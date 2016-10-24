Urbana volleyball survives regional opener

Image Gallery: HS Volleyball: 3A Reg. M-S vs. Urbana » more Urbana's Kaylyn Johnson(7), Hannah Davenport(8), Raevyn Russell(14) and Ashia Ravanh(12) celebrate a win in the second game vs. Mahomet-Seymour in a 3A volleyball regional quarterfinal match at the school in Mahomet on Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. Image Gallery

MAHOMET — Urbana volleyball coach Erika Mennig knew her young team had the ability to come back after dropping the first set of Monday’s Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional quarterfinal match against the host school.

But the next two sets had to begin differently from the first, when the Tigers fell behind 17-9.

“I think that first set, it became evident with our team that if they had worked and if they fought, they could do it,” Mennig said. “I talked to them, and I said, ‘We started at Point 15 instead of Point Zero.’ The second set we really went out to start at the beginning.”

The young Tigers hung with the Bulldogs, eventually led the next two sets and later won 20-25, 27-25, 25-23.

“At first, it was a little slow and we weren’t as aggressive, but we pushed to the end,” Tigers freshman Raevyn Russell said. “We knew we could have won (the first set).”

Catching up with the pace of varsity volleyball has been a constant for a team that features five freshmen, but the Tigers have progressed throughout the season in that respect.

On Monday, junior Jaida Barbee led the way with 11 kills, junior Maddie Sanders had 17 digs, sophomore Kaylyn Johnson tallied 27 assists and Russell notched four kills and five blocks.

“It’s so much faster that if you take a break, if you take any time off during the middle, you’re down five or six points now, and you’re in a hole and you have to dig yourself out,” Mennig said. “We’ve really worked on that over the last couple of weeks, and I think that’s starting to become evident.”

For the Bulldogs, Savannah Matthews notched 12 kills and three aces, Kailyn Northrup had 24 assists and Grace Beach notched eight kills and nine digs.

After winning a regional title as a No. 6 seed last season, M-S couldn’t replicate the feat as a No. 5 seed this season.

“We just came out dead (Monday),” M-S coach Chandra Steers said. “We weren’t ourselves. It’s just been a roller coaster of a year this year, a lot like last year. I knew they had it in them. I knew they had that fight because they’ve shown it in other games.

“Something between the team just wasn’t there (Monday). It’s just more of a roller-coaster year than anything. ... When we’re on, we’re on. They’re a great team. I think we should have won if my team played the way I know they can play.”

Urbana will move on to face Champaign Central today at 6 p.m. For a young program, progressing in the postseason is a step forward.

“I think it just encourages them to believe in themselves,” Mennig said. “We’ve had a tough season, and overall, they were excited coming into this, but that first set proved to them that they can do this. And I think (winning the match) solidified that further.”



Sages drop playoff opener. Monticello coach Mike Deterding gathered his juniors after Monday’s 25-22, 25-23 loss to Paris in Monday’s Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional quarterfinal.

The longtime club and high school coach is retiring after this season, but he wanted to make one final imprint after his last match.

“I told them to write down things that they liked and write down things that they didn’t like and to next year hold each other accountable for that,” Deterding said. “‘Show me your list and say, ‘Alright, you’re doing that.’ Then, you’re not going to (beat yourself).’ We lost (Monday), rather than getting beaten.”

The Sages went down five points late in each set before surging back to tie late. But after tying the first set at 22 and the second at 23, they couldn’t put up any more points.

“We didn’t pass the ball well, and when we started passing well, we didn’t hit,” Deterding said. “We didn’t make them uncomfortable at all, and that’s part of volleyball — a little intimidation — and we didn’t hit.”

Junior Zanna Myers led the way with 12 kills, eight digs and two blocks, and senior Rachael Lockmiller finished with seven kills and 12 digs.

After a somewhat tumultuous season, the younger Sages hope to heed their now-former coaches’ advice.

“We just got down after the first game and just didn’t start as well,” Myers said. “After a mistake, everyone just got down a little bit. ... A lot of things went on this season, and it wasn’t a ‘pass it, set it, hit it, block it, dig it’ routine, and that’s all volleyball is, and that’s what we want to do.”