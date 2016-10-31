Area volleyball sectional semifinals preview

A closer look at the seven remaining local volleyball teams who will play Tuesday night in sectional semifinal matches, each one three wins away from reaching Redbird Arena — the site of the state tournament — courtesy sports editor Matt Daniels:

Class 3A Mt. Zion Sectional

Champaign Central (19-17-1) vs. Jacksonville (14-20), 5:30 p.m.

The vitals: The Maroons rely on a balanced offensive approach, with Rylee Hinton (212 kills), Rachel Hurt (196 kills) and Taya Westfield (169 kills) all capable options. Brittany Anglin (594 assists) directs Central’s offense, while Westfield (78 blocks) and Maranda Day (296 digs) are key pieces of the Maroons’ defense. If Central can get past the Crimsons, a sectional final date at 6 p.m. Thursday awaits against either host Mt. Zion or Taylorville.

Coach speak: “We strongly believe that if we can control our side and play our game of speed and discipline, that will make us successful. We played Jacksonville at the beginning of the season, but since we played them so early, it is hard to know how we will match up against them right now. We are not the same team we were back in August, and I’m sure they are not either.” — Central coach Manny Rodriguez



Class 2A Argenta-Oreana Sectional

St. Joseph-Ogden (27-3) vs. St. Thomas More (32-5), 5:30 p.m.

The vitals: The two Okaw Valley Conference foes have met twice this season, with each team winning once, and will meet in the postseason for the first time since 2013. SJ-O counts on Kylie Michael (301 kills, 246 digs for the Eastern Illinois commit), Andrea Coursey (600 assists, 141 digs), Parker Francisco (154 kills) and Abbi Burnett (141 kills), while STM leans heavily on Auburn commit Mica Allison (206 kills, 303 assists). Lucy Lux-Rulon (181 kills, 65 blocks) is another formidable presence at the net, while Hayes Murray (310 assists) and Amarissa Garcia (210 digs) are other key components for the Sabers.

Coach speak, Part I: “After the regional title match, I reminded them that their job is not done. We want to bring home more. We want to continue on in the postseason. STM has been playing really well. We’re excited because for a time, it seemed we always played them in the postseason. It’s been a little while since then, but we’re excited to get another chance at them.” — SJ-O coach Abby McDonald

Coach speak, Part II: “It’ll be a great match. I’m still trying to learn the conference here and who doesn’t like who and who likes who. When I was at Centennial with the Big 12 schools, we always had the target on our back. I guess I don’t really feel any pressure from it because I’m kind of used to it. With the schools that really thrive on that competition because there has to be an evil side to it, regardless if you’re looking at it from the SJ-O side or STM side, it’s all new to me. I just coach.” — STM coach Stan Bergman



Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (24-6) vs. Tri-Valley (29-2), 6:30 p.m.

The vitals: The Knights will try to keep the Vikings from reaching Thursday night’s sectional title match against either SJ-O or STM. If ALAH is able to accomplish the feat, it’ll likely do so behind the efforts of Abby Foreman (202 kills), Taylor Powell (170 kills), Madison Brown (570 assists, 31 blocks, 52 aces) and Kim Davis (255 digs).

Coach speak: “Tri-Valley is going to be a tough one, that’s for sure, but these girls are going to go at it 100 percent. They’re going to give it everything they have on every single point.” — ALAH coach Emily Crossman



Class 2A Seneca Sectional

Watseka (34-2) vs. Chicago CICS Longwood

The vitals: The Warriors won their sixth straight regional title with a three-set victory against Kankakee Bishop McNamara. Now, they’ll try to reach their sixth sectional final in that timespan, too, against somewhat of an unfamiliar foe. If Watseka is able to defeat the Chicago Public League opponent, Chicago University or Reed-Custer is up next at 6 p.m. Thursday. Katie Kidwell is the go-to player for the Warriors with 348 kills, 65 aces, 314 digs and 91 blocks, but Emily Bunting (659 assists, 199 digs), Madison Bauer (172 kills, 212 digs) and Kennedy Bauer (112 kills, 26 blocks) are vital to Watseka’s success, too.

Coach speak: “It’s always been hard to get a scout or even hear about some teams from Chicago. We’ll just focus on what we need to work on to get better. Playing in a close regional title match is going to help us tremendously. We haven’t had a close match since late September, early October, really. They proved they can go ahead and fight it out.” — Watseka coach Krista Pufahl



Class 1A Fisher Sectional

Blue Ridge (28-7) vs. Effingham St. Anthony (17-17), 5:30 p.m.

The vitals: Maddy Hopkins (222 kills) is the main hitting option for the Knights, but Josie Grammer (146 kills) and Cass Wallace (133 kills) are dependable, too. Hannah Brackenhoff (438 digs, 63 aces) anchors Blue Ridge’s defense, while Jessica Gilbert (544 assists) helps set up its offense.

Coach speak: “It’s a really, really tough sectional. We’ve got small goals. The next win would tie a school record, and that’s something to look forward to in taking the next step. The girls are driven and focused and know what it takes.” — Blue Ridge coach Evan Miles



Schlarman (21-7-2) vs. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (30-5), 6:30 p.m.

The vitals: Schlarman knocked off last year’s state runner-up, Cissna Park, in last week’s regional title match to advance this far. Janie Gross, Emily Christian and Aleksas Dietzen are some of the key Hilltoppers who will try to help the program win its fourth sectional title in the last five seasons.

Coach speak: “I remember we played (Windsor) a couple years ago in the postseason, so I’m assuming they still have a very strong team. We’re just trying to fight it out point for point. It’s that time in the season when anything goes. The girls know that it’s coming down to crunch time.” — Schlarman coach Heidi Crane

