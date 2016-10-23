Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

N-G Top 10: Volleyball (Oct. 24)
N-G Top 10: Volleyball (Oct. 24)

Sun, 10/23/2016 - 11:07pm | Scott Richey
HS Volleyball: Urbana vs. Monticello
Monticello's Hannah Whetstone(16) makes a dive by the net to save the ball in a prep volleyball match at Monticello high school on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016.

A look at the latest area rankings ahead of the postseason, courtesy Scott Richey:

RANK, SCHOOL    REC.    PREV.    NOTE
1. St. Joseph-Ogden    25-3    3    Unbeaten run through Dakota Tournament good prep for postseason.
2. St. Thomas More    30-5    1    Healthy Mica Allison will be the difference in low-key tough regional.
3. Watseka    32-2    2    Finished regular season on an 18-match winning streak.
4. ALAH    22-6    4    Lancers could face Tri-County a fifth time in own 2A regional.
5. Tri-County    26-7    7    Titans do trail ALAH 3-1 in season series if title-match showdown happens.
6. Schlarman    17-4-2    5    Later start to season could have ‘Toppers peaking in postseason prime.
7. Cissna Park    25-8-2    9    T-wolves could cut short Schlarman season in possible regional title clash.
8. Blue Ridge    26-7    8    Knights avoid HOIC foes, but regional title would lead to brutal sectional.
9. Argenta-Oreana    22-7    —    Bombers enter postseason already having set program record for wins.
10. Tuscola    16-7    6    Seeding did Warriors no favors as second highest in regional with SJ-O.

