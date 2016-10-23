N-G Top 10: Volleyball (Oct. 24)
A look at the latest area rankings ahead of the postseason, courtesy Scott Richey:
RANK, SCHOOL REC. PREV. NOTE
1. St. Joseph-Ogden 25-3 3 Unbeaten run through Dakota Tournament good prep for postseason.
2. St. Thomas More 30-5 1 Healthy Mica Allison will be the difference in low-key tough regional.
3. Watseka 32-2 2 Finished regular season on an 18-match winning streak.
4. ALAH 22-6 4 Lancers could face Tri-County a fifth time in own 2A regional.
5. Tri-County 26-7 7 Titans do trail ALAH 3-1 in season series if title-match showdown happens.
6. Schlarman 17-4-2 5 Later start to season could have ‘Toppers peaking in postseason prime.
7. Cissna Park 25-8-2 9 T-wolves could cut short Schlarman season in possible regional title clash.
8. Blue Ridge 26-7 8 Knights avoid HOIC foes, but regional title would lead to brutal sectional.
9. Argenta-Oreana 22-7 — Bombers enter postseason already having set program record for wins.
10. Tuscola 16-7 6 Seeding did Warriors no favors as second highest in regional with SJ-O.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.