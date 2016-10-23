SJ-O volleyball peaking at right time

ST. JOSEPH — Since the four-class system first went into place starting with the 2007 volleyball season, five area high schools have reached the state tournament.

St. Joseph-Ogden would like to become the sixth in the four-class era.

The Spartans — who do have a state tournament berth in their history after advancing to the 2001 Class A state quarterfinals, though they lost their only match at state — have come agonizingly to reaching Normal’s Redbird Arena, the site of the Final Four, in each of the last three seasons.

But three straight losses in sectional title matches have left SJ-O just on outside of reaching the sport’s ultimate destination.

“A few of these kids have been part of the varsity program the past three seasons when we made it to the Sweet 16,” SJ-O coach Abby McDonald said. “Their goal is to exceed those expectations, and they haven’t taken their eyes off of that goal since we started. They know it will be a heavy task, but they continue to buy into the fact that we will peak when it matters most.”

Right now is the time when it matters most. The Spartans (25-3) are sure playing like it, too, having won 13 consecutive matches heading into their postseason opener, a Class 2A regional semifinal at Hoopeston against either Bismarck-Henning or Westville.

The Spartans earned the top seed in their sub-sectional, and if the seeds hold true to form, a match with Okaw Valley Conference rival St. Thomas More (30-5) would awaits in an Argenta-Oreana Sectional semifinal on Nov. 1. The teams have split their two matches this season.

“We have said from Day 1 that we wanted to peak at the right time and that wins and losses would come throughout the season, but what mattered was our focus on improving each time we stepped into the gym,” McDonald said. “We knew that we had a lot of talent, but would lack experience. Our focus was improving gradually as we gained experience and confidence, so we would be ready and playing like a veteran team by postseason.”

Leading the way for SJ-O is Kylie Michael, the Eastern Illinois commit who has 279 kills and 229 digs.

“Kylie is an extremely humble athlete that simply wants our team goals to be met,” McDonald said. “She has high expectations for this program and has stayed focused on doing whatever it takes to make her and her teammates’ goals a reality.”

Orchestrating the offense is setter Andrea Coursey (559 assists), while Parker Francisco (142 kills) and Abbi Burnett (134) are two other steady offensive options the Spartans can turn to. Along with Michael, Jannah Mullen (199 digs), Francisco (198 digs), Coursey (127 digs) and Bree Trimble (111 digs) contribute significantly with their defense.

“We have a very talented offense,” McDonald said, “and our defense has allowed us to execute in ways that makes Kylie no longer the sole focus offensively.”

For a school that took home five team state trophies last season — and could add its first ones of this school year on the first Saturday in November if its state-ranked cross-country programs perform up to their capabilities — expectations never seem to dwindle at SJ-O. No matter the sport.

“When kids are successful at other sports and activities at our school, it benefits all of us,” McDonald said. “Excellence is a high standard at SJ-O, and these kids embrace the winning tradition no matter what court, stage or field they are on.

“The volleyball program, in my opinion, does not get overshadowed. We have made it to the Sweet 16 the past three seasons and have not had fewer than 20 wins a season for the last 10 years. Our community, school and administration are extremely supportive and have helped our program make great strides over the years.”

The last stride is for SJ-O to make a trip down Interstate 74 in mid-November with the state tournament in full swing. For seniors like Michael, Coursey, Mullen, Francisco, Andrea Canas and Sarah Sanders, it would be a fitting end, according to their coach.

“This group has faced a lot of adversity, and I want nothing more than for them to be successful,” McDonald said. “I knew that this team was going to have the potential to do great things. I’m excited to see where the postseason takes us.”