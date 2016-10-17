Durst leads Oakwood volleyball to county crown

Image Gallery: HS Volleyball: Arcola vs. Uni High 2016 » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Uni High's Kyra Althaus(1)in a volleyball match at Kenney gym in Urbana on Monday, October 17, 2016.

CATLIN — Brenna Durst started and finished the final point in Monday’s championship match of the Vermilion County volleyball tournament.

The Oakwood junior went to the service line with the Comets leading in the second set, 28-27. When her serve was returned, Durst slammed a back-row kill to put the finishing touches on Oakwood’s 25-18, 29-27 triumph over Bismarck-Henning.

“Brenna had a superior night and was a big reason why they were on the winning end,” B-H coach Susan Kentner said.

Durst, who missed some early-season matches with an ankle injury, pounded a match-high 15 kills. Freshman teammate Katelyn Young had six kills.

For the first time in Lynn Anderson’s 29-year coaching tenure at the school, Oakwood (17-7) has won three consecutive county crowns. Durst and two seniors, Allison Mann and Briana Verhoeven, were a part of each title in the threepeat.

“We know the talent is there,” Anderson said. “We have to bring it on the court.”

The second set was far from a given against the 12-12 Blue Devils. B-H held a 24-19 lead before Kylie Neuman served a string of five points in a row. Anderson didn’t sense any panic from her players.

“They don’t think they’re going to lose,” she said. “They all stick together and keep plugging away. Our kids don’t get rattled. They keep on competing.”

Kelsey Blackford had 14 assists. Paiton Frerichs had three blocks, as did Young.

B-H, which dropped a three-set decision to Oakwood earlier in the season, was led by 21 assists from Grace Harris, 12 digs by Hailey Johnson and 10 digs by Emily Meidel. All three are underclassmen.

“It was great for us to be in the county championship,” Kentner said.

B-H’s Sabrina Martinez had 10 kills and Meidel, a freshman, contributed five.



Third-place match

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Kasie Anderson had six kills and Cassandra Goodwin had four service aces as the Buffaloes handled Armstrong-Potomac 25-15, 25-16. Goodwin and Willow Ray each had four kills. Taylor Stal served three aces and Ray had three blocks.

A-P received 13 digs and nine assists from Madi Gayheart. Sarah Porter had seven kills and Angela Sieberns had six kills to go with three blocks.



Fifth-place match

Westville 2, Salt Fork 0. Cassie Parker handed out nine assists and Riley Kinney landed seven kills as the Tigers (7-16) dispatched the Storm 25-20, 25-19. Kinney and Krista Smith each had nine digs. Teammate Madison Brown had eight digs.