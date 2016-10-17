Monday's highlights: Villa Grove volleyball snaps long skid

Image Gallery: HS Volleyball: Arcola vs. Uni High 2016 » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Uni High's Kyra Althaus(1)in a volleyball match at Kenney gym in Urbana on Monday, October 17, 2016.

In volleyball

■ Schlarman 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. Emily Christian had 24 assists as the Hilltoppers rallied from a one-set deficit at home to beat PBL, 24-26, 25-17, 25-22. Schlarman’s Janie Gross had 15 kills, Christian had 10, Reagan Gifford had seven and Aleksas Dietzen finished with five.

■ Tuscola 2, Chrisman 0. Isabelle Shelmadine had 13 assists, Natalie Bates had 13 digs and Maddie Allen had 11 kills as the Warriors (15-5) won on the road, 25-16, 26-24. Kodey Bush had seven assists and Hannah Eddy had five kills for the Cardinals (10-12). Bush also contributed four kills, as did Paige Ingram.

■ Argenta-Oreana 2, Clinton 1. Haley Williamson posted a double-double (30 assists, 10 digs) as the Bombers (20-7) won at home, 25-19, 26-28, 25-20, to end a streak of 27 years without a 20-win season in the sport. Madison Schultz had 21 digs, Madyson Eller had 12 kills and Mikayla Kirkland had four aces. For Clinton, Lexi Peterson had 20 digs and Madi Filkin had eight assists.

■ Arcola 2, Urbana Uni High 0. Morgan Hobgood put up a double-double (11 digs, 10 kills) to lead Arcola (11-14) to a 25-19, 25-17 win at Urbana. Megan Lindenmeyer had 16 assists and Purple Rider teammate Maggie Fulton landed three kills. Uni High’s Kathryn Dullerud had 12 assists.

■ Heritage 2, Judah Christian 0. Nicole Cheatham put up 21 assists while Maddie Fitzgerald and Katelyn Stokes each registered 14 digs as the Hawks won in Champaign, 25-18, 25-22. Gracyn Allen had nine kills and Alli Benschneider added six kills. Josalyn Martinez had 17 assists for Judah. Madelyn Peters had eight kills and Kim Dillman six digs for the Tribe.

■ Cerro Gordo 2, Sullivan 0. Taylor Cherry had 16 assists and Aubrey Wright had 15 digs as the Broncos won on the road, 25-16, 25-19. Sydney Walker registered 10 kills and CG teammate Lena Neaveill had four service aces. Sullivan’s Maddie Dickens and Elizabeth Green totaled four aces.

■ Villa Grove 2, Decatur Christian 1. Entering this season, Villa Grove had endured five consecutive winless seasons (0-120) since a 1-24 season in 2010. The Blue Devils started the new week by garnering their first win of the season, topping Decatur Christian 25-20, 30-32, 25-22.

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Arthur Okaw Christian 0. Lillian Messmore had seven kills and six digs for Arthur Okaw Christian, which lost to the Knights 25-16, 25-15. Layne Kauffman and Keisha Miller each had five digs.