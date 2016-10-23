N-G Top 10: Volleyball (Oct. 24)

Image Gallery: HS Volleyball: Urbana vs. Monticello » more Monticello's Hannah Whetstone(16) makes a dive by the net to save the ball in a prep volleyball match at Monticello high school on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016.

A look at the latest area rankings ahead of the postseason, courtesy Scott Richey:

RANK, SCHOOL REC. PREV. NOTE

1. St. Joseph-Ogden 25-3 3 Unbeaten run through Dakota Tournament good prep for postseason.

2. St. Thomas More 30-5 1 Healthy Mica Allison will be the difference in low-key tough regional.

3. Watseka 32-2 2 Finished regular season on an 18-match winning streak.

4. ALAH 22-6 4 Lancers could face Tri-County a fifth time in own 2A regional.

5. Tri-County 26-7 7 Titans do trail ALAH 3-1 in season series if title-match showdown happens.

6. Schlarman 17-4-2 5 Later start to season could have ‘Toppers peaking in postseason prime.

7. Cissna Park 25-8-2 9 T-wolves could cut short Schlarman season in possible regional title clash.

8. Blue Ridge 26-7 8 Knights avoid HOIC foes, but regional title would lead to brutal sectional.

9. Argenta-Oreana 22-7 — Bombers enter postseason already having set program record for wins.

10. Tuscola 16-7 6 Seeding did Warriors no favors as second highest in regional with SJ-O.