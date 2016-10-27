Maroons advance to sectionals

Image Gallery: HS Volleyball: Champaign Central vs. Mattoon » more Photo by: Heather Coit The Champaign Central Maroons pose with their Class 3A Regional volleyball plaque after defeating Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.

MAHOMET — It’s a common cliché, but for Champaign Central volleyball coach Manny Rodriguez, it’s more than a platitude.



He truly and actively doesn’t want his team to worry about the opposition across the net. Sure, he wants his Maroons to adjust to their foe, but he doesn’t want them to know that’s what they’re doing.



“I do a little bit of scouting and figure out what areas we can get the most points, but I never tell the girls, ‘This is what they do and this is how we need to adjust to that,’ ” Rodriguez said. “I just run practices and say, ‘Today we actually want to work more inside. Why? It’s just a different system, we need to be versatile. By the way, we’re doing this tomorrow.’”



For instance, Rodriguez knew heading into Thursday’s Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional final that Mattoon’s offense ran through the middle. So instead of running their normal 5-1 formation, they ran a 6-2 so he could insert more size into the middle of the floor.



“Why did we do that?” Rodriguez said. “If you ask (the players) it’s, ‘Coach Manny thought that was a good idea.’ It’s nothing about (the opposition).



“I feel like the biggest problem with coaching younger people is they think too much about things. If I tell them, ‘You need to do this because this hitter is going to do that,’ they focus on what that hitter is doing. If I tell them, ‘You need to go block this way,’ they just go and do that.”



For a team that features more sophomores than seniors, the approach worked Thursday in a 25-22, 26-24 win that earned the school’s second regional title in the last six years.



As they announced the teams’ records before the match, Maroons senior Taya Westfield said her squad grew slightly uneasy.



But she knew Central’s regular-season record of 18-17-1, six games worse than Mattoon’s 22-9 mark, didn’t give the full story of the team that was heading into Thursday’s match.



“Our record doesn’t reflect how much growth we’ve made as a team,” Westfield said. “We do have a lot of younger players. To be able to bring all of these players in and bring a regional championship is impressive.”



The Maroons’ leaders in kills, sophomores Rylee Hinton (12) and Rachel Hurt (eight), weren’t varsity regulars last season. Setter Brittany Anglin wasn’t a starter, and several other contributors played junior varsity or middle school volleyball.



On Thursday, they didn’t trail until Mattoon grabbed a 14-13 edge in the second set. As the Green Wave charged back and eventually led 19-15, Hinton and the Maroons weren’t fazed.



“They came back, but I still had confidence,” Hinton said. “I knew (we’d fight back).”



The Maroons will take on Jacksonville in Tuesday’s Class 3A Mt. Zion Sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Before then, Rodriguez may prepare them to defend against the Crimsons’ strengths and exploit their weaknesses.



If he has his way, his players won’t realize that’s what they’re doing.



“I think it’s all going to be down to confidence and not overthinking,” Rodriguez said. “The more information you give them, the more stressed out it’s going to make them. This team is hardworking. If I tell them to do this and this and this, they’re just going to try and try so hard that it’s going to translate.”