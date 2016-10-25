Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area prep volleyball leaders (Week of Oct. 24)
Tue, 10/25/2016 - 11:28pm | Troy Gentle

KILLS
(Minimum 2.00 average)
Player, School    Kills    Avg.
Emily Duis, Milford    317    5.37
Kylie Michael, SJ-O    279    5.37
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    326    4.23
Ashley Snook, Danville FB    143    4.21
Maddie Allen, Tuscola    205    4.18
Grace Beach, M-S    312    4.11
Alicia Claunch, LeRoy    197    4.10
Morgan Hobgood, Arcola    170    4.05
Ali Smith, Tri-County    257    3.72
Raeanne Allen, D-W    256    3.46
Mattie Bumpus, Danville FB    114    3.35
Mica Allison, STM    206    3.27
Brenna Durst, Oakwood    183    3.27
Janie Gross, Schlarman    65    3.25
Riley Kinney, Westville    251    3.22
Lillian Messmore, AOC    298    3.20
Gracyn Allen, Heritage    185    3.14
Savannah Matthews, M-S    232    3.05
Madyson Eller, A-O    199    3.02
Hannah Slemp, A-O    197    2.98
Maddy Hopkins, Blue Ridge    199    2.88
Sabrina Martinez, B-H    192    2.87
Abby Foreman, ALAH    181    2.83
Lynsey McCord, B-H    170    2.83
Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo    203    2.82
Sydney Walker, Cerro Gordo    190    2.64
Parker Francisco, SJ-O    142    2.54
Sarah Porter, A-P    198    2.51
Katelyn Riffle, PBL    163    2.51
Jaylen Dillow, Bement    97    2.49
Grace Burnside, Tri-County    159    2.45
Abbi Burnett, SJ-O    134    2.39
Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central    196    2.39
Kelsey Vaughn, PBL    170    2.39
Megan Foster, Unity    184    2.36
Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM    81    2.35
Cassandra Goodwin, G-RF    147    2.33
Rachel Hurt, Ch. Central    182    2.33
Taylor Powell, ALAH    148    2.31
Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement    89    2.28
Kate LeGrande, Ch. Central    90    2.25
Katelyn Young, Oakwood    137    2.25
Callie Bruce, Urbana Uni    40    2.22
Sahirah Ellis, Centennial    104    2.21
Brianna Hopper, STM    167    2.20
Allison Benschneider, Heritage    146    2.18
Ariana Gentzler, PBL    140    2.15
Hannah Glanzer, Unity    164    2.13
Kaitlyn Marsh, D-W    157    2.12
Sloan Boyce, Cissna Park    158    2.11
Madison Bauer, Watseka    162    2.10

BLOCKS
(Minimum 1.00 average)
Player, School    Blocks    Avg.
Danielle Duncan, B-H    118    1.82
Raeanne Allen, D-W    102    1.38
Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central    102    1.24
Angela Sieberns, A-P    91    1.23
Emily Meidel, B-H    74    1.16
Emily Duis, Milford    68    1.15
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    84    1.09
Cara Levingston, LeRoy    49    1.02
Katelyn Young, Oakwood    62    1.02

DIGS
(Minimum 3.00 average)
Player, School    Digs    Avg.
Holley Hambleton, A-P    540    6.84
Madi Gayheart, A-P    466    5.90
Katelyn Stokes, Heritage    391    5.84
Maddi Qualls, LeRoy    276    5.75
Hannah Brackenhoff, Blue Ridge    391    5.59
Krista Smith, Westville    335    5.58
Hayley Hambleton, A-P    416    5.27
Natalie Bates, Tuscola    229    4.67
Madeline Fitzgerald, Heritage    293    4.44
Kylie Michael, SJ-O    229    4.40
Riley Kinney, Westville    251    4.18
Madison Schultz, A-O    267    4.11
Destiny Fitzsimmons, A-P    324    4.10
Madison Brown, Westville    245    4.08
Lexi Peterson, Clinton    265    4.07
Emily Duis, Milford    238    4.03
Korey Balch, Tri-County    185    4.02
Ixcell Vega, Arcola    158    3.95
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    303    3.94
Cassie Parker, Westville    196    3.84
Lizzie Sproat, M-S    292    3.84
Jannah Mullen, SJ-O    199    3.83
Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo    273    3.79
Grace Beach, M-S    279    3.67
Jaylen Dillow, Bement    143    3.67
Kimberly Davis, ALAH    220    3.55
Maranda Day, Ch. Central    280    3.54
Parker Francisco, SJ-O    198    3.54
River Rosales, Ridgeview    196    3.44
Taylor Stal, G-RF    203    3.33
Jasmine Stock, Cissna Park    253    3.33
Claire Cowser, Centennial    155    3.30
Hadley Goodwin, G-RF    211    3.30
Riley Williams,  A-P    194    3.23
Lauren Wendling, Unity    235    3.13
Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement    121    3.10
Jessalyn Davis, GCMS    119    3.05
Alicia Clauch, LeRoy    146    3.04
Callie Bruce, Urbana Uni    54    3.00

ACES
(Minimum 0.75 average)
Player, School    Aces    Avg.
Mattie Bumpus, Danvile FB    81    2.38
Natalie Glennon, Bement    21    2.10
Macy Slider, Danville FB    69    2.03
Haley Reynolds, D-W    94    1.27
Kaitlyn Marsh, D-W    91    1.23
Ashley Snook, Danville FB    35    1.03
Madi Gayheart, A-P    80    1.01
Taylor Stal, G-RF    60    0.98
Kasie Anderson, G-RF    59    0.88
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    64    0.83
Tatum Auth, Bement    23    0.82
Hannah Brackenhoff, B. Ridge    n/a    0.81
Madison Brown, ALAH    49    0.77
Kylie Michael, SJ-O    40    0.77
Mikayla Kirkland, A-O    48    0.75
Jessica Valete, Urbana Uni    3    0.75

ASSISTS
(Minimum 3.00 average)
Player, School    Assists    Avg.
Andrea Coursey, SJ-O    559    10.35
Anna Jennings, Cissna Park    748    9.59
Macy Slider, Danville FB    300    8.82
Emily Bunting, Watseka    619    8.03
Madison Brown, ALAH    512    8.00
Chloe Melvin, D-W    582    7.86
Kalista Klann, PBL    558    7.85
Hallie Sammer, LeRoy    362    7.70
Megan Lindenmeyer, Arcola    268    7.66
Haley Williamson, A-O    504    7.64
Kaitlyn Northrup, M-S    576    7.58
Lindsey Stokes, Heritage    423    7.55
Brittany Anglin, Ch. Central    562    7.49
Jessica Gilbert, Blue Ridge    502    7.17
Abby Maxwell, Unity    553    7.09
Sophia Turner, Tri-County    218    6.81
Cassie Parker, Westville    403    6.72
Abby Mast, AOC    587    6.31
Josalyn Martinez, Judah    321    6.17
Lacey Steinbaugh, G-RF    381    5.95
Sierra Fanning, Milford    330    5.79
Taylor Cherry, Cerro Gordo    401    5.57
Madi Gayheart, A-P    418    5.29
Julia Robertson, Tri-County    314    5.15
Emily Christian, Schlarman    90    5.00
Sydney Eichelberger, Fisher    129    4.96
Grace Harris, B-H    331    4.94
Mica Allison, STM    303    4.81
Kelsey Blackford, Oakwood    264    4.33
Tatum Auth, Bement    168    4.31
Hayes Murray, STM    310    4.13
Isabelle Shelmadine, Tuscola    201    4.10
Kaylyn Johnston, Urbana    193    4.02
Caylen Moyer, Tuscola    197    4.02
Jacey Goins, GCMS    129    3.69
Jenna Woods, Centennial    150    3.19
McKenzie Doan, Oakwood    181    3.18

NOTE: Coaches are encouraged to either email weekly statistics to tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to 217-373-7401 by Monday at noon.

