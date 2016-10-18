Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area prep volleyball leaders (Week of Oct. 17)
Tue, 10/18/2016 - 9:23pm | Troy Gentle

KILLS
(Minimum 2.00 average)
Player, School    Kills    Avg.
Emily Duis, Milford    317    5.37
Kylie Michael, SJ-O    257    5.35
Alicia Claunch, LeRoy    150    4.41
Maddie Allen, Tuscola    192    4.27
Gabby Wessels, Cissna Park    322    4.24
Grace Beach, M-S    283    4.16
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    250    4.09
Morgan Hobgood, Arcola    170    4.05
Ashley Snook, Danville FB    110    3.93
Ali Smith, Tri-County    241    3.71
Raeanne Allen, D-W    228    3.56
Mica Allison, STM    136    3.32
Brenna Durst, Oakwood    172    3.31
Janie Gross, Schlarman    65    3.25
Gracyn Allen, Heritage    146    3.24
Lillian Messmore, AOC    258    3.19
Mattie Bumpus, Danville FB    89    3.18
Riley Kinney, Westville    159    3.12
Maddy Hopkins, Blue Ridge    178    3.03
Savannah Matthews, M-S    204    3.00
Madyson Eller, A-O    182    2.98
Hannah Slemp, A-O    181    2.96
Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo    194    2.85
Sabrina Martinez, B-H    162    2.75
Lynsey McCord, B-H    143    2.75
Abby Foreman, ALAH    156    2.69
Sydney Walker, Cerro Gordo    179    2.63
Parker Francisco, SJ-O    131    2.52
Grace Burnside, Tri-County    153    2.51
Megan Foster, Unity    148    2.51
Sarah Porter, A-P    186    2.51
Jaylen Dillow, Bement    97    2.49
Katelyn Riffle, PBL    92    2.48
Hannah Glanzer, Unity    145    2.46
Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM    100    2.44
Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central    187    2.40
Abbi Burnett, SJ-O    123    2.37
Madison Bauer, Watseka    140    2.29
Kelsey Vaughn, PBL    94    2.29
Rachel Hurt, Ch. Central    171    2.28
Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement    89    2.28
Taylor Powell, ALAH    131    2.26
Ariana Gentzler, PBL    79    2.25
Cassandra Goodwin, G-RF    133    2.25
Callie Bruce, Urbana Uni    40    2.22
Kate LeGrande, Ch. Central    82    2.22
Sahirah Ellis, Centennial    104    2.21
Katelyn Young, Oakwood    126    2.21
Allison Benschneider, Heritage    113    2.13
Sloan Boyce, Cissna Park    151    2.07
Brianna Hopper, STM    81    2.03
Kaitlyn Marsh, D-W    130    2.03
Josie Grammer, Blue Ridge    101    2.02
Harlie Duncan, Unity    98    2.00

BLOCKS
(Minimum 1.00 average)
Player, School    Blocks    Avg.
Danielle Duncan, B-H    98    1.72
Raeanne Allen, D-W    88    1.38
Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central    97    1.24
Angela Sieberns, A-P    87    1.18
Emily Meidel, B-H    65    1.16
Emily Duis, Milford    68    1.15
Alyssa Bell, B-H    59    1.02
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    62    1.01
Katelyn Young, Oakwood    55    1.00

DIGS
(Minimum 3.00 average)
Player, School    Digs    Avg.
Holley Hambleton, A-P    507    6.85
Maddi Qualls, LeRoy    203    5.97
Madi Gayheart, A-P    435    5.88
Hannah Brackenhoff, Bl. Ridge    348    5.80
Katelyn Stokes, Heritage    302    5.70
Krista Smith, Westville    266    5.22
Hayley Hambleton, A-P    379    5.12
Natalie Bates, Tuscola    205    4.56
Kylie Michael, SJ-O    216    4.50
Madeline Fitzgerald, Heritage    228    4.30
Lexi Peterson, Clinton    265    4.07
Madison Brown, Westville    207    4.06
Destiny Fitzsimmons, A-P    300    4.05
Emily Duis, Milford    238    4.03
Korey Balch, Tri-County    167    3.98
Ixcell Vega, Arcola    158    3.95
Riley Kinney, Westville    200    3.92
Madison Schultz, A-O    234    3.90
Cassie Parker, Westville    196    3.84
Jannah Mullen, SJ-O    199    3.83
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    229    3.76
Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo    254    3.74
Lizzie Sproat, M-S    254    3.74
Jaylen Dillow, Bement    143    3.67
Grace Beach, M-S    250    3.68
Maranda Day, Ch. Central    272    3.53
River Rosales, Ridgeview    185    3.49
Kimberly Davis, ALAH    194    3.46
Jasmine Stock, Cissna Park    247    3.34
Claire Cowser, Centennial    155    3.30
Jessalyn Davis, GCMS    109    3.30
Riley Williams,  A-P    183    3.16
Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement    121    3.10
Taylor Stal, G-RF    187    3.28
Hadley Goodwin, G-RF    193    3.22
Alicia Clauch, LeRoy    105    3.09
Callie Bruce, Urbana Uni    54    3.00
Lauren Wendling, Unity    174    3.00

ACES
(Minimum 0.75 average)
Player, School    Aces    Avg.
Mattie Bumpus, Danvile FB    70    2.50
Macy Slider, Danville FB    61    2.18
Natalie Glennon, Bement    21    2.10
Haley Reynolds, D-W    79    1.23
Kaitlyn Marsh, D-W    78    1.22
Madi Gayheart, A-P    78    1.05
Taylor Stal, G-RF    55    0.97
Ashley Snook, Danville FB    27    0.96
Kasie Anderson, G-RF    59    0.94
Kalista Klann, PBL    15    0.83
Lindsey Windler, PBL    15    0.83
Tatum Auth, Bement    23    0.82
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    50    0.82
Madison Brown, ALAH    44    0.76
Mikayla Kirkland, A-O    45    0.76
Jessica Valete, Urbana Uni    3    0.75

ASSISTS
(Minimum 3.00 average)
Player, School    Assists    Avg.
Andrea Coursey, SJ-O    513    10.26
Anna Jennings, Cissna Park    729    9.59
Macy Slider, Danville FB    238    8.50
Emily Bunting, Watseka    491    8.05
Chloe Melvin, D-W    504    7.88
Madison Brown, ALAH    454    7.83
Lindsey Stokes, Heritage    409    7.72
Megan Lindenmeyer, Arcola    268    7.66
Haley Williamson, A-O    463    7.59
Abby Maxwell, Unity    454    7.57
Kaitlyn Northrup, M-S    514    7.56
Hallie Sammer, LeRoy    249    7.55
Brittany Anglin, Ch. Central    532    7.49
Jessica Gilbert, Blue Ridge    440    7.33
Kalista Klann, PBL    300    7.30
Sophia Turner, Tri-County    218    6.81
Cassie Parker, Westville    339    6.65
Abby Mast, AOC    512    6.32
Josalyn Martinez, Judah    272    6.04
Lacey Steinbaugh, G-RF    356    5.93
Sierra Fanning, Milford    330    5.79
Taylor Cherry, Cerro Gordo    378    5.56
Madi Gayheart, A-P    384    5.19
Emily Christian, Schlarman    90    5.00
Sydney Eichelberger, Fisher    129    4.96
Grace Harris, B-H    285    4.83
Mica Allison, STM    196    4.78
Julia Robertson, Tri-County    271    4.75
Kelsey Blackford, Oakwood    246    4.32
Tatum Auth, Bement    168    4.31
Isabelle Shelmadine, Tuscola    188    4.18
Kaylyn Johnston, Urbana    171    3.98
Caylen Moyer, Tuscola    179    3.98
Hayes Murray, STM    119    3.72
Jacey Goins, GCMS    100    3.45
Jenna Woods, Centennial    150    3.19
McKenzie Doan, Oakwood    181    3.18

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to either email weekly statistics to tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by Monday at noon. Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not supply information.

