SJ-O volleyball gains revenge against STM

Image Gallery: HS Volleyball: Centennial vs. Danville » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Centennial's Casey Lavin(15) blocks a shot by Danville's Chelsey Cunningham(8) in a prep volleyball match at Centennial in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — Chock full of new players, most of the St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball team had never felt the sting of a losing streak until the end of September, with 12 wins in its first 13 matches.

Then, the Spartans lost to Maroa-Forsyth and St. Thomas More at the end of the month.

“It was kind of a reality check and kind of, ‘You guys are good, but you have things to work on,’” senior setter Andrea Coursey said. “The next practice after that, it was rough, as you’d expect.”

The Spartans avenged one of those losses Thursday, beating STM 25-17, 25-18, although the win came with a caveat. The Sabers were without star hitter/setter Mica Allison, an Auburn commit who is out for an undetermined amount of time with a sprained foot.

Despite that asterisk, the Spartans gladly took a share of the Okaw Valley Conference lead. Senior Kylie Michael registered 13 kills and 11 digs, Coursey dished out 23 assists and Bree Trimble tallied eight digs on the night.

“Coming here knowing that they beat us on our home court, we wanted to do the same thing here,” said Michael, who carpools with Allison regularly to club practice with Illini Elite in Bloomington.

“I like playing against (Allison), especially because it might be the last time playing her unless we play in the playoffs,” Michael added.

A meeting in a sectional semifinal is a likely scenario, especially if Allison returns.

Even without their big hitter and talented setter, the Sabers have shown they can compete. They won the Shelbyville Invitational last weekend without her. That tournament showing, coach Stan Bergman said, was highly different from Thursday’s match.

“We were playing much more motivated (in Shelbyville) than they were tonight,” Bergman said. “It didn’t matter who they played. They didn’t care if they won or lost. ... The whole day, it was just, ‘Okay, they’re coming. It doesn’t matter.’ It was just kind of a very carefree, careless attitude when we came to the court. They weren’t really following the gameplan we came up with.”

Originally, the Sabers expected Allison to return within a few days. That changed, though, after she took off her walking boot and felt soreness. Bergman said she could be back for this weekend’s St. Thomas More Invitational, but he also isn’t sure if she’ll be back this season.

“We’ll see where she’s at for the rest of the season,” Bergman said. “High school volleyball is not as important as what she’s got coming up with club season and college. She doesn’t need to do anything that’s going to majorly injure herself, that’s going to be a longevity type of injury.”

If Allison is healthy enough for a playoff matchup against SJ-O, the Spartans feel like they’ll be ready. After all, they feel like a different team than the one that lost to the Sabers two weeks ago.

“I think that that was a turning point for us,” Coursey said. “Ever since that, we’ve had more cohesion. Ever since that, we’ve started playing better and we’ve had better team cohesion. I just feel like next time we play them, we’ll have peaked and we’ll be ready to play them.”