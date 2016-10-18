Area prep volleyball leaders (Week of Oct. 17)

KILLS

(Minimum 2.00 average)

Player, School Kills Avg.

Emily Duis, Milford 317 5.37

Kylie Michael, SJ-O 257 5.35

Alicia Claunch, LeRoy 150 4.41

Maddie Allen, Tuscola 192 4.27

Gabby Wessels, Cissna Park 322 4.24

Grace Beach, M-S 283 4.16

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 250 4.09

Morgan Hobgood, Arcola 170 4.05

Ashley Snook, Danville FB 110 3.93

Ali Smith, Tri-County 241 3.71

Raeanne Allen, D-W 228 3.56

Mica Allison, STM 136 3.32

Brenna Durst, Oakwood 172 3.31

Janie Gross, Schlarman 65 3.25

Gracyn Allen, Heritage 146 3.24

Lillian Messmore, AOC 258 3.19

Mattie Bumpus, Danville FB 89 3.18

Riley Kinney, Westville 159 3.12

Maddy Hopkins, Blue Ridge 178 3.03

Savannah Matthews, M-S 204 3.00

Madyson Eller, A-O 182 2.98

Hannah Slemp, A-O 181 2.96

Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo 194 2.85

Sabrina Martinez, B-H 162 2.75

Lynsey McCord, B-H 143 2.75

Abby Foreman, ALAH 156 2.69

Sydney Walker, Cerro Gordo 179 2.63

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 131 2.52

Grace Burnside, Tri-County 153 2.51

Megan Foster, Unity 148 2.51

Sarah Porter, A-P 186 2.51

Jaylen Dillow, Bement 97 2.49

Katelyn Riffle, PBL 92 2.48

Hannah Glanzer, Unity 145 2.46

Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM 100 2.44

Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central 187 2.40

Abbi Burnett, SJ-O 123 2.37

Madison Bauer, Watseka 140 2.29

Kelsey Vaughn, PBL 94 2.29

Rachel Hurt, Ch. Central 171 2.28

Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement 89 2.28

Taylor Powell, ALAH 131 2.26

Ariana Gentzler, PBL 79 2.25

Cassandra Goodwin, G-RF 133 2.25

Callie Bruce, Urbana Uni 40 2.22

Kate LeGrande, Ch. Central 82 2.22

Sahirah Ellis, Centennial 104 2.21

Katelyn Young, Oakwood 126 2.21

Allison Benschneider, Heritage 113 2.13

Sloan Boyce, Cissna Park 151 2.07

Brianna Hopper, STM 81 2.03

Kaitlyn Marsh, D-W 130 2.03

Josie Grammer, Blue Ridge 101 2.02

Harlie Duncan, Unity 98 2.00

BLOCKS

(Minimum 1.00 average)

Player, School Blocks Avg.

Danielle Duncan, B-H 98 1.72

Raeanne Allen, D-W 88 1.38

Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central 97 1.24

Angela Sieberns, A-P 87 1.18

Emily Meidel, B-H 65 1.16

Emily Duis, Milford 68 1.15

Alyssa Bell, B-H 59 1.02

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 62 1.01

Katelyn Young, Oakwood 55 1.00

DIGS

(Minimum 3.00 average)

Player, School Digs Avg.

Holley Hambleton, A-P 507 6.85

Maddi Qualls, LeRoy 203 5.97

Madi Gayheart, A-P 435 5.88

Hannah Brackenhoff, Bl. Ridge 348 5.80

Katelyn Stokes, Heritage 302 5.70

Krista Smith, Westville 266 5.22

Hayley Hambleton, A-P 379 5.12

Natalie Bates, Tuscola 205 4.56

Kylie Michael, SJ-O 216 4.50

Madeline Fitzgerald, Heritage 228 4.30

Lexi Peterson, Clinton 265 4.07

Madison Brown, Westville 207 4.06

Destiny Fitzsimmons, A-P 300 4.05

Emily Duis, Milford 238 4.03

Korey Balch, Tri-County 167 3.98

Ixcell Vega, Arcola 158 3.95

Riley Kinney, Westville 200 3.92

Madison Schultz, A-O 234 3.90

Cassie Parker, Westville 196 3.84

Jannah Mullen, SJ-O 199 3.83

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 229 3.76

Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo 254 3.74

Lizzie Sproat, M-S 254 3.74

Jaylen Dillow, Bement 143 3.67

Grace Beach, M-S 250 3.68

Maranda Day, Ch. Central 272 3.53

River Rosales, Ridgeview 185 3.49

Kimberly Davis, ALAH 194 3.46

Jasmine Stock, Cissna Park 247 3.34

Claire Cowser, Centennial 155 3.30

Jessalyn Davis, GCMS 109 3.30

Riley Williams, A-P 183 3.16

Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement 121 3.10

Taylor Stal, G-RF 187 3.28

Hadley Goodwin, G-RF 193 3.22

Alicia Clauch, LeRoy 105 3.09

Callie Bruce, Urbana Uni 54 3.00

Lauren Wendling, Unity 174 3.00

ACES

(Minimum 0.75 average)

Player, School Aces Avg.

Mattie Bumpus, Danvile FB 70 2.50

Macy Slider, Danville FB 61 2.18

Natalie Glennon, Bement 21 2.10

Haley Reynolds, D-W 79 1.23

Kaitlyn Marsh, D-W 78 1.22

Madi Gayheart, A-P 78 1.05

Taylor Stal, G-RF 55 0.97

Ashley Snook, Danville FB 27 0.96

Kasie Anderson, G-RF 59 0.94

Kalista Klann, PBL 15 0.83

Lindsey Windler, PBL 15 0.83

Tatum Auth, Bement 23 0.82

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 50 0.82

Madison Brown, ALAH 44 0.76

Mikayla Kirkland, A-O 45 0.76

Jessica Valete, Urbana Uni 3 0.75

ASSISTS

(Minimum 3.00 average)

Player, School Assists Avg.

Andrea Coursey, SJ-O 513 10.26

Anna Jennings, Cissna Park 729 9.59

Macy Slider, Danville FB 238 8.50

Emily Bunting, Watseka 491 8.05

Chloe Melvin, D-W 504 7.88

Madison Brown, ALAH 454 7.83

Lindsey Stokes, Heritage 409 7.72

Megan Lindenmeyer, Arcola 268 7.66

Haley Williamson, A-O 463 7.59

Abby Maxwell, Unity 454 7.57

Kaitlyn Northrup, M-S 514 7.56

Hallie Sammer, LeRoy 249 7.55

Brittany Anglin, Ch. Central 532 7.49

Jessica Gilbert, Blue Ridge 440 7.33

Kalista Klann, PBL 300 7.30

Sophia Turner, Tri-County 218 6.81

Cassie Parker, Westville 339 6.65

Abby Mast, AOC 512 6.32

Josalyn Martinez, Judah 272 6.04

Lacey Steinbaugh, G-RF 356 5.93

Sierra Fanning, Milford 330 5.79

Taylor Cherry, Cerro Gordo 378 5.56

Madi Gayheart, A-P 384 5.19

Emily Christian, Schlarman 90 5.00

Sydney Eichelberger, Fisher 129 4.96

Grace Harris, B-H 285 4.83

Mica Allison, STM 196 4.78

Julia Robertson, Tri-County 271 4.75

Kelsey Blackford, Oakwood 246 4.32

Tatum Auth, Bement 168 4.31

Isabelle Shelmadine, Tuscola 188 4.18

Kaylyn Johnston, Urbana 171 3.98

Caylen Moyer, Tuscola 179 3.98

Hayes Murray, STM 119 3.72

Jacey Goins, GCMS 100 3.45

Jenna Woods, Centennial 150 3.19

McKenzie Doan, Oakwood 181 3.18



