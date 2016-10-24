Regional volleyball roundup: Chargers open with win

Image Gallery: HS Volleyball: 3A Reg. M-S vs. Urbana » more Urbana's Kaylyn Johnson(7), Hannah Davenport(8), Raevyn Russell(14) and Ashia Ravanh(12) celebrate a win in the second game vs. Mahomet-Seymour in a 3A volleyball regional quarterfinal match at the school in Mahomet on Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.

BLOOMINGTON — Dakota Harmon led Centennial with five kills in her team’s 25-19, 25-17 Class 4A regional quarterfinal victory, but it was just the beginning of the Chargers’ balanced attack.

Naya Howard and Aryssa Harris chipped in four kills apiece and Casey Lavin had three to go with her team-high 10 assists, as Centennial (18-15) advanced to today’s 6:30 p.m. semifinal against Pekin (31-3-1).

Normal West 2, Danville 0. Megan Burton and Jill Cooper-Watson had three kills apiece, but it wasn’t enough in a 25-14, 25-11 Normal West win.



In Class 3A

Prairie Central 2, Pontiac 0. Faith Bachtold had 13 digs, Merryn Krenz finished with 10 assists and the Hawks beat their Corn Belt rivals 25-10, 25-15. Prairie Central now squares off against another familiar league foe, facing top-seeded Bloomington Central Catholic at 5:30 p.m. today in Pontiac.

Lincoln 2, Clinton 0. The Railers ended the Maroons’ season with a 25-22, 25-13 victory.



In Class 2A

Westville 2, Bismarck-Henning 1. Riley Kinney posted a double-double with 11 kills and 18 digs to help lead Westville to a 25-20, 13-25, 29-27 victory. Krista Smith had 27 digs and two aces and Cassie Parker added 24 assists and 22 digs for the Tigers, who will play St. Joseph-Ogden at 5:30 p.m. today in Hoopeston.

Salt Fork 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Rachel Anderson and Abby Lutz had six kills apiece, Lutz added four aces and Salt Fork swept Hoopeston Area 25-9, 25-14 to advance to today’s 6:30 p.m. regional semifinal against Tuscola in Hoopeston.

Urbana Uni High 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Callie Bruce led Uni High with eight kills, Kathryn Dullerud had 17 assists and the Illineks swept GCMS 25-2, 25-21. Makenzi Bielfeldt paced the Falcons with six kills. Uni High moves on to play St. Thomas More at 5:30 p.m. today in Paxton.

LeRoy 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. The ninth-seeded Panthers pulled off the upset, beating sixth-seeded A-O 25-21, 25-23 behind eight kills from Payton Risinger, 23 assists from Hallie Sammer and 14 digs from Maddi Qualls. Madison Schultz led the Bombers with 18 digs. LeRoy plays Maroa-Forsyth at 6:30 p.m. today in Decatur.

Iroquois West 2, Clifton Central 0. Iroquois West posted a pair of matching 25-21 victories to sweep one Sangamon Valley foe and set up a rematch with another. The Raiders will face top-seeded Watseka at 5:30 p.m. today in regional semifinal action in Gilman.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Sullivan 0. The Buffaloes dominated the lone quarterfinal at the Arthur Regional, topping Sullivan 25-15, 25-3 behind eight aces from Taylor Stal and five kills from Willow Ray. Georgetown-Ridge Farm will continue postseason action at 5:30 p.m. today against Tri-County.



In Class 1A

Cerro Gordo 2, Okaw Valley 0. Broncos setter Taylor Cherry had two go-to options in a 25-22, 25-22 win. Cherry finished with 16 assists, while Sydney Walker (eight kills, five digs) and Anna Peter (eight kills, 12 digs) did the damage. Cerro Gordo will face Effingham St. Anthony at 5:30 p.m. today in Bethany.

Bement 2, Villa Grove 0. Five aces from Tatum Auth and five kills from Shelby Strack gave Bement enough offensive punch for a 25-14, 25-20 victory, pushing the Bulldogs to today’s 6:30 p.m. semifinal against Neoga in Bethany.

Martinsville 2, Heritage 0. The Hawks saw their season come to an end with a 25-15, 25-20 loss in Strasburg. Katelyn Stokes had 12 digs for Heritage.

Judah Christian 2, Buckley Christ Lutheran 0. The Tribe was lights out from the service line, nailing 15 aces in a 25-17, 25-10 regional quarterfinal win. Michelle Miller had seven aces and four kills for Judah. The Tribe returns to action at 5:30 p.m. today against Cissna Park in Milford.

Fisher 2, Decatur Christian 0. Lydia Sprau was a force at the net with nine kills and seven blocks and Sydney Eichelberger had 16 assists and four aces in Fisher’s 25-15, 25-21 victory. The Bunnies will face Blue Ridge at 5:30 p.m. today in Farmer City.

DeLand-Weldon 2, Decatur LSA 1. DeLand-Weldon kept its season alive with a 25-21, 22-25, 25-12 victory behind 13 kills and four blocks from Raeanne Allen. The Eagles face Armstrong-Potomac at 6:30 p.m. today in Farmer City.