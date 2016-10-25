Area prep volleyball leaders (Week of Oct. 24)

KILLS

(Minimum 2.00 average)

Player, School Kills Avg.

Emily Duis, Milford 317 5.37

Kylie Michael, SJ-O 279 5.37

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 326 4.23

Ashley Snook, Danville FB 143 4.21

Maddie Allen, Tuscola 205 4.18

Grace Beach, M-S 312 4.11

Alicia Claunch, LeRoy 197 4.10

Morgan Hobgood, Arcola 170 4.05

Ali Smith, Tri-County 257 3.72

Raeanne Allen, D-W 256 3.46

Mattie Bumpus, Danville FB 114 3.35

Mica Allison, STM 206 3.27

Brenna Durst, Oakwood 183 3.27

Janie Gross, Schlarman 65 3.25

Riley Kinney, Westville 251 3.22

Lillian Messmore, AOC 298 3.20

Gracyn Allen, Heritage 185 3.14

Savannah Matthews, M-S 232 3.05

Madyson Eller, A-O 199 3.02

Hannah Slemp, A-O 197 2.98

Maddy Hopkins, Blue Ridge 199 2.88

Sabrina Martinez, B-H 192 2.87

Abby Foreman, ALAH 181 2.83

Lynsey McCord, B-H 170 2.83

Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo 203 2.82

Sydney Walker, Cerro Gordo 190 2.64

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 142 2.54

Sarah Porter, A-P 198 2.51

Katelyn Riffle, PBL 163 2.51

Jaylen Dillow, Bement 97 2.49

Grace Burnside, Tri-County 159 2.45

Abbi Burnett, SJ-O 134 2.39

Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central 196 2.39

Kelsey Vaughn, PBL 170 2.39

Megan Foster, Unity 184 2.36

Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM 81 2.35

Cassandra Goodwin, G-RF 147 2.33

Rachel Hurt, Ch. Central 182 2.33

Taylor Powell, ALAH 148 2.31

Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement 89 2.28

Kate LeGrande, Ch. Central 90 2.25

Katelyn Young, Oakwood 137 2.25

Callie Bruce, Urbana Uni 40 2.22

Sahirah Ellis, Centennial 104 2.21

Brianna Hopper, STM 167 2.20

Allison Benschneider, Heritage 146 2.18

Ariana Gentzler, PBL 140 2.15

Hannah Glanzer, Unity 164 2.13

Kaitlyn Marsh, D-W 157 2.12

Sloan Boyce, Cissna Park 158 2.11

Madison Bauer, Watseka 162 2.10

BLOCKS

(Minimum 1.00 average)

Player, School Blocks Avg.

Danielle Duncan, B-H 118 1.82

Raeanne Allen, D-W 102 1.38

Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central 102 1.24

Angela Sieberns, A-P 91 1.23

Emily Meidel, B-H 74 1.16

Emily Duis, Milford 68 1.15

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 84 1.09

Cara Levingston, LeRoy 49 1.02

Katelyn Young, Oakwood 62 1.02

DIGS

(Minimum 3.00 average)

Player, School Digs Avg.

Holley Hambleton, A-P 540 6.84

Madi Gayheart, A-P 466 5.90

Katelyn Stokes, Heritage 391 5.84

Maddi Qualls, LeRoy 276 5.75

Hannah Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge 391 5.59

Krista Smith, Westville 335 5.58

Hayley Hambleton, A-P 416 5.27

Natalie Bates, Tuscola 229 4.67

Madeline Fitzgerald, Heritage 293 4.44

Kylie Michael, SJ-O 229 4.40

Riley Kinney, Westville 251 4.18

Madison Schultz, A-O 267 4.11

Destiny Fitzsimmons, A-P 324 4.10

Madison Brown, Westville 245 4.08

Lexi Peterson, Clinton 265 4.07

Emily Duis, Milford 238 4.03

Korey Balch, Tri-County 185 4.02

Ixcell Vega, Arcola 158 3.95

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 303 3.94

Cassie Parker, Westville 196 3.84

Lizzie Sproat, M-S 292 3.84

Jannah Mullen, SJ-O 199 3.83

Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo 273 3.79

Grace Beach, M-S 279 3.67

Jaylen Dillow, Bement 143 3.67

Kimberly Davis, ALAH 220 3.55

Maranda Day, Ch. Central 280 3.54

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 198 3.54

River Rosales, Ridgeview 196 3.44

Taylor Stal, G-RF 203 3.33

Jasmine Stock, Cissna Park 253 3.33

Claire Cowser, Centennial 155 3.30

Hadley Goodwin, G-RF 211 3.30

Riley Williams, A-P 194 3.23

Lauren Wendling, Unity 235 3.13

Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement 121 3.10

Jessalyn Davis, GCMS 119 3.05

Alicia Clauch, LeRoy 146 3.04

Callie Bruce, Urbana Uni 54 3.00

ACES

(Minimum 0.75 average)

Player, School Aces Avg.

Mattie Bumpus, Danvile FB 81 2.38

Natalie Glennon, Bement 21 2.10

Macy Slider, Danville FB 69 2.03

Haley Reynolds, D-W 94 1.27

Kaitlyn Marsh, D-W 91 1.23

Ashley Snook, Danville FB 35 1.03

Madi Gayheart, A-P 80 1.01

Taylor Stal, G-RF 60 0.98

Kasie Anderson, G-RF 59 0.88

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 64 0.83

Tatum Auth, Bement 23 0.82

Hannah Brackenhoff, B. Ridge n/a 0.81

Madison Brown, ALAH 49 0.77

Kylie Michael, SJ-O 40 0.77

Mikayla Kirkland, A-O 48 0.75

Jessica Valete, Urbana Uni 3 0.75

ASSISTS

(Minimum 3.00 average)

Player, School Assists Avg.

Andrea Coursey, SJ-O 559 10.35

Anna Jennings, Cissna Park 748 9.59

Macy Slider, Danville FB 300 8.82

Emily Bunting, Watseka 619 8.03

Madison Brown, ALAH 512 8.00

Chloe Melvin, D-W 582 7.86

Kalista Klann, PBL 558 7.85

Hallie Sammer, LeRoy 362 7.70

Megan Lindenmeyer, Arcola 268 7.66

Haley Williamson, A-O 504 7.64

Kaitlyn Northrup, M-S 576 7.58

Lindsey Stokes, Heritage 423 7.55

Brittany Anglin, Ch. Central 562 7.49

Jessica Gilbert, Blue Ridge 502 7.17

Abby Maxwell, Unity 553 7.09

Sophia Turner, Tri-County 218 6.81

Cassie Parker, Westville 403 6.72

Abby Mast, AOC 587 6.31

Josalyn Martinez, Judah 321 6.17

Lacey Steinbaugh, G-RF 381 5.95

Sierra Fanning, Milford 330 5.79

Taylor Cherry, Cerro Gordo 401 5.57

Madi Gayheart, A-P 418 5.29

Julia Robertson, Tri-County 314 5.15

Emily Christian, Schlarman 90 5.00

Sydney Eichelberger, Fisher 129 4.96

Grace Harris, B-H 331 4.94

Mica Allison, STM 303 4.81

Kelsey Blackford, Oakwood 264 4.33

Tatum Auth, Bement 168 4.31

Hayes Murray, STM 310 4.13

Isabelle Shelmadine, Tuscola 201 4.10

Kaylyn Johnston, Urbana 193 4.02

Caylen Moyer, Tuscola 197 4.02

Jacey Goins, GCMS 129 3.69

Jenna Woods, Centennial 150 3.19

McKenzie Doan, Oakwood 181 3.18

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to either email weekly statistics to tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by Monday at noon.