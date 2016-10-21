Thursday's highlights: Watseka volleyball wins league

Image Gallery: HS Volleyball: Urbana vs. Monticello » more Monticello's Hannah Whetstone(16) makes a dive by the net to save the ball in a prep volleyball match at Monticello high school on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016.

In volleyball

HOIC/McLean County Tournament

■ Tremont 2, Fisher 0. The Bunnies dropped a 25-14, 25-16 decision.



■ El Paso-Gridley 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Eight assists from Jacey Goin and four kills by Allison Andreae weren’t enough for the Falcons in a 25-16, 25-14 defeat.



■ Heyworth 2, Blue Ridge 1. The Knights fell just short in a 28-26, 14-25, 15-13 setback. Jessica Gilbert notched 11 assists and 21 digs in the loss.



■ Fieldcrest 2, Ridgeview 0. Katie Dowling’s seven digs couldn’t save the Mustangs in a 25-3, 25-11 result.



Nontournament

■ Monticello 2, Urbana 1. Erika Miller posted 10 kills as the Sages knocked off the visiting Tigers 18-25, 25-18, 25-15. Aubrey Frye recorded 17 assists and Rachael Lockmiller picked up nine digs for Monticello. Kaylyn Johnston’s 14 assists and Maddie Sanders’ six aces paced Urbana.



■ St. Thomas More 2, Rantoul 0. Kayla Brandon secured six aces, four kills and three digs to lead the Sabers past the host Eagles 25-17, 25-11. Lucy Lux Rulon added six kills and two blocks, while Hayes Murray had 15 assists.



■ Springfield 2, Champaign Central 0. Rachel Hurt notched seven kills, but the Maroons dropped a 25-16, 25-20 decision at home. Brittany Anglin added 14 assists.



■ Cissna Park 2, Iroquois West 0. Anna Jennings contributed 19 assists and eight digs as the Timberwolves (25-8-2) upended the host Raiders 25-14, 25-9. Gabby Wessels added eight kills, while Sloan Boyce had seven. Elizabeth Conrad’s three kills showed the way for IW.



■ Watseka 2, Clifton Central 0. Katie Kidwell notched 17 kills and added three aces and two blocks as the Warriors stymied the Maroons 25-13, 25-9 in Watseka’s Senior Night game. The victory pushed the Warriors (32-2) to the Sangamon Valley Conference regular-season championship at 7-0 on the year. Emily Bunting recorded 21 assists, Kennedy Bauer secured 12 digs and Mallory Drake added three aces for the Watseka.



■ Chillicothe IVC 2, Mahomet-Seymour 1. Grace Beach’s 17 kills and Savannah Matthews’ 15 digs weren’t enough for the Bulldogs in a 25-17, 19-25, 25-23 road defeat. Kailyn Northrup added 25 digs for M-S.



■ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Unity 0. The visiting Spartans received 12 kills and three aces from Kylie Michael en route to a 25-9, 25-14 triumph against the Rockets. Andrea Coursey added 23 assists, while Parker Francisco notched 12 digs.



■ Arcola 2, Cerro Gordo 0. Sydnee Shafer’s seven kills and six blocks keyed the Purple Riders in a 25-21, 25-19 triumph against the visiting Broncos. Arcola finished its regular season at 12-15, also aided by Megan Lindenmeyer’s 14 assists and Ixcell Vega’s 11 digs. Cerro Gordo received 10 kills, two aces and 12 digs from Anna Peter, 11 kills from Sydney Walker and 23 assists from Taylor Cherry.



■ Schlarman 2, Oakwood 0. Emily Christian’s 12 kills paced the Hilltoppers in a 25-21, 25-20 victory against the host Comets. Christian added 11 assists for Schlarman (18-4-2), while Janie Gross contributed seven digs. For Oakwood, Brenna Durst and Kylie Neuman each knocked down five kills.



■ Clinton 2, Sullivan 0. Madi Filkin recorded four kills, 10 assists and three aces as the Maroons toppled the visiting Redskins 25-5, 25-16. Lexi Peterson contributed 11 digs for Clinton. Esther Miller, Chloe Riley and Zoe Ray combined for six kills for Sullivan.



■ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Bismarck-Henning 1. Holley Hambleton secured seven kills and 14 digs for the Trojans in a 25-20, 15-25, 25-19 victory against the host Blue Devils. Sarah Porter added four blocks and 12 digs, while Madi Gayheart notched 32 assists for A-P. B-H (12-14) was led by Sabrina Martinez’s 12 kills and Grace Harris’ 15 assists.



■ Tuscola 2, Meridian 0. Maddie Allen recorded 10 kills and two blocks as the Warriors (17-7) knocked off Meridian 25-15, 25-20 at home. Isabelle Shelmadine contributed 10 digs and eight assists for Tuscola, while Ashley Bartley had nine kills and seven digs.



■ Chrisman 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Kodey Bush’s 10 kills, nine assists and four aces paced the Cardinals (12-12) in a 25-17, 25-23 victory at home. Hannah Eddy rounded up four kills, two assists, two blocks and a dig for Chrisman. Kasie Anderson’s six kills and Taylor Stal’s four aces led G-RF.



■ Milford 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Emily Duis’ 12 kills and two blocks led the Bearcats (12-15) to a 25-6, 25-12 triumph on the road. Sierra Fanning scored 18 assists for Milford.



■ Argenta-Oreana 2, Bement 0. A balanced Bombers effort was led by Madyson Eller’s eight kills and Madison Schultz’s 15 digs in a 25-17, 25-16 victory on the road. A-O also received 19 assists from Haley Williamson. The Bulldogs (10-12) were led by Hannah Leigh Foran’s six kills and seven digs.



■ Salt Fork 2, Westville 1. Riley Kinney rounded up nine kills, 17 digs, two aces and two blocks, but the Tigers (7-18) couldn’t overcome the host Storm in a 25-23, 14-25, 29-27 decision. Krista Smith contributed 12 digs and three aces, while Cassie Parker had 13 assists and 16 digs.



■ Normal U-High 2, Prairie Central 0. Jamie Walling’s 14 kills and three aces weren’t enough for the Hawks (10-15) in a 25-17, 25-11 setback at home. Hannah Lane added 17 assists.



■ Tri-County 2, Cumberland 0. Ali Smith posted 11 kills as the Titans (26-7) knocked off visiting Cumberland 25-23, 25-21. Julia Robertson scored 25 assists for Tri-County while Korey Balch added 10 digs.



■ Oblong 2, Heritage 0. Katelyn Stokes recorded 20 digs, but the Hawks were shut down by Oblong 25-21, 25-17.