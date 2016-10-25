Tuesday's postseason volleyball roundup

MAHOMET — Rachel Hurt had six kills, Brittany Anglin had 15 assists, Maranda Day had 11 digs and Taya Westfield had three blocks for Champaign Central in its 25-19, 25-19 sweep against Urbana in the Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional semifinals. Kaylyn Johnston paced the Tigers with 18 assists.

Ashia Ravanh had five kills and six digs, Hannah Davenport had seven kills, Maddie Sanders had eight digs and Jaida Barbee had four kills for the Tigers.

The Maroons advanced to Thursday’s 6 p.m. regional championship match against Mattoon.



In Class 3A

Unity 2, Decatur MacArthur 0. Hannah Glanzer had 12 kills, Abby Maxwell had eight digs and 25 assists and Lauren Wendling provided 13 digs to propel the Rockets to a 25-18, 25-19 sweep against the Generals in a regional semifinal at Decatur. The Rockets advanced to Thursday’s 6 p.m. regional finals against top-seeded Mount Zion.

Bloomington Central Catholic 2, Prairie Central 0. The Saints defeated the Hawks 25-14, 25-16 at Pontiac.

Streator 2, Rantoul 0. The Eagles fell to the Bulldogs 25-12, 25-12 in the other Pontiac regional semifinal.



In Class 4A

Pekin 2, Centennial 0. The Chargers fell 25-17, 25-11 in a regional semifinal at Bloomington.



In Class 2A

Tri-County 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Tri-County won 25-17, 25-13 in a regional semifinal at Arthur. Julia Robertson had 18 assists, Ali Smith had 10 kills and Korey Balch had 20 digs for Tri-County. Kasie Anderson had five digs and Willow Ray had three blocks for the Buffaloes.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Oakwood 1. The Knights won 25-14, 25-27, 31-29 in the other semifinal at Arthur. The Knights next face Tri-County in Thursday’s regional championship.

Maroa-Forsyth 2, LeRoy 0. The Trojans swept the Panthers 25-9, 25-20 in a regional semifinal at Decatur.

St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Westville 0. Outside hitter Abbi Burnett had 13 kills, outside hitter Parker Francisco garnered 11 kills and setter Andrea Coursey provided 27 assists to lead the Spartans to a 25-7, 25-7 sweep in a Hoopeston Area Regional semifinal. Kylie Michael added 15 digs for the Spartans, who will face Salt Fork at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Hoopeston. Krista Smith led the Tigers with five digs. Cassie Parker had seven assists and four digs, Riley Kinney slammed four kills, 10 digs and a block, and Aiyana Austin had two kills and three digs.

Salt Fork 2, Tuscola 1. Katie Witte had 15 kills, Riley Kotcher had 25 assists and Rachyl Anderson had six digs to help the Storm defeat the Warriors 13-25, 25-23, 25-22 in the other semifinal at Hoopeston. The Storm advanced to face SJ-O at 6 p.m. Thursday at John Greer Grade School in Hoopeston. Maddie Allen had nine kills, Ashley Bartley finished with nine digs and Isabelle Shelmadine had 15 assists for the Warriors (16-7).

Watseka 2, Iroquois West 0. Katie Kidwell slammed 11 kills, Madison Bauer had seven kills and Emily Bunting added 22 assists to lead the top-seeded Warriors (33-2) to a 25-9, 25-11 victory in a regional semifinal at Iroquois West. The Warriors advanced to Thursday’s 6 p.m. championship match against Bishop McNamara at Gilman. Grace Schroeder had four kills and two blocks for the Raiders.

St. Thomas More 2, Uni High 0. Allie Trame had seven kills, Emily Halcomb had 13 assists and Micki Walker had six aces and four kills to lead the Sabers to a 25-8, 25-6 sweep in a regional semifinal at Paxton. The Sabers next take on Heyworth at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Aja Trask finished with three aces and two kills and Kathryn Dullerud had six assists for the Illineks.

Heyworth 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Kaitlyn Riffle had three kills and two blocks, Kalista Klann had six assists and Katelyn Crabb finished with four digs for the Panthers in their 25-15, 25-16 loss in the other PBL Regional semifinal.



In Class 1A

Blue Ridge 2, Fisher 1. Hannah Brackenhoff had 30 digs, Jessica Gilbert had 28 assists and 20 digs, and Maddy Hopkins had 15 kills to pace the Knights to a 23-25, 25-16, 25-17 victory in a regional semifinal at Farmer City. Sydney Eichelberger’s 14 assists and four aces and Lydia Sprau’s seven kills led the Bunnies. Blue Ridge advanced to Thursday’s regional final against Armstrong-Potomac.

Armstrong-Potomac 2, DeLand-Weldon 0. Holley Hambleton provided 15 digs, Angela Seiberns had four kills and six blocks, Hayley Hambleton had 14 digs and Madi Gayheart finished with five kills and six assists to lead the Trojans to a 25-15, 25-8 sweep in the other Blue Ridge Regional semifinal. The Eagles were led by setter Chloe Melvin’s 10 assists and middle hitter Raeanne Allen’s five kills. Next up for the Trojans will be Blue Ridge on Thursday night.

Cissna Park 2, Judah Christian 0. Gabby Wessels had 11 kills, Aliyah Shields and Erica Walder each had seven kills, Anna Jennings had 30 assists and Jasmine Stock delivered 10 digs to help the Timberwolves sweep the Tribe 25-13, 25-20 in a regional semifinal at Milford. The Timberwolves return to Milford on Thursday night to face Schlarman for the regional championship. Ashley Bryant had six kills, Josalyn Martinez had 12 assists and Brooke Harris had 10 digs for the Tribe.

Schlarman 2, Milford 0. Janie Gross’ eight kills, Emily Christian’s 13 assists and Aleksas Dietzen’s eight assists helped the Hilltoppers (20-7-2) sweep the Bearcats 27-25, 25-16 in the other Milford Regional semifinal. Emily Duis had nine kills and 16 digs and Sierra Fanning had 12 assists for the Bearcats.

Effingham St. Anthony 2, Cerro Gordo 0. The Bulldogs swept the Broncos 25-15, 25-14 in a regional semifinal at Bethany.

Neoga 2, Bement 1. The Indians outlasted the Bulldogs 18-25, 25-14, 25-19 in the other semifinal at Bethany. Jaylen Dillow paced the Bulldogs with 13 kills and 18 digs. Tatum Auth and Natalie Glennon each had 12 assists, and Shelby Strack had six kills for the Bulldogs.

Chrisman 2, Arcola 0. The Cardinals upset the Purple Riders 25-16, 25-17 in the Stewardson-Strasburg Regional semifinals. Hannah Eddy had 11 kills and three blocks, Paige Ingram had four kills and three assists, and Kody Bush had eight kills and 15 assists for the Cardinals. Megan Lindenmeyer had 15 assists, Ixcell Vega had 19 digs and Chloe Ingram had five kills for the Purple Riders.