a chance to prepare for a tough road ahead.



“We definitely would like to win the SVC tournament,” Muehlbauer said, “and we clearly have our work cut out for us.”



Chargers hoping to find their stride at right time



CHAMPAIGN — New Centennial coach Anne Luhrsen stayed mostly silent during her team’s 2-0 loss to rival Champaign Central two weeks ago. Win or lose, that’s Luhrsen’s style.



“I’m pretty deliberate, I’m honest, I’m very straightforward,” the former Centennial junior varsity coach said. “I tell them what they need to improve upon. I tell them what they need to change and give them positive feedback when it’s needed as well. I don’t really yell. I’m not much of a cheerleader, either. I’m pretty level.”



The Chargers’ form is improving after losing to the Maroons, their third of four consecutive losses. This month, they’ve won four out of five, including wins against Normal West and at Moline, beginning a trajectory Luhrsen hopes continues when the Chargers take on Ottawa in the Class 4A Bloomington Regional quarterfinals in two weeks.



“Ideally, they’re going to peak at the end of the season,” Luhrsen said. “They’re all working hard, they’re all in sync and in the flow, and they’re all taking initiative toward their success.”



Warriors’ chemistry clicks as wins add up



WATSEKA — The Watseka volleyball team is spread among all four classes, with its top talent ranging from their sophomore to senior years. For some teams, such division might create cliques and acrimony.



But for the Warriors, unity is as good as ever. And a big reason for that comes from senior Madison Bauer and sophomore Kennedy Bauer, sisters who star in volleyball, basketball and softball. Their relationship helps create harmony in the Watseka locker room.



“We argue, but I think that’s what makes us stronger on the floor,” Madison Bauer said. “Because of my sister (I know the younger members of the team better). We all like each other; we all hang out together. We all get along.”



After finishing third in Class 2A two seasons ago, the Warriors posted their lowest win total last year in coach Krista Pufahl’s last five years with the program, finishing 25-12 after never winning fewer than 32 matches since 2011, and they still won a sectional title. With two matches left before the regular season-ending Sangamon Valley Conference tournament, the Warriors have two losses.



“Compared to last year, we feel a lot more confident,” Madison Bauer said. “I think last year a lot of people were saying we weren’t as good as they thought we would be, and I think this year we really showed them that we’re ready. I think we can go all the way.”





















