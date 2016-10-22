Saturday's highlights: Judah volleyball wins league title
DeLAND — Judah Christian claimed the East Central Illinois Conference volleyball tournament on Saturday, defeating Calvary Christian in the final match.
The Tribe picked up a 25-22, 25-14 victory for the league championship.
Urbana Uni High earned consolation-champion honors by defeating Cornerstone Christian 25-22, 25-20 earlier in the day.
Also Saturday, DeLand-Weldon topped Decatur Christian 9-25, 25-23, 15-10 in a consolation match.
Blue Ridge tops LeRoy. Josie Grammer recorded six kills and 12 digs, leading Blue Ridge past LeRoy 25-17, 11-25, 15-12 in McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference tournament play Saturday. Jessica Gilbert added 18 assists for the Knights.
The Panthers were paced by Alicia Claunch’s 11 kills and Maddi Qualls’ 16 digs.
Blue Ridge also defeated Lexington 25-16, 25-12 behind Maddy Hopkins’ 10 kills and Hannah Brackenhoff’s 11 digs.
