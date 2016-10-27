SJ-O, Schlarman lead volleyball winners

Image Gallery: HS Volleyball: Champaign Central vs. Mattoon » more Photo by: Heather Coit The Champaign Central Maroons pose with their Class 3A Regional volleyball plaque after defeating Mattoon at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.

HOOPESTON ­— The senior class at St. Joseph-Ogden never has experienced what it’s like to not win a Class 2A regional title. They won’t find out, either.



The Spartans cruised to a 25-16, 25-12 win against Salt Fork on Thursday night, securing the program’s fourth consecutive trip to the sectional semifinals.



“It’s not something that just happens,” SJ-O coach Abby McDonald said. “They have to put in the time and the effort to get there. I didn’t want them to lose sight of how special this is.”



Kylie Michael delivered 13 kills and Andrea Coursey distributed 19 assists to lead SJ-O (27-3).



“It was hard for our offense to get in system,” McDonald said, “but we pulled it together.”



St. Thomas More 2, Heyworth 0. Awaiting SJ-O at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2A Argenta-Oreana Sectional is St. Thomas More.



The Sabers made sure of that with a 25-17, 25-16 win against Heyworth in the regional title match at Paxton.



Lucy Lux-Rulon (seven kills), Mica Allison (12 assists), Hayes Murray (nine assists) and Amarissa Garcia (nine digs) paced STM (32-5).



“We played pretty solid,” STM coach Stan Bergman said. “It was kind of nice to have most of our pieces back together after having a couple weeks here of some not-so-normal volleyball for us.”



Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Tri-County 1. The host Knights rallied to defeat the Titans 19-25, 26-24, 25-23 in a 2A regional title match. ALAH (24-6) advances to play Tri-Valley (29-2) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second sectional semifinal at A-O.



Abby Foreman produced 11 kills, with Taylor Powell contributing eight kills. Madison Brown (22 assists) and Kim Davis (21 digs) also aided the Knights.



“These girls have a lot of heart,” ALAH coach Emily Crossman said. “That’s really what won us the game.”



Watseka 2, McNamara 1. The Warriors overcame a significant deficit to defeat Kankakee Bishop McNamara 21-25, 25-21, 25-23 for a regional title in Gilman.



Katie Kidwell (13 kills, nine digs, six blocks), Kennedy Bauer (nine kills, 13 digs) and Emily Bunting (22 assists, 12 digs) helped carry the Warriors (34-2) to a 5:30 p.m. match in Tuesday’s 2A Seneca Sectional semifinals against Chicago CICS Longwood.



“Katie was a beast, and Kennedy’s kills came at huge turning points,” Watseka coach Krista Pufahl said. “Emily played well defensively. They were trying to attack her, and she kept it together.”



Class 1A



Blue Ridge 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. The Knights swept the Trojans 25-19, 25-10 to win their fourth consecutive regional title.



“It doesn’t get old,” Blue Ridge coach Evan Miles said. “The girls stepped up to the occasion.”



Maddy Hopkins had eight kills and Josie Grammer finished with seven kills. Jessica Gilbert (14 assists, 11 digs) and Hannah Brackenhoff (17 digs) also contributed.



Angela Sieberns paced A-P (22-12) with six kills.



Blue Ridge (28-7) will take on Effingham St. Anthony (17-17) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in a 1A sectional semifinal at Fisher.



Schlarman 2, Cissna Park 1. Janie Gross collected nine kills, Aleksas Dietzen compiled eight kills and Emily Christian had 19 assists as Schlarman defeated Cissna Park 20-25, 25-16, 25-20 to win a regional title in Milford.



“I’m very proud of the girls,” Schlarman coach Heidi Crane said. “Everybody contributed.”



Gabby Wessels led CP (26-9-2) with eight kills.



The Hilltoppers (21-7-2) advance to Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. sectional semifinal match at Fisher against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (30-5) after defeating CP, last season’s 1A state runner-up.



Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2, Chrisman 0. Kodey Bush, Hannah Eddy and Karrington Krabel each had three kills for Chrisman (13-13) as the Cardinals fell to the host Hatchets 25-9, 25-16.



Class 3A



Mt. Zion 2, Unity 0. The Rockets (20-12) received five kills apiece from Katie Kaiser and Harlie Duncan, along with five blocks, 17 assists and eight digs from Abby Maxwell, but Unity lost 25-14, 25-19 to the Braves at Decatur MacArthur.